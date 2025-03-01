ADVERTISEMENT

When you're organizing a wedding, you need to find the right balance between two things. On the one hand, you want to fulfill your vision for your Big Day and celebrate things in the way that you're most comfortable with. On the other hand, you also want to ensure that your family and friends are having a great time at your wedding. Otherwise, what's the point of inviting anyone at all? While there's no such thing as a 'perfect' wedding, you still want to put in the effort.

Imogen Marshall went viral recently after inviting everyone to share their thoughts about weddings and marriage. She asked wedding guests to spill the beans about the things they honestly hate and wish that couples would stop doing. Scroll down for their thoughts and opinions. And if you're organizing a wedding this year, you might want to take some notes…

Two people at a table, one looking frustrated, illustrating wedding guest issues. People spending a fortune to try and make the day perfect but forget to actually enjoy the day.

user8648091933635 , Mikhail Nilov Report

faulty2337 avatar
Randy
Randy
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Small wedding, nice honeymoon, down payment on house.

The Knot reports that based on their findings, the average cost of a wedding in the United States in 2023 was $35,000. And that’s not counting the wedding ring!

The biggest costs included the venue (37% of the average wedding budget), catering (28%), the band (12%), and wedding rings (9%).

Other top wedding costs included photography, alcohol, and flowers (all 8% of the average budget), as well as videography (7%), couples attire (also 7%), the wedding planner (6%), event rentals (also 6%), and the lighting and decor (5%), The Knot found.
    #2

    The narcissistic ‘list of rules’, the must-be-perfect complex & it’s MY day & ‘I’M in the spotlight!’ You’re getting married to a person. Not crowned empress of the universe. Calm down.

    Nero Report

    #3

    Wedding guests' name cards neatly arranged on a table. Purposefully seating you with people you don’t know to “get people chatting” just sit me with people I know please, none of us are here to make friends.

    mrcuttyknife , Christina Victoria Craft Report

    Meanwhile, according to The Knot 2023 Guest Study, the main things that wedding guests care about include a well-thought-out wedding website, delicious food (yay!), great music, a beautiful reception setting, tasty drinks, as well as fun wedding entertainment.

    Other details to focus on include reliable transportation, a smooth ‘show’ with good timing, and seeing the couple happy. “You could spend all the money in the world, hire a celebrity performer and have a 50-yard slip-and-slide—but if you and your partner are unhappy, table-bound or M.I.A. for the night, no one will have a good time. You two, the beaming newlyweds, are the North Star of this party. If you’re relaxed, smiling and dancing, your guests will follow suit and never forget how much fun they had.”
    Wedding guests and photographer capturing a group photo in a bright, elegant setting. Taking hours to do staged photos - 100% will not be doing this at my wedding

    Chloe🍁 , Leah Newhouse Report

    Money inside a decorative envelope, highlighting wedding guest preferences. Requesting money for honeymoon. Just seems tacky to me. You can either afford a trip or not.

    DC , Kaboompics.com Report

    faulty2337 avatar
    Randy
    Randy
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This needs to go away. I don’t need a toaster and a coffee maker. Grownups already have their necessities. Gift money, like in mobster movies.

    Beach wedding ceremony with a bride and groom, floral decorations, and guests watching; common wedding guest dislikes. Expecting you to leave your small children at home and travel to a distant location to pay a whopping cost to stay overnight just to see you say I do.

    heffalumpohef , Getúlio Moraes Report

    faulty2337 avatar
    Randy
    Randy
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In our family, we don’t have any celebrations without all the nieces, nephews, and grandkids. Wouldn’t be a family event without them.

    Deciding who and how many people to invite to your wedding is a massive question that’s going to impact practically every aspect of the Big Day. It’ll affect the size of your venue as well as its location. It’ll have an impact on your food and decoration vendors, the entertainment you have to plan, as well as a dozen other things, big and small. And, yes, it’ll affect your budget.

    To put it plainly, if you want to have a big wedding, you either have to have a huge budget or convince your family and friends to pitch in for the grand celebration. On the flip side, a smaller guest list likely means less financial stress.
    Woman in a black dress eating a snack outdoors, highlighting wedding guests' preferences and dislikes. Leaving the guests hungry! I’ve started bringing protein bars in my clutch bag. Better to have more bulky but cheaper canapés. And speeches after each course as opposed to all before

    tdavis338 , gold touch nutrition Report

    rozglickknight avatar
    TooTrue
    TooTrue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the UK it is normal to have the speeches at the end of the meal. Usually champagne is served with the coffee for the toasts. I couldn't wait until after all the speeches. I'd be chewing the carpet.

