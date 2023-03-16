#1

so i had asked my friend if they would kiss me and we kinda planned it. so at lunch we tried going to the 3rd floor bathroom but it was filled with girls so we went to 2nd floor and there wasn’t rly anyone in there just a girl on her phone and i was pretending to fix my makeup and my friend and i talked a but until finally that girl turned to face away from us and i just went for it, i turned and kissed them. i was honestly rly flustered but yeah i never expected my first kiss to be in a school bathroom