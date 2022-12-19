It’s December. Do you know what that means? Time to dust off your holiday-themed cookie cutters and think about your Christmas dinner menu!

We’re not sure if it’s because it aligns with the end of the year, when you start overthinking about all the things these 12 months have meant for you, but some of us here love finding comfort in the kitchen. You know, the smell of freshly baked gingerbread, the sight of your holiday cookies cooling on a rack. It’s like the festive season is just begging for us to bake — that cozy deliciousness is enough to make our mouths water!

Whether you celebrate Christmas to honor your faith or just because it’s winter and it’s freezing outside and everyone seriously needs some rest, you’ll probably feel the need to seek refuge in some flour and butter.

But what if you’re not feeling up to making your usual batch of Christmas cookies? What if you want something different, something more… unique? There are always those baking enthusiasts with freaky culinary skills who go above and beyond the standard Christmas treats and post them on social media. Some of them hide in plain sight and their creations have made their guests (and the Internet) go wild!

We’ve rounded up some stunningly creative Christmas treats from people who have gone above and beyond to make their Christmas special. These folks don’t hold back when it comes to food — it’s a list full of delicious treats, from buttery Christmas cakes to festive gingerbread houses! So if you’re looking for inspiration for your holiday party, look no further than these Christmas treat ideas. You’ll be amazed by what these people came up with — and maybe even inspired enough to try your hand at making something similar yourself!

#1

I Present To You - Robot Christmas! Beep Boop!

I Present To You - Robot Christmas! Beep Boop!

These are really cool. You seem to be missing Robot from "Lost in Space."

#2

Christmas Mood Cake! Hand-Drawing On The Mirror Glaze

Christmas Mood Cake! Hand-Drawing On The Mirror Glaze

So amazing 😍😍😍 I couldn't eat it 😲

#3

Christmas Village Cake

Christmas Village Cake

That’s just too cute to eat.

#4

Gingerbread House My Dad Made For Christmas

Gingerbread House My Dad Made For Christmas

#5

I Made A Fish Cake For Christmas Lunch With My Family

I Made A Fish Cake For Christmas Lunch With My Family

Does it taste like fish also?

#6

Friend's Daughter Was Getting Married And Couldn't Find A Local Bakery Willing To Make A Nighmare Before Christmas Cake, So She Asked If I Would Do It. Think It Turned Out Great!

Friend's Daughter Was Getting Married And Couldn't Find A Local Bakery Willing To Make A Nighmare Before Christmas Cake, So She Asked If I Would Do It. Think It Turned Out Great!

#7

I Made The Cutest Darn Christmas Cookies

I Made The Cutest Darn Christmas Cookies

What a nice vintage design!

#8

Base Is Cookie Butter Cake With Vanilla Butter Cream And Rudolph Is Hot Cocoa Cake With Chocolate Buttercream

Base Is Cookie Butter Cake With Vanilla Butter Cream And Rudolph Is Hot Cocoa Cake With Chocolate Buttercream

It’s so adorable! Bobble head Rudolph!

#9

Some Of My Favorite Cookie Friends!! So Proud Of These Little Guys!! They'll Be Making An Appearance At The Family Dinner Table At Christmas This Year

Some Of My Favorite Cookie Friends!! So Proud Of These Little Guys!! They’ll Be Making An Appearance At The Family Dinner Table At Christmas This Year

#10

Made A Snow Globe Cake For Christmas!

Made A Snow Globe Cake For Christmas!

How is that even possible? Gelatine?

#11

Merry Christmas Everyone!

Merry Christmas Everyone!

#12

Gingerbread Castle I Made Last Christmas

Gingerbread Castle I Made Last Christmas

#13

Christmas In July Cake

Christmas In July Cake

#14

My Christmas Cake Creation

My Christmas Cake Creation

#15

We Went All In With The Design Choices For Christmas This Year At The Bakery

We Went All In With The Design Choices For Christmas This Year At The Bakery

#16

Christmas Tree Cake I Made For My Aunts Christmas Party

Christmas Tree Cake I Made For My Aunts Christmas Party

#17

Avo Merry Christmas!

Avo Merry Christmas!

#18

100% Edible, Hand-Piped Christmas Gnome Cake!

100% Edible, Hand-Piped Christmas Gnome Cake!

