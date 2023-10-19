ADVERTISEMENT

It's impressive how consistent practice over some period of time can improve our skills. This applies to various kinds of things, but today, we'd like to focus on artistic growth. The Reddit community ‘Art Progress Pics’ allows artists to show their work and prove how hard work pays back. The members share the photos of their works and compare how they looked when they were starting, and how they got better after they invested some time and persistently practiced to master their skills.

Scroll down to see the most recent selection of posts shared on the subreddit, and please let us know in the comment section which one of them has impressed you the most.

#1

2015 V. 2021 (6 Years Apart, Same Character)

2015 V. 2021 (6 Years Apart, Same Character)

u/ikealamps2 Report

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love how the second one feels more animated and bright, well made!

#2

2020 - 2023

2020 - 2023

u/Embarrassed-Bet-8385 Report

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh damn, so much growth in 3 years, the first one is amazing too but wow thats impressive

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#3

I Like To Draw An Eyeball Every Few Years To Mark My Progress, This Year I'm Really Proud

I Like To Draw An Eyeball Every Few Years To Mark My Progress, This Year I'm Really Proud

www.reddit.com Report

#4

First Time I Tried Drawing Gwen (2-3 Years Ago I Think) vs. 1 Week Ago

First Time I Tried Drawing Gwen (2-3 Years Ago I Think) vs. 1 Week Ago

u/Infamous-Bonus9240 Report

#5

Art Progress July 2022 vs. August 23 (I Didn't Draw For 6 Months After July 2022)

Art Progress July 2022 vs. August 23 (I Didn't Draw For 6 Months After July 2022)

u/veritas_art_02 Report

#6

2015 (Undiagnosed ADHD) vs. 2023 (Treating It)

2015 (Undiagnosed ADHD) vs. 2023 (Treating It)

u/rorizzh Report

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that is hella impressive, the textures on the second one is amazing

#7

Progress 2004 vs. 2023

Progress 2004 vs. 2023

andrea_fara_art Report

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The second picture is my reaction to seeing the picture, that is amazing!

#8

Six Years Apart Art Progress

Six Years Apart Art Progress

u/paintching Report

#9

Redrew An Old OC From 2021

Redrew An Old OC From 2021

u/SeaworthinessWise983 Report

#10

Found This At My Late Grandma's Place And Redrew It (Probably 1997 And 2021)

Found This At My Late Grandma's Place And Redrew It (Probably 1997 And 2021)

u/SchwartzArt Report

#11

Tiger And Phoenix, 15 Year Difference. Still Looking To Improve

Tiger And Phoenix, 15 Year Difference. Still Looking To Improve

u/Art_in_Science Report

#12

2021- 2023 And I Still Don't Know How To Draw Hair

2021- 2023 And I Still Don't Know How To Draw Hair

u/bokaljo Report

#13

Now Compared To Middle School! About A 10 Year Difference - Little Me Would Be Proud

Now Compared To Middle School! About A 10 Year Difference - Little Me Would Be Proud

u/peaches-n-mint Report

#14

Progress Of My Drawing In 5 Years

Progress Of My Drawing In 5 Years

u/littledmg12 Report

#15

Progress 2019 vs. 2021

Progress 2019 vs. 2021

www.instagram.com Report

#16

A Portrait From A Couple Of Years Ago (Not Totally Sure Since I Didn’t Date It Because I’m Dumb) vs. A Portrait From Yesterday. I Have A Lot To Learn Still But I’m Very Proud Of My Improvement! Never Throw Your Old Art Away, Otherwise You Can’t See How Far You’ve Come!

A Portrait From A Couple Of Years Ago (Not Totally Sure Since I Didn't Date It Because I'm Dumb) vs. A Portrait From Yesterday. I Have A Lot To Learn Still But I'm Very Proud Of My Improvement! Never Throw Your Old Art Away, Otherwise You Can't See How Far You've Come!

u/koodallas Report

#17

2014/2023

2014/2023

u/LittleJaSophia Report

#18

First Drawing With A Mouse vs. Most Recent

First Drawing With A Mouse vs. Most Recent

u/wraithdust Report

#19

Portrait Of My Grandfather

Portrait Of My Grandfather

u/Adventurous-Plum-554 Report

#20

Self-Portrait Progress (April 2022 - April 2023)

Self-Portrait Progress (April 2022 - April 2023)

u/jedoodles Report

#21

Mermay 2018 vs. Mermay 2023

Mermay 2018 vs. Mermay 2023

u/phthalodragon Report

#22

From 2019 To 2022-23 (Unfinished)

From 2019 To 2022-23 (Unfinished)

u/jk15347 Report

#23

3 Years Of Improvement In Digital Art

3 Years Of Improvement In Digital Art

u/Unusual_Issue_7087 Report

#24

November 2022 - April 2023

November 2022 - April 2023

u/ukiyoenjoyed Report

#25

2017 vs. 2023

2017 vs. 2023

u/uttol Report

#26

One Year Later, A Different Character But It Doesn't Matter Much

One Year Later, A Different Character But It Doesn't Matter Much

u/Nimue34 Report

#27

I Repainted On Top Of The Old Work. 16 Y/O vs. 26 Y/O

I Repainted On Top Of The Old Work. 16 Y/O vs. 26 Y/O

u/DariaDraws Report

#28

2019 vs. 2023

2019 vs. 2023

u/dylanishappy Report

#29

6 Years Of Drawing Dogs

6 Years Of Drawing Dogs

u/ShaunTheDog Report

#30

The Left Picture Is Of A Beholder, And The Right One Is Of A Beholder Zombie From Dungeons And Dragons

