#1 Actress and Filmmaker Angelina Jolie, 51

Recognized for an intense gaze and profound screen presence, Angelina Jolie is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. She commands global attention for both her blockbuster roles and dedicated advocacy work. Jolie earned an Academy Award for her performance in Girl, Interrupted and later captivated audiences as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. She also notably serves as a UN Special Envoy for Refugees.



She once considered becoming a funeral director.



Little-known fact: She once expressed an aspiration to become a funeral director.