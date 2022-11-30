134 Things To Do By Yourself When You Need Some “Me Time”
In today's society, the word 'alone' has gained a negative connotation, along with words such as 'lonely' or 'solitude.' Even being single is looked down upon. However, being alone or single does not equal being lonely. In the same way, being in a relationship doesn't mean the person isn't feeling lonely. In fact, multiple studies have revealed the many benefits of being alone, such as stress relief, improved productivity, and boosted creativity. Thus finding fun things to do by yourself and learning to be comfortable with your own company may be one of the most rewarding things a person can accomplish throughout life.
While it's fun to socialize and share experiences with others, spending time alone can be just as fun and beneficial. While one may not be able to play a two-player game or drive a tandem bicycle, there are plenty of thrilling things to do by yourself. Actually, there are probably more activities to do alone than with someone. Instead of swiping dating apps or holding grudges at your friend for spending more time with their partner than you, look for things and activities to do alone. Give your mind a new perspective that doing things on your own and going on dates by yourself is not "aw shucks," " sad," or "depressing." It's liberating and empowering instead.
Below, we've compiled a list of fun things to do alone or when you are not feeling like socializing with anyone. The list below will also work perfectly well for introverts by nature who often have an opposite definition of fun things to do and fun in general. Cuddle up with a good book and stay inside all day? We gotchu. What are some of your favorite things to do when alone? Know of any more fun things to do by yourself that we haven't included in the list? Or is there a particular hobby or activity you prefer to do alone rather than with company? Let us know!
Exercise
Cardio is one of the best types of exercise for your physical and mental health. It is especially effective at shedding belly fat, the unhealthy fat that accumulates around your organs, and may greatly enhance your metabolic health. However, cardio is only one of many ways to get physically active. Find an activity that keeps you moving and that you genuinely enjoy!
Throw Yourself A Pamper Day
There’s no need to go on a pricey holiday or buy a one-day spa package at a resort. Get yourself some $1 face masks, bath bombs, and scented candles from Target (and perhaps a bottle of bubbly), which will perfectly do. Give yourself a mani-pedi, put on that show on Netflix you love, write in your journal, or read a book. Routinely dedicate at least one day in a month to reflect on your life and focus on personal rediscovery, health, and healing. Spending the day pampering yourself will help reduce stress, soothe your body, and refresh your mind.
Go On A Nature Walk
The benefits of walking in nature go beyond stretching your muscles through exercise and improving your mood. Reconnecting with nature helps lower anxiety and stress by decreasing blood pressure, pulse rate, and cortisol levels.
Go For A Run
If you prefer more strenuous exercise, try running or jogging. There are plenty of benefits to running. Running can lengthen your life and help you sleep better; plus, it's restorative for your lower back and knees. In fact, regular running may lower your risk of developing arthritis in later life. As you run, your knees contract, bringing additional fluid to the joints to keep them lubricated. If you wish, you are free to set yourself some goals, for example, by running a longer distance each time or running at a faster pace.
Draw
A complex zentangle can be very calming to draw. To start, all you need is a pencil and some paper. For the serious drawer, there are several YouTube videos accessible. If you enjoy drawing, check them out.
Meditate
Your mental well-being and general health can both be improved by the sense of calm, peace, and balance that meditation can bring you. Redirecting your attention to something peaceful can help you unwind and manage stress. By practicing meditation, you can also learn to maintain inner serenity and focus.
Write A Letter To Your Future Self
The one thing no one can control is the future. While the past and present are something tangible, the future isn't. You might not know where you will be in five, ten, or twenty years. No one does. In addition to providing you with something to look back on and reflect on in the future, writing a letter to your future self can be a creative approach to communicating uneasy feelings and thoughts you keep inside.
Watch The Sunset
Every now and again, everyone should enjoy a beautiful sunset. You can get a clear view of the vibrant horizon while the sun is setting by choosing a spot that is ideal for viewing. Perhaps by the sea at the beach or a tall cliff you reached while hiking.
Go For A Hike In Nature
Many local parks have constructed nature pathways for those who want to go on a hike through nature. You can relax, take in your surroundings, and simply unwind by being in nature. Other than that, there are plenty of benefits to hiking. Effects can occur instantly, such as lower blood pressure, less stress, improved immune system, and restored concentration; or they can take time, like weight loss, decreased depression, and general wellness.
