Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Photographed The Eiffel Tower In Budapest. The Only Difference Is, My Tower Is Made From LEGO
13points
User submission
Photography8 hours ago

I Photographed The Eiffel Tower In Budapest. The Only Difference Is, My Tower Is Made From LEGO

Benedek Lampert
Community member

A LEGO set with 10 001 pieces (seriously, it has ten thousand + one) is not a toy for kids. This beast has been designed for adults, and trust me you will need all of your patience and perseverance. But worth it, the final building is a massive beauty!

I got this set from LEGO to work with it, and take some photos.

Basically, as a toy photographer, I’m making handcrafted sceneries around the figures or other objects to make it real and cinematic.

But this tower is sooo huge, that it’s impossible to build an environment that is big enough. So I have decided to bring it to the middle of Budapest and use the real city as the background.

I hope you will like it! :)

More info: Instagram

After 12 hours of building it’s getting clear, this is gonna be big…very big!

I Photographed The Eiffel Tower In Budapest. The Only Difference Is, My Tower Is Made From LEGO

The final result is more than breath-taking, the tallest LEGO set has ever made. Approx. 150cm tall

I Photographed The Eiffel Tower In Budapest. The Only Difference Is, My Tower Is Made From LEGO

A life scale city center maybe big enough to capture the tower. I settle down on the Heroes’ Square in the middle of Budapest

I Photographed The Eiffel Tower In Budapest. The Only Difference Is, My Tower Is Made From LEGO

Started to took some test photos and tried to find the perfect angle. My plan was to combine the tower’s perspective with the city background

I Photographed The Eiffel Tower In Budapest. The Only Difference Is, My Tower Is Made From LEGO

Once I have found the right position I had to wait until the blue hour. I used small light cubes to light up the whole building

I Photographed The Eiffel Tower In Budapest. The Only Difference Is, My Tower Is Made From LEGO

The final result. The beam of the reflector is photoshopped, but everything else is real on the image

I Photographed The Eiffel Tower In Budapest. The Only Difference Is, My Tower Is Made From LEGO

From another angle. I had a big luck with the clouds

I Photographed The Eiffel Tower In Budapest. The Only Difference Is, My Tower Is Made From LEGO

Aaand a mandatory romance in “Paris”

I Photographed The Eiffel Tower In Budapest. The Only Difference Is, My Tower Is Made From LEGO

In this video you can watch the full process of the shooting

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Benedek Lampert
Benedek Lampert
Author, Community member

Hi,I am a 27 years old hungarian photographer. I hope you will like my works :)!

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business that mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda