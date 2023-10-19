ADVERTISEMENT

It's impressive how consistent practice over some period of time can improve our skills. This applies to various kinds of things, but today, we'd like to focus on artistic growth. The Reddit community ‘Art Progress Pics’ allows artists to show their work and prove how hard work pays back. The members share the photos of their works and compare how they looked when they were starting, and how they got better after they invested some time and persistently practiced to master their skills.

Scroll down to see the most recent selection of posts shared on the subreddit, and please let us know in the comment section which one of them has impressed you the most.