Relax In Your Own House
It’s probably reasonably rare to be home alone. Wouldn’t it be good to spend some time alone in your home once in a while without the kids running around, visitors dropping by, and your partner blasting a football match on the TV? Put your phone on silent, send the family off to have some quality time together, and unwind with a bottle of wine. This is what adulthood is about!
Have A Solo Picnic
Bring a book and a basket full of your favorite snacks to your neighborhood park. Relax, set aside time to be alone with your thoughts, and just relish the moment.
Stimulate Your Mind
Play chess, finish a crossword or sudoku problem, solve a Rubik's Cube, or assemble a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. Do whatever is psychologically engaging and that you genuinely enjoy.
Do Some Yoga
If the idea of running makes you nauseous, consider trying yoga. Yoga can help you unwind mentally and physically, among other benefits to your health. Multiple studies have revealed that yoga and meditation can help manage and relieve acute and chronic stress.
Go Stargazing
The universe of night skies is never monotonous. This is because there are constantly new, natural wonders to discover. Every time you go stargazing, it lets you see things from a different angle. Since ancient times, humans have associated stars with eternity, hope, destiny, heaven, and freedom. They are very important to us as well since we think that wishes are fulfilled by falling stars. Also, a starry night is incredibly beautiful, isn’t it?
Make Your Own Spice Blends
Aside from the fact that homemade spices and spice rubs taste better than their store-bought alternatives (and are less expensive), making your own spices at home also ensures that they are always fresh. The spices we buy at the grocery store may have been on the shelf for some time. But remember to mark the date on the jar once you’ve created your spice blend! Also, you’re sure to wow your guests when you tell them that the steak rub you used was homemade!
Dance
Arguably one of the most fun activities, dancing allows you to express yourself through movement and let out emotions. Also, because dancing requires focus and stamina, it helps you unwind from the stresses of daily life. Moreover, serotonin, the hormone that makes us joyful, is increased when you are moving to the beat. Hence, dancing helps reduce stress and anxiety. Them hips really don’t lie!
Bike
Even if you don’t own one, you can rent a bicycle practically anywhere or ask your friends or neighbors whether you can borrow one. You can start by pedaling to the store or another nearby location, then explore the neighborhood by biking to a park or riding a bike path.
Play Or Learn To Play An Instrument
You might still own an instrument you played in band or music lessons while in school. If not, consider borrowing one. You can learn to play by yourself from the free tutorials available online.
Color
The cheapest coloring books for adults are around $5. Maybe you have colored pencils or fine-tipped markers already. Use the coloring supplies you currently have as a starting point. You could utilize your kids' coloring books or print out a picture from the internet to color.
Read A Book
There are definitely books hanging around that you’ve been meaning to read but haven’t had the time. Read them. You can also read books online or borrow them from your local library. Reading is calming and mentally stimulating, whether you pick the newest bestseller, a self-help book, or a nonfiction title.
Take A Nap
An occasional nap gives you time to relax and may actually increase your day’s productivity. Even 30 minutes of physical and mental rest without reaching a deep sleep phase can be therapeutic. In fact, one observational study found that napping once or twice a week reduced the risk of cardiovascular issues like heart attacks, strokes, and heart disease!
Create A Bucket List
To combat boredom, consider creating a bucket list of things you wish to do or places you’d like to go to. You’ll be able to cross items off your bucket list each time you set out to complete them. And let’s be honest, crossing things off your bucket or to-do list is among the most satisfying things ever! Moreover, you can constantly add new items to your list and thus keep looking forward to more exciting stuff and adventures that await in the future!
Wake Up Early
Do you usually sleep in? Why not try something different and get up early? If you rise early, you will have more time in the day to complete tasks and discover new or enjoy your current hobbies. In fact, according to a study, younger and older people who get up early tend to have greater levels of positive affect and mental health. Additionally, research indicates that early sleepers are less likely to develop depression and schizophrenia.
Try A New Coffee Shop
Point us to a single person who doesn't like coffee. Exactly, there's no one to point at. And if there is, they are probably lying or never had a good cup of coffee. Every town or city will have a few smaller coffee shops to compete with your Starbucks and Tim Hortons. Giving a local coffee shop a try might be an excellent way to support small businesses in your community, and you never know - the coffee might be even better!
