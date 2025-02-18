ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings don’t come cheap. According to a recent report, the average cost of one in the U.S. has climbed to $36,000 in 2025. And that doesn’t include the honeymoon. It’s no surprise, then, that many couples choose to cut costs when it comes to some aspects of their big day. While there’s nothing wrong, and everything right, with having a wedding within your means, there is fine line between affordable and cheap.

People have been sharing the most cringeworthy "budget wedding" disasters they’ve had the discomfort of witnessing. From toilet rolls being used as drapes, to a couple who took “trashy” quite literally and got married next to a dumpster... Bored Panda has gathered our personal top picks. We also found some tips on how to keep wedding costs down without making your guests feel like they're in Tacky Town.

#1

Gas Station Wedding

Couple getting married in a convenience store with snacks and rose petals, showcasing budget wedding fails.

ds3101 Report

    #2

    Wasn't Expecting To See A Wedding When I Stopped At Walmart This Weekend

    Outdoor wedding under a gazebo in a store, featuring budget wedding elements and guests mingling.

    soul_oh Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't have to pay for the tent if it doesn't leave the store?

    #3

    Decoration Of The Wedding Hall

    Toilet paper wall decor as a budget wedding fails example.

    Ortant Report

    Just because the average cost of a wedding has sky-rocketed to $36,000 in 2025, it doesn’t mean you have to spend that on yours. But for the love of all things holy matrimony, whatever you do, don’t use toilet paper as drapes or give your guests food poisoning by storing your pasta salad in an inflatable pool. There are plenty of ways to keep costs down without going to Tacky Town.
    #4

    Trashy Wedding

    Bride and friends in a parking lot near a dumpster, illustrating budget wedding fails.

    Mcbuildingful Report

    #5

    Aren't They Supposed To Refrigerate That?

    Inflatable pool filled with pasta salad, a humorous budget-wedding fail.

    PunnyPopcorn23 Report

    #6

    Wedding Venue Serves Tuna Tartar In A Pvc Pipe

    PVC pipe as a food container with salad and sauce at a budget wedding display.

    MMQ42 Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Come on, where's the sense of tradition? LEAD pipe, folks!

    The first step is to figure out how much you can spend and then decide, as a couple, what your priorities are.

    "Whether you have $1,000, $10,000, $100,000, or $1,000,000, it is all a lot of money,” wedding expert Megan Grose told The Knot. “Sit down together and figure out what is most important to you as a couple, then prioritize your budget accordingly."

    According to Zola’s 2025 Wedding Trends Report, ​​"couples are most willing to splurge on key elements including an incredible photographer to capture every memory, a stunning venue, and food and drinks that keep everyone celebrating all night long."

    The Knot meanwhile reports that couples typically allocate 8% of their wedding budget toward alcohol, and points out that hosting a "dry wedding" can really help to keep costs down. That might not appeal to everyone, but again, it's about deciding on your priorities as a couple.
    #7

    He Wore His Best Hat For The Wedding

    Couple in casual outfits and wedding attire holding flowers, highlighting budget-wedding fails.

    Wildwest21 Report

    #8

    At A Wedding Reception Pot Luck Tonight. Served Cold

    Deviled eggs topped with canned spaghetti as a budget wedding fail dish.

    redtrucktt Report

    cl_4 avatar
    C L
    C L
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wonder what they did with the egg yolks if they spaghettio'd the whites?

    #9

    I Went To A Wedding At A Mansion, And Discovered That They Had Painted The Grass Green. This Is My Feet After Walking Through It In Closed-Toed Shoes

    Foot with green stains on wooden floor, showcasing a budget wedding fail.

    SnuzieQ Report

    eva-katherinesmith avatar
    Kitty Smith
    Kitty Smith
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How the bloody hell did it get through the shoes and tights.

    An obvious (but not always easy) way to keep costs down is to invite fewer people. The larger your guest list, the more expensive your wedding will be, notes The Knot.

