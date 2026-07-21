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Javier Bardem Praises Spanish National Team For Their Response To Trump Crashing Their World Cup Celebration
Javier Bardem, wearing a black cap and Spain World Cup jersey, praises the Spanish National Team for their response.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Javier Bardem Praises Spanish National Team For Their Response To Trump Crashing Their World Cup Celebration

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Spain’s historic FIFA World Cup victory may have been decided on the pitch, but it was an awkward moment during the trophy presentation that continued dominating headlines long after the final whistle.

Oscar-winning Spanish actor Javier Bardem recently shared his thoughts on the viral incident, praising Spain’s national team for refusing to let US President Donald Trump become the center of their celebration.

Highlights
  • Javier Bardem praised Spain's World Cup winners for refusing to celebrate until Donald Trump stepped away from the podium.
  • The Oscar-winning actor said he was "very proud" of the team's response during the now-viral trophy presentation.
  • The controversy continued online after FIFA and Spain's official victory photos reportedly cropped Trump out, prompting a response from the White House.

His remarks resonated with many online, with one person writing, “As usual, Trump trying to steal the limelight. Great job on the team who wouldn’t let it happen!”

RELATED:

    Javier Bardem weighs in after Donald Trump overshadowed Spain’s World Cup celebration by lingering on the podium

    Javier Bardem in a Spanish National Team jersey, praising their World Cup celebration response.

    Image credits: Siegfried Anthony/Variety via Getty Images

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    Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy at MetLife Stadium, securing the nation’s second World Cup title.

    Following the match, Donald Trump joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino on stage to present the players with their medals before handing the World Cup trophy to captain Rodri.

    However, instead of stepping aside once the presentation concluded, Trump remained standing at the center of the podium alongside the players as they prepared for their official photographs and trophy lift.

    Donald Trump with the Spanish National Team during their World Cup celebration.

    Image credits: Alex Pantling – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

    A comment section response from Martin Caamano regarding Javier Bardem and the Spanish National Team.

    Broadcast footage of the moment showed several Spanish players hesitating before beginning their celebrations, with Rodri reportedly waiting to lift the trophy while Trump remained onstage.

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    The awkward interaction ended after Infantino walked over and gently guided Trump away from the center of the stage, allowing Spain to finally celebrate uninterrupted.

    Speaking during an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan on Zeteo shortly after the final, actor Javier Bardem admitted he was especially proud of how calmly Spain’s players handled the situation.

    The Dune star said he was “very proud” of Spain’s players for refusing to lift the World Cup trophy until Trump stepped aside

    Javier Bardem in a car, wearing a Spanish National Team shirt, praising their World Cup celebration.

    Image credits: bardemantarctic

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    A comment section response from Diego Betancourt regarding Javier Bardem and the Spanish National Team.

    Referring to the podium moment, the actor said, “He wanted to be in the picture, but it was great how these players were looking at him like, ‘No, we have to make the picture without you, and until you leave we’re not taking the picture.'”

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    “So he had to leave, and I was very proud of that as well,” Bardem added.

    He further suggested that the players quietly protected what should have remained their moment rather than allowing the spotlight to shift elsewhere.

    The Spanish National Team celebrating their World Cup victory, praised by Javier Bardem for their response to Trump.

    Image credits: The White House

    Host Hasan then joked about Infantino having to physically guide Trump away from the center of the celebration.

    Laughing, Bardem agreed as Hasan remarked, “It was almost like an old people’s home where Infantino had to come guide this elderly, wandering, maybe dementia-clad man. This is the direction, sir.”

    Hasan then added that many others viewed the moment differently, describing it as “classic cynical Trump trying to make it all about himself.”

    The viral moment followed weeks of political tension between the US president and the Spanish government

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    In the weeks leading up to the World Cup, Trump publicly criticized Spain over disagreements involving international security and military cooperation.

    He reportedly even threatened economic consequences after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez refused certain US requests.

    The podium controversy continued even after the ceremony ended when official celebration photographs began appearing online.

    Spain’s national football team and FIFA both shared victory images, keeping the focus on the newly crowned champions.

    According to multiple online reports, Trump was cropped out of the main photographs posted across their social media accounts.

    The White House, however, responded by publishing its own collection of images from the ceremony.

    FIFA and the World Cup winners reportedly cropped Trump out of their online victory posts

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    The collage prominently featured Trump standing alongside the Spanish players and also included a solo photograph of the president during the trophy presentation.

    Alongside the images, the White House wrote on X, “An EPIC @FIFAWorldCup in America comes to a close with President Donald J. Trump crowning the champions.”

    “The world came to watch, and America delivered. See you next time, FIFA?”

    A Spanish National Team player consoling a teammate during the World Cup, a moment of team spirit praised by Bardem.

    Image credits: The White House

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    As Bardem’s interview circulated online, many social media users echoed his remarks, praising captain Rodri and his teammates for refusing to begin the official celebration until Trump had stepped aside.

    Others criticized the U.S. president, arguing that he had attempted to insert himself into Spain’s biggest football moment.

    “Well said, Bardem, and well done, España,” one netizen wrote, while another added, “Spain did brilliantly and deserved to win. Why Pres. Trump got in the picture I don’t understand…”

    “It’s too bad they didn’t have an elevated stage 10 feet up with a ladder, that would keep him out of the picture,” one critic quipped

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    A social media comment praising Javier Bardem and the Spanish National Team for their World Cup celebration response.

    A social media comment describing Javier Bardem as handsome and smart, a winning combo for his praise of the Spanish National Team.

    A social media comment thanking the Head of FIFA for handling the Trump incident during the Spanish National Team's World Cup celebration.

    Javier Bardem praises Spanish National Team's response to Trump crashing their World Cup celebration, as user suggests rudeness.

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    Javier Bardem praises Spanish National Team's response to Trump crashing their World Cup celebration, with a positive comment.

    Javier Bardem praises Spanish National Team's response to Trump, as user comments on Trump making a fool of himself.

    Javier Bardem praises Spanish National Team's response to Trump, considering Trump's previous threat to cut trade with Spain.

    Javier Bardem praises Spanish National Team. User questions Trump's security at the World Cup celebration event.

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    A comment praising the Spanish National Team for their class act response to Trump crashing their World Cup Celebration.

    A comment by Janice Cronin Healey, a top fan, praising the Spanish National Team for not letting Trump steal the limelight during their World Cup Celebration.

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    Amita Kumari

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too bad one of those players couldn't do the world a solid and just tear Trump's throat open with his teeth. I always wonder if the people closest in his circle ever think "I could really help the world right now if I just...."

    1
    1point
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Comment from Diego Betancourt (above) is bizarre. Communista Spain? Must be a MAGA.

    1
    1point
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump is such a complete and utter POS who constantly tries to take credit for other people's work. He just doesn't get that most people find him repulsive and all his little flying monkey MAGA morons.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too bad one of those players couldn't do the world a solid and just tear Trump's throat open with his teeth. I always wonder if the people closest in his circle ever think "I could really help the world right now if I just...."

    1
    1point
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Comment from Diego Betancourt (above) is bizarre. Communista Spain? Must be a MAGA.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump is such a complete and utter POS who constantly tries to take credit for other people's work. He just doesn't get that most people find him repulsive and all his little flying monkey MAGA morons.

    0
    0points
    reply
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