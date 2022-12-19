It’s December. Do you know what that means? Time to dust off your holiday-themed cookie cutters and think about your Christmas dinner menu!

We’re not sure if it’s because it aligns with the end of the year, when you start overthinking about all the things these 12 months have meant for you, but some of us here love finding comfort in the kitchen. You know, the smell of freshly baked gingerbread, the sight of your holiday cookies cooling on a rack. It’s like the festive season is just begging for us to bake — that cozy deliciousness is enough to make our mouths water!

Whether you celebrate Christmas to honor your faith or just because it’s winter and it’s freezing outside and everyone seriously needs some rest, you’ll probably feel the need to seek refuge in some flour and butter.

But what if you’re not feeling up to making your usual batch of Christmas cookies? What if you want something different, something more… unique? There are always those baking enthusiasts with freaky culinary skills who go above and beyond the standard Christmas treats and post them on social media. Some of them hide in plain sight and their creations have made their guests (and the Internet) go wild!

We’ve rounded up some stunningly creative Christmas treats from people who have gone above and beyond to make their Christmas special. These folks don’t hold back when it comes to food — it’s a list full of delicious treats, from buttery Christmas cakes to festive gingerbread houses! So if you’re looking for inspiration for your holiday party, look no further than these Christmas treat ideas. You’ll be amazed by what these people came up with — and maybe even inspired enough to try your hand at making something similar yourself!