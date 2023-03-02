Memes, memes, MEMES! We all can’t get enough memes. They’ve become such an intrinsic part of our lives that we can hardly imagine social media without them. The internet just wouldn’t be the same with them—imagine how dreary your coffee breaks would be… Luckily, there are a ton of awesome meme pages out there, making people’s lives a bit brighter with every pixel.

Today, we’re featuring the ‘Evil Kermit’ Facebook page, a project that’s all about posting funny, relatable, silly memes “through the pain” while “keeping it 100.” Scroll down to check out their best pics.

Bored Panda was interested to learn more about why certain content goes viral (while other doesn't) and how important relatability is to a meme's longevity, so we reached out to Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author. He was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. Read on for his insights.