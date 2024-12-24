“Well, They Can’t Even Cook”: Jealous SILs Roasted By Their Own Kids, Baker Feels Vindicated

ADVERTISEMENT

One thing most people know and fear about kids is how excruciatingly honest they can be. Even when parents threaten their children not to reveal their secrets, you can be sure that the little ones are going to crack sooner or later.

The children in this story were no different. Their brutal honesty actually helped their aunt get the revenge she always wanted against her envious sisters-in-law. Even though they always tried to snub her and overlook her baking skills, their own kids finally and unintentionally got them back.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s tough to deal with jealousy when it comes from other people, but it’s even harder to keep your cool when it involves your own family

Share icon

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she is a semi-professional baker and always made tasty treats for folks, but despite that, her sisters-in-law refused to let her bake for their family events

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: YuliiaKa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman’s sisters-in-law kept bringing terrible cakes, which even their children made fun of, for family functions

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the poster’s in-laws couldn’t host Christmas, she volunteered to do it and told everyone she’d take care of the food and that her sisters-in-law could bring the dessert

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MixingThingsIsHard

When one kid heard that her mom and aunt would be bringing the dessert, she pleaded with the poster to make it herself, exclaiming that neither of the other women could cook at all

It seems like right from the start, the woman’s sisters-in-law didn’t want her to showcase her baking skills. Even though she was a semi-professional baker and had delicious specialties that she could whip up, both of the other women kept turning down her offers to bake. Instead, they tortured everyone else by bringing rock-hard fruitcakes to Christmas parties and family gatherings.

Rather than confronting her seemingly envious in-laws, the woman chose to stay silent and put her baking skills to good use elsewhere. She also taught her nieces and nephews how to bake whenever she could. This is exactly what you’re supposed to do when dealing with jealous in-laws. Being kind to them rather than responding to their rude actions can help defuse the tension over time.

It might be tough to keep frustration and annoyance in check, especially when dealing with in-laws who disrespect boundaries. The key is to stay patient and let your spouse handle the situation with their family members. It also helps to be polite and avoid being drawn into negative discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like that’s what the OP did, and she put more effort into perfecting her baking by starting a semi-pro kitchen with her husband’s help. Despite that, her sisters-in-law still insisted on getting the same terrible cake, which nobody even ate anyway, for their family events.

Share icon

Image credits: Jasmine lew / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the OP shared that she and her husband were going to host Christmas at their home. She decided to take care of the food and let her in-laws manage the dessert. That is when her niece spoke up and whined about the “awful” cake that was brought every year. She couldn’t understand why her aunts were still bringing food when they couldn’t even cook.

That moment was the icing on the cake for the OP, and she finally felt a sense of vindication after years of exclusion. According to mental health professionals, when family members try to isolate an individual, it can be painful to deal with and cause feelings of loneliness. The poster must have definitely felt slighted by their behavior, but she chose to stay calm about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Misunderstandings and conflicts between in-laws can definitely take place, but it’s important to deal with each situation like that in a respectful manner. Experts say that it’s important to respectfully consider an in-law’s or relative’s point of view while also setting healthy boundaries with them so as to avoid such disagreements in the future.

The OP could have, of course, confronted her sisters-in-law about their behavior and found a way to compromise on who brought desserts and when. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to do any of that because of her niece’s accidental roast.

If the kids had not commented on the terrible food, do you think there is any other way the OP could have handled this beef between her and her sisters-in-law? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Folks were amused by the kids’ comments and told the poster that she should definitely bake a cake for them

ADVERTISEMENT