Work is a huge part of our lives, so it’s no wonder that people want it to be meaningful, lucrative, and—y’know—not have to spend a third of the day slaving away in a literal Misery Factory(™). Feeling underpaid, undervalued, utterly bored, and having to deal with awful managers is something that unites employees all around the globe. And there’s nothing like a bunch of good memes to prove that nobody’s ever in this alone.

That’s where the ‘Work Memes’ Facebook group comes in. The online community does exactly what it says on the tin and shares incredibly relatable memes about work. We’ve collected some of the best ones to share with you, so enjoy them on your third coffee break of the day or while you’re pretending to be productive while your boss is walking around the office (nobody’s judging you). Remember to forward the funniest memes to your coworkers—especially if it's during work hours. Trust us, they need a break.

We got in touch with workplace expert Lynn Taylor to ask her how to find the courage to look for another job and how to avoid focusing just on the negatives at work. Taylor is the author of the book ‘Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant’ and the head of the fashion brand ‘Behind the Buckle.’ Read on to see what she told Bored Panda.