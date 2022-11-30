In today's society, the word 'alone' has gained a negative connotation, along with words such as 'lonely' or 'solitude.' Even being single is looked down upon. However, being alone or single does not equal being lonely. In the same way, being in a relationship doesn't mean the person isn't feeling lonely. In fact, multiple studies have revealed the many benefits of being alone, such as stress relief, improved productivity, and boosted creativity. Thus finding fun things to do by yourself and learning to be comfortable with your own company may be one of the most rewarding things a person can accomplish throughout life.

While it's fun to socialize and share experiences with others, spending time alone can be just as fun and beneficial. While one may not be able to play a two-player game or drive a tandem bicycle, there are plenty of thrilling things to do by yourself. Actually, there are probably more activities to do alone than with someone. Instead of swiping dating apps or holding grudges at your friend for spending more time with their partner than you, look for things and activities to do alone. Give your mind a new perspective that doing things on your own and going on dates by yourself is not "aw shucks," " sad," or "depressing." It's liberating and empowering instead.

Below, we've compiled a list of fun things to do alone or when you are not feeling like socializing with anyone. The list below will also work perfectly well for introverts by nature who often have an opposite definition of fun things to do and fun in general. Cuddle up with a good book and stay inside all day? We gotchu. What are some of your favorite things to do when alone? Know of any more fun things to do by yourself that we haven't included in the list? Or is there a particular hobby or activity you prefer to do alone rather than with company? Let us know!