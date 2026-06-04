Who Is Noah Wyle? Noah Strausser Speer Wyle is an American actor, director, producer, and writer known for his versatile performances. His work often brings depth to both dramatic and fantastical roles. He first gained widespread recognition as Dr. John Carter on the hit NBC medical drama ER, which quickly made him a household name. Wyle was the youngest original ensemble member.

Full Name Noah Strausser Speer Wyle Gender Male Relationship Status Married Sara Wells Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Ashkenazi Jewish, European Education The Thacher School, Northwestern University Father Stephen Wyle Mother Marjorie Speer Siblings Alexandra Wyle, Aaron Wyle Kids Owen Strausser Wyle, Auden Wyle, Frances Harper Wyle

Early Life and Education Born on June 4, 1971, in Hollywood, California, Noah Strausser Speer Wyle grew up immersed in a family that valued arts and entrepreneurship. His mother, Marjorie Speer, was a nurse, and his father, Stephen Wyle, an electrical engineer. He attended The Thacher School in Ojai, California, where an early passion for acting developed through school plays and a theater arts program at Northwestern University.

Notable Relationships Noah Wyle is currently married to actress Sara Wells, whom he wed in June 2014. Previously, he was married to makeup artist Tracy Warbin from 2000 to 2010. Wyle shares son Owen Strausser Wyle and daughter Auden Wyle with Warbin, and welcomed daughter Frances Harper Wyle with Wells in 2015, forming a blended family.

Career Highlights Noah Wyle achieved international fame for his portrayal of Dr. John Carter on the acclaimed medical drama ER, appearing in over 250 episodes. This iconic role earned him five Emmy Award nominations and three Golden Globe Award nominations. Beyond medical dramas, he also became well-known for starring as Flynn Carsen in The Librarian franchise, including three TV movies and a subsequent series. Wyle has also served as artistic producer for the Blank Theatre Company.