71 Funny And Trashy Wedding Moments That Stood Out From The Rest (New Pics)
Weddings don’t come cheap. According to a recent report, the average cost of one in the U.S. has climbed to $36,000 in 2025. And that doesn’t include the honeymoon. It’s no surprise, then, that many couples choose to cut costs when it comes to some aspects of their big day. While there’s nothing wrong, and everything right, with having a wedding within your means, there is fine line between affordable and cheap.
People have been sharing the most cringeworthy "budget wedding" disasters they’ve had the discomfort of witnessing. From toilet rolls being used as drapes, to a couple who took “trashy” quite literally and got married next to a dumpster... Bored Panda has gathered our personal top picks. We also found some tips on how to keep wedding costs down without making your guests feel like they're in Tacky Town.
Gas Station Wedding
Wasn't Expecting To See A Wedding When I Stopped At Walmart This Weekend
Decoration Of The Wedding Hall
Just because the average cost of a wedding has sky-rocketed to $36,000 in 2025, it doesn’t mean you have to spend that on yours. But for the love of all things holy matrimony, whatever you do, don’t use toilet paper as drapes or give your guests food poisoning by storing your pasta salad in an inflatable pool. There are plenty of ways to keep costs down without going to Tacky Town.
Trashy Wedding
Wedding Venue Serves Tuna Tartar In A Pvc Pipe
The first step is to figure out how much you can spend and then decide, as a couple, what your priorities are.
"Whether you have $1,000, $10,000, $100,000, or $1,000,000, it is all a lot of money,” wedding expert Megan Grose told The Knot. “Sit down together and figure out what is most important to you as a couple, then prioritize your budget accordingly."
According to Zola’s 2025 Wedding Trends Report, "couples are most willing to splurge on key elements including an incredible photographer to capture every memory, a stunning venue, and food and drinks that keep everyone celebrating all night long."
The Knot meanwhile reports that couples typically allocate 8% of their wedding budget toward alcohol, and points out that hosting a "dry wedding" can really help to keep costs down. That might not appeal to everyone, but again, it's about deciding on your priorities as a couple.
He Wore His Best Hat For The Wedding
At A Wedding Reception Pot Luck Tonight. Served Cold
I Went To A Wedding At A Mansion, And Discovered That They Had Painted The Grass Green. This Is My Feet After Walking Through It In Closed-Toed Shoes
An obvious (but not always easy) way to keep costs down is to invite fewer people. The larger your guest list, the more expensive your wedding will be, notes The Knot.
"While a photographer will cost the same amount whether you have 50 guests or 500, there are other costs, like catering, that are dependent on how many folks attend. And by shrinking your guest list with a small wedding you can also lower some of those variable expenses," reads the wedding site.
For A Wedding
This Gluten Free Pizza They Gave My Mom At A Wedding
Wedding Picture Level: Aisle 7
Another option is to have a shorter reception as opposed to the traditional all-night affair. "While most wedding receptions include dinner and dancing, there's nothing set in stone saying you have to follow that pattern," reads the site. "Especially if you're looking for wedding food ideas on a budget, opting for an abbreviated cocktail reception instead of a full-length dinner reception will save you money."
Swapping out the cocktails for mocktails might help you shave even more off your expenses. Zola's survey of 6,000 couples found that 54% of them will have these on the menu, meaning a booze-free or "dry" wedding won't leave guests with limited options.
A Home Depot Wedding
The Bride Is Trying To Sell This Decor
“Budget” Grazing Table - You Get What You Paid For
Being creative when it comes to your venue can help save thousands. Finance platform NerdWallet suggests looking into options like restaurants, breweries, or vacation houses. "All these options are potential affordable wedding venues," reads the site. "Picking a spot that doesn’t usually cater to weddings can help you save money — and give your nuptials a unique feel."
Other money-saving wedding hacks include picking an off-peak date or month and not having your event on a Saturday. Remember, the more popular the day, the more expensive the venue is likely to be.
My Meal At A Wedding Recently
Facebook Friend Of Mine Posted Pictures From A Taco Bell Las Vegas Wedding
Sister-In-Law Wanted To Make Her Own Wedding Cake
The devil is in the details when it comes to your wedding budget. That bouquet or flower arrangement you saw on Pinterest might look perfect, but did you consider whether those particular petals are in season? Being clever about your centerpieces, bouquets, and floral decor will pay off in the end.