    "While a photographer will cost the same amount whether you have 50 guests or 500, there are other costs, like catering, that are dependent on how many folks attend. And by shrinking your guest list with a small wedding you can also lower some of those variable expenses," reads the wedding site.
    #10

    For A Wedding

    DIY wedding fans made of plastic forks and sunflowers showcasing a budget-wedding project with 71 Facebook comments.

    myfriendscode Report

    #11

    This Gluten Free Pizza They Gave My Mom At A Wedding

    Burnt pizza slice on a paper plate, illustrating a budget wedding fail with cheap catering choices.

    ReeseBalt Report

    #12

    Wedding Picture Level: Aisle 7

    Couple posing for wedding photos in a store aisle, capturing a budget wedding moment.

    CidofCidsley Report

    Another option is to have a shorter reception as opposed to the traditional all-night affair. "While most wedding receptions include dinner and dancing, there's nothing set in stone saying you have to follow that pattern," reads the site. "Especially if you're looking for wedding food ideas on a budget, opting for an abbreviated cocktail reception instead of a full-length dinner reception will save you money."

    Swapping out the cocktails for mocktails might help you shave even more off your expenses. Zola's survey of 6,000 couples found that 54% of them will have these on the menu, meaning a booze-free or "dry" wedding won't leave guests with limited options.
    #13

    A Home Depot Wedding

    Wedding party in aprons and casual attire, showcasing a budget wedding theme.

    gen_reynolds Report

    #14

    The Bride Is Trying To Sell This Decor

    Bride and groom in casual attire under a rustic arch in a rural setting, representing budget wedding fails.

    Neon_Green_Unicow Report

    #15

    “Budget” Grazing Table - You Get What You Paid For

    Budget wedding fails with poorly arranged food tables covered in white cloths.

    reddit.com Report

    Being creative when it comes to your venue can help save thousands. Finance platform NerdWallet suggests looking into options like restaurants, breweries, or vacation houses. "All these options are potential affordable wedding venues," reads the site. "Picking a spot that doesn’t usually cater to weddings can help you save money — and give your nuptials a unique feel."

    Other money-saving wedding hacks include picking an off-peak date or month and not having your event on a Saturday. Remember, the more popular the day, the more expensive the venue is likely to be.
    #16

    My Meal At A Wedding Recently

    Macaroni and corn on a plate illustrating budget-wedding fails in catering.

    laserdiscos Report

    #17

    Facebook Friend Of Mine Posted Pictures From A Taco Bell Las Vegas Wedding

    Casual ceremony in front of a large Taco Bell logo, with guests holding slushies; a humorous budget-wedding-fails moment.

    L_OShea Report

    #18

    Sister-In-Law Wanted To Make Her Own Wedding Cake

    A homemade, unevenly frosted cake sitting on a table, exemplifying budget-wedding-fails.

    DX5 Report

    eva-katherinesmith avatar
    Kitty Smith
    Kitty Smith
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The thought was nice and it is a practical idea. The execution missed the mark though.

    The devil is in the details when it comes to your wedding budget. That bouquet or flower arrangement you saw on Pinterest might look perfect, but did you consider whether those particular petals are in season? Being clever about your centerpieces, bouquets, and floral decor will pay off in the end.

    “Botanicals and fruit can be added to tabletop decor, along with candles, to add ambiance, and often at a lower cost than fresh blooms,” advises Stephanie Cain, a wedding industry journalist.
    #19

    This Was Served At A Wedding Reception

    Plate of plain chicken, bread slice, and vegetable roll-up - a budget wedding meal example.

    TlacuachoEnReddit Report

    #20

    The Way They Served Ice Cream At A Wedding

    Tall chocolate and vanilla desserts melting at a wedding reception with fruit garnish, illustrating budget-wedding fails.

    Egotlib Report

    #21

    1st Attempt At The Cake For My Brother-In-Law's Wedding. I Sent A Photo And Asked If It Was "Too Rustic?"

    Homemade wedding cake with skewed layers and uneven frosting, showcasing a budget-wedding fail.

    cabbagecookiez Report

    Another tip is to mix up real and artificial flowers on the day. "Use silk flowers for big arrangements such as a floral chandelier above a dance floor or a ceremony arch behind the couple — and save the real ones for the tabletop, bouquet, boutonniere, and other moments when a fake flower would be noticeable to a guest," suggests Cain.

