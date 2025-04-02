“AITA For Refusing To Share My College Dorm Room With My Older Sister And Her Baby?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Family is supposed to help each other. But when student and Reddit user Material_Star8510 received her sister’s latest request, she thought it was too big.

Currently, she lives in a college dorm room, which she shares with one other girl. There’s not a lot of space. But her sibling, who is struggling financially now that she’s raising a baby all by herself, still asked to move in.

The student refused, and things quickly escalated, leading to additional tension between them during an already difficult period.

The life of a college student is already chaotic as it is

So when this teenager’s sister asked if she could move in with her, things got even messier

People who read the story said the teen had every right to refuse

