79 Pics Without Context That Get Weirder And Weirder The Longer You Look At Them, As Shared On This Online Group
Context is what helps us make sense of the world around us, including what we accidentally stumble across on the internet. Without context, we’re pretty much lost, left frantically wondering what it all means. In some cases, however, it’s specifically the lack of context that’s the entire point of online content.
The ‘Images with No Context’ Facebook page is a celebration of chaos, randomness, and more weirdness than you’d probably see on your social media feed on any given day. We’ve collected some of their finest pics and memes to amuse and confuse you. Enjoy your trip down the rabbit hole!
At the time of writing, the ‘Images With No Context’ page had 58k followers who love the randomness of the content. And so do we. The Facebook page is a great example of what many people love the most about the internet—its ability to surprise us and get us to burst out laughing!
Of course, which of the pics and memes you actually find funny will depend a lot on your sense of humor. That’s something that varies wildly from person to person.
Some people prefer their jokes to be longer and more refined. Others might love dad jokes more than anything else in the realm of comedy. However, there are still plenty of folks who enjoy the post-modern weirdness of contextless images. There’s a lot of joy to be found in being thoroughly confused and not knowing the entire story behind a pic.
Even though we all have a unique sense of humor, comedy, at its core, is about being surprised. It’s about facing the unexpected or being shown an unusual way to see the world. Something we all have in common is that we love to laugh—what’s different is how our comedy tastes have changed since we were little.
The more we’re exposed to comedy in the form of films, shows, and stand-ups, the more we can begin to refine that taste. It’s not something that’s static! Some of us used to adore telling dad jokes every chance that we got. However, as time passed, we changed and moved on to longer, more complicated anecdotes. And that’s okay!
But something that makes us laugh doesn’t have to be overly complex or elaborate. Sometimes, all we really want is to see a silly meme of a cat in a cowboy hat.
However, no context pics can be a double-edged sword. In some cases, it can make the meme backfire because the joke, the silliness, they’re all a tad too obscure. And anyone who’s done comedy professionally probably knows that if you have to explain the joke to your audience, then you’ve already lost them. The context can be important to set up the joke.
Meanwhile, some of the context for memes is something we instinctively get because of the times that we live in: we know what the joke is because the pic perfectly captures the spirit of the times. However, as time goes by, some of that historical context gets lost. That’s why not all memes will make sense to you, say, five years after they’re made. Others, however, are practically timeless because of how relatable they are, regardless of the social and historical context.
If you feel like jokes keep going over your head, however, it might not necessarily be the comedian’s fault, especially if the rest of the audience is roaring with laughter. You might need a bit more context to get why some things are funny. It’s pretty easy to do that. You can binge-watch some quality humor TV, go to more comedy shows, or even sign up for a few stand-up or improv courses. Who knows, it might be the start of your very own blossoming career in comedy!
Broadly speaking, the stranger and more bizarre the photo, the more likely it is to grab our attention. Especially in the massive stream of information that’s available to us on social media. Weirdness stands out from highly-curated, professionally photographed influencer content. So if you want to grab the internet’s attention, you have to find a way to stand out from the crowd while also staying as relatable as possible. It can be a tough balance to find.
Some people might find the utter lack of context behind the pics shared on ‘Images with No Context’ to be a bit unnerving. There’s no way to scratch our inner itch to find out what’s going on besides coming up with theories of our own!
Human beings crave order and structure after all. We want certainty and control. Of course, life—or the internet—won’t always offer you that. It’s best to accept that randomness and surprises (both pleasant and not) are a part of life. Something that’s unavoidable. We won’t always be in control. And we won’t always get the context that we so desperately crave! Why, oh why, is that cat wearing a cowboy hat?!
