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“Breaking New Ground”: Man Reveals Results After Injecting Himself With Unregulated Tanning Peptide Melanotan 2
Man showing darkened skin after injecting unregulated tanning peptide Melanotan 2, against a plain background.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

“Breaking New Ground”: Man Reveals Results After Injecting Himself With Unregulated Tanning Peptide Melanotan 2

Interview With Expert
binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The internet was left in disbelief after a man’s before-and-after photos made the rounds online.

A viral tweet on X claimed the man was so desperate to achieve a tanned appearance that he jabbed himself with an unregulated medication.

“Why did he do this?” the internet collectively asked as the pictures sparked widespread fascination and concern.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Man’s extreme before-and-after transformation resurfaces online, sparking both fascination and concern among viewers.
    • The viral post claimed he injected himself with a tanning injection, Melanotan-II, for months.
    • Photos show dramatic skin darkening with time.
    • Experts warned against the use of unregulated substances like Melanotan-II.

    A man’s before-and-after photos went viral on X, leaving viewers in disbelief

    Man with headset showing chest before tanning peptide use

    Image credits: rankiwi/Reddit

    The viral tweet recently shared on X included before-and-after images of the man’s original tone vs. his skin looking significantly darker, like an unnatural-looking tan.

    The substance responsible for the tan was a controversial injectable known as Melanotan-II.

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    According to a Reddit post shared over a decade ago, the same man had allegedly injected Melanotan-II in his body for about 5 months.

    Netizens errupted in the comments section after the pictures resurfaced this week.

    “He is k*lling himself, discoloration of skin that bad from any drug is just inviting de*th,” one commented online.

    Syringe drawing melanotan 2 tanning peptide from vial

    Image credits: OleCNX/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    “I mean, is the goal to look ‘tanned’ like a person, or ‘tanned’ like a piece of leather goods?” another asked.

    “Humans are wired so weirdly,” one said.

    Melanotan II is a man-made peptide that is designed to mimic the body’s natural tanning hormone and stimulate pigment production in the skin.

    When this synthetic peptide is injected into the body, the result could vary from individual to individual.

    Some users may develop more noticeable darkening, particularly after prolonged use over several months and in combination with UV exposure, explained Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu, an aesthetic practitioner associated with Longevita.

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    The man injected himself with a tanning injection, Melanotan-II, for months, according to the viral post

    Man with faded tan and writing on whiteboard behind

    Image credits: n3glv/Reddit

    Melanotan-II can darken the skin just like sun exposure. But the two processes are different because they trigger pigmentation through different mechanisms.

    Natural tanning occurs as part of the skin’s protective response to ultraviolet radiation, whereas Melanotan-II acts directly on the pathways involved in pigment production, Dr. Gizem clarified.

    In simple terms, one is a defensive reaction to external damage, while the other is a direct biochemical stimulation of pigment cells.

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    “When you tan naturally, ultraviolet radiation causes stress and damage within the skin. In response, the body activates protective pathways that signal melanocytes to produce more melanin. Essentially, tanning is part of the skin’s defense mechanism against UV exposure,” she explained.

    Man showing deep tan after melanotan 2 peptide injections

    Image credits: n3glv/Reddit

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    Social media comment highlighting unregulated tanning peptide use

    Image credits: roshanramani007

    Tweet criticizing facial changes from unregulated tanning peptide Melanotan 2 use

    Image credits: DontWearMyShirt

    By contrast, synthetic pathways bypass this damage-driven response entirely.

    “Melanotan-II acts more directly. It mimics one of the body’s own pigment-signaling hormones and stimulates melanocyte receptors, encouraging melanin production even when there has been little or no exposure to sunlight,” said the London-based practitioner.

    “In effect, it tells pigment-producing cells to increase output without requiring the usual UV trigger,” she added.

    Its effects can vary widely depending on factors like dosage, duration of use, and individual skin type.

    Despite visible darkening in both cases, pigmentation should not be interpreted as protection, as UV exposure can still contribute to skin aging and long-term damage, she added.

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    Vial of Melanotan 2 peptide with 10mg label and blue cap

    Image credits: Dr Peptides (Not the actual photo)

    When shown the pictures of the man who allegedly injected himself with Melanotan II for about 5 months, Dr. Gizem said it would be impossible to confirm whether the results are consistent with the use of Melanotan-II.

    “The difference between these images is certainly dramatic, but it is not necessarily outside the range of pigmentation changes that have been associated with Melanotan-II use,” he told Bored Panda.

    “The amount of darkening someone develops depends on a number of factors, including their natural skin tone, how long they’ve used the product, the dose taken and how much UV exposure they’re getting alongside it,” she added.

    Nevertheless, she cautioned against making conclusions based on photos alone.

    A series of photos showed his skin dramatically darkening with time

    Man showing dark tan after using unregulated Melanotan 2 peptide

    Image credits: n3glv/Reddit

    Despite its growing popularity online, Melanotan-II is not approved for medical use.

    “Because it is not FDA-approved, we don’t know the risks which means taking an unregulated substance like this is a big gamble,” Dr. Sherry Pagoto, a licensed clinical psychologist whose area of expertise includes sun safety and skin cancer prevention, told Bored Panda.

    Currently, there isn’t adequate information or awareness about the “proper dosing of these products, the presence of contaminants, purity of the formulation, or on short- and long-term health consequences,” she said.

    “We have no information about these products on proper dosing, presence of contaminants, purity of the formulation, or on short- and long-term health consequences,” she added.

    Close-up of man with deep tan from Melanotan 2 peptide

    Image credits: n3glv/Reddit

    Tweet comparing tanning results of Melanotan 2 user to archaeological reconstruction

    Image credits: FactorSub198Q

    Tweet commentary on unregulated tanning peptide Melanotan 2 results

    Image credits: ShavasanaBrah

    Dr. Sherry noted that even the companies selling Melanotan II operate without strict regulatory oversight. This means there are no guaranteed standards for safety or quality.

