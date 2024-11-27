Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Spice Girl Mel B Strips Down To Birthday Suit In Risqué Post: “Love Doing My Self-Care”
Health, News

Spice Girl Mel B Strips Down To Birthday Suit In Risqué Post: “Love Doing My Self-Care”

Mel B, a.k.a Scary Spice, embraced both body confidence and self-care in her latest Instagram post, where she shared a bold, full-body snap without any clothes on.

The 49-year-old Spice Girls star flaunted her incredible physique as she confidently stood enjoying an infra-red spa treatment in her birthday suit.

She also made it clear that self-care is her secret weapon to staying in top shape.

Highlights
  • Mel B proudly shared a bold, self-care post embracing body confidence.
  • The 49-year-old Spice Girls star stood in her birthday suit while enjoying an infra-red spa treatment.
  • She showed fans her step-by-step self-care routine, from sweating it out in the sauna to chilling in an ice-cold tub.
  • Fans showered the singer with admiration and praised her strength, with one saying, “You look amazing.”

Mel B shared a bold, unfiltered Instagram post, flaunting her incredible physique while embracing self-care

Image credits: officialmelb

“Ok you lot I’m gonna let you see into my ‘me time’ Self care things I do, coz sooo important to me. Ok soo This was yesterdays protocol,” she wrote in her caption.

As she shared details about her invigorating self-care routine, she said it starts with a 20-minute infrared absorption, followed by stretching in the infrared sauna for 15 minutes.

The singer said she then soaks up the heat in the sauna for another 15 minutes with some meditation. Then, she cools down by dipping into an ice-cold tub for three minutes. She concludes with a refreshing walk to finish off her routine.

“I love love love doing my self care, I always need to remind myself how amazing it makes my soul feel inside so I don’t get caught up in daily life and work before I do it again,” she said.

The Spice Girls star stripped down to her birthday suit while revealing her rejuvenating infrared spa routine

Image credits: Ann Summa/Liaison/Getty Images

“Now of course it isnt always this in depth haha at home my self care routine is very very simple,” she added.

Engaging with her fans and promoting self-love, she went on to say, “Let me know yours below and if you want me to share my simple home self care routine that ANYONE can do,you just need to MAKE the time people for YOURSELF.”

Fans couldn’t help but shower Mel B with love and excitement. One commenter expressed their admiration, saying, “You look amazing.”

“Love you Queen!!!!!” another gushed.

She showed fans her step-by-step self-care routine, from sweating it out in the sauna to chilling in an ice-cold tub

Image credits: officialmelb

Image credits: officialmelb

“Thank you for sharing this! My first infrared sauna session is scheduled for this weekend,” remarked another. “I’m excited to experience the benefits. Sounds just as great as cold plunges.”

“Well done Mel! You’re a natural in the ice,” another shared.

When she spoke about embracing life in her 40s, Mel B exuded self-assurance and confidence in an interview she gave this year. The mother of three—Phoenix, Angel, and Madison—described this stage of her life as “really freeing.”

“You are as old as you feel,” she told Britain’s HELLO! magazine in March.

Having learned to let go of the societal pressures about age, she emphasized: “Numbers aren’t relevant.”

Fans showered the singer with admiration and praised her strength, with one saying, “You look amazing”

Image credits: officialmelb

Image credits: officialmelb

“You can have a bit of a panic when you come into your 40s because you haven’t got things quite as you thought they were going to be,” she continued.

“You have some of your hardest challenges,” she added. “But there’s also something really freeing about it.”

The singer said she believes that women in their 40s are more self-aware, and it would be wise not to “mess” with them.

“I don’t know if it’s because you’re putting yourself out there or just ready for it in life,” she told the outlet. “But there’s a lot to be said about women in their 40s, because they’re more aware and self-assured. It’s an age not to mess with.”

“Self Care Spice,” said one fan after she shared moments from her “me-time”

Share on Facebook
Binitha Jacob

Donata Leskauskaite