The Left Picture Is Of A Beholder, And The Right One Is Of A Beholder Zombie From Dungeons And Dragons

u/AxolotlEatsCakepops Report

#31

From 2014 To Now

From 2014 To Now

u/CVNTSUPREME Report

#32

2 Years' Progress

2 Years' Progress

u/Seth_Mackenzie Report

#33

4 Years Apart - Rarely Create Art Anymore But Still Feel Pretty Solid About This Progression

4 Years Apart - Rarely Create Art Anymore But Still Feel Pretty Solid About This Progression

u/violetevenings Report

#34

2021 vs. 2023

2021 vs. 2023

u/99serpent Report

#35

Painting Of An Eye, 2023 vs. 2019

Painting Of An Eye, 2023 vs. 2019

u/poisonedminds Report

#36

The Only Two Times I've Drawn Elephants In My Life

The Only Two Times I've Drawn Elephants In My Life

u/ABucketofBeetles Report

#37

3 Years Of Progress (Side Profile)

3 Years Of Progress (Side Profile)

u/AnthropologicalLu Report

#38

Repaint Of A Painting From A Year Ago, Both Acrylic On Canvas

Repaint Of A Painting From A Year Ago, Both Acrylic On Canvas

u/GuyAttemptReddit Report

#39

From 2019 To Today

From 2019 To Today

u/LazuliArtz Report

#40

9 Months' Progress

9 Months' Progress

u/Kam_the_devil Report

#41

I Was Feeling Down About My Lack Of Skill, Then I Looked Back

I Was Feeling Down About My Lack Of Skill, Then I Looked Back

u/BPDWithDreams Report

#42

3 Years' Progress! It's So Nice To See The Improvement

3 Years' Progress! It's So Nice To See The Improvement

u/disneylandlover246 Report

#43

Sketchbook Trees 2 Years Apart

Sketchbook Trees 2 Years Apart

u/3xv7 Report

#44

January 2023 > July 2023

January 2023 > July 2023

u/Anatoliy_Raven Report

#45

Same Character 3 Years Apart (2020-2023)

Same Character 3 Years Apart (2020-2023)

u/UiWbU-Linda Report

#46

My Progress From 2021-2023

My Progress From 2021-2023

u/VastGood9451 Report

#47

Same Character 15 Months Apart

Same Character 15 Months Apart

u/llemonjuiice Report

#48

Last Night, 2020, 2019

Last Night, 2020, 2019

u/ABucketofBeetles Report

#49

10 Years Of Casually Drawing Later

10 Years Of Casually Drawing Later

u/knupyzark Report

#50

2020 vs. 2023 (Today)

2020 vs. 2023 (Today)

u/Uniquee-usernamee Report

#51

Yet Another Redraw With A Different Art Style

Yet Another Redraw With A Different Art Style

u/Precious_J4de Report

#52

2012 vs. 2023, 11 Years Of Digital Art

2012 vs. 2023, 11 Years Of Digital Art

u/petalpotions Report

#53

Progress From Age 11 To 14

Progress From Age 11 To 14

u/Rare-Supermarket1608 Report

#54

My Portraiture Journey From 2018-2023

My Portraiture Journey From 2018-2023

u/lizllancaster Report

#55

2018 vs. 2023

2018 vs. 2023

u/thewonderfulfart Report

#56

2021 vs. 2022

2021 vs. 2022

u/csart20_ Report

#57

Attempt #1 And #2, I Just Started Drawing A Couple Months Ago, These Were Drawn From A Tutorial On Youtube, But I Still Am Proud Of The Result

Attempt #1 And #2, I Just Started Drawing A Couple Months Ago, These Were Drawn From A Tutorial On Youtube, But I Still Am Proud Of The Result

u/Strangertobrevity Report

#58

My First Drawing On My Tablet vs. (Almost) A Year Later

My First Drawing On My Tablet vs. (Almost) A Year Later

u/Rookisa Report

#59

My Art Progress After One Year

My Art Progress After One Year

u/heloomateo Report

#60

Before And After (2020-2023)

Before And After (2020-2023)

u/Legal_alien_92 Report

#61

My Art Progress (Oct 2022 - Jul 2023)

My Art Progress (Oct 2022 - Jul 2023)

u/Owli0 Report

#62

November 2022 -> April 2023. A Lot Can Change In 5 Months

November 2022 -> April 2023. A Lot Can Change In 5 Months

u/LaTristan Report

#63

December 2022 vs. June 2023

December 2022 vs. June 2023

u/Accomplished_Way_118 Report

#64

August 2022 vs. April 2023

August 2022 vs. April 2023

u/DanieOoze Report

#65

First Digital Artwork (2010) vs. Now (2023)

First Digital Artwork (2010) vs. Now (2023)

u/Brandi_C Report

