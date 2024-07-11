“The Goddess Of Track And Field” Slammed For Wearing Make-Up, Fake Eyelashes While Competing

ADVERTISEMENT

Wu Yanni, often nicknamed in China the “goddess of track and field,” scandalized local media after wearing makeup while competing at the 2024 National Athletics Championships in Shandong province, eastern China, on June 20.

The 26-year-old won the women’s 100-meter hurdles, looking great as she clocked a stunning 12.74 seconds, the best Asian performance of the season, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on July 5.

However, during a post-race interview, Wu rubbed her eyes, causing her fake eyelashes to fall off and prompting the athlete to hide the beauty malfunction by covering one of her eyes with her hand.

Clips of the awkward blunder started circulating on Chinese social media, prompting scrutiny and divided opinions.

Image credits: Baidu/ChinaInPerson

Image credits: Costfoto/NurPhoto

Nevertheless, a handful of viewers expressed their admiration, as a person commented on Weibo, as per the SCMP: “Covering your eye is so funny and adorable! You are a sincere and talented female athlete.”

After coming in a disappointing 10th place in the 2024 Diamond League Women’s 100-meter hurdles held on the southeastern coast of China, Xiamen, on April 20, criticism about Wu’s physique was continuously unveiled.

Wu stunned after wearing makeup while competing at the 2024 National Athletics Championships

Wu Yanni, although cute & strong, she is one of the most scolded athletes in 🇨🇳.

Only one reason—histrionic personality, not modest enough.

In 🇨🇳 & even the whole east asian culture, histrionic personality is often associated with arrogance & lack of noble character. pic.twitter.com/qyclIaqkY1 — 五道杠不良少年(PRC Cool Image) (@136Division) June 2, 2024

Video credits: 136Division

Image credits: CGTN Sports Scene

At the time, fans of the sport criticized her on social media, as per MSN: “Her excessive concern for her appearance is the cause for her poor performance.”

During the Diamond League race, the Chinese national champion sported dramatic eye makeup featuring star-shaped rhinestones.

Wu successfully competed in Shandong province, eastern China, on June 20

Image credits: VCG/Getty Images

Despite occasional backlash, it is Wu’s physical appearance and outgoing personality, in addition to her impressive athleticism, that has earned her the nickname the goddess of track and field.

Last year, the sportswoman, who had just won silver in the 100-meter women’s hurdles in the World University Games, hit back at critics of her “bad girl” tattoo, saying the body art is a symbol of her self-confidence.

Known for her signature pre-race move — a stylish walk and a defiant point to the sky — Wu has become a polarizing figure in Chinese sports. pic.twitter.com/N3q3hGknNx — RADII (@RADII_Media) July 8, 2024

Last year, the Chinese national champion sported dramatic eye makeup featuring star-shaped rhinestones

Image credits: DI YIN/Getty Images

After ensuring her qualification for the Paris Olympic Games, some observers preferred to focus on her tattooed right arm.

During her hurdling heroics, Wu hid her tattoo – a crown surrounded by blooming flowers to signify victory – with a covering of red tape, the SCMP reported in August 2023.

Image credits: CGTN Sports Scene

Last year, Wu, who had just won silver in the 100-meter women’s hurdles in the World University Games, hit back at critics

Wu Yanni entered the Olympic Games with the best result in Asia.

吴艳妮以亚洲最好成绩进入奥运会 https://t.co/9iQWnvlrkd pic.twitter.com/xgafGykFt8 — Chunyu 春雨 (@Chunyu_China) July 2, 2024

Video credits: Chunyu_China

Some criticized her with comments such as “only bad girls have tattoos,” “her tattoo has bad influence on children,” and “even gang members don’t have tattoos now.”

According to the SCMP, China bans people under 18 from being inked and has outlawed the showing of tattoos on TV, live streams, or videos on social media.

For Chinese track and field star Wu Yanni, the past 12 months have brought incredible highs and devastating lows — from her disastrous false start in the Asian Games last fall to recently smashing her personal best in the 100-meter hurdles in preparation for the Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/pwczpGS0rz — Sixth Tone (@SixthTone) May 28, 2024



Video credits: SixthTone

People have previously criticized Wu with comments such as “Only bad girls have tattoos”

Image credits: CGTN Sports Scene

However, China’s General Administration of Sport has reportedly only officially banned footballers from the practice.

Wu openly talked about the issue in an interview with state broadcaster China Central Television three years ago, saying: “I am confident in myself. I don’t have that tattoo for nothing.”

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11.