#19

First Proper Attempt At Decorating A Cake

First Proper Attempt At Decorating A Cake

#20

A Few Of The Christmas Cakes And Cupcakes Mum Has Baked This Month

A Few Of The Christmas Cakes And Cupcakes Mum Has Baked This Month

#21

This Years Christmas Gingerbread Creation

This Years Christmas Gingerbread Creation

#22

Gingerbread Lighthouse I Made For My Mother This Christmas. Didn't Have Any Piping Tips So The Connections Aren't Covered Like I Planned But Still Proud Of It!

Gingerbread Lighthouse I Made For My Mother This Christmas. Didn’t Have Any Piping Tips So The Connections Aren’t Covered Like I Planned But Still Proud Of It!

#23

Christmas Yule Log Cake

Christmas Yule Log Cake

#24

Christmas Cakes I Made For Work

Christmas Cakes I Made For Work

#25

I Made This Whimsical Gnome (Cake) For Christmas And Took Him On A Memorable Road Trip - From Sunny Cali To Snowy Reno To Give Him A Snow Home!

I Made This Whimsical Gnome (Cake) For Christmas And Took Him On A Memorable Road Trip - From Sunny Cali To Snowy Reno To Give Him A Snow Home!

#26

Winter Wonderland Animals

Winter Wonderland Animals

#27

My Little Buttercream Christmas Penguin Cake. I Just Think He's The Cutest

My Little Buttercream Christmas Penguin Cake. I Just Think He's The Cutest

#28

Dinosaur Christmas Cookies! Seasons Eatings Y'all

Dinosaur Christmas Cookies! Seasons Eatings Y’all

#29

Snow Globe Cupcakes I Made To My Sons Mother In Law. She Was Hosting A Christmas Party

Snow Globe Cupcakes I Made To My Sons Mother In Law. She Was Hosting A Christmas Party

#30

Amazing Christmas Cake My 18 Year Old Daughter Made

Amazing Christmas Cake My 18 Year Old Daughter Made

#31

My Christmas Cake This Year. Spice Cake With An Orange Buttercream

My Christmas Cake This Year. Spice Cake With An Orange Buttercream

#32

Gingerbread Carousel That I Made For Christmas

Gingerbread Carousel That I Made For Christmas

#33

Birchbark Christmas Cake

Birchbark Christmas Cake

#34

Here's My "Rafaello" Candle-Cake For Tonight

Here's My "Rafaello" Candle-Cake For Tonight

#35

My Christmas Baby Yoda (Grogu) I Just Love Him. Do You Think His Cute?

My Christmas Baby Yoda (Grogu) I Just Love Him. Do You Think His Cute?

#36

Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas!

#37

Chocolate Cake Combined With Chocolate Mousse With Chili Can Make It Hot

Chocolate Cake Combined With Chocolate Mousse With Chili Can Make It Hot

#38

Buddy The Elf Theme Cake With Lapis Surabaya Cake Inside!

Buddy The Elf Theme Cake With Lapis Surabaya Cake Inside!

#39

Got The Honeycomb Pan For Christmas! I Felt Like A Baking Goddess When I Removed The Cake From The Pan

Got The Honeycomb Pan For Christmas! I Felt Like A Baking Goddess When I Removed The Cake From The Pan

#40

Baking Some Ninja Bread Men For Christmas This Year!

Baking Some Ninja Bread Men For Christmas This Year!

#41

Edible Chocolate Pinecones

Edible Chocolate Pinecones

#42

Christmas Wreath

Christmas Wreath

#43

Chocolate Treats

Chocolate Treats

#44

Chocolate-Vanilla Layered Cake With Chantilly Nutella Filling, Nutella Drizzles & Nutella Infuse

Chocolate-Vanilla Layered Cake With Chantilly Nutella Filling, Nutella Drizzles & Nutella Infuse

#45

Christmas Dinos Might Be My New Favorite

Christmas Dinos Might Be My New Favorite

#46

Cheese Stuffed Garlic Pull Apart Christmas Tree

Cheese Stuffed Garlic Pull Apart Christmas Tree

#47

Christmas Chocolate Bonbons, Cookies And Cream And Gingerbread And Speculaas

Christmas Chocolate Bonbons, Cookies And Cream And Gingerbread And Speculaas

#48

Strawberry Christmas Pie

Strawberry Christmas Pie

#49

It's Never Too Soon For Christmas

It’s Never Too Soon For Christmas

#50

Sharing What Me And My Mum Did This Christmas

Sharing What Me And My Mum Did This Christmas

#51

A Neighbor Asked For Christmas Cookies For A "Christmas In July" Get-Together... So Glad I Asked If I Could Get Creative. Lemon Sugar Cookies With Lime Flavored Royal Icing