    Moreover, “there are case reports in the scientific literature of melanotan II causing moles to darken in a way that looks like cancer, gums to turn brown, and melanoma in the mouth for an individual who used the nasal spray version,” she added.

    On top of that, when one injects themself with Melanotan-II, they could be using non-sterile equipment and exposing themself to the risk of infections.

    Experts believe the buzz around Melanotan-II is largely being driven by social media

    Man showing dark tan after using tanning peptide Melanotan 2

    Image credits: n3glv/Reddit

    Experts believe the buzz around Melanotan-II is largely being driven by social media.

    While it’s touted as a way to quickly achieve a darker skin tone, social media posts almost never mention the risks that come with injecting an unregulated substance like this.

    “Even worse, some posts, typically those made by people selling melanotan, claim that it prevents skin cancer, which is not true,” Dr. Sherry said.

    She also noted that some people promote Melanotan-II as a shortcut to losing weight and also improving s*xual performance.

    “This misinformation then reaches people who desire these outcomes,” she continued.

    Man with deep tan and beard from Melanotan 2 tanning peptide use

    Image credits: rankiwi/Reddit

    Even those aware of potential dangers may convince themselves that the results are worth the risk. This could be driven by the “desire to improve their physical appearance,” often due to “low body image,” Dr. Sherry explained.

    “It is a vicious cycle where social media use itself contributes to poor body image and then on those same platforms we learn of ‘quick fixes’ to improve physical appearance, and then those products fail or make our appearance worse, and around we go,” she said.

    Factors like low body image could lead vulnerable netizens to believe the promised results are worth the risk

    Image credits: Drobot Dean/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    When netizens encounter mixed messaging on social media, they are more likely to believe claims about getting a tan or getting skinny.

    “Studies show that people, even highly educated people, are prone to believing misinformation that aligns with their beliefs—this is referred to as confirmation bias,” added the Department of Allied Health Sciences professor from the University of Connecticut.

    When asked whether the skin would return to its original color once Melanotan-II use is stopped, Dr. Gizem said the pigmentation gradually fades. But the speed and extent of reversal can vary from person to person.

    Once the peptide is no longer present in the body, stimulation of pigment-producing cells decreases, and the skin slowly returns to its natural baseline.

    Image credits: Seventyfour/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    “For most people, the tan is not expected to be permanent. Once the peptide is no longer present in the body, the stimulation of pigment-producing cells reduces and, over time, normal skin turnover gradually diminishes the excess pigmentation,” Dr. Gizem explained.

    Several factors could influence the speed of reversal, including “the duration of use, cumulative dose, natural skin type, and ongoing sun exposure.”

    “Some people may notice fading within weeks, while for others it can take several months,” she added.

    She also highlighted that some pigment-related changes may persist, particularly in relation to freckles, moles, and other pigmented lesions.

    Image credits: Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    These may darken or become more noticeable during use, and in some cases, new pigmented spots may appear.

    “Any mole that changes in color, size, or shape should always be assessed by a dermatologist,” she added.

    In conclusion, Dr. Gizem warned against the use of unregulated products, especially when their safety, composition, or quality cannot be independently verified.

    “Dude looks like he was just thawed from an ice block,” one commented online 

    Tweet commenting on unregulated tanning peptide Melanotan 2 use

    Image credits: Logan9617835242

    Tweet joking about results of Melanotan 2 tanning peptide injection

    Image credits: TurntUpDylan

    Tweet discussing Melanotan 2 use among bodybuilders for tanning

    Image credits: eth_taco

    Tweet criticizing use of unregulated tanning peptide Melanotan 2

    Image credits: PiusGoodne67858

    User comments discussing skin discoloration and risks of unregulated tanning peptide Melanotan 2 use

    Image credits: DTWFreak

    Tweet questioning if skin returns to normal after stopping Melanotan 2 tanning peptide injections

    Image credits: Luk4Den

    Comment humorously asking if man earned a black card from Melanotan 2 tanning peptide use

    Image credits: ryankramerllc

    User amazed after learning why people use unregulated Melanotan 2 tanning peptide

    Image credits: clevebarb

    Tweet revealing 'cheddar man' was a white man experimenting with Melanotan 2 tanning peptide

    Image credits: 123yourfren

    Tweet commenting with reverse Michael Jackson reference about tanning peptide results

    Image credits: 0xSweep

    Tweet comparing tanning peptide effects to thawing from ice block

    Image credits: SleepySimulacra

    Comment noting tanning peptide look common in South Beach

    Comment highlighting blue eyes and quoting Snoop Lion on tanning peptide

    Short comment questioning why man used tanning peptide Melanotan 2

    Comment on bodybuilding and tanning peptide Melanotan 2 results

    Question about Melanotan 2 as vitiligo treatment

    User experience with Melanotan 2 tanning effects

    Comment referencing Melanotan 2 tanning and Klingon

    Comment relating Melanotan 2 tanning to Soul Man reboot

    Results of man injecting unregulated tanning peptide Melanotan 2 on skin tone

    Man reveals skin transformation after using unregulated tanning peptide Melanotan 2

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Reading Regurgitated Nonsence
    Reading Regurgitated Nonsence
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    According to a Reddit post shared over a decade ago, ????? A DECADE.

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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
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    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Martina Big did the same idiotic thing sooome years ago. is this really news worthy?

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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Reading Regurgitated Nonsence
    Reading Regurgitated Nonsence
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    According to a Reddit post shared over a decade ago, ????? A DECADE.

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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
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    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Martina Big did the same idiotic thing sooome years ago. is this really news worthy?

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