When was the last time you baked a cake? Feels like it’s overdue? Why not try something completely new that includes ingredients like cursed, creepy, and a whole lot of threatening? Buckets of them. ‘Cause some folks sure have.

There’s a Facebook group that’s all about cakes with threatening auras, sharing some of the most oof cakes out there. So, we have to talk about it at this point.

#1

Every Year I Make Dirt Pudding For Halloween, But This Year I Changed Out The Gummy Worms For Marzipan Maggots

Every Year I Make Dirt Pudding For Halloween, But This Year I Changed Out The Gummy Worms For Marzipan Maggots

Kain Graybeal Report

#2

A Friend Sent Me This Example Cake And They Would Like It For Their Brother's Birthday

A Friend Sent Me This Example Cake And They Would Like It For Their Brother's Birthday

Cake artist : Fiona Hugues Stylist

OKC Cake Lady Report

#3

Yes I Am Threatened

Yes I Am Threatened

Autumn Rose Report

So, there’s a Facebook group called Cakes With Threatening Auras. Quite appropriately, it is dedicated to scouring the vast internetscape and pointing out all of the visually documented flour-based confections that, as soon as you see them, fill you with the understanding that you and your offspring have been cursed to not be able to unsee them as they peer into your soul… [snaps out of it] what just happened?
#4

Biblically Accurate Angel Food Cake

Biblically Accurate Angel Food Cake

Emily Ann Report

#5

A Hercules Beetle Larva Cake

A Hercules Beetle Larva Cake

Hannah Stumpner Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago

Okay. Actually, this one is beautifully made and dare I say cute.

#6

Why

Why

Amy Grant Report

The group was formed 4 years ago and has since amassed over 250,000 members, only just recently crossing the quarter of a million mark.

Not sure if it’s an appreciation, critique or whatever else group, but you can’t help but admit one thing: you can’t stop giving these cakes attention because of how perfectly bizarre they are.

#7

I Would Eat It

I Would Eat It

Jessica LeAnn Report

#8

Zombie Cake

Zombie Cake

Cabel Adams Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
40 minutes ago

You know you’re screwed when you cut the cake and the cake starts to move

#9

I Love This

I Love This

Jordan Hawley Report

Now, when baking a cake, there are—no exaggeration—at least several dozen things that can go wrong. Artistic talent is definitely part of it, so put down the pastry bag if stick figures are your go-to art style.

It’s important to understand that baking is the art of chemistry and physics. Knowing how heat, pressure, mixing and all that jazz affect the ingredients is a huge part in making a cake that you want and not a summoning circle for cacklers.
#10

My Birthday Cake! I Loved It!

My Birthday Cake! I Loved It!

Cherish Ry Report

#11

Tears Of Joy

Tears Of Joy

boredpanda Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
39 minutes ago

… I’m personally offended by this representation of a hedgehog-like thingy

#12

Cake From My Coworkers For My Birthday

Cake From My Coworkers For My Birthday

Justina Orona Report

So, where to start? Chatelaine has published 7 rules for baking a cake that will make you proud:

Grease the pan and line it with baking paper; allow the oven to fully preheat; bake in the center of the oven; bake in an appropriately sized pan; don’t double recipes; use fresh ingredients; and no substitutions.
#13

Well Executed, But I Find Savoury Items As Cake Unsettling

Well Executed, But I Find Savoury Items As Cake Unsettling

Danni Cooper Report

#14

This Belongs Here

This Belongs Here

Marie Grace Report

#15

Those Silica Gel Industry Big Shots Can't Tell Me What To Do

Those Silica Gel Industry Big Shots Can't Tell Me What To Do

Michael Bueltel Report

The seven rules above should solve most of the problems, but there are more solutions if your cake doesn’t turn out the way you wanted it to.

Now, if your cake is too dense, make sure you’re measuring wet and dry ingredients with appropriate measures. Baking soda and powder ought to be fresh and used appropriately over temperatures because you can’t quicken or slow the process.
#16

In Honour Of My Middle Kid’s 12th Birthday Tomorrow, Here Is The First Cake I Made For Her

In Honour Of My Middle Kid's 12th Birthday Tomorrow, Here Is The First Cake I Made For Her

Heather Norrgard Report

#17

This Is The Creepiest Thing I’ve Ever Seen

This Is The Creepiest Thing I've Ever Seen

Jordan Wagner Report

#18

Supposed To Be Frog If Anyone Has Doubts

Supposed To Be Frog If Anyone Has Doubts

Report

If your cake turns out dry, try not to overly compress the flour and cocoa in the measuring cup as that makes more of it and creates a disproportion.

