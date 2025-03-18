Groom Disinvites Parents After They Get Mad Over Dry Wedding: “We Don’t Like Drinking”

ADVERTISEMENT

Putting together a wedding is a lot of work just from a purely organizational standpoint. There are all sorts of logistical issues, decisions to make that will be second guessed and, of course, the ever present issue of paying for the whole thing. At least most people can rely on their family for support, one would think.

A man asked the internet if he was wrong to uninvite his parents from his wedding when they kept harassing him to include alcohol. We reached out to the man who made the post via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

RELATED:

Common sense would suggest that the happy couple get to pick what their wedding would look like

Share icon

Image credits: seventyfourimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

One man ended up telling his parents to not attend his wedding after they kept making demands

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: Optimal-Carpet784

Balancing what everyone wants can be hard

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: karlyukav / Freepik (not the actual photo)

While many people think and even dream about their future wedding, it can be illuminating to just sit down and think about it for a bit. Take the different parts, one by one, and pretty quickly the necessary tasks pile up. The venue, the date, who to invite and who to exclude. The food, the drinks, the entertainment. Who pays and who eats.

Depending on the sort of wedding you might want, the list of tasks can get pretty huge. While some people have a dream wedding they’ve been planning, on and off, for much of their lives. Some just sort of wing it, some even hire a designer and planner to help. But in many cases, there are also “external forces” that have to be satisfied. Grandma won’t be happy if there isn’t a church involved, someone thinks the dress code needs to be a certain way and, as this story demonstrates, some folks can’t enjoy an event without drinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ll come back to this question later, as it’s also worth discussing why they can’t go without a drink for a single evening. But setting aside the specifics, there are all too many people who want to be catered to when a wedding is really supposed to be about the happy couple. Family members in particular tend to overstate their influence, although sometimes the couple muddies the waters by taking some financial assistance from them.

Of course, that isn’t the case here, it’s just the parents being downright entitled. After all, they have no say in the wedding and, even worse, they refuse to comply with the handful of instructions they are given. For example, they will not wear blue because they don’t seem to feel like it, without reflecting on the fact that the literal groom wants a dry wedding, because that’s how he feels.

But putting your preferences over your kid’s wedding is just selfish

Share icon

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The bigger issue is the fact that they can’t even be present for their son’s wedding without a drink. This isn’t some cute quirk, this sounds like they have a major, perhaps debilitating issue with drinking. If you can’t imagine a social encounter without alcohol present, you truly might have an issue. While the parents seem to be using some sort of guilt-tripping to influence him, it’s important to not lose sight of the essence of their demands. It’s also worth considering the fact that people so insistent on having a drink might not be on their best behavior later.

Again, they are somehow making it seem like having a drink is literally more important than attending their son’s wedding. While some comments suggest that dry weddings aren’t popular, why exactly should that sway the happy couple. It’s their wedding, they can and should do what they want, particularly if they are paying for it. While it might be a slightly controversial take, random guests aren’t entitled to dictate what an event looks like. To put it plainly, if you don’t like something, don’t attend. In the context of a wedding, that’s a clear sign you value your preferences more than the folks you are, ostensibly, supposed to be celebrating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments were mixed, as some thought the reaction of the groom was premature. However, it’s also worth adding that, as previously stated, wedding planning is stressful. Instead of helping, his family were just causing headaches. Maybe blowing up at them was too much, but, by the same token, they were truly acting entitled. If they didn’t like the vision he and his fiancé had, why would they feel offended by being uninvited anyway?

Some folks sided with the groom

ADVERTISEMENT

Other’s thought this was all unnecessary drama

A few even thought the parents were right

ADVERTISEMENT