Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Upset Postpartum Wife Makes His Family Get A Hotel Instead Of Staying In Their 1-Room Rental
Family, Relationships

Man Upset Postpartum Wife Makes His Family Get A Hotel Instead Of Staying In Their 1-Room Rental

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

The holiday season should be a time for family, friends, food and fun. But it can also mean added stress and, of course, some epic family drama. 22% of Americans polled in a recent survey said they anticipate conflict with relatives at this time of year. Another study revealed that holiday family arguments get so bad that some people even end up changing their wills and estate plans. And a third poll found that 10% of those surveyed had shed tears over the notion of spending a holiday with their in-laws. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

One new mom was hoping for a peaceful vacation when she booked a house at the coast for her family of five. She’d also invited her sister-in-law, along with her husband and their three kids. The woman wasn’t expecting her husband’s parents and two others to rock up unannounced for a surprise visit. When she told them they couldn’t stay, her hubby was not impressed. Now she’s wondering if she was wrong. Bored Panda spoke to the CEO and founder of Trust & Will, Cody Barbo, about the long-lasting financial impact of some festive family arguments. 

This family was hoping for some quality time at the beach after recently welcoming their new baby into the world

Image credits: ASphotostudio / envato (not the actual photo)

What they got instead was a wave of conflict and drama in the form of a surprise overnight visit from the in-laws

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Image credits: Significant_Cook_160

Expert reveals that family drama over the holiday season sometimes leads to relatives being disinherited

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

When estate planning company Trust & Will conducted their own survey on family holiday arguments, the results surprised them. “One of the most compelling insights is how holiday disagreements can spark meaningful estate planning actions,” said Cody Barbo, the CEO and founder of the company. “Nearly 20% of respondents who admitted to having disagreements noted that family conflicts during the holidays led to revisiting or adjusting estate plans.”

According to the Trust & Will survey, politics remains the leading source of holiday tension, affecting more than a third of respondents. It’s closely followed by family dynamics and past grievances, as well as relationships and finances. “Interestingly, while only 7% of respondents said estate planning specifically was a conflict trigger, these discussions often emerge indirectly,” said Barbo.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the survey didn’t delve into individual anecdotes, Barbo says they’ve seen from experience that holiday disagreements can escalate significantly. “For example, conflicts about fairness in inheritance or perceived slights during family gatherings sometimes lead individuals to reconsider their estate plans, including adjusting beneficiary designations or even excluding certain relatives. The emotional intensity of the holidays amplifies these situations, turning temporary disagreements into lasting decisions.”

Barbo adds that there’s an unexpected silver lining. “The holidays offer a rare chance for families to come together, but this closeness often brings unresolved issues to the surface,” he told Bored Panda. “Even contentious moments can bring important topics to light, encouraging families to clarify their legacies and align on intentions.”

Survey finds 1 in 4 Americans dread spending the holidays with their in-laws

Image credits: T Leish / pexels (not the actual photo)

If you dread spending holidays with your in-laws, you aren’t alone. A separate recent poll of more than 1,000 Americans found that 39% have skipped holiday gatherings previously, to avoid complicated situations. 12% are planning to do so this year. Nearly 2 in 5 of those surveyed said being in a relationship has made the holidays more complicated.

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

“Whether they’re sad to miss family traditions or uncomfortable around them, 1 in 4 said they dread going to their in-laws for the holidays,” reported DatingNews.com. “Nearly 10% even report crying over the stress of spending the holidays with their partner’s parents.”

Just under a quarter of respondents said holiday plans cause tension between them and their partners. The main arguments revolve around dealing with family dynamics, splitting time between families and financial strain.

It’s important to make time for yourself during the holiday season, and the same applies to the rest of your family. This can help to break tension and avoid arguments. “We all need space for ourselves – to breathe, to regulate our nervous systems, and to look after our needs,” said clinical psychologist and author Dr. Tracy Dalgleish. “Whether you plan for your alone time or for couple time, ensure that over the visit you have space for just you as a family.

Dalgleish adds that it’s important for couples to be on the same page ahead of the holidays. “Many couples don’t prepare themselves for family visits and move on autopilot from one event to the next,” she said. “This can create conflict, as expectations between partners are not being clearly shared and identified.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She advises couples to identify their most important values, agree on the non-negotiables, then discuss how they’ll address any issues that might arise. For example, sleeping arrangements, comments at the dinner table, or how many sweets your little one is allowed to have.

Setting boundaries is also crucial, but Dalgleish says the action and follow-through matters the most. If you find people pushing your boundaries and refusing to accept them, you might want to consider a time-out. Or leaving altogether. After all, you can’t control someone else’s actions. But you can control your own reaction.

“Not a nice surprise, it’s an ambush”: many people rallied behind the wife

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

Read less »
Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

Read less »
Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read less »
Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
hjsayen avatar
Bowtechie
Bowtechie
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

SIL should have paid for the full price of the hotel, not split with OP. This was her stupid plan in the first place.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
hjsayen avatar
Bowtechie
Bowtechie
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

SIL should have paid for the full price of the hotel, not split with OP. This was her stupid plan in the first place.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda