People Are Sharing Pics Of Nearly Perfect Desserts, And Here Are 138 Of The Most Aesthetically Pleasing
Desserts are the culinary world's showstoppers - glamorous, tempting, and incredibly satisfying. They come in various forms, from the cozy appeal of a chocolate chip cookie to the dramatic allure of a Black Forest cake. And honestly, who could dismiss the breakfast delights like pancakes and waffles either?
The r/DessertP**n is a community that showcases these desserts in their best shape and form. But don't be fooled, this subreddit isn't just a gallery of mouthwatering images; it's a global dessert catwalk, where each dessert gets its moment in the spotlight! As the saying goes, 'Life is short, eat dessert first.'
This post may include affiliate links.
My First Attempt At A Basque Burnt Cheesecake (I’m So Happy With It 🥳)
Blueberry Macron With Crème Patissiere And Blueberry Filling
Rosemary Creme With Blueberry Jam Croissant
Cheesecake Variations. What You Do In Lockdown
I Printed My Blueberry Pie On A Puzzle So I Could Enjoy It Again And Again. It Was Delicious!
My grandma had a round jigsaw of popcorn, with 100 pieces. I enjoyed putting it together, but every time I did, I could smell popcorn.
Blackberry Bliss!
White Chocolate Lemon Cheesecake I Just Finished Making!
Lemon cheesecake is phenomenal. We have a recipe we’ve tweaked in my family over at least 3 decades. It’s unbelievably delicious. I would love this sans the white chocolate and add my family topping that is oddly from frozen sour cream (you don’t eat it frozen but it must be frozen to prepare it). Don’t ask me how or why. I’m not a foodie but cheesecake is something I’ve sampled around the country since I was a kid. I’ve never found one as good as ours with both a topping and crust, it’s always either or. And can someone explain to me why the cheesecake gets better each day? Like let it sit for a day, wonderful. Let it sit for 3 days, I’m going to be eating it off the floor like in that Friends episode.
Tiramisu Cake
Chocolate Covered Honeycomb
Churro Cheesecake
Cute Macarons!
Picked Up Some Donuts
Assorted Bonbons
the 1 speck of gold flake is irritating my OCD slightly though
Still Excited About How Smooooooth My Last Cake Turned Out
I ordered a cake for my son’s birthday party on Saturday from Walmart. They were out of the Minecraft kits, I called at least 8 stores. I looked into what it would cost at a few bakeries and my goodness it STARTED at 3 times the price of the Walmart cake, was then an additional $50/hr of work. So I went back to Walmart and asked them to make me the cake without the plastic bits, it’s green on the top, grass trim, sides are brown, little squares of darker green icing sprinkled around. And I bought two little cheap Minecraft Lego sets off Amazon. I’ll have my son build them and I’ll put them in the top corners of the cake. He will love it. I think it’ll be adorable and we can keep the legos to play with. I was talking to the Walmart bakery associate saying I can put decorations on it but I cannot bake and ice a cake like that. The cake in this picture is stunning. Like summer and unicorns but in a subtle grown up way. They should definitely charge three times what Walmart cakes cost.
My Daughter Made This Today. She Wanted To Be A Baker Since She Was 5years Old. She’s A Professional Now!
In Boston! Called Jonquil’s Cafe. Super Beautiful And Delicious Little Cakes
First Ever Attempt At A Rainbow Crepe Cake 🌈
The Cookies That I Made For Christmas This Year
We bake and decorate a bunch of cookies for Christmas/Hanukkah every year, usually 2-4 different kinds. My son likes to mix the icing colors together (also how he prefers to paint, explores what he can do with it rather than cares about what it looks like) so our cookies often end up with greenish brown decorations and we always time it a bit wrong where some are baked a smidge too long, some a smidge too little. It’s nice family memories rather than baking talent. But my goodness, my cookies do not look like this!! These are fancy cookies. I don’t think I even have the tools in my kitchen to make these!
Black Velvet Cake Made With Black Cocoa
[homemade] Crème Brûlée Donuts With Salted Caramel Buttercream
My Girlfriend Made This Cake This Week And I Can't Get Over How Professional It Looks. She Is Studying Pastry In Paris At The Moment
Apple Pie Stuffed Cheesecake
My Boyfriend Bakes The Prettiest Cookies!
One year I got out my '50's cookbook and looked for cookie recipes. I chose chocolate chip, the chocolate ones with the powdered sugar, sugar, and molasses. All four recipes said to chill the dough overnight, and to ball the dough by rolling it in my hands. The dough basically melted in my hands, and it was a messy pain. The cookies, however, came out all pretty and round. I put them in Baggies brand plastic bags, which are basically the same bags one uses in American groceries to bag up produce and baked items (such as cookies). I took a bag or two of each flavor cookie to work with me. My coworkers all wanted to know where I bought the cookies. They didn't believe I'd made them. I never baked for those ingrates again.
Cheesecake With Whipped Cream & Strawberries
Ice Cream Cake I Made For My Wife’s Birthday
[i Ate] A Strawberry Shortcake Dessert Taco
It’s My Cake Day! I Tried To Recreate The Reddit Cake Day Icon
GF Honey Cake
Totally Obsessed With These Teeny Tiny Chocolate Chip Cookies I Made At Work
Bubblewrap Waffle London
Red Velvet Whoopi Pies
Baklava Man In Iraq
A Homemade Chocolate Layer Cake W/ Strawberries & Cream
Almond Joy Cake!
Allllmond Joy's got nuts. Mounds don't.
Pull Apart Cupcake Letter Cake 🧁
My First Baklava! It’s So Good!!
Gourmet Donuts From Machouille’s Coffee In Nantes, France
My Wife Is A Pastry Chef And All She Ever Wants For Her Birthday Is For Someone To Make Her A Birthday Cake. This Is My Attempt This Year
Homemade Mexican Hot Chocolate Brownie
Homemade Brioche Cinnamon Apple Rolls With Brown Butter Cream Cheese Frosting
Orange Vanilla Soft Serve
My Girlfriend Made Swedish Vanilla Buns!
My 7yo Asked For A Cinnamon Roll Tower Instead Of A Cake!
Whipping Cream Bundt Cake
"It's a Bundt." "A bunnd." "No, a Bundt." "Bunnk" "Bundt. Bundt. Bundt!" "It's a cake, Maria." "Oh, I know. A cake! Thank you very much." (pause) "There's a hole in this cake."
Pistachio Strawberry Cake
Chocolate Chip Cookie
That's not a cookie. That's a mess. Mind you, it looks like a delicious mess, but a mess nonetheless.
My Homemade Apple Turnovers Brushed With Melted Butter And Topped With Cinnamon Sugar
Some Of The Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cupcakes I Made Over Christmas
I Am Super Emotional Today, I Was Finally Able To Invest In A Bakery Display Refrigerator And Baked 30 Cheesecakes In 24 Hours To Celebrate! Now I Finally Have Somewhere To Put All Of Them
Made This Amazing Nutella Stuffed Deep Dish Cookie ! 🍪
That's crying for a coffee to go with.