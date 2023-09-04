Who you work with can have a massive impact on your mood, as well as your motivation. If you’re all friendly with lots of your colleagues, it can make even the toughest day at the office seem fun. On the flip side, if you’re working under a toxic boss, alongside folks who are trying to get you fired, it’s only natural that you might be updating your resume during work hours.

Whatever your workplace experience might be, it’s likely that you’re not in this alone. ‘Work Memes’ is a very active Facebook group full of people who love sharing relatable, witty, and insightful memes about—yup, you guessed it!—work life. We’ve compiled a list of their freshest pics to share with you. Scroll down to check them out and don’t forget to upvote your faves!

#1

#2

Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hahaha... just because we hate something, doesn't mean we don't know it

#3

Marc
Marc
Community Member
1 hour ago

I just let my coworker know that I am glad that weekend is near... It's monday 9am here. Gotta stay positive!

The ‘Work Memes’ group has grown immensely over the years. Founded back in late 2020, it had 564k members in March 2023 the last time Bored Panda featured it. Now, at the time of writing, the community has grown to nearly 1.1 million in size.

Nearly doubling the number of members in just half a year is incredibly impressive and this is a testament to how relatable and funny the content is. What’s more universal than moaning about work after an exhausting day earning money for someone else, after all?
#4

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Having a job and a lot of month over at the end of your pay cheque.

#5

#6

Anyone hoping to become part of this expanding community has to promise to treat all the other members with kindness and respect. The administrator and moderator team enforcing the rules insists that there is “literally never any reason” for bullying or hate speech. The goal is to create a welcoming environment for everyone.

The ‘Work Memes’ team also expects everyone to only post work-related content. Anything random, related to politics, or spammy will end up getting removed. When in doubt, remind yourself of the Facebook group’s name!
#7

#8

Caffeinated Hedgehog
Caffeinated Hedgehog
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I thought this was the "Monday Morning" look

#9

PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
9 minutes ago

My alarms never wake me up, possibly because I’m awake at 4am

If you’ve made friends at the office, that’s wonderful! However, it’s quite likely that sooner or later you’ll have to work with someone who you’re less thrilled about. They might have a work ethic that’s at odds with yours, ignore your boundaries, or tell inappropriate jokes. Whatever the case might be, they're not someone that you want to spend much time with. However, working at a company means that you can’t always pick your colleagues. You need to learn to get along with someone you may actively dislike.
#10

#11

#12

Fundamentally, it’s good communication that helps you solve issues both in the workplace and outside of it. So if a coworker of yours is making your life miserable, you need to confront them in some way. Of course, you should stay professional and diplomatic even if your first instinct might be to passively-aggressively mock them. The calmer you are, the quicker the entire situation can be resolved.
#13

#14

#15

Spanish Cat
Spanish Cat
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Ah yes, my favourite day of the week: Blink

‘Indeed’ suggests avoiding blame as much as humanly possible. Ideally, you won’t go about accusing your coworkers of this and that (even if they’re completely guilty of bad behavior and awful work practices). Instead, you should explain how you feel when they behave or speak a certain way. By putting the emphasis on yourself, you’re laying the groundwork for possible peace and compromise.
#16

#17

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Or unfairly higher pay, and I can built recognition and training myself.

#18

Coralinea
Coralinea
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'd love to work nights. Sadly not doable for a middle school teacher. At least I know exactly how all the night owl students feel.

Though it’s easy to think that we’re always in the right, objectively, that’s not always the case. In real life, situations are often nuanced, they’re rarely black and white, with a clear-cut hero and villain. So even if you don’t feel like it, it’s worth talking to your colleague from hell in order to get their perspective on things.
#19

#20

PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
6 minutes ago

I am unfortunately very good at giving out opinions that were never asked

#21

Try to actively listen to your colleagues and what they’re trying to tell you. Not only will this help you during any future conversations with them but you might also realize that you have more in common with them than you think. Colleagues from hell can seem very human after a genuine heart-to-heart conversation with them. You might not become the fastest of friends, but you may be able to have enough respect for each other to forget your enmity and get on with your work.
#22

#23

#24

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Try harder! Money can express a lot of things, if you are able to find the right figure.

If all else fails and you’re still not friends or even lukewarm acquaintances, it might be time to change your approach. Depending on how serious the issue at work is, you may want to (and have to!) get your superiors and the human resources team involved. Usually, in more serious situations, it really helps if you have some sort of evidence to provide about how you’ve been mistreated or harassed. 
#25

#26

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I used to be in this situation, but in the left side, when I was an education manager. The correct perspective is: "I need something from you, and I have something that will compensate you".

#27

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
36 minutes ago

You should ask you doctor for credentials.

Obviously, if management is unwilling or unable to solve the friction between you and your coworker, you can always look for a job in another department or even a different company. But that’s a measure of last resort, it’s not something you want to lead with immediately.
#28

#29

#30

Alternatively, you could try to accept your colleagues for who they are, with all of their personality quirks. Nobody’s perfect and so long as they’re not actively harming you, you could try coexisting in peace. Try to be more mature and compassionate. If you’ve tried getting to know them and you still don’t enjoy their company, you could simply limit your interactions with them, instead focusing your time and energy on your workplace friends. You know, the people you’d send these memes to give them a break during work hours!
#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
32 minutes ago

The nicest you are, the more they want you to be there.

#36

Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is a rant that I go on in my own head all the time. You can't believe what a relief it is to see it written here.

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

Smalls37167
Smalls37167
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Ron Swanson is my spirit animal.

#45

PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Common sense isn’t so common anymore

#46

Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
1 hour ago

These hats: when you can't get a sports car but you still need a p*nis extension.

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

