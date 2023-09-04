Who you work with can have a massive impact on your mood, as well as your motivation. If you’re all friendly with lots of your colleagues, it can make even the toughest day at the office seem fun. On the flip side, if you’re working under a toxic boss, alongside folks who are trying to get you fired, it’s only natural that you might be updating your resume during work hours.

Whatever your workplace experience might be, it’s likely that you’re not in this alone. ‘Work Memes’ is a very active Facebook group full of people who love sharing relatable, witty, and insightful memes about—yup, you guessed it!—work life. We’ve compiled a list of their freshest pics to share with you. Scroll down to check them out and don’t forget to upvote your faves!