‘Scrubs’ Star “Unrecognizable” At Netflix Movie Premiere, Sparks Concern
'Scrubs' Star "Unrecognizable" At Netflix Movie Premiere, Sparks Concern

Actress Eliza Coupe, known for her role as Denisse Mahoney in the medical sitcom Scrubs, turned heads at the premiere of Netflix’s The Residence, with netizens claiming she looked “nearly unrecognizable.”

Dressed in a shimmering metallic gold gown paired with black suede knee-high boots, Coupe graced the blue carpet at The Egyptian Theater, draped in a black mink coat. 

Highlights
  • Actress Eliza Coupe appeared 'unrecognizable' at Netflix's The Residence premiere.
  • Her slimmer physique sparked health and lifestyle concerns online.
  • Netizens speculated her changes might be due to substance abuse.
  • Coupe has started a 'spiritual' journey, working on a self-help book.

While her outfit shimmered under the event’s lights, it was her physical appearancethat dominated the conversation online. Netizens harshly speculated about her health and lifestyle, noting how much the 43-year-old actress had changed.

“She looks like she’s been filming The Walking Dead,” one user joked.

Eliza Coupe’s latest appearance at the premiere of Netflix’s The Residence left viewers worried about her health

    Actor in medical scrubs and white coat, smiling with hands on hips, reminiscent of a character from "Scrubs.

    Image credits: abc

    As comments poured in on social media, it was made clear that many users were unable to reconcile the current version of Coupe with the one they had grown accustomed to from when Scrubs ended in 2010.

    Her seemingly skinnier physique sparked speculation among netizens, with many theorizing that the changes were the result of years of substance abuse.

    Actors from 'Scrubs' in a hospital scene, featuring a doctor and nurse interacting with a man in a suit.

    Image credits: abc

    “Wow, I can’t believe how much she’s changed in 15 years. She looks like an add*ct,” one user said. “She’s using d***s. She looks messed up,” another replied.

    One commenter, claiming to be a health professional, weighed in, “I work in healthcare, and I’m always shocked when I see the ages of people who have abused their bodies. I often guess they are 20 years older than they are.”

    Scrubs star at Netflix premiere, wearing a gold dress with tattoos visible, striking a pose for photographers.

    Image credits: Savion Washington / Getty

    “What a tragic waste. She has the face and body of someone who has made bad decisions throughout her life,” another lamented.

    “The weirdest thing is by the way she’s posing; she’s actually proud of the way she looks. Obviously, she’s not in reality; we’re all seeing something different.”

    Coupe has ventured into a more “spiritual” path recently, working on the release of her first book, Coyote Woman

    Scrubs star at Netflix premiere, wearing a gold dress and black boots, stands on blue carpet in front of a scenic backdrop.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

    Contrary to what viewer speculation might suggest, Coupe, who rose to fame during her time on Scrubs and later became known for her role in the comedy series Happy Endings, has embraced a more spiritual path in recent years.

    On February 20, she promoted the upcoming release of her self-help book Coyote Woman and the Odyssey of Soul Contracts, where she delved into topics of consciousness and self-discovery.

    Glamorous event portrait in metallic dress promoting Netflix premiere amidst concern for "Scrubs" star transformation.

    Image credits: elizacoupe

    The book, she said, also serves as an attempt to “move on” from her life as an actress.

    “I’ve been an actor. That has been my identity for so long. And what I have learned in my journey through this human experience…is that there is no such thing as ‘identity,’” she explained in a post.

    A person in scrubs playfully interacts with Elmo on a TV set, with a nurse in the background.

    Image credits: abc

    “I wrote a book because I am also a writer. Another thing I enjoy and am good at is that I have a lot to say.”

    Between Coyote Woman and The Residence, the actress’s schedule remains packed. Despite rumors, Coupe appears to be up to a very productive 2025.

    “Sad.” Netizens took to social media to express their concern for the actress’ health

    Scrubs star appears noticeably different at Netflix movie premiere, raising concern.

    Comment expressing concern about a star from "Scrubs" at a Netflix movie premiere, highlighting empathy.

    Comment by Tiny Dancer expressing surprise about someone possibly getting out of jail.

    Comment by Finn4563 expressing concern, stating someone is sad.

    Text screenshot saying 'this is the sad result' by user dufeu.

    Zee Chen comments, expressing concern over a situation at a Netflix event.

    Comment by Carolina expressing concern for a girl, discussing public reaction to a 'Scrubs' star's appearance.

    Comment about a "Scrubs" star's dramatic weight loss.

    Scrubs" star in costume at Netflix premiere, sparking concern.

    Comment mentioning concern at Netflix premiere for 'Scrubs' star.

    Comment by PacketBladeWave expressing concern, comparing appearance to 'the walking dead' at Netflix premiere.

    Comment expressing concern about a celebrity's well-being at a movie premiere.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    23 minutes ago

    This time concern is being "sparked" instead of "outrage" in the headline, so that's an improvement, I suppose. Perhaps tomorrow something else will be "sparked." In the meantime, how this relatively unknown actress looks is between her and her physicians.