Print Out Your Favorite Pictures And Hang Them Up
Why not print up some of your favorite images from your phone and hang them in your home or bedroom? Nowadays, everyone stores photos on their devices and the practice of going to photo labs to get their 35mm film developed is no longer a thing. Yet, polaroid and disposable cameras are growing more popular because people prefer their memories to be more palpable, and a printed image does precisely that. If you like, you could frame some of them, make a collage or put them in a photo album. Yes, a physical one; they still exist.
Plan Your Next Vacation
Traveling is among the best experiences one can gain from life. So go ahead and start researching various vacation destinations and make plans for your upcoming trip, whether a short family trip or a romantic beach getaway. If you wish to travel solo, you may want to get in contact with some locals of the country you are going to or find other solo travelers in Facebook groups to meet up and split the adventures.
Go For A Long Drive
If high petrol prices are no issue, just see where the road takes you. Long drives might take you through picturesque parts of your town or city; you can even visit local parks or businesses you were unaware of. Moreover, you can listen to your favorite music and sing your favorite song lyrics at the top of your lungs!
Prep Your Meals
While initially, meal prepping may seem like a hassle, in the long term, it will enable you to save time and money. First, take a seat and consider your needs and aspirations. Do you want to cut out on trans fat for better heart health? Consume less sugar? Stop eating TV dinners? Or perhaps you want to add more vitamins or protein to your diet? Meal preparation puts you in charge. You are responsible for the contents and the nutritional value of your plate. Psst, by bringing your own lunch box, it'll be much easier to avoid the donuts in the office break room. But hey, one donut ain't never hurt nobody!
Go To A Concert
If a singer you adore is performing in your city or nearby, even if nobody else wants to accompany you, get yourself a ticket and go by yourself! When you go to a show alone, you can organize your evening however you want. Want to skip the beginning? Do it. Did the singer perform all of your favorite songs already? Leave early and grab your coat before the queue has formed. Want to shout out the lyrics in unison with the tune? Do it.
Lay On The Beach
Have you ever considered going to the beach on your own? No? Let me tell you, it’s hella relaxing. Have a wonderful morning or daytime with your toes in the sand and your nose in a book without a single worry in your mind, and just enjoy the moment.
Take Up A New Hobby
Whether knitting, photography, or gardening, it is time to pursue your passion or anything you have always wanted to try but have never given time to. Besides, you’ll be motivated to schedule more alone time for yourself in the future when you have something enjoyable to look forward to.
Treat Yourself
Sometimes decades might pass in a flash because we are so preoccupied with our job and family responsibilities. Then we may discover that we never had the experiences, or perhaps life, we wanted to have. Going on that safari trip to see a giraffe for the first time or seeing an Enrique Iglesias concert and him performing "Hero" can be the answer. Don’t ask for permission; just treat yourself to something you’ve always wanted.
Accomplish A Fitness Goal
Set out a fitness-oriented goal you want to achieve. Whether it's running a 10K, doing a 2-minute plank, doing a split, or being able to do a single pull-up. Whichever you decide to do, once you accomplish your goal, you will feel proud of yourself and your effort and will feel as if no challenge can stand in your way. Time to move on to the next one!
Make Yourself A Cocktail
Don't want to go to a bar on your own? Turn your kitchen into a bar instead. There are plenty of easy, both alcoholic and virgin cocktails online to choose from. Start small, perhaps with cocktails containing just 2 or 3 ingredients, and then slowly build up your drink menu with more complicated cocktails. Who knows, you might get hooked and invest in a cocktail starter kit! Honestly, bartending is a lot of fun!
Try An Extreme Sport
If you're going to challenge yourself, you might as well go all out and take up an extreme activity like skydiving, bungee jumping, or cave diving. You'll be snapped out of your own head by the adrenaline rush. The goal is to get your heart pumping and leave you feeling proud of yourself. You will feel unstoppable, and your confidence will be at an all-time high once you realize that you can overcome any physical or mental obstacle such as those presented by extreme sports.
Explore Nature
Spending time outside increases vitamin D levels, which is required for your bones, heart health, and better mood. Additionally, being outside increases your likelihood of moving your body rather than keeping it parked in front of the TV or computer. Moreover, if you can, choose the outdoors over the city streets. According to one study, those who strolled through urban green spaces were less agitated than those who did so through densely populated regions. Consider starting a new hobby or outdoor activity like hiking, jogging, gardening, paddle boarding, or simply walking.
Go To An Art Gallery
If you've never visited an art gallery, you'll be awestruck by the originality of the paintings. You can become happier, more creative, and even more emotionally intelligent by going to art galleries! Additionally, they offer you the chance to view both contemporary and historical masterpieces created by incredible artists from throughout the globe. You will be amazed by the beauty and brilliance of each artwork on display.
