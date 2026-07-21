Javier Bardem Praises Spanish National Team For Their Response To Trump Crashing Their World Cup Celebration

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Spain’s historic FIFA World Cup victory may have been decided on the pitch, but it was an awkward moment during the trophy presentation that continued dominating headlines long after the final whistle.

Oscar-winning Spanish actor Javier Bardem recently shared his thoughts on the viral incident, praising Spain’s national team for refusing to let US President Donald Trump become the center of their celebration.

Highlights Javier Bardem praised Spain's World Cup winners for refusing to celebrate until Donald Trump stepped away from the podium.

The Oscar-winning actor said he was "very proud" of the team's response during the now-viral trophy presentation.

The controversy continued online after FIFA and Spain's official victory photos reportedly cropped Trump out, prompting a response from the White House.

His remarks resonated with many online, with one person writing, “As usual, Trump trying to steal the limelight. Great job on the team who wouldn’t let it happen!”

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Javier Bardem weighs in after Donald Trump overshadowed Spain’s World Cup celebration by lingering on the podium

Image credits: Siegfried Anthony/Variety via Getty Images

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Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy at MetLife Stadium, securing the nation’s second World Cup title.

Following the match, Donald Trump joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino on stage to present the players with their medals before handing the World Cup trophy to captain Rodri.

However, instead of stepping aside once the presentation concluded, Trump remained standing at the center of the podium alongside the players as they prepared for their official photographs and trophy lift.

Image credits: Alex Pantling – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Broadcast footage of the moment showed several Spanish players hesitating before beginning their celebrations, with Rodri reportedly waiting to lift the trophy while Trump remained onstage.

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The awkward interaction ended after Infantino walked over and gently guided Trump away from the center of the stage, allowing Spain to finally celebrate uninterrupted.

Speaking during an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan on Zeteo shortly after the final, actor Javier Bardem admitted he was especially proud of how calmly Spain’s players handled the situation.

The Dune star said he was “very proud” of Spain’s players for refusing to lift the World Cup trophy until Trump stepped aside

Image credits: bardemantarctic

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Referring to the podium moment, the actor said, “He wanted to be in the picture, but it was great how these players were looking at him like, ‘No, we have to make the picture without you, and until you leave we’re not taking the picture.'”

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“So he had to leave, and I was very proud of that as well,” Bardem added.

He further suggested that the players quietly protected what should have remained their moment rather than allowing the spotlight to shift elsewhere.

Image credits: The White House

Host Hasan then joked about Infantino having to physically guide Trump away from the center of the celebration.

Laughing, Bardem agreed as Hasan remarked, “It was almost like an old people’s home where Infantino had to come guide this elderly, wandering, maybe dementia-clad man. This is the direction, sir.”

Hasan then added that many others viewed the moment differently, describing it as “classic cynical Trump trying to make it all about himself.”

The viral moment followed weeks of political tension between the US president and the Spanish government

President Donald J. Trump presents the World Cup Trophy to Spain, the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup Champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SHsoBhYm1b — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 19, 2026

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In the weeks leading up to the World Cup, Trump publicly criticized Spain over disagreements involving international security and military cooperation.

He reportedly even threatened economic consequences after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez refused certain US requests.

The podium controversy continued even after the ceremony ended when official celebration photographs began appearing online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@sefutbol)

Spain’s national football team and FIFA both shared victory images, keeping the focus on the newly crowned champions.

According to multiple online reports, Trump was cropped out of the main photographs posted across their social media accounts.

The White House, however, responded by publishing its own collection of images from the ceremony.

FIFA and the World Cup winners reportedly cropped Trump out of their online victory posts

Nobody does it quite like @POTUS & America. 🇺🇸 To everyone who traveled from around the world to join, thanks for experiencing the hype firsthand. Now you know what makes America one of a kind. Huge thank you to law enforcement & everyone who made it possible. What an… pic.twitter.com/Q19XCugBAt — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 21, 2026

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The collage prominently featured Trump standing alongside the Spanish players and also included a solo photograph of the president during the trophy presentation.

Alongside the images, the White House wrote on X, “An EPIC @FIFAWorldCup in America comes to a close with President Donald J. Trump crowning the champions.”

“The world came to watch, and America delivered. See you next time, FIFA?”

Image credits: The White House

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As Bardem’s interview circulated online, many social media users echoed his remarks, praising captain Rodri and his teammates for refusing to begin the official celebration until Trump had stepped aside.

Others criticized the U.S. president, arguing that he had attempted to insert himself into Spain’s biggest football moment.

“Well said, Bardem, and well done, España,” one netizen wrote, while another added, “Spain did brilliantly and deserved to win. Why Pres. Trump got in the picture I don’t understand…”

“It’s too bad they didn’t have an elevated stage 10 feet up with a ladder, that would keep him out of the picture,” one critic quipped

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