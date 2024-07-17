ADVERTISEMENT

Barbie honors Sue Bird, a basketball legend whose record-breaking legacy and powerful voice changed the game forever. Bird's unstoppable drive to win, selfless leadership, and effective passing have made her one of the most titled players in sports history.

In addition to playing, off the basketball court, she is also a fighter for equality and social justice. Barbie celebrates Sue Bird and her achievements both on and off the field of play by adding to the Inspiring Women series in her iconic "10" uniform!

More info: dollshobby.club