Visit A Museum
It’s quite likely that you aren’t even aware of all the museums around you. Are you sure you have been to every single one? That’s what we thought. Go ahead and type in Google’s search bar “museums near me” and check what your area has to offer. If it’s not much or nothing that caught your attention, maybe there is an exhibition happening in a nearby town? A road trip? Issa yes.
Create Something
There is a reason why many writers or painters would rather work in a cottage in the woods or a personal studio. Being by yourself offers your mind space to wander, which might boost your creativity. Steve Wozniak and Ernest Hemmingway were two creatives who needed to be by themselves to produce their best work. According to Wozniak, he created his best work “best where [he could] control an invention’s design without a lot of other people designing it for marketing or some other committee.” Another great artist, Picasso, also concurred when he said, “Without great solitude, no serious work is possible.”
Restore Stuff
Not only is it interesting to turn an old object into something practical and lovely, but it also produces valuable goods that you can use yourself, present to others, or sell and earn some extra cash! Also, giving old things new life is good for the environment.
Do A Puzzle
Not only entertaining but also mentally stimulating! In fact, working on a puzzle is believed to strengthen the connections between brain cells, boost mental agility, and do wonders for short-term memory. Also, dopamine, a neurotransmitter that controls mood, memory, and focus, is produced more readily when solving puzzles.
Go To A Fancy Restaurant Alone
Who says you can’t go on a date with yourself? Who said you couldn’t book a table for one? Exactly, nobody. Have a restaurant in mind that you have always wanted to go to or a dish you always wanted to try that makes your mouth water just thinking of it? Go on, then. There’s no shame in eating alone, whether it’s a lunch break at work or a dinner at a fancy restaurant.
Listen To A Podcast
Podcasts are like audiobooks: you learn while you listen. You can listen to a podcast while walking or driving home from work, walking your dog, cleaning the house, or even taking a bubble bath. Other than that, quite a few people leave their TV on in the background or turn on a podcast for “background noise.” Background noise may promote a sense of calm but also increase productivity and focus. Also, for some people, background noise helps drown out their inner monologues, which can become annoying and even anxiety-inducing. Some may also feel less lonely.
Watch A Movie At Home Or Go To A Movie Theatre
While turning on a movie might be an obvious one, why not go to a movie theater on your own? Just imagine not having to share your popcorn! Also, you don’t have to fight with anyone about which movie you want to go to.
Do Home Repairs
While certain home repairs can not and should not be done by non-professionals, if it’s something you can do, why not do yourself a favor, save some cash, and fix it yourself? Or at least try to. As long as you won’t make it worse!
Give Yourself A Mani-Pedi
Have you ever seen a nail design you wanted to try but never gave a chance? Now it’s the perfect time to do that. Find that Pin on Pinterest and recreate that manicure you saw at home!
Give Yourself A Facial
By moving blood beneath the skin, facials promote the renewal of skin cells and can reduce lymphatic system-related swelling and fluid retention. A significant benefit of healthy circulation is that it helps our skin get rid of impurities while supplying it with proteins, oxygen, and nutrients.
Take A Walk Around The Neighborhood
There's no need to go for long walks. The recommended 150 minutes of weekly exercise can be met with a brisk 30-minute stroll each day. Also, a study showed that 30 minutes of daily walking are enough to combat the blues. Aside from that, taking a walk around the neighborhood will allow you to see what's new in the area!
Organize Anything
Your health, as well as your happiness and peace, can all be improved by simply being more organized. If everything is disorderly or in the wrong places, it creates chaotic energy, which could result in distress and even more tension. Come up with a layout or style of organization that is easy to maintain. You’ll spend less time searching for stuff and more time working on more important things. While it may seem like a hassle initially, it is worth it.
Go Cloud Gazing
Cloud gazing is great fun, and you get to observe nature, decompress, and let your imagination run wild. Recognizing forms in the sky, like animals, people, and objects, may be entertaining and calming. While watching the clouds, you may also discover new local wildlife, plants, and birds.
Bake Or Cook
If watching cooking shows is one of your pastimes, take it a step further and learn how to make those delicious dishes yourself. There are probably cookbooks and family recipes you have never tried that gather dust on your bookshelf. To start, use the food utensils and kitchen tools you already own. Suppose your hobby becomes a more serious commitment. In that case, you may begin to invest money in specialized items like a bread maker or cake pans.
