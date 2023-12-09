There’s a Facebook group that’s all about cakes with threatening auras, sharing some of the most oof cakes out there. So, we have to talk about it at this point.

When was the last time you baked a cake? Feels like it’s overdue? Why not try something completely new that includes ingredients like cursed, creepy, and a whole lot of threatening? Buckets of them. ‘Cause some folks sure have.

#1 Every Year I Make Dirt Pudding For Halloween, But This Year I Changed Out The Gummy Worms For Marzipan Maggots Share

#2 A Friend Sent Me This Example Cake And They Would Like It For Their Brother's Birthday Share Cake artist : Fiona Hugues Stylist

#3 Yes I Am Threatened Share

So, there’s a Facebook group called Cakes With Threatening Auras. Quite appropriately, it is dedicated to scouring the vast internetscape and pointing out all of the visually documented flour-based confections that, as soon as you see them, fill you with the understanding that you and your offspring have been cursed to not be able to unsee them as they peer into your soul… [snaps out of it] what just happened?

#4 Biblically Accurate Angel Food Cake Share

#5 A Hercules Beetle Larva Cake Share

#6 Why Share

The group was formed 4 years ago and has since amassed over 250,000 members, only just recently crossing the quarter of a million mark. Not sure if it’s an appreciation, critique or whatever else group, but you can’t help but admit one thing: you can’t stop giving these cakes attention because of how perfectly bizarre they are. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I Would Eat It Share

#8 Zombie Cake Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I Love This Share

Now, when baking a cake, there are—no exaggeration—at least several dozen things that can go wrong. Artistic talent is definitely part of it, so put down the pastry bag if stick figures are your go-to art style. It’s important to understand that baking is the art of chemistry and physics. Knowing how heat, pressure, mixing and all that jazz affect the ingredients is a huge part in making a cake that you want and not a summoning circle for cacklers.

#10 My Birthday Cake! I Loved It! Share

#11 Tears Of Joy Share

#12 Cake From My Coworkers For My Birthday Share

So, where to start? Chatelaine has published 7 rules for baking a cake that will make you proud: ADVERTISEMENT Grease the pan and line it with baking paper; allow the oven to fully preheat; bake in the center of the oven; bake in an appropriately sized pan; don’t double recipes; use fresh ingredients; and no substitutions.

#13 Well Executed, But I Find Savoury Items As Cake Unsettling Share

#14 This Belongs Here Share

#15 Those Silica Gel Industry Big Shots Can't Tell Me What To Do Share

The seven rules above should solve most of the problems, but there are more solutions if your cake doesn’t turn out the way you wanted it to. Now, if your cake is too dense, make sure you’re measuring wet and dry ingredients with appropriate measures. Baking soda and powder ought to be fresh and used appropriately over temperatures because you can’t quicken or slow the process.

#16 In Honour Of My Middle Kid’s 12th Birthday Tomorrow, Here Is The First Cake I Made For Her Share

#17 This Is The Creepiest Thing I’ve Ever Seen Share

#18 Supposed To Be Frog If Anyone Has Doubts Share

ADVERTISEMENT

If your cake turns out dry, try not to overly compress the flour and cocoa in the measuring cup as that makes more of it and creates a disproportion. Also, overbaking is another issue, so look out for these three indicators that your cake is done: the cake should be slightly pulling away from the sides of the pan; putting a cake tester into the deepest part of the cake should come out clean; and the cake should spring back when pressed gently.

#19 We Made A Baked Alaska For My Daughter’s Birthday. I Think Our First Attempt Is Quite Beautiful Share

#20 He Is Once Again Asking Alexandra Share

#21 Birthday Cake For My Pregnant Friend Share

If the cake turns out tough, try following recipes to the T. Sometimes, the order of things matters greatly because of the immediate chemistry when mixing. Another option would be to use the right kind of flour. Heck, even mixing methods matter. If a recipe says hand mixing, then using a mixer might just lead to problems like holes and tunnels in your cake.