    #22

    Begging For Money From Strangers Cuz You’re Getting Married

    SUV on highway with "Venmo the bride" message on rear window, illustrating budget-wedding-fails humor.

    nilkski Report

    #23

    Plate I Was Served At A Wedding

    Budget wedding fails with minimal meal of meat, potatoes, and carrots on a white plate, reflecting sparse catering choices.

    roomomma1126 Report

    #24

    Bud Light Wedding

    Casual outdoor wedding scene with unique dress and guests, highlighting budget-wedding-fails concepts.

    imgur.com Report

    Last year, Zola reported that the average cost of a wedding was around $33,000. However, 74% of couples who married in 2024 said they ended up going over their original expected budget. Almost a quarter of them exceeded it by a staggering $10,000. But almost all felt it was "absolutely worth it.”
    #25

    Pretty Trashy For A Wedding

    Two jars labeled "AR-15 Fund" and "Honeymoon" on a table display a humorous budget-wedding-fails theme.

    Volker1998 Report

    #26

    Can I Leave My Family?

    DIY rhinestone wedding Crocs as a budget-wedding-fails example.

    Gupy1985 Report

    #27

    How My Work Likes To Store Soup For A Wedding

    "Trash bin filled with a mystery red liquid, illustrating budget wedding fails in catering or decoration mishaps."

    MooneyS20 Report

    #28

    What Better Place To Go After A Getting Married Than Walmart?

    Bride in a white dress with a group inside a store, highlighting budget wedding fails.

    I_Eat_Mop_Who Report

    #29

    He She Asked Said 10-4

    Signs at a wedding with slogans "He asked" and "She said 10-4," showcasing budget wedding fails humor.

    Biblegrill Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That means "yes" in redneck. (Does the rest of the world use the same CB codes as the US?)

    #30

    Actual Quote From An Influencer Who Wanted Me To Address 250 Wedding Invites And Save The Date Cards. If It's "Just Writing" Surely You Can Do It Yourself

    Calligraphy on grid paper with pen nearby, symbolizing budget wedding fail negotiation.

    MyOwnGuitarHero Report

    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As some who does this I wouldn't even reply. Also, polish that nib.

    #31

    I Ate Mashed Potato Wedding Cake With Gravy Icing And Fried Chicken Topper

    Wedding cake topped with fried chicken on a serving tray, surrounded by guests.

    reddit.com Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hear me out: Wedding cake frosting is gross. That looks delicious.

    #32

    I Have No Words, Maybe Some Of You Might

    Rustic handmade wedding table decorations resembling white gloves with bows, illustrating budget-wedding-fails.

    camlaw63 Report

    #33

    It's Patented So Don't Even Try

    Budget wedding donut stand with various donuts displayed on a wooden board.

    BurgerWrangler Report

    #34

    Theyre Asking For Free Weddings Now

    Post seeking help for a budget wedding, asking for decor and vendor donations, highlighting wedding planning challenges.

    hurrypotta Report

    #35

    Guests Will Have To Pay For Their Seat Because Bride And Groom Aren't Rich

    Screenshot of a message discussing budget-wedding-fails, highlighting guests paying $150 each to attend.

    crazybirdlady1990 Report

    #36

    What Could Go Wrong If I Order My Dress On Aliexpress?

    Budget wedding fails: comparison of an online wedding dress versus its real-life version.

    tragicomisch Report

    #37

    Bride Thinks Returning Wedding Decorations After Using Them Is A Great Way To “Save Money”

    Social media post about returning wedding decor as a budget-wedding-fails strategy at UPS for saving money.

    I don’t know, but I feel like this is illegal and just a bad thing to even think about doing.

    TheBeautyofSuffering Report

    cl_4 avatar
    C L
    C L
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stealing is what it is. No wonders returns get so messed up for the rest of us

    #38

    All Jokes Aside, Please Don't Do This To Your Daughter

    Wedding bouquets made from toilet paper rolls on carpet for budget wedding creativity.