    Elegant wedding favor box with a red rose and ribbon on a table. Wedding favours. Such a waste of money. We did chocolate coins no waste but I’d almost avoid it entirely. 99% of the time they get left behind or in the bin. Keep the money or donate to charity.

    jessclancy23 , Keith Williamson Report

    Bride and groom joyfully celebrating on a tropical beach under a bright blue sky. Destination weddings!

    Isabella , Olivera Trimanova Report

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should be way higher. I think it's ok if a couple does this without the expectation that everyone will come, but doing it and expecting people to shell out thousands so they get a discount on their wedding is selfish and tacky.

    Event and wedding planner Brianne Garritano told Vogue that the size of your guest list will tremendously influence your wedding budget.

    “Your venue and your food and beverage are going to comprise some of the largest proportions of your budget. So, the very first thing that you have to do is figure out how many guests you’re going to be inviting, and then out of that number, what is the probability that they’re going to come? Because sometimes there’s a 10% drop-off, and it’s dependent on what time of year [and] where it is,” she explained.

    What are the biggest dos and don’ts from your perspective as wedding guests, dear Pandas? What do you love and loathe that marrying couples do? What do you value the most as guests? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below!

    Bridesmaids in red and a bride in white, facing the ocean, highlighting common wedding complaints from guests. Having four day hen weekends abroad that cost a fortune, what happened to a local night out

    Danni57 , Fernanda Nuso Report

    Outdoor wedding ceremony by the ocean, with guests standing, five groomsmen, and bridesmaids in lavender dresses. Getting married in the middle of nowhere without any recommendations for either travel to venue or local hotels. Not all of us can spend willy billy on cabs and hotel rooms

    Alex , Oliver Pan Report

    Bride adjusting groom's bow tie in front of a decorated Christmas tree, highlighting wedding guest expectations. Christmas weddings

    user4379489433427 , Alex Urezkov Report

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any holiday wedding IMHO. People want to celebrate that holiday, not you.

    Wedding RSVP card with elegant ribbon, highlighting event details, a common concern for wedding guests. Being weird about plus ones when there isn't a space restriction. I'm recently disabled & can't travel alone. My my long term bf was not invited as only if your engaged or married.

    Bored2Work , Tara Winstead Report

    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's usually because they don't want your specific plus one

    Person sitting on a couch in an office, wearing a dark blazer, related to things wedding guests dislike. Probably talking about nothing but their wedding for months and months and months beforehand.

    Sandysand , LinkedIn Sales Solutions Report

    Blurry dance floor at a wedding reception, vibrant colored lights highlighting guests. No quiet areas. Only having music so loud you can’t have a conversation

    Nonny , Maurício Mascaro Report

    Calculating costs on a smartphone with cash and notes, related to wedding guests' dislikes. Someone wanting me to spend 1000s on their wedding. Its your day, I get it - but be realistic.

    mv , Kaboompics.com Report

    Bride singing at wedding reception with microphone, wearing a lace gown; facing a man in a dark suit. It’s just me and my problem as I cringe at it - but when they serenade each other. Guys … I love that you love each other but this isn’t high school musical

    Manxie_mum 🇮🇲 , Fénix Torres Report

    Invite work friends, doesn’t have to be a full day or +1, but it’s hurtful when you think of them as friends but don’t get an invite after sometimes years of listening to the plans!

    PowderBlue Report

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or excluding someone when an entire group or department is invited. This happened to me once and I didn't even know it because everyone had decided it was better not to tell me. I knew the person was getting married that spring but they were never specific about the date. I only found out I wasn't invited because one of the other managers stopped by my office to tell me to keep an eye on things. I must have looked confused because she said I was the only manager not going to (names) wedding. It floored me because these were people I hung around with all the time. It still hurts.

    Couple kissing under wedding decorations with guests seated, sparklers around, capturing what wedding guests may dislike. Dinner too long, first dance is ridiculous, bachelorette costs too much

    Daphnefromtherealm , Elegant Images Report

    faulty2337 avatar
    Randy
    Randy
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing wrong with the first dance. That’s silly.

    Wedding guests dislike sparse food selections at receptions, showing appetizers on a table setting. My friend had a two hour drinks reception with very limited canapés and everyone just wanted to go home before the night even began because they were so bored and hungry

    Silver_melody , Alina Skazka Report

    Elegant wedding table setting with a large white floral centerpiece, surrounded by silver chairs. Round tables. You can only talk to people either side of you

    user9998791210281 , Craig Adderley Report

    theodorevenable avatar
    Theodore Venable
    Theodore Venable
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As an event producer— this is incorrect. Round tables allow for more engagement between all guests. Centerpieces should not obstruct views though. No arrangements taller than a toaster is a good rule of thumb.

