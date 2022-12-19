People Share Their Creative Christmas Treats And They Look So Good
It’s December. Do you know what that means? Time to dust off your holiday-themed cookie cutters and think about your Christmas dinner menu!
We’re not sure if it’s because it aligns with the end of the year, when you start overthinking about all the things these 12 months have meant for you, but some of us here love finding comfort in the kitchen. You know, the smell of freshly baked gingerbread, the sight of your holiday cookies cooling on a rack. It’s like the festive season is just begging for us to bake — that cozy deliciousness is enough to make our mouths water!
Whether you celebrate Christmas to honor your faith or just because it’s winter and it’s freezing outside and everyone seriously needs some rest, you’ll probably feel the need to seek refuge in some flour and butter.
But what if you’re not feeling up to making your usual batch of Christmas cookies? What if you want something different, something more… unique? There are always those baking enthusiasts with freaky culinary skills who go above and beyond the standard Christmas treats and post them on social media. Some of them hide in plain sight and their creations have made their guests (and the Internet) go wild!
We’ve rounded up some stunningly creative Christmas treats from people who have gone above and beyond to make their Christmas special. These folks don’t hold back when it comes to food — it’s a list full of delicious treats, from buttery Christmas cakes to festive gingerbread houses! So if you’re looking for inspiration for your holiday party, look no further than these Christmas treat ideas. You’ll be amazed by what these people came up with — and maybe even inspired enough to try your hand at making something similar yourself!
I Present To You - Robot Christmas! Beep Boop!
These are really cool. You seem to be missing Robot from "Lost in Space."
Christmas Mood Cake! Hand-Drawing On The Mirror Glaze
Gingerbread House My Dad Made For Christmas
I Made A Fish Cake For Christmas Lunch With My Family
Friend's Daughter Was Getting Married And Couldn't Find A Local Bakery Willing To Make A Nighmare Before Christmas Cake, So She Asked If I Would Do It. Think It Turned Out Great!
I Made The Cutest Darn Christmas Cookies
Base Is Cookie Butter Cake With Vanilla Butter Cream And Rudolph Is Hot Cocoa Cake With Chocolate Buttercream
Some Of My Favorite Cookie Friends!! So Proud Of These Little Guys!! They’ll Be Making An Appearance At The Family Dinner Table At Christmas This Year
Made A Snow Globe Cake For Christmas!
Merry Christmas Everyone!
Gingerbread Castle I Made Last Christmas
Christmas In July Cake
My Christmas Cake Creation
We Went All In With The Design Choices For Christmas This Year At The Bakery
Christmas Tree Cake I Made For My Aunts Christmas Party
Avo Merry Christmas!
100% Edible, Hand-Piped Christmas Gnome Cake!
First Proper Attempt At Decorating A Cake
A Few Of The Christmas Cakes And Cupcakes Mum Has Baked This Month
This Years Christmas Gingerbread Creation
Gingerbread Lighthouse I Made For My Mother This Christmas. Didn’t Have Any Piping Tips So The Connections Aren’t Covered Like I Planned But Still Proud Of It!
Christmas Yule Log Cake
Christmas Cakes I Made For Work
I Made This Whimsical Gnome (Cake) For Christmas And Took Him On A Memorable Road Trip - From Sunny Cali To Snowy Reno To Give Him A Snow Home!
Winter Wonderland Animals
My Little Buttercream Christmas Penguin Cake. I Just Think He's The Cutest
Dinosaur Christmas Cookies! Seasons Eatings Y’all
Snow Globe Cupcakes I Made To My Sons Mother In Law. She Was Hosting A Christmas Party
Amazing Christmas Cake My 18 Year Old Daughter Made
My Christmas Cake This Year. Spice Cake With An Orange Buttercream
Gingerbread Carousel That I Made For Christmas
Birchbark Christmas Cake
Here's My "Rafaello" Candle-Cake For Tonight
My Christmas Baby Yoda (Grogu) I Just Love Him. Do You Think His Cute?
Merry Christmas!
Chocolate Cake Combined With Chocolate Mousse With Chili Can Make It Hot
Buddy The Elf Theme Cake With Lapis Surabaya Cake Inside!
Got The Honeycomb Pan For Christmas! I Felt Like A Baking Goddess When I Removed The Cake From The Pan
Baking Some Ninja Bread Men For Christmas This Year!
Edible Chocolate Pinecones
Christmas Wreath
Chocolate Treats
Chocolate-Vanilla Layered Cake With Chantilly Nutella Filling, Nutella Drizzles & Nutella Infuse
Christmas Dinos Might Be My New Favorite
Cheese Stuffed Garlic Pull Apart Christmas Tree
Christmas Chocolate Bonbons, Cookies And Cream And Gingerbread And Speculaas
Strawberry Christmas Pie
It’s Never Too Soon For Christmas
Sharing What Me And My Mum Did This Christmas
A Neighbor Asked For Christmas Cookies For A "Christmas In July" Get-Together... So Glad I Asked If I Could Get Creative. Lemon Sugar Cookies With Lime Flavored Royal Icing
Christmas Tree Cake I Made For My Grandma On Her Birthday. All Buttercream
Tried The Panty Hose Trick To Tidy Up Icing And It Worked! Christmas Cookies Done
Preparing For Christmas Cake Orders With This Gorgeous Reindeer Cake!
My Christmas Fault Line Buttercream Cake. I Just Love The Christmas Colors
Was Feeling Festive And Made Some Christmas Ornament Cupcakes
Not Sure I Can Top This Cute Christmas Moose From Last Year. Isn’t He Fun?!
Christmas Tree Macarons
The United States Of Christmas Cookies
We Have A Running Joke With My Friends That I Only Cook Hotdogs. I Hope They Enjoy Thier Christmas Cookies!
Christmas, But Make It Pink! Inspo From 1992 Wilton
So I Attempted Making A Nightmare Before Christmas, Jack Skellington Cake. Cake Is All Swiss Meringue Buttercream, Jack And Pumpkins Are Made Of Fondant
Under The Fine Sugar Dome Is A Cinnamon Creme Chantilly And Sponge, Caramel Apple Tatin, Hazelnut And Biscoff Crunch And Vanilla Creme Patissiere
Little Christmas Bear I Made In An Online Class This Morning. Quite Chuffed With It!
Fruit Cake Baked By Mum, Decoration Was A Team Effort, Me & Mum. Merry Christmas!
Christmas Vacation Cake
I love this, from the topper to the phrasing to the fried cat. Just such a win all around.