    Maloolooloo Report

    #39

    Not Even Offering Exposure

    Social media post about budget-wedding fails, featuring humorous text exchange regarding payment options.

    megabollockchops Report

    #40

    Text message about a budget wedding fail involving instant mashed potatoes as confetti, leading to a messy party.

    reddit.com Report

    #41

    Why Has This Not Been Posted Here Yet? It’s Gold

    Outdoor makeshift men's urinal at a wedding, showcasing a budget-wedding fail with simple wooden panels and a plastic container.

    ajlk24 Report

    #42

    Found In A Book Of Faces Group. Far Too Many Commenters Are Saying, Though Tacky, The Brother Isn’t Out Of Line

    Found In A Book Of Faces Group. Far Too Many Commenters Are Saying, Though Tacky, The Brother Isn’t Out Of Line

    FormalityBites Report

    #43

    If They Are Asking For Money For A Dinner Than That Is Their Gift

    Wedding invitation requests RSVP through Venmo, labeled as tacky; highlights budget-wedding-fails.

    Lynncy1 Report

    #44

    Asking For Money On The Save The Date

    Text describing a story about a budget wedding mishap, highlighting guest contributions determining attendance times.

    av607 Report

    #45

    Bridal Party Only Allowed One Slice Of Pizza After A Whole Day Of Working

    Text discussing a budget wedding where the bridal party received only one slice of pizza after working all day.

    MermaidSplashes Report

    #46

    Say It Louder So The People In The Back Can Hear: Don't Skimp On Food

    Text describing a budget-wedding fail with guests asked to provide food, alcohol, and sleep outdoors with minimal amenities.

    kirannui Report

    #47

    Hot Tip - Save Money On Your Wedding By Defrauding Your Employer

    Email discussing budget issues with a wedding photographer, seeking alternative payment ideas.

    Saw this posted on another sub and thought everyone here would enjoy it.

    waitwhatsthatsound Report

    #48

    Shirtless Wedding, Bride 4 Months Pregnant

    Couple kissing near a motorcycle during a casual outdoor wedding, capturing a budget-wedding-fail moment.

    Buddles12 Report

    #49

    Nothing Says Classy Like Shotgun Shells

    Shotgun shell placeholders filled with cement for wedding seating, showcasing a humorous budget-wedding idea.

    mighty_pebble Report

    #50

    Bride Tries To Force Friend To Do Photography For Her Wedding, Insists That He Pays Her For The Privilege

    Text exchange illustrating budget-wedding fails and a heated discussion about photography payment for a friend's wedding.

    fynn34 Report

    #51

    Bridezilla Is Upset Her Friends Wouldn't Spend $3k For A Destination Wedding, Follows Up With A Registry Complaint. A True Knee Slapper

    Social media rant about budget-wedding fails with complaints about RSVP numbers and gift registry.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    I See You're A Professional. Do It For Free

    Text message exchange highlighting a budget-wedding-fail, with a musician declining a request to perform for social media likes.

    mairedemerde Report

    #53

    Only In West Virginia

    Group gathers for a budget wedding in a parking lot under makeshift arch on a sunny day.

    beatsbyaaron Report

    #54

    Or Just Don’t Have A Cake At All???

    DIY wedding cake made with foam and wall spackle, showcasing a budget-wedding-fails moment.

    slick_steph Report

    #55

    For The Love Of Music Not Money

    Text post seeking free band for wedding, highlighting typical budget-wedding request, with reactions displayed below.

    spicy_kingWest44 Report

    #56

    I Don’t Even Know Where To Begin

    Two people standing beside a large hay bale with urinals attached, illustrating budget-wedding-fails.

    morning1022 Report

    #57

    Put On Your Best Black Tie Ensemble… And Bring A Pan Of Rice Krispy Treats To Share

    Q&A section on budget wedding, covering dress code, food, and drink options.

    Using a throwaway for privacy.

    This was sent to me by one of my friends (posting with her permission, since she’s not a Redditor.) She was invited to this wedding, and she’s seriously considering RSVP-ing NO. First of all, they call it an “afternoon wedding,” but it’s from 3-8 so…no. They’re holding it outside, in the middle of October, in a northern state (aka, has definitely seen snowfall in the past around the time of the wedding) and only serving “heavy h’ors doeuvres” when most people have to drive in and get a hotel. We’re both foreseeing a lot of McDonald’s runs after the reception. Also, I totally get wanting to save money (currently planning a wedding myself,) but not even mocktails? Or at the very least, some soda? Their families aren’t hurting for cash, but per my friend, the bride and groom are both known for being kind of stingy and greedy, so she’s not terribly surprised.