Build Models
Model boats, houses, and cars are among the many options available in hobby shops. If it's your first time building a model, start small. You'll need a place to display your finished models, so keep that in mind.
Learn Calligraphy
As with any art form, there is no cap on how good you can get at calligraphy. While you may learn the basics of lettering in two to three hours, most people need more than a year to become proficient. Yet, following an organized learning process and practicing regularly, you can learn calligraphy in two months. However, keep in mind that starting out in calligraphy may require investing in tools. Thus, before you pay the money, watch several online videos on calligraphy before deciding.
Paint
For less than $50, you should be able to get a canvas, some brushes, and a basic set of paints. There are also numerous online tutorials available. In fact, finding a form of emotional release, such as painting, helps to unwind and let go of all the issues that contribute to high stress levels.
Gardening
You can pick between a big outside garden and patio pots. The cost will vary depending on how big you want your garden to be and the type of plants you want to grow. As your first venture, try opting for plants that are easy to grow and look after. This hobby has several advantages. Besides getting light exercise outside, for many people, just being around plants significantly reduces stress.
Learn Photography And Editing
If you frequently use the camera on your phone, choosing photography as a pastime may be the right decision for you. Start by editing the phone pictures you already have with free apps available on Google Play or the App Store. You may consider getting a more expensive camera and investing in professional photo editing apps as your skill level increases.
Write Something
Possibilities include starting a blog or penning the greatest American novel of all time. Your time has come to become the best-selling author! Set a word or time limit, or just write whenever the mood strikes you. And who knows, you might even decide to publish your final work!
Learn A New Skill
Although learning anything new initially seems intimidating, you never know where it might take you. You may develop a new interest or pursue a different profession with a new skill!
Track Your Spending And Make A New Budget
Even though we might not confess it, we all likely spend too much money on items we don’t need. An excellent way to be aware of your finances and set aside money for what you actually need and want is to keep track of your expenditures and set up a budget.
Listen To Your Favorite Music
Everyone enjoys listening to their favorite band or artist. Just put on your favorite song or album and enjoy the sound and the lyrics. You could even look into and explore other musical genres and previously unheard tracks. Perhaps country music isn’t that bad after all? You may also create playlists for different moods or occasions.
Buy Something New For Yourself
How long have you wanted to purchase that purse? If it has been long enough for you not to stop thinking about it, go ahead and treat yourself. In fact, according to one study (linked below), retail therapy not only boosts happiness right away, but it can also help people battle lingering gloom. The same study also found that sorrow typically correlates with believing that external factors - rather than internal - control our lives. The decisions and results that come with shopping might help people rediscover their sense of agency and control. Another study from 2014 found that shopping for items you genuinely like can increase your sense of control by up to 40 times. According to this study, people who made actual purchases were also three times less depressed than people who only browsed. Okay, so that’s not your inner shopaholic speaking, but science!
Give Yourself A Makeover
Suppose you don’t like your current hairstyle or style. Then go ahead and give yourself a makeover! Try on new outfits, and experiment with makeup or your hair. And while hair grows back, think about it well before cutting it short! P.S. That ex of yours isn’t probably worth losing your gorgeous long locks over. Simply experiment and discover what screams “you”!
Start A Blog
Starting a blog is now simpler than ever, thanks to the internet. You can write about anything you choose, including your passions and current affairs. Literally, anyone can become a journalist these days! Consider free blogging platforms such as Wix, WordPress, and Blogger to get started.
Take A Bubble Bath
Simply want to relax? Bathe in bubbles! No, not the champagne ones. Unless you can afford it, then good for you! Either way, a bubble bath is a wonderful way to unwind, improve circulation, and get a better night’s sleep.
Organize Your Room
Any space can benefit from being organized. It is really possible to beat boredom by organizing and decluttering your room. You might even alter the design of your entire room or shift some furniture around!
Do All The Embarrassing Things You Like To Do When No One Is Around
Want to dance around the house in your undies while singing along to your favorite tunes? Always wondered what it’s like to not wear any underwear for a single day? Do you want to eat an entire tub of Oreo ice cream while crying through The Notebook? Do it, sis!
Act Like A Kid
Do something you haven’t done since you were a child. Watch some Disney movies, download Candy Crush, or play Playstation. Perhaps you’ve always wanted to use a swing set in your neighborhood, go rollerblading, or visit a fair and get cotton candy all for yourself. Do it. It will restore your sense of childhood and carefreeness. After all, we are children. Just some older than others.
