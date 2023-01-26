I Photographed The Eiffel Tower In Budapest. The Only Difference Is, My Tower Is Made From LEGO

A LEGO set with 10 001 pieces (seriously, it has ten thousand + one) is not a toy for kids. This beast has been designed for adults, and trust me you will need all of your patience and perseverance. But worth it, the final building is a massive beauty!

I got this set from LEGO to work with it, and take some photos.

Basically, as a toy photographer, I’m making handcrafted sceneries around the figures or other objects to make it real and cinematic.

But this tower is sooo huge, that it’s impossible to build an environment that is big enough. So I have decided to bring it to the middle of Budapest and use the real city as the background.

I hope you will like it! :)

After 12 hours of building it’s getting clear, this is gonna be big…very big!

The final result is more than breath-taking, the tallest LEGO set has ever made. Approx. 150cm tall

A life scale city center maybe big enough to capture the tower. I settle down on the Heroes’ Square in the middle of Budapest

Started to took some test photos and tried to find the perfect angle. My plan was to combine the tower’s perspective with the city background

Once I have found the right position I had to wait until the blue hour. I used small light cubes to light up the whole building

The final result. The beam of the reflector is photoshopped, but everything else is real on the image

From another angle. I had a big luck with the clouds

Aaand a mandatory romance in “Paris”

In this video you can watch the full process of the shooting