    The icing on the cake (lol) is that, apparently, this is BYOD. This “between semi-formal and black tie” wedding is asking people to bring their own desserts to share. The best part? These two clowns have a $1200 TV on their gift registry.

    Come to our wedding! We won’t feed you, you have to bring your own dessert, and we hope you’re okay sucking down fruit-infused water…but can you pretty please buy a TV worth four figures for us??

    Strange-Spite-1234 Report

    #58

    This Wedding Sign

    Colorful wedding sign with a spelling error prominent, showcasing budget-wedding-fails humor.

    twist-top-gatorade Report

    #59

    It Can’t Be Just Me Thinking This Is Tacky

    Text screenshot detailing a money-saving hack for budget-wedding planning, involving returning items post-wedding.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    Invite Shaming - Bride Asked A Friend Of Hers Who Was Studying Graphic Design, To Design Her Invites. This Looks Like Times New Roman On A Snowflake Background! Bride's Mom (Who Is Not Good With Computers) Ended Up Designing Much Better Invites On Some Wedding Website Herself

    Two budget wedding invitations with text partly obscured by blue markings, highlighting potential design fails.

    reddit.com Report

    #61

    A Groom Tried To Serve Old Fish To A Wedding Of 300 Today

    Text image describing a budget-wedding fail with a groom attempting to serve old fish.

    Adventurous-Ebb-7729 Report

    #62

    My Wife Found This In A "Budget Wedding Planning" Book While Thrifting

    Letter discussing budget constraints for wedding and financial concerns, emphasizing cost-saving measures.

    Jen donated the book with this note tucked inside, I'm guessing they didn't want to hear it.

    UrethralExplorer Report

    #63

    What’s More Trashy? The Wedding Or The Caption?

    Impromptu wedding in a store aisle, showcasing budget-wedding-fails with onlookers capturing the event on their phones.

    1-800-666-420 Report

    #64

    So We Were Just Served This Quail Dish That Had Pringles On It During A Wedding

    Budget wedding fails with a dish of whole roasted birds topped with potato chips, surrounded by drinks and sauces on a table.

    reddit.com Report

    #65

    Woman Wanted Cartier Destinée Wedding Ring For Less Than Half Price And Called Me A Racial Slur For Not Agreeing

    Woman Wanted Cartier Destinée Wedding Ring For Less Than Half Price And Called Me A Racial Slur For Not Agreeing

    dank_memr75 Report

    #66

    I'm Selling A 100% Silk Wedding Dress For £75. She Offered £30 To Drop It Off

    Text exchange showing a budget wedding disagreement over the cost and delivery of a dress.

    Turns out she meant £30 AND I drop it off in the next 6 hours because she's getting married in 9 weeks and can't afford the fuel.

    little_jumbo Report

    #67

    Supporting Local Business By Asking For Free Stuff

    Supporting Local Business By Asking For Free Stuff

    somewhatofalegend Report

    #68

    I Only Serve The Finest Meals On My Mother's Wedding China

    Hash browns with ketchup faces on a floral plate, illustrating budget-wedding-fails.

    BenevolentDinosaur Report

    #69

    Bride Cancels Her Wedding Because Her Guests Didn't "Donate" A $1,500 Each To Fund The Event

    Friend's angry Facebook post about failed budget wedding, seeking money, with shocked replies.

    Re-l-Mayer Report

    #70

    There Should Be Zero Expectations For Attendance With Destination Weddings

    Text detailing a budget wedding fail, with guests bearing high costs for a Cancun resort event.

    muddling_wp Report

    #71

    I've Officially Dropped Out Of The Bridal Party. I'm A Size 12 With No Plans On Dropping To A Size 8 By December

    Text screenshot showcasing a demanding bridal party message illustrating budget-wedding-fails.

    junebugg85 Report

