“Breaking New Ground”: Man Reveals Results After Injecting Himself With Unregulated Tanning Peptide Melanotan 2

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The internet was left in disbelief after a man’s before-and-after photos made the rounds online.

A viral tweet on X claimed the man was so desperate to achieve a tanned appearance that he jabbed himself with an unregulated medication.

“Why did he do this?” the internet collectively asked as the pictures sparked widespread fascination and concern.

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Highlights Man’s extreme before-and-after transformation resurfaces online, sparking both fascination and concern among viewers.

The viral post claimed he injected himself with a tanning injection, Melanotan-II, for months.

Photos show dramatic skin darkening with time.

Experts warned against the use of unregulated substances like Melanotan-II.

A man’s before-and-after photos went viral on X, leaving viewers in disbelief

Image credits: rankiwi/Reddit

The viral tweet recently shared on X included before-and-after images of the man’s original tone vs. his skin looking significantly darker, like an unnatural-looking tan.

The substance responsible for the tan was a controversial injectable known as Melanotan-II.

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According to a Reddit post shared over a decade ago, the same man had allegedly injected Melanotan-II in his body for about 5 months.

Netizens errupted in the comments section after the pictures resurfaced this week.

“He is k*lling himself, discoloration of skin that bad from any drug is just inviting de*th,” one commented online.

Image credits: OleCNX/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

“I mean, is the goal to look ‘tanned’ like a person, or ‘tanned’ like a piece of leather goods?” another asked.

“Humans are wired so weirdly,” one said.

Melanotan II is a man-made peptide that is designed to mimic the body’s natural tanning hormone and stimulate pigment production in the skin.

When this synthetic peptide is injected into the body, the result could vary from individual to individual.

Some users may develop more noticeable darkening, particularly after prolonged use over several months and in combination with UV exposure, explained Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu, an aesthetic practitioner associated with Longevita.

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The man injected himself with a tanning injection, Melanotan-II, for months, according to the viral post

Image credits: n3glv/Reddit

Melanotan-II can darken the skin just like sun exposure. But the two processes are different because they trigger pigmentation through different mechanisms.

Natural tanning occurs as part of the skin’s protective response to ultraviolet radiation, whereas Melanotan-II acts directly on the pathways involved in pigment production, Dr. Gizem clarified.

In simple terms, one is a defensive reaction to external damage, while the other is a direct biochemical stimulation of pigment cells.

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“When you tan naturally, ultraviolet radiation causes stress and damage within the skin. In response, the body activates protective pathways that signal melanocytes to produce more melanin. Essentially, tanning is part of the skin’s defense mechanism against UV exposure,” she explained.

Image credits: n3glv/Reddit

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By contrast, synthetic pathways bypass this damage-driven response entirely.

“Melanotan-II acts more directly. It mimics one of the body’s own pigment-signaling hormones and stimulates melanocyte receptors, encouraging melanin production even when there has been little or no exposure to sunlight,” said the London-based practitioner.

“In effect, it tells pigment-producing cells to increase output without requiring the usual UV trigger,” she added.

Its effects can vary widely depending on factors like dosage, duration of use, and individual skin type.

Despite visible darkening in both cases, pigmentation should not be interpreted as protection, as UV exposure can still contribute to skin aging and long-term damage, she added.

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Image credits: Dr Peptides (Not the actual photo)

When shown the pictures of the man who allegedly injected himself with Melanotan II for about 5 months, Dr. Gizem said it would be impossible to confirm whether the results are consistent with the use of Melanotan-II.

“The difference between these images is certainly dramatic, but it is not necessarily outside the range of pigmentation changes that have been associated with Melanotan-II use,” he told Bored Panda.

“The amount of darkening someone develops depends on a number of factors, including their natural skin tone, how long they’ve used the product, the dose taken and how much UV exposure they’re getting alongside it,” she added.

