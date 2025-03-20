‘Scrubs’ Star “Unrecognizable” At Netflix Movie Premiere, Sparks Concern

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Eliza Coupe, known for her role as Denisse Mahoney in the medical sitcom Scrubs, turned heads at the premiere of Netflix’s The Residence, with netizens claiming she looked “nearly unrecognizable.”

Dressed in a shimmering metallic gold gown paired with black suede knee-high boots, Coupe graced the blue carpet at The Egyptian Theater, draped in a black mink coat.

Her slimmer physique sparked health and lifestyle concerns online.

Netizens speculated her changes might be due to substance abuse.

Coupe has started a 'spiritual' journey, working on a self-help book.

While her outfit shimmered under the event’s lights, it was her physical appearancethat dominated the conversation online. Netizens harshly speculated about her health and lifestyle, noting how much the 43-year-old actress had changed.

“She looks like she’s been filming The Walking Dead,” one user joked.

Eliza Coupe’s latest appearance at the premiere of Netflix’s The Residence left viewers worried about her health

Image credits: abc

As comments poured in on social media, it was made clear that many users were unable to reconcile the current version of Coupe with the one they had grown accustomed to from when Scrubs ended in 2010.

Her seemingly skinnier physique sparked speculation among netizens, with many theorizing that the changes were the result of years of substance abuse.

Image credits: abc

“Wow, I can’t believe how much she’s changed in 15 years. She looks like an add*ct,” one user said. “She’s using d***s. She looks messed up,” another replied.

One commenter, claiming to be a health professional, weighed in, “I work in healthcare, and I’m always shocked when I see the ages of people who have abused their bodies. I often guess they are 20 years older than they are.”

Image credits: Savion Washington / Getty

“What a tragic waste. She has the face and body of someone who has made bad decisions throughout her life,” another lamented.

“The weirdest thing is by the way she’s posing; she’s actually proud of the way she looks. Obviously, she’s not in reality; we’re all seeing something different.”

Coupe has ventured into a more “spiritual” path recently, working on the release of her first book, Coyote Woman

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Contrary to what viewer speculation might suggest, Coupe, who rose to fame during her time on Scrubs and later became known for her role in the comedy series Happy Endings, has embraced a more spiritual path in recent years.

On February 20, she promoted the upcoming release of her self-help book Coyote Woman and the Odyssey of Soul Contracts, where she delved into topics of consciousness and self-discovery.

Image credits: elizacoupe

The book, she said, also serves as an attempt to “move on” from her life as an actress.

“I’ve been an actor. That has been my identity for so long. And what I have learned in my journey through this human experience…is that there is no such thing as ‘identity,’” she explained in a post.

Image credits: abc

“I wrote a book because I am also a writer. Another thing I enjoy and am good at is that I have a lot to say.”

Between Coyote Woman and The Residence, the actress’s schedule remains packed. Despite rumors, Coupe appears to be up to a very productive 2025.

“Sad.” Netizens took to social media to express their concern for the actress’ health