A Neighbor Asked For Christmas Cookies For A "Christmas In July" Get-Together... So Glad I Asked If I Could Get Creative. Lemon Sugar Cookies With Lime Flavored Royal Icing

#52

Christmas Tree Cake I Made For My Grandma On Her Birthday. All Buttercream

Christmas Tree Cake I Made For My Grandma On Her Birthday. All Buttercream

#53

Tried The Panty Hose Trick To Tidy Up Icing And It Worked! Christmas Cookies Done

Tried The Panty Hose Trick To Tidy Up Icing And It Worked! Christmas Cookies Done

#54

Preparing For Christmas Cake Orders With This Gorgeous Reindeer Cake!

Preparing For Christmas Cake Orders With This Gorgeous Reindeer Cake!

#55

My Christmas Fault Line Buttercream Cake. I Just Love The Christmas Colors

My Christmas Fault Line Buttercream Cake. I Just Love The Christmas Colors

#56

Was Feeling Festive And Made Some Christmas Ornament Cupcakes

Was Feeling Festive And Made Some Christmas Ornament Cupcakes

#57

Not Sure I Can Top This Cute Christmas Moose From Last Year. Isn't He Fun?!

Not Sure I Can Top This Cute Christmas Moose From Last Year. Isn’t He Fun?!

#58

Christmas Tree Macarons

Christmas Tree Macarons

#59

The United States Of Christmas Cookies

The United States Of Christmas Cookies

#60

We Have A Running Joke With My Friends That I Only Cook Hotdogs. I Hope They Enjoy Thier Christmas Cookies!

We Have A Running Joke With My Friends That I Only Cook Hotdogs. I Hope They Enjoy Thier Christmas Cookies!

#61

Christmas, But Make It Pink! Inspo From 1992 Wilton

Christmas, But Make It Pink! Inspo From 1992 Wilton

#62

So I Attempted Making A Nightmare Before Christmas, Jack Skellington Cake. Cake Is All Swiss Meringue Buttercream, Jack And Pumpkins Are Made Of Fondant

So I Attempted Making A Nightmare Before Christmas, Jack Skellington Cake. Cake Is All Swiss Meringue Buttercream, Jack And Pumpkins Are Made Of Fondant

#63

Under The Fine Sugar Dome Is A Cinnamon Creme Chantilly And Sponge, Caramel Apple Tatin, Hazelnut And Biscoff Crunch And Vanilla Creme Patissiere

Under The Fine Sugar Dome Is A Cinnamon Creme Chantilly And Sponge, Caramel Apple Tatin, Hazelnut And Biscoff Crunch And Vanilla Creme Patissiere

#64

Little Christmas Bear I Made In An Online Class This Morning. Quite Chuffed With It!

Little Christmas Bear I Made In An Online Class This Morning. Quite Chuffed With It!

#65

Fruit Cake Baked By Mum, Decoration Was A Team Effort, Me & Mum. Merry Christmas!

Fruit Cake Baked By Mum, Decoration Was A Team Effort, Me & Mum. Merry Christmas!

#66

Christmas Vacation Cake

Christmas Vacation Cake

I love this, from the topper to the phrasing to the fried cat. Just such a win all around.

#67

Happy Christmas Eve

Happy Christmas Eve

#68

Every Christmas I Make Fashionable Gingerbread People For My Nephew And Niece, And It's Become One Of Our Well-Loved Traditions

Every Christmas I Make Fashionable Gingerbread People For My Nephew And Niece, And It’s Become One Of Our Well-Loved Traditions

#69

Happy Friday!

Happy Friday!

#70

You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch!

You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch!

#71

It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year!

It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year!

#72

Christmas Themed Cakesicles

Christmas Themed Cakesicles

#73

My Niece And Nephew Requested Gingerbread People For Christmas ("But Make It Chocolate"). Here's Ellie's Gingerbread Girl, Dressed In Ralph Lauren

My Niece And Nephew Requested Gingerbread People For Christmas (“But Make It Chocolate”). Here’s Ellie’s Gingerbread Girl, Dressed In Ralph Lauren

#74

Christmas Cookies Are The Best Cookies

Christmas Cookies Are The Best Cookies

#75

What A Beauty