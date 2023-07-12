Desserts are the culinary world's showstoppers - glamorous, tempting, and incredibly satisfying. They come in various forms, from the cozy appeal of a chocolate chip cookie to the dramatic allure of a Black Forest cake. And honestly, who could dismiss the breakfast delights like pancakes and waffles either?

The r/DessertP**n is a community that showcases these desserts in their best shape and form. But don't be fooled, this subreddit isn't just a gallery of mouthwatering images; it's a global dessert catwalk, where each dessert gets its moment in the spotlight! As the saying goes, 'Life is short, eat dessert first.'

#1

My First Attempt At A Basque Burnt Cheesecake (I’m So Happy With It 🥳)

h8dia Report

felix
felix
Useless stock of photos.....nothing more to say

#2

Blueberry Macron With Crème Patissiere And Blueberry Filling

Pesky___Bee Report

#3

Rosemary Creme With Blueberry Jam Croissant

doublevsn Report

Norm Gilmore
Norm Gilmore
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like an actual artwork. Beautiful..

#4

Cheesecake Variations. What You Do In Lockdown

Verkehrsknotenpunkt Report

#5

I Printed My Blueberry Pie On A Puzzle So I Could Enjoy It Again And Again. It Was Delicious!

IfThenCreate Report

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My grandma had a round jigsaw of popcorn, with 100 pieces. I enjoyed putting it together, but every time I did, I could smell popcorn.

#6

Blackberry Bliss!

libbylovestorun Report

#7

White Chocolate Lemon Cheesecake I Just Finished Making!

strangeburd Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lemon cheesecake is phenomenal. We have a recipe we’ve tweaked in my family over at least 3 decades. It’s unbelievably delicious. I would love this sans the white chocolate and add my family topping that is oddly from frozen sour cream (you don’t eat it frozen but it must be frozen to prepare it). Don’t ask me how or why. I’m not a foodie but cheesecake is something I’ve sampled around the country since I was a kid. I’ve never found one as good as ours with both a topping and crust, it’s always either or. And can someone explain to me why the cheesecake gets better each day? Like let it sit for a day, wonderful. Let it sit for 3 days, I’m going to be eating it off the floor like in that Friends episode.

#8

Tiramisu Cake

klaramela Report

Havy Trandinh
Havy Trandinh
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love tiramisu <3 great job!

#9

Intergalactic Donuts

PM_ME_YOUR_MUSIC Report

#10

Chocolate Covered Honeycomb

AlanaAraya Report

#11

Churro Cheesecake

wzs2101 Report

#12

Cute Macarons!

Whoneedsyou Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How could you even eat these!? It would be like cuteness murder!

#13

Picked Up Some Donuts

jaehyunnie127 Report

#14

Assorted Bonbons

Toxiqqq Report

Deta Rossiter
Deta Rossiter
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the 1 speck of gold flake is irritating my OCD slightly though

#15

Still Excited About How Smooooooth My Last Cake Turned Out

canipayyouincake Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I ordered a cake for my son’s birthday party on Saturday from Walmart. They were out of the Minecraft kits, I called at least 8 stores. I looked into what it would cost at a few bakeries and my goodness it STARTED at 3 times the price of the Walmart cake, was then an additional $50/hr of work. So I went back to Walmart and asked them to make me the cake without the plastic bits, it’s green on the top, grass trim, sides are brown, little squares of darker green icing sprinkled around. And I bought two little cheap Minecraft Lego sets off Amazon. I’ll have my son build them and I’ll put them in the top corners of the cake. He will love it. I think it’ll be adorable and we can keep the legos to play with. I was talking to the Walmart bakery associate saying I can put decorations on it but I cannot bake and ice a cake like that. The cake in this picture is stunning. Like summer and unicorns but in a subtle grown up way. They should definitely charge three times what Walmart cakes cost.

#16

My Daughter Made This Today. She Wanted To Be A Baker Since She Was 5years Old. She’s A Professional Now!

Tasselplants Report

#17

In Boston! Called Jonquil’s Cafe. Super Beautiful And Delicious Little Cakes

twiggy572 Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! Little works of art! (BTW the brown ones are coffee beans I believe, took my brain a second to get there so thought I’d share my conclusion).

#18

First Ever Attempt At A Rainbow Crepe Cake 🌈

Princess_Na Report

#19

The Cookies That I Made For Christmas This Year

ThisGuyCanBake Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We bake and decorate a bunch of cookies for Christmas/Hanukkah every year, usually 2-4 different kinds. My son likes to mix the icing colors together (also how he prefers to paint, explores what he can do with it rather than cares about what it looks like) so our cookies often end up with greenish brown decorations and we always time it a bit wrong where some are baked a smidge too long, some a smidge too little. It’s nice family memories rather than baking talent. But my goodness, my cookies do not look like this!! These are fancy cookies. I don’t think I even have the tools in my kitchen to make these!

#20

Black Velvet Cake Made With Black Cocoa

Sandra-Jayne Report

#21

[homemade] Crème Brûlée Donuts With Salted Caramel Buttercream

Memory-Sweet Report

#22

My Girlfriend Made This Cake This Week And I Can't Get Over How Professional It Looks. She Is Studying Pastry In Paris At The Moment

Trading2Earn Report

#23

Apple Pie Stuffed Cheesecake

amy2871 Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooh that looks devilishly good

#24

My Boyfriend Bakes The Prettiest Cookies!

