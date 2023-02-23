There’s nothing quite like a good meme to brighten your day. A great meme, however, might force you to do a double-take and wonder what the ever-loving heck is going on as you giggle and smile.

That’s where the massively popular ‘Awkward Memes’ Facebook page comes in. It does exactly what it says on the tin, and we’ve collected some of their most awkward memes to amuse and confuse you. Check out the crème de la crème as you scroll down. Bored Panda has reached out to the ‘Awkward Memes’ team via Facebook, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.

More info: Facebook | OccultFox.com