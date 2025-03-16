Woman Makes Paintings No One Asked For, Gets Upset When They Don’t Buy Them

ADVERTISEMENT

We all love our families, but let’s be real—sometimes, you just want to say a firm no without feeling guilty. Maybe it’s skipping a family lunch, dodging an over-the-top birthday party, or, in some cases, refusing to buy something you never asked for. Most of the time, people take the hint, but other times, things can get messy.

For instance, a woman shared how her sister-in-law, an aspiring artist, painted a surprise portrait of her family and then expected them to buy it as a wedding gift. The author felt pressured into paying for something she never asked for, didn’t like, and didn’t want. Now, tensions are rising in the family, and she’s wondering if she’s being unreasonable. Keep reading to see what people think!

RELATED:

Turning a passion into a full-time career or profession comes with its fair share of challenges

Share icon

Image credits: Wesley Tingey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how her artist sister-in-law expected her family to buy an expensive painting as a wedding gift for her son

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Nicole Michalou / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Thirdman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tacky-art-help

The author provided more details about the painting and why she felt uncomfortable purchasing it

Share icon

Image credits: Dan Llywelyn Hall / CBS

Artists invest countless hours of unpaid practice and effort to refine their skills and reach a professional level

Like any profession, being an artist comes with its own highs and lows. Sure, once you’re an established name, you might start making good money, but getting to that point is no easy feat. It takes years of practice, patience, and persistence to build a reputation and attract buyers. Many artists struggle with inconsistent income, exposure, and finding the right audience for their work. Unlike a traditional job, where paychecks are predictable, art is a career full of uncertainty and constant hustle.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a competitive space, and making a name for yourself takes more than just talent—it requires marketing, networking, and a bit of luck. Some rely on social media to showcase their art, while others spend years trying to get their work into galleries. It’s a tough world where passion alone isn’t enough, and artists often have to find other ways to support themselves while chasing their dreams.

To understand the challenges artists face, we spoke with Amey Pirankar, an artist and art teacher. With years of experience in creating and teaching art, he shared his insights into what it takes to succeed in the field. From honing skills to setting fair prices, Amey explained how artists must constantly balance their passion with the business side of art.

Amey, who specializes in portrait sketching, pointed out, “It takes years of practice to get the perfect stroke. Every great artist you see today has spent thousands of hours refining their craft before they could sell their work.” He emphasized that true mastery doesn’t happen overnight—it’s built on dedication, experimentation, and learning from mistakes.

“Artists spend a lot of unpaid time perfecting their skills, and that’s why the prices reflect that,” Amey added. “When people look at a painting, they only see the final product. What they don’t see is the years of learning, the failed attempts, and the hours spent on every tiny detail. That’s why good art isn’t cheap, it represents a lifetime of effort and expertise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: olia danilevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Building a strong reputation in the art world requires dedication, persistence, and continuous hard work



“Initially, when I started out, I did art for free for family and friends,” Amey shared. “Since my work was good, word started spreading, and people began placing orders. That’s how I built my reputation. But it was important for me to transition from free work to paid work, otherwise, I wouldn’t be able to sustain myself as a full-time artist.”

“Here’s the thing,” Amey continued, “in this profession, you can’t rely on your loved ones to build your career. Sure, they can support you if they want, but they shouldn’t feel pressured into buying your work. An artist needs real customers who appreciate their art.”

“On the flip side, family and friends might expect artists to do things for free,” Amey pointed out. “It’s a tricky balance. You want to share your work with loved ones, but you also need to be fairly compensated. People wouldn’t expect a lawyer to give free legal advice all the time, so why should artists be any different?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being an artist is like any other profession, and we need to be fairly compensated for our skills,” Amey concluded. “Art isn’t just about creativity, it’s about time, effort, and expertise. People sometimes forget that artists need to pay bills, buy materials, and sustain themselves, just like everyone else.”

In this particular case, the author’s sister-in-law surprised them with a painting and expected them to pay for it. While supporting a family member’s passion is great, it’s unfair and unprofessional to assume they’re obligated to buy something they never asked for. What do you think? Should families be expected to purchase an artist’s work, or should the artist focus on finding real buyers?

Many people online sided with the author, calling her sister-in-law’s actions highly unprofessional

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some, however, believed she should buy the portrait to support family and keep the peace

ADVERTISEMENT