Theotherdaytho Report

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One year I got out my '50's cookbook and looked for cookie recipes. I chose chocolate chip, the chocolate ones with the powdered sugar, sugar, and molasses. All four recipes said to chill the dough overnight, and to ball the dough by rolling it in my hands. The dough basically melted in my hands, and it was a messy pain. The cookies, however, came out all pretty and round. I put them in Baggies brand plastic bags, which are basically the same bags one uses in American groceries to bag up produce and baked items (such as cookies). I took a bag or two of each flavor cookie to work with me. My coworkers all wanted to know where I bought the cookies. They didn't believe I'd made them. I never baked for those ingrates again.

#25

Cheesecake With Whipped Cream & Strawberries

michpaaal Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mouth just filled with saliva…

#26

Ice Cream Cake I Made For My Wife’s Birthday

Asesino85 Report

#27

[i Ate] A Strawberry Shortcake Dessert Taco

tasif12 Report

#28

It’s My Cake Day! I Tried To Recreate The Reddit Cake Day Icon

neener_neener_ Report

#29

GF Honey Cake

doughverloaded Report

#30

Totally Obsessed With These Teeny Tiny Chocolate Chip Cookies I Made At Work

arrisonrenee Report

#31

Bubblewrap Waffle London

photopharmacist Report

#32

Red Velvet Whoopi Pies

Sandra-Jayne Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gobs. These are called Gobs (I know everyone calls them whoppie pies, but I didn’t know that until I went off to college and left my little town).

#33

Baklava Man In Iraq

Komplainin-Korean Report

#34

A Homemade Chocolate Layer Cake W/ Strawberries & Cream

AlphaGrayWolf Report

#35

Almond Joy Cake!

kellyfacee Report

#36

Pull Apart Cupcake Letter Cake 🧁

goyabbean Report

#37

My First Baklava! It’s So Good!!

ContractThese9858 Report

#38

Gourmet Donuts From Machouille’s Coffee In Nantes, France

djazzie Report

#39

My Wife Is A Pastry Chef And All She Ever Wants For Her Birthday Is For Someone To Make Her A Birthday Cake. This Is My Attempt This Year

SocratesBalls Report

#40

Homemade Mexican Hot Chocolate Brownie

Few_Public_1751 Report

#41

Homemade Brioche Cinnamon Apple Rolls With Brown Butter Cream Cheese Frosting

Mentalcasemama Report

#42

Orange Vanilla Soft Serve

flawlessbamy Report

#43

My Girlfriend Made Swedish Vanilla Buns!

OliviasPantry Report

#44

My 7yo Asked For A Cinnamon Roll Tower Instead Of A Cake!

Byressa Report

#45

Whipping Cream Bundt Cake

dennis1798 Report

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"It's a Bundt." "A bunnd." "No, a Bundt." "Bunnk" "Bundt. Bundt. Bundt!" "It's a cake, Maria." "Oh, I know. A cake! Thank you very much." (pause) "There's a hole in this cake."

#46

Pistachio Strawberry Cake

Manuelaspatisserie Report

#47

Chocolate Chip Cookie

doublevsn Report

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not a cookie. That's a mess. Mind you, it looks like a delicious mess, but a mess nonetheless.

#48

My Homemade Apple Turnovers Brushed With Melted Butter And Topped With Cinnamon Sugar

Earthling1984 Report

#49

Some Of The Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cupcakes I Made Over Christmas

ahlamtaha98 Report

#50

I Am Super Emotional Today, I Was Finally Able To Invest In A Bakery Display Refrigerator And Baked 30 Cheesecakes In 24 Hours To Celebrate! Now I Finally Have Somewhere To Put All Of Them

windsorgabby Report

#51

Made This Amazing Nutella Stuffed Deep Dish Cookie ! 🍪

Bee-Stop Report

#52

I Made A Pineapple Petit Gâteau!

strangeburd Report

#53

If Cake Is The Answer, What Is The Question? My Cleanest Fudge Cake Ever!

Jersey3333 Report

#54

Having Belgium Chocolate Seashells

grape10 Report

#55

My Attempt As Sushi Inspired Cupcakes:

mimulushunter Report

#56

Made A Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake For My Birthday!

sumitumi Report

#57

My Home Made Red Velvet! Brownies

SweetsBySquishy Report

#58

Fudgiest Brownies Ever

roy2345 Report

#59

Nutella Cheesecake. Cake Is So Photogenic

Jersey3333 Report

#60

My Little Blackberry Cake

beetlekittyjosey Report

#61

Rainbow Of Summer Fruit Tarts I Made At My Patisserie Job In Japan

puncha_yo_bunz Report

#62

Gingerbread Men Cupcakes Topped With Cream Cheese Frosting

ahlamtaha98 Report

#63

Red Velvet Ramen Cake (No Fondant) For My Husband’s Birthday! The Side Dishes Including The Mini Bowl Are Also Edible

sumitumi Report

#64

Made Some Homemade Cinnamon Sugar Graham Crackers. Then I Made S'mores

Zardyplants Report

#65

I Tried Making Some Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnuts

NightsWatch23 Report

#66

So Very Proud Of My Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake, Thought It’d Fit Here

Mellykitty1 Report

#67

My Daughter’s First Attempt At Donuts. She Did Good

pdubYT1300 Report

#68

[oc] Poppy Seed Cake With Dark And White Chocolate Glaze

klaramela Report

#69

My Best Friend Started A Cupcake Business. How Cute Are These!?

maely_m Report

#70

My Girlfriend Made These Amazing S’more Cookies!

MissingQuark Report

#71

Cheesecake With Belgian White Chocolate And Berry Jelly (Oc)

leslieeeshay Report

#72

Cheesecake With Salted Caramel

avogrampp Report

#73

I Made Alvin Zhou’s 150 Chocolate Cake!

reddit.com Report

#74

Homemade Sour Cream Glazed And Dutch Chocolate Glazed Donuts

Homemade Sour Cream Glazed And Dutch Chocolate Glazed Donuts