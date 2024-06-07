“Cringeworthy… Totally Inappropriate”: David Beckham Trolled For Hugging 12 YO Daughter Harper

ADVERTISEMENT

David Beckham had a wide beam on his face as he attended a soccer game with Harper, the 12-year-old daughter he shares with his wife, Victoria Beckham.

Photographs from Saturday night’s Inter Miami CF game captured the doting father enjoying his day out with the pre-teen as they watched his team play against St. Louis City SC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

His teenage son, Cruz, was also present at the game and cheering his father’s team on.

Inter Miami did not take home a win that night and drew the match at 3-3. Nevertheless, Lionel Messi broke the record during the match as the fastest player to reach 25 goal contributions in a season in his 12th game with Inter Miami.

“Didn’t get the 3 points we wanted but I have this little one by my side,” the 49-year-old soccer legend wrote on Instagram, sharing a cute picture of himself with his daughter.

David Beckham attended a soccer game in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with his 12-year-old daughter, Harper Seven

Image credits: davidbeckham

After photos from the game went viral, many online gushed about the sweet relationship the Inter Miami co-founder enjoys with his daughter.

“She seems nice, and he seems like a fantastic father,” said one comment, as quoted by Bright Side.

“I love how adored she is by her father. Must be nice being the youngest girl with 3 older brothers,” another said.

However, some trolls online mocked the former athlete for the way he showed affection to his child.

“Beckham needs to realize that his daughter is growing fast. He cannot hug her the same way he did when she was 5,” one said, while another wrote, “Cringeworthy pictures… she looks about 18, it looks totally inappropriate.”

“Thought they was a couple,” said another.

The happy father and daughter watched Inter Miami play against St. Louis City SC and draw 3-3 at the match

Image credits: Scanpix

The father of four sparked headlines on different occasions in the past for not holding back when it comes to smothering his children with love. Pictures of him kissing Harper on the lips have particularly sparked widespread discussions.

“She is a big girl now time for you to stop kissing her on the lips. Bad to kiss your daughter,” one fan insisted after the ex-soccer player shared a picture of himself kissing his daughter during a walk in the park in 2022.

“Sorry, but isn’t she a bit big now to be getting kissed on the lips? Feels slightly wrong,” another said.

In 2017, the former Manchester United star defended himself in a Facebook Live interview after a picture of him kissing his daughter, who was aged 5 at the time, went viral.

“We want to show our kids love,” he said, as quoted by BBC.

The soccer legend has been trolled several times over the years for the way he shows affection toward his daughter

Image credits: davidbeckham

Image credits: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“I got criticized for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day,” he continued. “I kiss all my kids on the lips.

“Brooklyn, maybe not. Brooklyn’s 18, he might find that a little bit strange,” he added. “But I’m very affectionate with the kids. It’s how I was brought up and Victoria, and it’s how we are with our children. We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and you know, we’re very affectionate with them.”

Time after time, David has not hesitated to let the world know how important his family is to him and how he is a proud father to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven.

“My biggest success & biggest love is my family thank you firstly to Mummy for making Daddy a dad ( I know kids sorry) and secondly dad really loves you all more than you can imagine. Keep being yourselves and keep dreaming,” he wrote in an Instagram post last year.

“I got criticized for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day,” the Inter Miami co-founder once said in the past. “I kiss all my kids on the lips.”

Image credits: davidbeckham

Image credits: Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

The soccer player has also showered his longtime wife with praise every chance he gets.

“I really just fancied her. I did. I just fancied her,” he said as he touched upon his loved story with the Spice Girls alum on the This Life of Mine with James Corden podcast earlier this year.

“I didn’t know what she was like as a person,” he said. “I just actually fancied her, like most people did at that time, and I didn’t know who I was marrying, who I was going to be with for the rest of my life. I didn’t realize what a strong woman she was and that is what really attracted me to her more than anything.”

“The greatest thing she’s ever given me is my four children,” the sports star said about his wife, Victoria Beckham

Image credits: Noel Vasquez/GC Images

While he acknowledged that she is “beautiful” and “sexy,” he noted that he was drawn to her for the kind of “strong woman” she is.

“Yes, she’s beautiful. Yes, she was sexy. Yes, I fancied her, but in all honesty, I like a strong woman and I like the fact that she works hard,” he went on to say. “I like the fact that she’s a great mum. I like the fact that she looks after me sometimes, most of the time, and you know, we’ve created this life with four amazing children which are the most important things in our life, so that’s why I chose Victoria.”

The sports icon had no qualms about admitting her matriarchal power in the family and that the greatest thing she gave him was the gift of fatherhood.

“The way that she kind of runs the family, I think that is the most important thing to me,” he told the host. “Because family has always been the most important and the greatest thing she’s ever given me is my four children.”

The internet was left divided after seeing pictures of David Beckham’s recent outing with his 12-year-old daughter