Nevertheless, she cautioned against making conclusions based on photos alone.

A series of photos showed his skin dramatically darkening with time

Image credits: n3glv/Reddit

Despite its growing popularity online, Melanotan-II is not approved for medical use.

“Because it is not FDA-approved, we don’t know the risks which means taking an unregulated substance like this is a big gamble,” Dr. Sherry Pagoto, a licensed clinical psychologist whose area of expertise includes sun safety and skin cancer prevention, told Bored Panda.

Currently, there isn’t adequate information or awareness about the “proper dosing of these products, the presence of contaminants, purity of the formulation, or on short- and long-term health consequences,” she said.

“We have no information about these products on proper dosing, presence of contaminants, purity of the formulation, or on short- and long-term health consequences,” she added.

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Dr. Sherry noted that even the companies selling Melanotan II operate without strict regulatory oversight. This means there are no guaranteed standards for safety or quality.

Moreover, “there are case reports in the scientific literature of melanotan II causing moles to darken in a way that looks like cancer, gums to turn brown, and melanoma in the mouth for an individual who used the nasal spray version,” she added.

On top of that, when one injects themself with Melanotan-II, they could be using non-sterile equipment and exposing themself to the risk of infections.

Experts believe the buzz around Melanotan-II is largely being driven by social media

Image credits: n3glv/Reddit

Experts believe the buzz around Melanotan-II is largely being driven by social media.

While it’s touted as a way to quickly achieve a darker skin tone, social media posts almost never mention the risks that come with injecting an unregulated substance like this.

“Even worse, some posts, typically those made by people selling melanotan, claim that it prevents skin cancer, which is not true,” Dr. Sherry said.

She also noted that some people promote Melanotan-II as a shortcut to losing weight and also improving s*xual performance.

“This misinformation then reaches people who desire these outcomes,” she continued.

Image credits: rankiwi/Reddit

Even those aware of potential dangers may convince themselves that the results are worth the risk. This could be driven by the “desire to improve their physical appearance,” often due to “low body image,” Dr. Sherry explained.

“It is a vicious cycle where social media use itself contributes to poor body image and then on those same platforms we learn of ‘quick fixes’ to improve physical appearance, and then those products fail or make our appearance worse, and around we go,” she said.

Factors like low body image could lead vulnerable netizens to believe the promised results are worth the risk

Image credits: Drobot Dean/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

When netizens encounter mixed messaging on social media, they are more likely to believe claims about getting a tan or getting skinny.

“Studies show that people, even highly educated people, are prone to believing misinformation that aligns with their beliefs—this is referred to as confirmation bias,” added the Department of Allied Health Sciences professor from the University of Connecticut.

When asked whether the skin would return to its original color once Melanotan-II use is stopped, Dr. Gizem said the pigmentation gradually fades. But the speed and extent of reversal can vary from person to person.

Once the peptide is no longer present in the body, stimulation of pigment-producing cells decreases, and the skin slowly returns to its natural baseline.

Image credits: Seventyfour/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

“For most people, the tan is not expected to be permanent. Once the peptide is no longer present in the body, the stimulation of pigment-producing cells reduces and, over time, normal skin turnover gradually diminishes the excess pigmentation,” Dr. Gizem explained.

Several factors could influence the speed of reversal, including “the duration of use, cumulative dose, natural skin type, and ongoing sun exposure.”

“Some people may notice fading within weeks, while for others it can take several months,” she added.

She also highlighted that some pigment-related changes may persist, particularly in relation to freckles, moles, and other pigmented lesions.

Image credits: Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

These may darken or become more noticeable during use, and in some cases, new pigmented spots may appear.

“Any mole that changes in color, size, or shape should always be assessed by a dermatologist,” she added.

In conclusion, Dr. Gizem warned against the use of unregulated products, especially when their safety, composition, or quality cannot be independently verified.

“Dude looks like he was just thawed from an ice block,” one commented online

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