Also, overbaking is another issue, so look out for these three indicators that your cake is done: the cake should be slightly pulling away from the sides of the pan; putting a cake tester into the deepest part of the cake should come out clean; and the cake should spring back when pressed gently.
#19

We Made A Baked Alaska For My Daughter’s Birthday. I Think Our First Attempt Is Quite Beautiful

We Made A Baked Alaska For My Daughter's Birthday. I Think Our First Attempt Is Quite Beautiful

Holly Magiera Report

#20

He Is Once Again Asking Alexandra

He Is Once Again Asking Alexandra

Andi Mischok Report

#21

Birthday Cake For My Pregnant Friend

Birthday Cake For My Pregnant Friend

boredpanda Report

If the cake turns out tough, try following recipes to the T. Sometimes, the order of things matters greatly because of the immediate chemistry when mixing. Another option would be to use the right kind of flour.

Heck, even mixing methods matter. If a recipe says hand mixing, then using a mixer might just lead to problems like holes and tunnels in your cake.
#22

I Am So Uncomfy What

I Am So Uncomfy What

Tori Vazquez , bluevlvet_ Report

#23

Did Satan Get A Cake Saying "Sorry I Effed Up That Sacrifice!"?

Did Satan Get A Cake Saying "Sorry I Effed Up That Sacrifice!"?

Andi Mischok Report

#24

Homer Simpson As A Caveman

Homer Simpson As A Caveman

John WB Report

Baking is a certain kind of exercise in patience. It’s a well-planned-out process where every step is important and it’s all done on the cake’s terms, not yours.

Waiting for that sourdough to rise, whisking that egg white just enough—it all matters in the grand scheme of things and cutting corners is the worst thing you can do.
#25

Tried To Make A Monster Cake And Failed

Tried To Make A Monster Cake And Failed

Madison Dorsey Report

#26

Sonic Meets Saw III

Sonic Meets Saw III

Kat Busse Report

#27

My Beautiful Bday Cake This Year

My Beautiful Bday Cake This Year

Tori Parrow Report

Patience also applies to mastering baking skills. And a huge part of it is practicing until it’s perfect. Yes, that means that failure will happen, but it’s important to embrace it, make it into a learning experience and draw conclusions.

Hopefully, these conclusions aren’t based on cursed cake design that might just end up on Cakes With Threatening Auras.
#28

I Almost Took This Guy Home

I Almost Took This Guy Home

Jade Roberts Report

#29

My Mums Halloween Cake

My Mums Halloween Cake

Maria Burt Report

#30

Surprise

Surprise

Crihana Alexandra Ioana Report

So, hopefully, this helps you avoid creating a cake that’s out to get you. And if you need more confectionery nightmare fuel, the Facebook group is out there.

So, what are your takes on any of this? Have some horrible cake stories of your own? Why not share them in great detail in the comment section below!
#31

I Mean- They’re Pies But Hey

I Mean- They're Pies But Hey

Katie Smith Report

#32

My Son’s Birthday Cake

My Son's Birthday Cake

Ressena Rodrigues Report

#33

Noooooooo

Noooooooo

Alyssa Cording Report

#34

I Think This Is The Most Threatening And Funny Cake I Have Ever Seen

I Think This Is The Most Threatening And Funny Cake I Have Ever Seen

Cyrille Monte Report

#35

I Made A Cheese Cake

I Made A Cheese Cake

Molly Fredericksen Report

#36

That Cake Will Kill You In Your Sleep

That Cake Will Kill You In Your Sleep

Antonio Conrail Report

#37

I Was Trying To Recreate Something With Cupcakes And Ended Up Making….him

I Was Trying To Recreate Something With Cupcakes And Ended Up Making….him

Angela Brummett Report

#38

I Want Whatever He's On

I Want Whatever He's On

Aurora Beplate Report

#39

Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday

Molly Callinan Report

#40

My 4 Year Anniversary Cake Lmao

My 4 Year Anniversary Cake Lmao

Brianna Malowney Report

#41

Our Buddy Is Going To Federal In A Few Weeks So We Threw Him A Going-Away Party

Our Buddy Is Going To Federal In A Few Weeks So We Threw Him A Going-Away Party

Rhiannon Marie Heisey Report

#42

My Halloween Cake This Year

My Halloween Cake This Year

Katie Wilson Report

#43

Op Was Showcasing The Capabilities Of Their Newly Acquired Skull Pan

Op Was Showcasing The Capabilities Of Their Newly Acquired Skull Pan

Bekah Nicole Report

#44

Save A Cowboy

Save A Cowboy

Eli Crow Report

#45

Halloween Creation

Halloween Creation

Lynn Hunting Report

#46

Hairless Hello Kitty Cake

Hairless Hello Kitty Cake

Michele Enoch Report

#47

Ok Gerard Way

Ok Gerard Way

Anonymous member Report

#48

Never Got Pregnant As A Teen It What I Hope This Means

Never Got Pregnant As A Teen It What I Hope This Means

Susiluola Darrell Report

#49

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

Natalie Churney Report

#50

The Person At Dairy Queen Told My Mom To Send A Photo Of The Design She Wanted. When My Mom Got There The Lady Said She Wasn’t Able To Do The Ice Cream Cone On Top So She Put The Photo On Which Was A $10 Up Charge

