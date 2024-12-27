Guy Flabbergasted By 60YO Coach’s Audacity To Send “Kinky” Texts To His 13YO Daughter, Seeks Advice

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in the old days, when I played football, I was terrified of my coach because he reserved the strictest punishments for when we made mistakes. Little did I know how fortunate I was to have such a good coach—because there are even creepier ones out there.

Such as the original poster’s (OP) 13-year-old daughter—whose 60-year-old coach sent her inappropriate messages that completely infuriated him. Netizens were also shocked when they saw the text, and many advised the father to get the man fired as he sounded like a predator!

Unfortunately, we live in an age where little girls need to stay alert with everyone, even their coach

The poster’s 13-year-old daughter has a group chat with her 60-year-old coach and her mother

The coach sent a picture of alcohol with an inappropriate name in the group as he felt the kid would “like the name”

The father was so furious after reading it that he called the male coach out over it, who shamelessly tried to deny his wrongdoings

The father, however, decided not to back down but complained about him and definitely intended to get him fired

Today, we dive into a story that drew fury from netizens, and you might also react in a similar manner by looking at the actions of this man. Reddit user Some-Tree2830 has a 13-year-old daughter who has a group chat with her mom and her 60-year-old male coach. He found this weird and told his ex this, but it was always brushed off.

Things escalated one day when this coach sent a picture of alcohol—which had an inappropriate name—to the group, thinking the kid would “like the name.” The poster was extremely furious. He immediately called the man and screamed about how sick and inappropriate it was. Yeah, we can picture this man being scorned.

The coach shamelessly replied that he was “joking” and just wanted to show her the “color,” although he had clearly stated in the message that she might “like the name.” Folks were equally furious over this creepy coach and advised the father to get the guy fired. The poster refused to back down and took things to the school board, doing everything he could to get the coach fired.

To gain deeper insight into the matter, Bored Panda got in touch with Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She mentioned that when a minor is subjected to potentially inappropriate interactions with an authority figure, it can have psychological impacts.

“The minor will not only start distrusting authority figures but also feel confusion about boundaries with the people she has been taught to trust. She might also suffer from emotional distress by feeling responsible for the interactions, even though she is not at fault,” she added.

Many people commented that the guy was grooming the poster’s 13-year-old daughter, and they wondered why the mother had let the group chat exist even though the poster had complained about it in the past.

Prof. Lobo mentioned that boundary violations—sending messages or texts with inappropriate jokes and sharing personal or adult topics that are not age-appropriate—are clear indications of grooming that minors should be taught about. She noted that it was the parent’s job to empower children to recognize and report inappropriate behavior.

“Create an environment of trust and openness by letting your child know they can talk to you about anything without fear of judgment or punishment. Educate the kids about safe and unsafe behavior by emphasizing that inappropriate actions can come from anyone, even people they know and trust,” she explained.

She also stressed that seemingly small “jokes” or inappropriate comments can escalate if left unchecked because they often serve as a way for individuals to test boundaries, normalize inappropriate behavior, and gradually desensitize others.

When we inquired about how organizations like sports clubs can create safer environments for young athletes, Prof. Lobo advised:

Code of conduct: Develop clear, enforceable guidelines for behavior, outlining acceptable and unacceptable interactions between coaches, staff, and athletes.

Two-adult rule: Ensure that no adult is ever alone with a child during practices, games, or transportation.

Background checks: Conduct rigorous screenings, including criminal background checks and reference verification, for all staff and volunteers.

Ongoing training: Provide regular training on recognizing and preventing abuse, grooming, and harassment.

Regular check-ins: Create opportunities for athletes to share feedback about their experiences with coaches or teammates.

Zero tolerance: Enforce consequences for policy violations, no matter how minor they may seem.

That definitely sounds like helpful advice for organizations to implement for the safety of minors so young girls don’t have to end up with creepy coaches like the one in today’s story. Wouldn’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks online were horrified by the coach and expressed their fury by calling him a “predator”