#22 I Am So Uncomfy What Share

#23 Did Satan Get A Cake Saying "Sorry I Effed Up That Sacrifice!"? Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Homer Simpson As A Caveman Share

Baking is a certain kind of exercise in patience. It’s a well-planned-out process where every step is important and it’s all done on the cake’s terms, not yours. Waiting for that sourdough to rise, whisking that egg white just enough—it all matters in the grand scheme of things and cutting corners is the worst thing you can do.

#25 Tried To Make A Monster Cake And Failed Share

#26 Sonic Meets Saw III Share

#27 My Beautiful Bday Cake This Year Share

Patience also applies to mastering baking skills. And a huge part of it is practicing until it’s perfect. Yes, that means that failure will happen, but it’s important to embrace it, make it into a learning experience and draw conclusions. Hopefully, these conclusions aren’t based on cursed cake design that might just end up on Cakes With Threatening Auras.

#28 I Almost Took This Guy Home Share

#29 My Mums Halloween Cake Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Surprise Share

So, hopefully, this helps you avoid creating a cake that’s out to get you. And if you need more confectionery nightmare fuel, the Facebook group is out there. So, what are your takes on any of this? Have some horrible cake stories of your own? Why not share them in great detail in the comment section below!

#31 I Mean- They’re Pies But Hey Share

#32 My Son’s Birthday Cake Share

#33 Noooooooo Share

#34 I Think This Is The Most Threatening And Funny Cake I Have Ever Seen Share

#35 I Made A Cheese Cake Share

#36 That Cake Will Kill You In Your Sleep Share

#37 I Was Trying To Recreate Something With Cupcakes And Ended Up Making….him Share

#38 I Want Whatever He's On Share

#39 Happy Birthday Share

#40 My 4 Year Anniversary Cake Lmao Share

#41 Our Buddy Is Going To Federal In A Few Weeks So We Threw Him A Going-Away Party Share

#42 My Halloween Cake This Year Share

#43 Op Was Showcasing The Capabilities Of Their Newly Acquired Skull Pan Share

#44 Save A Cowboy Share

#45 Halloween Creation Share

#46 Hairless Hello Kitty Cake Share

#47 Ok Gerard Way Share

#48 Never Got Pregnant As A Teen It What I Hope This Means Share

#49 Cheesecake Share

#50 The Person At Dairy Queen Told My Mom To Send A Photo Of The Design She Wanted. When My Mom Got There The Lady Said She Wasn’t Able To Do The Ice Cream Cone On Top So She Put The Photo On Which Was A $10 Up Charge Share

#51 Can This Be Called A Cake? Share

#52 My Daughters 2nd Birthday Cake. Minnie’s Eye Looks Like It’s About To Fall Off Share

#53 He Has Seen Some Things Share

#54 At First I Thought There Was Actual Bacon And Then Mini Pancakes Peeking Out Underneath Share

#55 Talk About A Lemon Party Share

#56 Cheese Cheesecake With A Mac And Cheese Top Share

#57 What Fresh Hell Is This Share

#58 At Walmart Share

#59 Emo Share

#60 Stumbled Across This Beauty On My Timeline Share

#61 This Is Fernando, My Amazing Hedgehog Cake Share

#62 On The Topic Of Cakes. This Is What My Sister Made For My Mother's Birthday Share

#63 The Force Is Strong With This One Share

#64 This Was My Birthday Cake A Few Years Ago Share

#65 A Relation Of Peppa Pigs? Share

#66 Some How Forgot The Dye And The Icing For Writing Was Gloomy.. So This Is The Final Product Share

#67 Those Soulless Eyes Are Haunting Share

#68 Is His Skin A Maz Share

#69 Made A Pie For A Halloween Party. He Looks More Jolly Than Anything Share

#70 This Is My 17th Birthday Cake Share

#71 Some Halloween Cupcakes I Made Share

#72 Do You Feel It Now, Mr Krabs? Share

#73 Loving The Advice On This Share

#74 If Depression Was A Cake Share

#75 Smirk Share

#76 Forg Share

#77 This Is My First Collaboration Here Uwu Share

#78 The UK Is A Wild Place, Imagine Looking Back Through Photo Albums “Aww Thank God We Gave Josh His Loagan Paul, Ksi Prime Themed Birthday” At 16 Share

#79 Late Night Lols Share