“Botanicals and fruit can be added to tabletop decor, along with candles, to add ambiance, and often at a lower cost than fresh blooms,” advises Stephanie Cain, a wedding industry journalist.
This Was Served At A Wedding Reception
The Way They Served Ice Cream At A Wedding
1st Attempt At The Cake For My Brother-In-Law's Wedding. I Sent A Photo And Asked If It Was "Too Rustic?"
Another tip is to mix up real and artificial flowers on the day. "Use silk flowers for big arrangements such as a floral chandelier above a dance floor or a ceremony arch behind the couple — and save the real ones for the tabletop, bouquet, boutonniere, and other moments when a fake flower would be noticeable to a guest," suggests Cain.
Begging For Money From Strangers Cuz You’re Getting Married
Plate I Was Served At A Wedding
Bud Light Wedding
Last year, Zola reported that the average cost of a wedding was around $33,000. However, 74% of couples who married in 2024 said they ended up going over their original expected budget. Almost a quarter of them exceeded it by a staggering $10,000. But almost all felt it was "absolutely worth it.”
Pretty Trashy For A Wedding
Can I Leave My Family?
How My Work Likes To Store Soup For A Wedding
What Better Place To Go After A Getting Married Than Walmart?
He She Asked Said 10-4
Actual Quote From An Influencer Who Wanted Me To Address 250 Wedding Invites And Save The Date Cards. If It's "Just Writing" Surely You Can Do It Yourself
I Ate Mashed Potato Wedding Cake With Gravy Icing And Fried Chicken Topper
I Have No Words, Maybe Some Of You Might
It's Patented So Don't Even Try
Theyre Asking For Free Weddings Now
Guests Will Have To Pay For Their Seat Because Bride And Groom Aren't Rich
What Could Go Wrong If I Order My Dress On Aliexpress?
Bride Thinks Returning Wedding Decorations After Using Them Is A Great Way To “Save Money”
All Jokes Aside, Please Don't Do This To Your Daughter
Not Even Offering Exposure
Why Has This Not Been Posted Here Yet? It’s Gold
Found In A Book Of Faces Group. Far Too Many Commenters Are Saying, Though Tacky, The Brother Isn’t Out Of Line
Asking For Money On The Save The Date
Bridal Party Only Allowed One Slice Of Pizza After A Whole Day Of Working
Say It Louder So The People In The Back Can Hear: Don't Skimp On Food
Hot Tip - Save Money On Your Wedding By Defrauding Your Employer
Shirtless Wedding, Bride 4 Months Pregnant
Nothing Says Classy Like Shotgun Shells
Bride Tries To Force Friend To Do Photography For Her Wedding, Insists That He Pays Her For The Privilege
Bridezilla Is Upset Her Friends Wouldn't Spend $3k For A Destination Wedding, Follows Up With A Registry Complaint. A True Knee Slapper
I See You're A Professional. Do It For Free
Only In West Virginia
Or Just Don’t Have A Cake At All???
For The Love Of Music Not Money
I Don’t Even Know Where To Begin
Put On Your Best Black Tie Ensemble… And Bring A Pan Of Rice Krispy Treats To Share
This Wedding Sign
It Can’t Be Just Me Thinking This Is Tacky
Invite Shaming - Bride Asked A Friend Of Hers Who Was Studying Graphic Design, To Design Her Invites. This Looks Like Times New Roman On A Snowflake Background! Bride's Mom (Who Is Not Good With Computers) Ended Up Designing Much Better Invites On Some Wedding Website Herself
A Groom Tried To Serve Old Fish To A Wedding Of 300 Today
My Wife Found This In A "Budget Wedding Planning" Book While Thrifting
What’s More Trashy? The Wedding Or The Caption?
So We Were Just Served This Quail Dish That Had Pringles On It During A Wedding
Woman Wanted Cartier Destinée Wedding Ring For Less Than Half Price And Called Me A Racial Slur For Not Agreeing
I'm Selling A 100% Silk Wedding Dress For £75. She Offered £30 To Drop It Off
Turns out she meant £30 AND I drop it off in the next 6 hours because she's getting married in 9 weeks and can't afford the fuel.