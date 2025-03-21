Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Parents Won’t Stop Being Racist Towards Son’s Thai Wife: “Finally Get To Keep Your Green Card?”
Family, Relationships

Parents Won’t Stop Being Racist Towards Son’s Thai Wife: “Finally Get To Keep Your Green Card?”

In the year of our lord 2025, an intercultural marriage should not be surprising or shocking to anyone. However, there still are people out there who just see this as somehow exploitative. They assume that someone must be in it for the visa, or are just golddiggers. It’s that much more sad when the people who hold this belief are one’s parents.

A man asked the internet if he was wrong to get up and leave during dinner when his parents would not stop insulting his Thai wife. We reached out to the man who made the post via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

    Having an intercultural relationship does come with some complications

    Image credits: ckstockphoto (not the actual photo)

    But one man had enough of his parents horrible comments about his wife

    Image credits: prathanchorruangsak (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Beautiful-Matter-731

    The man chatted with some readers in the comments

    Most folks thought he was in the right

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As she earns more than you, you could sigh and sorrowfully "admit" that you're the gold digger. I'm guessing she also earns more than them, so point out that they need to do some major crawling to her. 😄

    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I consistently earned 50% more than my husband and he was in debt when I met him. 10 years into the marriage, my MIL gave me one of those £15 "(random handicraft) kit in a box" things for Christmas, and said "It's for you to have something to do while he's at work".

    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Go no contact with those racist a******s and tell them they'll never get to see their grandchildren if there are any.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell us their MAGA scum without spelling it out in words of more than one syllable.