Complete A Random Act Of Kindness
You can have a significant impact on the life of a stranger by yourself, all by yourself. You can be confident that your act of kindness made a difference even if you don't immediately notice it or never do.
Pick Out Some Jewelry
Enjoy trying things on even if you don't buy anything, appreciate looking through the glass displays and daydreaming about beautiful sparkly, shiny things. And if you find something you love that fits inside your price range, give yourself permission to treat yourself. It's self-love, baby!
Go To An Amusement Park
If you're seeking excitement or miss that adrenaline rush and warm surge in your stomach, visit a theme park and release your inner child. Ride any rides you want without worrying if your buddies want to join you. Ride the largest roller coaster. Go ahead if you prefer the merry-go-round! Eat to your heart's content if all you're truly after is to sample every carnival treat!
Find A New Show To Binge-Watch
This should be a relatively easy one. Remember all the shows your friends or family recommended to you, but you never gave them a go? Now is the time to keep your word and actually watch them. And hey, you will have something to discuss with your friends!
Rearrange Your Bookshelf
This can help you remember some good books you have read in the past that you might want to give a second read. You may decide to color-coordinate your library, arrange it by genre, or spend the day making one of these bookshelf DIYs.
Visit A Stadium Of Your Choice
There is no better day out if you are a football, cricket, or rugby fan than going to your preferred team's stadium. Get close to the action and peek behind the scenes while exploring. Relive the glory years of your favorite club and picture yourself following in the footsteps of your heroes.
Go Camping
Make your way to the nearest campground and spend the night there. The practice of going camping by yourself is becoming more and more popular as a way to relax and connect with nature. You won't be able to rely on anyone else but yourself, so pack a good book and all the camping necessities.
Try A Food Tour
Whether led or self-directed, food-tasting tours include copious samples from street food vendors, a chance to explore places you might not have otherwise, and opportunities to find out more about a city's culinary history.
Take Your Dream Car For A Test Drive
You read that right. But before doing so, just ensure you know how to operate the car. You don't need another thing to stress about, such as crashing an expensive car and paying for repair.
Order Takeout
While cooking for yourself is self-care, ordering takeout when you do not feel like cooking is also a practice of self-love. But hey, takeaways can get expensive, so rely on this tip sparingly!
Explore A Bookstore
If you are a bookworm, you may agree that browsing through a bookstore is way better than browsing for clothes. Also, entering a bookstore doesn't mean you have to purchase something. Many often use bookstores to browse for book ideas and later look for them for cheaper online or borrow from the library. However, the bookstore is the best spot to look for the most popular books and new releases for your home library.
Take Yourself On A Date
Why not take your favorite book or Kindle reader, go to a nice restaurant, get a table in the corner, and just relax. You can order a coffee and any dessert without having to pretend that you would prefer a salad. You can get up whenever and leave whenever you are ready to go. Or have as many mimosas as you wish.
Go To A Pet Store
If you are an animal lover, a pet store might bring you as much happiness as a library or bookstore for a bookworm. Pet stores offer a space for browsing, which may be used to learn about new products and generate fresh ideas for improving your pet's life. Perhaps your furry friend would like a new bed, a toy to play with, or a yummy treat? A pet store may also help decide whether you want a pet. Or another one in your house.
Go To Animal Shelter
Animal shelters are essential to our communities because they work tirelessly to reconnect dogs with their owners, provide shelter for the homeless, and find new homes for animals that are lost or without a permanent home. Whether you want to adopt a pet or not, consider helping out in your local animal shelter. Helping out may include cleaning cages, scrubbing cat litter boxes, walking dogs, and other activities to keep the animals in care happy, clean, and well-fed.
Have A Staycation
You can enjoy a staycation in your own city. There's no need to travel great distances for a quick change in surroundings. Instead, pick a lovely rental or hotel where you can spend a day or two, order room service, list the locations you want to visit for a day trip, or simply relax at the spa or pool.
Get A Tattoo
If you've always wanted a minimalist tattoo but haven't had the opportunity (or guts) to get one, now might be the right time. Go to a tattoo shop in your city, preferably one with high reviews (we don't want no mess-ups or infections, right), and speak to the tattoo artist. They might be able to assist you in selecting a style and sketching an idea for your tattoo.