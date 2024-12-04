Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITAH For Ruining Thanksgiving After My MIL Told Everyone About My Miscarriages?”
Family, Relationships

“AITAH For Ruining Thanksgiving After My MIL Told Everyone About My Miscarriages?”

Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

Movies and TV shows joke about meddling in-laws, but the reality is that overbearing family members are a very real problem for many couples.

For Reddit user Embarrassed_Pea1036, the pressure was especially heavy during Thanksgiving, when she was expected to act like all was good and well even though she had just lost her pregnancy.

The woman and her husband tried their best but her mother-in-law didn’t. The lady revealed what had happened to the entire family after she was explicitly asked to keep it a secret.

Getting pregnant after multiple miscarriages can be a deeply emotional and vulnerable experience, especially when deciding how and when to share the news

Image credits: Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)

For this couple, the husband’s mother decided to invite the whole family into their personal lives

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Nicole Michalou / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits:  Embarrassed_Pea1036

The holidays are supposed to be joyous occasions, but they can quickly become really stressful

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a survey from last month, one in four Americans dread going to their-in-laws for the holidays. Nearly 10% even cry over the stress of spending the holidays with their partner’s parents.

Given all the anxiety and apprehension, nearly a quarter of Americans say that holiday plans lead to tension with their significant other. This causes 10 percent to opt out of attending a holiday gathering altogether and prompts more than a third to consider an at-home celebration.

It’s incredibly saddening that during such an already tense period, the woman’s painful personal loss was turned into a public spectacle.

It is estimated that around 10% to 20% of pregnancies end in miscarriage, but the actual number is likely higher because many of them happen even before people realize they’re pregnant.

Studies also show that one month after women experience it:

  • nearly one in three (29%) have PTSD, compared to none with healthy pregnancies;
  • one in four (24%) have anxiety, compared to one in eight (13%) with healthy pregnancies;
  • and one in ten (11%) have depression, compared to one in fifty (2%) with healthy pregnancies.

At least the woman managed to stand her ground in the face of such a traumatic experience.

Sylvia L. Mikucki-Enyart, Ph.D., an associate professor of communication at the University of Iowa and senior research fellow at UI’s Public Policy Center, says that while rose-colored glasses and avoidance can be helpful, especially for behaviors or comments that are low stakes, this doesn’t mean you have to let bad behavior slide.

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

“You don’t have to deal with bad or toxic behavior because that’s ‘just how so-and-so is’ or ‘the way things have always been,'” she explains.

One strategy Mikucki-Enyart suggests is the three-strikes rule.

“First, let your in-law know that their behavior or comment isn’t acceptable, and you would appreciate it if they stopped. Then let them know your consequence, or what you intend to do if they continue, such as leave the event, ask them to leave, or not return to celebrate with them next year. Often, this is enough to nip the behavior or comment in the bud. However, if they do it a second time, remind them of your boundary and consequences. And, if for some reason, they do it a third time, follow through on the consequence.”

And it’s nice that the author of the post and her husband have each other’s backs too.

Most of those who read the story said its author didn’t owe her mother-in-law an apology

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
ADVERTISEMENT

Some even said that she was being a jerk… to herself

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

35

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

8

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
hannahtaylor_2 avatar
BrownEyedPanda
BrownEyedPanda
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree with nellie_nickumpoop: the Monster-in-Law feeds off of the drama she causes. OP would be wise to step back and let her husband completely deal with his mother from now on. As much as she wants to "keep the peace," MIL will find a way to destroy it. In fact, the next time OP is expecting, MIL should be the very last one to know. This is where Hubby steps in. "No, you will NOT drop by whenever you choose." "No, OP does NOT want you to throw her a baby shower." "No, OP and I will NOT name our baby after a certain family member." "No, you will NOT be in the delivery room with us." "No, we don't need your help with the baby while OP'S recovering." A succession of "No" messages (backed up by the penalty of going NC) might get that Nosey Nelly back in line.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
clumsyboots avatar
Jostanquecla
Jostanquecla
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Miscarriage is such a traumatic and sensitive topic. In my experience, having family behave insensitively or dismissively about it can permanently damage relationships in the family.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
hannahtaylor_2 avatar
BrownEyedPanda
BrownEyedPanda
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree with nellie_nickumpoop: the Monster-in-Law feeds off of the drama she causes. OP would be wise to step back and let her husband completely deal with his mother from now on. As much as she wants to "keep the peace," MIL will find a way to destroy it. In fact, the next time OP is expecting, MIL should be the very last one to know. This is where Hubby steps in. "No, you will NOT drop by whenever you choose." "No, OP does NOT want you to throw her a baby shower." "No, OP and I will NOT name our baby after a certain family member." "No, you will NOT be in the delivery room with us." "No, we don't need your help with the baby while OP'S recovering." A succession of "No" messages (backed up by the penalty of going NC) might get that Nosey Nelly back in line.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
clumsyboots avatar
Jostanquecla
Jostanquecla
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Miscarriage is such a traumatic and sensitive topic. In my experience, having family behave insensitively or dismissively about it can permanently damage relationships in the family.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda