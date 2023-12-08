ADVERTISEMENT

American fashion brand Ralph Lauren has kicked off a new special collaboration with an indigenous artist, amazing everyone online.

Unveiling its first drop of a capsule collection made through its inaugural Artist in Residence program on Tuesday (December 5), Ralph Lauren’s new product designed by the renowned seventh-generation Diné weaver and textile artist Naiomi Glasses includes three seasonal limited edition drops featuring menswear, womenswear, unisex apparel, and accessories.

Diné means “the people”, which is how Navajos refer to themselves.

Ralph Lauren unveiled a new special collaboration with indigenous artist Naiomi Glasses, amazing everyone online

Image credits: ralphlauren

“I’m really excited to share not only my designs but the beauty of Diné way of life with the world,” Naiomi said

Image credits: naiomiglasses

Naiomi grew up in Rock Point, Arizona in the Navajo Nation and learned the art of weaving from her paternal grandmother and her brother (and design partner).

Since its foundation in 1967, Ralph Lauren has established itself as a fashion arbiter of a singular “Americana” aesthetic, with its iconic polo shirts, cable-knit sweaters, and khakis, CNN reported.

David Lauren, son of founder Ralph and the company’s chief branding and innovation officer, told the broadcaster: “We are a window for the world into America — not just American style.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The brand’s new products were designed by the renowned seventh-generation Diné weaver and textile artist Naiomi Glasses

Image credits: ralphlauren

Image credits: ralphlauren

Naiomi explained: “For the longest time, Americana fashion hasn’t included designers of Indigenous descent, and we are the first people of this land. This collection will definitely broaden what ‘Americana’ fashion can be.”

The designer is also an activist and is famous on TikTok for performing impressive skateboard tricks while beautifully displaying traditional clothing.

She reportedly “reimagined” the signature Ralph Lauren silhouettes, like the Great Ranch Coat, an outerwear piece she’d admired for years.

Ralph Lauren’s collection includes three seasonal limited edition drops featuring menswear, womenswear, unisex apparel, and accessories

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ralphlauren

Image credits: ralphlauren

Naiomi recalled: “I already had envisioned what would look really beautiful on it.” According to the broadcaster, she proposed a fabrication of undyed wool, blended with soft alpaca fleece, to evoke the feel and meaning of “wearing blankets,” which the Diné and Indigenous people cherish both for functionality and as heirlooms.

Nevertheless, Naiomi admitted that her versions were “more modernized”.

The 24-year-old also reportedly worked closely with the Ralph Lauren design teams to incorporate meaningful Diné motifs and “little nuances” into the collection, like directional weaving patterns and the Spider Woman cross symbol on shawl collar coats and poncho wraps.

“For the longest time, Americana fashion hasn’t included designers of Indigenous descent, and we are the first people of this land,” Naiomi explained

Image credits: ralphlauren

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ralphlauren

“As an indigenous person, this makes me feel like it’s the beginning of a huge milestone,” one of the models said

She explained: “The spider woman is a deity from our Navajo creation story, who taught Navajos how to weave.”

Other motifs represent traditional Diné design elements, including ones that pre-date those popularized after the arrival of late-1800s colonial trading posts, and other outside influences catering to White settlers.

As a result, Naiomi’s collaboration is also an opportunity to reclaim “Americana”. She said: “Navajo pieces (originally) were mostly utilitarian and just designs that we, as Diné, thought were beautiful. So it was just me, weaving exactly how they would, just true to their own style.”

You can watch Ralph Lauren’s Artist in Residence segment below:

Image credits: naiomiglasses

Naiomi’s signature style combines traditional Diné woven textiles and turquoise jewelry with denim jackets, skirts, and sneakers

Image credits: naiomiglasses

Ralph Lauren’s photographic and filmographic campaign for the collaboration features a cast of indigenous models, such as Quannah Chasinghorse and Phillip Bread, as well as the musician Mato Mayuhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the campaign’s lineup also included Naiomi herself, her brother, Tyler, and their parents.

She told Fast Company: “It was important to me that we have an all-indigenous cast.

“But we wanted those behind the scenes to be indigenous, from the photographers to the people working on hair and makeup. These are opportunities that aren’t often given to people in our community. This was a time to show indigenous excellence.”

Naiomi’s collaboration is also an opportunity to reclaim “Americana”

Image credits: metmuseum

Image credits: naiomiglasses

The designer is also an activist and is famous on TikTok for making impressive skateboard tricks

On Ralph Lauren’s official TikTok page, the advertisement has received thousands of views and praise from people who appreciate the visibility the brand has given to the indigenous community, rarely represented in mainstream media.

Native Americans are seen in just 0.6% of US TV and film, and representation behind the camera remains similarly low, an article published by Creative Insights in 2022 revealed.

Moreover, 96% of Native Americans surveyed in the present‑day US say they have been upset or offended by negative or misleading representations of Native people in media.

ADVERTISEMENT

People rushed to the comments section on social media to praise the new collection