The Person At Dairy Queen Told My Mom To Send A Photo Of The Design She Wanted. When My Mom Got There The Lady Said She Wasn't Able To Do The Ice Cream Cone On Top So She Put The Photo On Which Was A $10 Up Charge

Maygan Dolan Report

#51

Can This Be Called A Cake?

Can This Be Called A Cake?

Aria Harveland Report

#52

My Daughters 2nd Birthday Cake. Minnie’s Eye Looks Like It’s About To Fall Off

My Daughters 2nd Birthday Cake. Minnie's Eye Looks Like It's About To Fall Off

Autumn Nicole Gray Report

#53

He Has Seen Some Things

He Has Seen Some Things

Kahlen Wachniuk Report

#54

At First I Thought There Was Actual Bacon And Then Mini Pancakes Peeking Out Underneath

At First I Thought There Was Actual Bacon And Then Mini Pancakes Peeking Out Underneath

Keena Taylor Report

#55

Talk About A Lemon Party

Talk About A Lemon Party

Jerome Richmond Report

#56

Cheese Cheesecake With A Mac And Cheese Top

Cheese Cheesecake With A Mac And Cheese Top

The Vulgar Chef Report

#57

What Fresh Hell Is This

What Fresh Hell Is This

Maevis Weiss Report

#58

At Walmart

At Walmart

Trinity Hawkins Report

#59

Emo

Emo

Emma Brown Report

#60

Stumbled Across This Beauty On My Timeline

Stumbled Across This Beauty On My Timeline

Gabby Vazquez Report

#61

This Is Fernando, My Amazing Hedgehog Cake

This Is Fernando, My Amazing Hedgehog Cake

Alara Livingstone Report

#62

On The Topic Of Cakes. This Is What My Sister Made For My Mother's Birthday

On The Topic Of Cakes. This Is What My Sister Made For My Mother's Birthday

Anonymous member Report

#63

The Force Is Strong With This One

The Force Is Strong With This One

Jen Hobbs Report

#64

This Was My Birthday Cake A Few Years Ago

This Was My Birthday Cake A Few Years Ago

Emily Eldred Report

#65

A Relation Of Peppa Pigs?

A Relation Of Peppa Pigs?

Anonymous member Report

#66

Some How Forgot The Dye And The Icing For Writing Was Gloomy.. So This Is The Final Product

Some How Forgot The Dye And The Icing For Writing Was Gloomy.. So This Is The Final Product

Candice Lynn Report

#67

Those Soulless Eyes Are Haunting

Those Soulless Eyes Are Haunting

Sarah Plonski Report

#68

Is His Skin A Maz

Is His Skin A Maz

Keshawn Harris Report

#69

Made A Pie For A Halloween Party. He Looks More Jolly Than Anything

Made A Pie For A Halloween Party. He Looks More Jolly Than Anything

Anonymous member Report

#70

This Is My 17th Birthday Cake

This Is My 17th Birthday Cake

Anonymous member Report

#71

Some Halloween Cupcakes I Made

Some Halloween Cupcakes I Made

Natalie Kent Report

#72

Do You Feel It Now, Mr Krabs?

Do You Feel It Now, Mr Krabs?

Caitlin Evans Report

#73

Loving The Advice On This

Loving The Advice On This

Natalie Warren Report

#74

If Depression Was A Cake

If Depression Was A Cake

Whit Robbins Report

#75

Smirk

Smirk

Dylan Earnest Report

#76

Forg

Forg

Susiluola Darrell Report

#77

This Is My First Collaboration Here Uwu

This Is My First Collaboration Here Uwu

Ximee Cracooweird Report

#78

The UK Is A Wild Place, Imagine Looking Back Through Photo Albums “Aww Thank God We Gave Josh His Loagan Paul, Ksi Prime Themed Birthday” At 16

The UK Is A Wild Place, Imagine Looking Back Through Photo Albums "Aww Thank God We Gave Josh His Loagan Paul, Ksi Prime Themed Birthday" At 16

Jony Hammick Report

PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I hate Prime and Logan Paul so f*****g much, this is the scariest of all of these cakes

#79

Late Night Lols

Late Night Lols

Noe Lye Report

#80

This Was In Walmart Today

This Was In Walmart Today

Mag Gie Report

