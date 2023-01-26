I Photographed The Eiffel Tower In Budapest. The Only Difference Is, My Tower Is Made From LEGO
A LEGO set with 10 001 pieces (seriously, it has ten thousand + one) is not a toy for kids. This beast has been designed for adults, and trust me you will need all of your patience and perseverance. But worth it, the final building is a massive beauty!
I got this set from LEGO to work with it, and take some photos.
Basically, as a toy photographer, I’m making handcrafted sceneries around the figures or other objects to make it real and cinematic.
But this tower is sooo huge, that it’s impossible to build an environment that is big enough. So I have decided to bring it to the middle of Budapest and use the real city as the background.
I hope you will like it! :)
