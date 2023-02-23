There’s nothing quite like a good meme to brighten your day. A great meme, however, might force you to do a double-take and wonder what the ever-loving heck is going on as you giggle and smile.

That’s where the massively popular ‘Awkward Memes’ Facebook page comes in. It does exactly what it says on the tin, and we’ve collected some of their most awkward memes to amuse and confuse you. Check out the crème de la crème as you scroll down. Bored Panda has reached out to the ‘Awkward Memes’ team via Facebook, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.

More info: Facebook | OccultFox.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

19points
POST
LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It feels a little terrible to laugh at this, but this is just the right kind of black humor for my taste.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#2

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

18points
POST
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Daddy I was naughty" - " For the last time, it's: Father, I have sinned!"

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#3

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

17points
POST
Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No it look like a dinosaur from no internet game

1
1point
reply
View more comments

The ‘Awkward Memes’ page is wildly popular on Facebook. Nearly 1 million internet users follow it for the fun, chaotic, and sometimes even relatable memes they collect from all around the web.

‘Awkward Memes,’ along with the ‘Dark Humor’ Facebook page, were both created by the founders of the ‘Occult Fox’ project that’s all about “irresistible viral entertainment” and helping highlight some of the work created by artists, designers, and photographers.
#4

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

16points
POST
#5

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

@lolennui Report

16points
POST
#6

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

“Awkward Memes provides a voice to those who want to share their awkward situations with the public without disclosing their identity. This can include workplace events, interactions with others, or embarrassing ideas. We turn this content into memes without disclosing your identity,” the page founders write on Facebook, adding that they also aim to help people forget about their own awkwardness.
#7

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

12points
POST
#8

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

@janetforklift Report

12points
POST
Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a hugger with layers of anxiety protecting me from touch

2
2points
reply
#9

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

12points
POST
View more comments

Feeling awkward or embarrassed is a very human emotion. However, it’s quite uncomfortable and most people either shy away from those icky feelings or run away from the situation altogether. The problem is that if you keep doing that, you might turn your embarrassment into deep-rooted shame. (Think: remembering something awfully awkward you did back in school while you’re desperately trying to fall asleep at 3 am.)
#10

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes , twitter.com Report

12points
POST
#11

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

12points
POST
#12

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

12points
POST

The antidote? Embracing these feelings and acknowledging that they’re a part of you and a part of life. The next time you feel embarrassed or awkward, you’ll be far better equipped to handle your emotions. Congratulations! You’ve taken a huge step toward emotional maturity. It’s a far better alternative to cringing when you remember every little mistake you’ve ever made.
#13

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

11points
POST
Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dunno if it's Bill or Jessica but we feel you

1
1point
reply
#14

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

11points
POST
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, that was indeed a problem for him

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

11points
POST
Damon
Damon
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And he’s 5’4” and stronger than other men because he lifted flour

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

There’s a lot of overlap between awkward memes and ‘no context’ memes, a popular niche of entertainment on social media. There’s a focus on chaos, randomness, and making the audience laugh by serving them up something unexpected. And if you can get your audience to laugh, you’ve practically won! We’re not going to lie, we giggled way longer than we’d like to admit after we saw this meme about Ed Sheeran.
#16

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

11points
POST
#17

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

11points
POST
#18

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

@PanArabistMemes Report

10points
POST
Yaksha_maan
Yaksha_maan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

British museum has stole a lot of stuff from India too

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Very recently, Bored Panda spoke about memes with content creator, comedian, and broadcaster Trev Lewis, from LA. He shared his thoughts on how random ‘no context’ memes are actually the "purest distillation of what a meme actually is."

"The standard definition of a meme is, 'an idea, behavior, or style that spreads by means of imitation from person to person within a culture and often carries symbolic meaning representing a particular phenomenon or theme.' So, if a meme is nothing more than an image, and it's entirely up to the audience to interpret the symbolic meaning rather than offering any sort of caption or explanation, this is the very nature that memes are founded on," the content creator explained to us during a recent interview.
#19

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

10points
POST
#20

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes , twitter.com Report

9points
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, it's a vacation for her, I guess.

2
2points
reply
#21

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

@AjElDios Report

8points
POST
Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every new information is worse than the one before

7
7points
reply
View more comments

"It makes sense, then, that they are widely popular. If we think back to the earliest popular memes, stuff like the 'I Can Has Cheezburger?' cat, they were basically inside jokes for the terminally online. As the internet became more mainstream, so did memes, but it wasn't that long ago most people weren't familiar with the word and were often pronouncing it 'maymay.' There's something about an inside joke that makes people feel more passionate about it. I suppose it's the nature of exclusivity, or perhaps just the bond we feel when other people share in our niche interests,” Trev shared his thoughts.
#22

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

7points
POST
View more comments

However, there’s really no “perfect formula” for a long-lasting meme that will stand the ravages of time. Though, content creator Trev noted that there are a couple of things that can help your meme have longevity.

“If a meme relies too heavily on current events, its relevance will likely fade along with those events. A standup comedy routine about food can be enjoyed for generations, but a talk show monologue about this week's news is going to expire quickly. It's the same principle. Someone may be able to resurface a screenshot that contains the original context, but already you're losing people if the joke has to be explained too much," he said.
#25

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

7points
POST
#26

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

7points
POST
#27

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

7points
POST

"The other thing that helps is, as this [‘no context’ meme] genre showcases, not relying on a written language to convey the humor. Slang is a lot like memes in that it's constantly changing and being discarded. A funny phrase today may be seen as corny tomorrow. There's also the language barrier. If an image is funny without words, that's a more universal meme than one that relies on English, Spanish, and so on. The more people enjoy and understand a meme, the more it gets shared, and the more likely it is to live on."
#28

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

7points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This makes a lovely meme template. Also, this you @Zara the squiddy squid?

0
0points
reply
#29

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

7points
POST
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now that's a third degree burn right there

1
1point
reply
#30

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

7points
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The longer I stare at it, the stranger it looks.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#31

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

6points
POST
#32

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

6points
POST
Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I goona admit, her hair look pretty

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

6points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seriously, what’s up with the chaotic fashion shows?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

5points
POST
Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fits the purpose of school perfectly : to make you learn order and obedience is more important than your needs

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#37

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

5points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

4points
POST
Yaksha_maan
Yaksha_maan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s the problem You were clingy

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#40

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

3points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could be the sister, best friend, or mom of the bride/groom

0
0points
reply
#41

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes , twitter.com Report

3points
POST
LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least fire is always conveniently available for pipe.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#42

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes Report

2points
POST
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I say your preferences will change once you see your heating bill

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

Funny-Awkward-UK-Memes

Awkward Memes , twitter.com Report

2points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He should do his own damn laundry.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!