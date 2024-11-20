Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife Dreads Spending Another Terrible Christmas With Toxic In-Laws, Husband Tells Her To Stay Home
Family, Relationships

Wife Dreads Spending Another Terrible Christmas With Toxic In-Laws, Husband Tells Her To Stay Home

The festive season is a time for families to come together, celebrate traditions and relationships, and ideally make happy memories. That being said, holiday burnout is a thing, and tensions can run high if there are unresolved issues between family members.

Having done it for 13 years running, one woman is sick of spending every Christmas with her husband’s family. She says the occasion has all the charm of a funeral parlor and often ends with her mother-in-law in tears. She went online to vent. 

More info: Mumsnet

Christmas is meant to be a joyous occasion, but for this woman, it’s hell on earth

Image credits: stockboy / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Having spent the last 13 Christmases with her husband’s family, she doesn’t know if she can handle another one

Image credits: user25451090 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Apparently, her siblings-in-law are a nightmare to deal with and have a habit of leaving their mother in tears by the end of the special day

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman spoke to her husband about it, but he said they’d spend the next Christmas at home or leave early if things got too bad

Image credits: Oopydoops 

Dreading the occasion, the woman went online to ask whether or not she was being unreasonable in not wanting to spend another horrible Christmas with her hubby’s family

OP begins her story by telling the community that she and her husband have been together for 13 years and have two daughters aged 8 and 5. She adds that every year since she met her husband, they’ve spent Christmas with his family. Apparently, the past few years have been awful, mainly thanks to her toxic siblings-in-law. 

She goes on to say that this will be the last Christmas spent in her husband’s family home because her mother-in-law is selling the house. OP says the thought of another Christmas spent in the company of her unpleasant siblings-in-law makes her feel sick, but her husband wants to be there to protect his mom.

OP says she wants to stay at home and possibly have her parents over but knows that her husband will put his foot down and leave her at home if need be. In an edit to her original post, OP adds that she and her husband used to split Christmas day between her husband’s family and her own, but that’s become too much for their kids to handle.

She says they’d always have her parents over on St. Stephen’s Day or the day after if OP had work, but she suspects her husband is so adamant on going because he knows his mother will be vulnerable to his sibling’s bickering and verbal abuse otherwise. 

OP spoke to her husband who told her they could do Christmas at home next year, or up and leave if things with his family get too bad. OP concludes her post by telling the readers that she’s working this St. Stephen’s Day, so perhaps that’s making everything worse, but wonders if she’s being unreasonable to not want to have another horrible Christmas with her husband’s family.

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

If you’ve ever experienced family friction during the holiday season, you’ll know just how much potential it has to ruin what should be a joyous occasion. 

In some instances, it can even lead to holiday burnout, leaving family members emotionally exhausted by the pressure to put on a “perfect” celebration. So, how do you minimize the risk of an unpleasant outcome?

In her article for Psychology Today, Dr. Sherrie Bourg Carter suggests 7 smart strategies to avoid holiday burnout. A few of these include picking your priorities, pacing yourself, shopping online, avoiding overcommitting yourself, delegating, and being realistic with your expectations.

In her article for Healthline, Rachel Ray puts forward 5 ways to thrive with your chosen family during the holiday season. Some of these include setting boundaries when it comes to time constraints, locations, and who you spend the holidays with; being kind to yourself; honoring your emotions; and taking time to reflect on your personal accomplishments for the year.

From what OP tells us in her post, it would certainly seem like she needs to put her foot down with her demanding husband or at least set some ground rules before agreeing to another miserable holiday spent with her husband’s family.

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think she’s within her rights to take back Christmas for her own sanity? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers slammed the woman’s husband for his dictatorial stance and urged the woman to put her foot down and reclaim her Christmas

Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just stay home, have family Christmas the night before with the kids, and enjoy a quiet day relaxing.

sharkeydsc avatar
Aline
Aline
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Consider it a Christmas miracle that you can stay home in peace instead of at the inlaws' in tears. Kids never mind prolonging Christmas, celebrate with them before and after.

impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't do Xmas and have stopped accepting invites from friends to join them as it's then at least two days (I don't drive, no public transport on the day, uber surcharges...) - I have discovered that spending Xmas alone is fabulous; I get up when I want, phone family then start on champers and pop something in the oven IF I feel like it. Netflix and naps are the way forward.