    Man in a dark parking garage, talking on phone, checking watch. Keywords: wedding guests. being stuck at the remote venue till the first midnight coach arrives to take you back to the hotel. taxis were too expensive to order.

    alex5 , mikky k Report

    Wedding guests' table cards elegantly arranged in a tray with floral decor in the background. Evening only invitations! If I’m not good enough to go to the actual wedding, they’re not good enough to get my time!

    Mrs V , Ricardo Moura Report

    Couple dancing at a wedding reception, with wedding guests in the background. Those fake dances where someone falls

    hausofmiren , Luwadlin Bosman Report

    Woman in elegant attire at a bar, holding a cocktail, highlighting issues wedding guests dislike. No heating. Don’t ask me to dress up in strappy shoes and a little dress so I can freeze for the whole day

    Ruth08642 , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    The bride recording her voice for the groom before walking down the aisle it's such an ick!!

    b81292 Report

    Wedding guests dancing under string lights inside a decorated tent. Having a dancefloor too big vs the size of the group. Makes the whole thing feel sparse and not as fun.

    GTLD3000 , Mitchell Orr Report

    It’s not the couples chance to pretend they are rich and important. No one likes their friends that much to put up with that. Invite people you love and family, give them a good meal and speeches.

    luloumee Report

    Wedding gift lists or requesting money for their honeymoon

    Doug Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The wedding register is traditional. Requesting money is new, but these are changing times, and changing attitudes.

    Booking the wedding at an expensive venue then having drinks stashed in their rooms while guests pay over the odds at the bar - very tacky

    Kerry Clarke Report

    Hiring professional photographers, they get in the way of your guests enjoyment of your day. Give all the guests a way of uploading their photos for you. Guarantee they'll be million times better

    Kazza Report

    Waiter in formal attire serving drinks at a wedding, addressing common guest dislikes at events. Singing servers & saxophone players

    💕Roz Blair💕 , Getty Images Report

    Stop trying to please everyone it’s their wedding day they can do what they want to with their money, everyone else should just zip it or not go if they want to give an opinion

    Hannah Report

    Guest appearing tired at a wedding, sunlight streaming through trees. Have an early wedding with lunch straight after and then they disappear for hours leaving the guests bored and hungry and so bored. Start later and make the party flow without gaps

    ZachtheRescuecat , Victoria Romulo Report

    Two children in wedding attire walking on a brick path; focus on hairstyles and outfits. Excluding kids, especially when it’s a family wedding. All my potential baby sitters are at the wedding too. Just don’t invite me at all then.

    DC , Mushtaq Hussain Report

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Understood, but a lot of people want an adult only event. It's up to you if you want to go or not but it's their wedding and they make the rules.

    Guests at a wedding reception raising glasses for a toast, with twinkling lights in the background. when speeches drag on and contain really specific references that are not known or relevant to 95% of the party, cool you got a laugh from your old college buddy..but the rest of us are like "Huh?"

    Gubnet Jones , Al Elmes Report

    Giving out cheap drinks for the wedding breakfast and having their own bottle of champagne on the top table

    Renovate388 Report

    Guests dancing energetically at a wedding reception, capturing joyful moments and lively atmosphere. Bright lights on the dance floor. Immediately no

    travs452 , Wesley Tingey Report

    Dinner too late, lots of forced group photos of alllll guests (I get it for family!) speeches that drag on if they’re not good

    Meg Report

    I don't care what happens as long as I am not hungry or cold. I would say don't waste your money. I don't need sugared almonds as a favour etc

    user7997818528681 Report

    Bride throwing a bouquet to wedding guests, all reaching up, under the night sky. Throwing a bouquet

    Sarah O'Carroll , Becerra Govea Photo Report

    Bride and groom exchange rings in a bright room, highlighting common wedding guest dislikes. Inviting people to the ceremony. That’s the boring bit. Just invite people to the reception.

    Rebeccah , Emma Bauso Report

    Not having a free bar

    The Ger-pocalypse Report

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish we could have afforded one but we were on a super tight budget already. We invited the bare minimum number of people, chose an inexpensive venue and the best catering we could afford but we ran out of money before paying for an open bar. Neither of us wanted to go into more debt so people could drink so we had a cash bar. Maybe it was tacky but it was strictly a matter of cost.

    Putting their guests before themselves, such as food options and invites..its their day, eat what you like and invite who you want, you're spending your money on it and it's your day

    LifeWithAraillia Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Justice of the Peace sounds good. Let's do the blow-out party.

    Expensive Hotel weddings where the rooms get a 'discount'- it's still out my budget, there's no alternatives anywhere close and it's too far from home so we HAVE to stay there

    K Report

