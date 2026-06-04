Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 4, 2026
Happy birthday to Angelina Jolie, , and ! June 4 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
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Actress and Filmmaker Angelina Jolie, 51
Recognized for an intense gaze and profound screen presence, Angelina Jolie is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. She commands global attention for both her blockbuster roles and dedicated advocacy work. Jolie earned an Academy Award for her performance in Girl, Interrupted and later captivated audiences as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. She also notably serves as a UN Special Envoy for Refugees.
She once considered becoming a funeral director.
Little-known fact: She once expressed an aspiration to become a funeral director.