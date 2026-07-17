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Mom Takes Dad To Court After He Stopped Paying $1,200 In Child Support, It Backfires So Badly It Goes Viral
A smiling man in a Yankees cap and white polo shirt holding a phone, with a large G Island sign in the background. Child support related issues.
Social Issues, Society

Mom Takes Dad To Court After He Stopped Paying $1,200 In Child Support, It Backfires So Badly It Goes Viral

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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A father’s child support dispute has gone viral after a courtroom battle with the mother of his child took an unexpected turn, sparking heated debate across social media.

Netizens quickly weighed in after the father publicly claimed the legal battle ended in a way neither parent had anticipated.

One social media user reacted, “I know she’s punching the air lol. Good for her. Exactly what she gets.”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A father's request for temporary financial relief took an unexpected turn in court, leaving social media stunned.
    • A child support dispute quickly became a social media debate about finances, child welfare, and the family court system.
    • A judge's ruling divided the internet, with some calling it fair and others questioning who would be ultimately affected.

    Content creator Barnett Jenkins’ child support dispute with the mother of his child has gone viral after taking an unexpected turn

    A man wearing a New York Yankees cap, representing the dad involved in the child support dispute.

    Image credits: a_train86n

    The controversy was originally shared by Instagram creator Barnett Jenkins, who goes by @a_train86n, whose videos detailing the alleged child support dispute quickly spread across social media.

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    The viral story has already been reposted by major accounts, including @DailyLoud on X, as well as several other viral news pages.

    Although Barnett’s original Instagram post has since been deleted, screenshots and reposts of his video circulated widely online.

    A close-up of a child support document showing a payment of $13.49, highlighting the backfire.

    Image credits: a_train86n

    A tweet from Joe.Sab expressing a tough reality about being dragged to court for child support.

    Image credits: Joesabn

    Explaining what led to the legal dispute, Jenkins claimed he had been voluntarily paying the mother of his child $300 every week, despite not being under a formal child support order.

    However, after experiencing a temporary financial setback, he said he approached the child’s mother to ask for a short period to recover.

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    In the caption of the now-deleted post, Jenkins wrote, “Was giving my BM $300 every week.”

    “Hit a rough patch and told her I need 2-3 months to get back on my feet and could only give her $150 a week.”

    Jenkins claimed he told his child’s mother, “I hit a rough patch and need 2-3 months to get back on my feet”

    A stylish dad standing next to cars, after a child support court case backfired badly.

    Image credits: a_train86n

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    According to him, the request was rejected, and the child’s mother instead filed for formal child support through the court system. 

    The presiding judge then considered not only Barnett’s income but also the amount of time he spends caring for his daughter and the expenses he already covers directly.

    The creator alleged that he has his daughter three days a week, transports her to and from school every day, and fully covers her daycare expenses.

    ​A man says he was voluntarily paying his child’s mother $300 a week, but after asking for just two months to get back on his feet financially, she filed for child support and the court ultimately ordered him to pay only $13 a month.

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    A tweet from Woski commenting on the paltry $13 child support payment, calling it a joke.

    Image credits: stillWoski

    After factoring those responsibilities, Jenkins claimed the court ordered him to pay just $13.49 per month in child support.

    To support his claims, he shared an official child support payment notice reflecting the reduced amount in the now-deleted clip.

    However, several key details remain unclear, as the full court records have not been made public and the mother’s side of the story has not been shared publicly.

    Many social media users believed the ruling had backfired on the child’s mother, arguing that Barnett had already been contributing financially before the dispute reached court.

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    Netizens were divided, as many debated whether the ruling reflected the mother’s greed or the shortcomings in the legal system

    Close-up of a person counting several $20 bills, highlighting the topic of child support payments.

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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    Screenshot of a viral tweet from 'Queen B' commenting on a dad stopping child support payments, which backfired.

    Image credits: D3f_ulty

    One person wrote, “This happens when it’s not about the children but about greed. The results show this.”

    Another commented, “That’s what happens when you’re greedy. $300 a week, on top of him spending time with her every day, getting her 3 times a week, and paying for daycare. She screwed herself being greedy. How much did she really think she was going to get filing when the man didn’t have a job?”

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    A third user joked, “She really tried to play checkers while he was playing chess, but the court played Monopoly. Going from $1,200 a month in tax-free cash to a government-mandated $13 is the definition of ‘fumbling the bag’ of the century!”

    A happy dad standing outdoors near a body of water with 'LONG ISLAND' in the background, showing how child support backfired.

    Image credits: a_train86n

    Screenshot of a viral tweet from 'RazerXPGaming' about a dad stopping child support payments, which backfired.

    Image credits: RazerxpGaming

    Others expressed, “Imagine asking for two months to recover after consistently providing, then being dragged to court. That’s a tough reality.”

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    “$300 a week AND he’s paying for daycare… and he’s with the baby 3 days a week. $13 is still too much.”

    Several users, however, argued that regardless of the ruling, the child should remain the primary focus.

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    The controversy prompted concern for the child’s well-being, with many arguing that they would be the one most affected

    A mom holding her child in a park, illustrating the impact when child support payments stop and backfire.

    Image credits: Orione Conceição/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    “Can’t believe he’s happy about paying $13 a month for his own child’s support. I mean that’s ridiculous. Do you know how expensive things are?” one person wrote.

    Another added, “You’re happy, yet it’s your child you’ll be punishing. It’s not her you are paying for; it’s your kid. What’s wrong with that man?”

    A third commented, “If you are celebrating that your kid is only worth a penny, then you are the bigger problem.”

    A woman looking at her laptop while holding a credit card, related to child support court backfiring.

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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    While the jurisdiction in Jenkins’ case has not been publicly confirmed, courts in many jurisdictions determine child support by considering several factors, including each parent’s income, the amount of time the child spends with each parent, and certain child-related expenses.

    In some jurisdictions, substantial shared parenting time and direct payment of major childcare expenses can reduce a parent’s monthly child support obligation.

    The exact calculation, however, depends on the applicable state or local laws and the specific financial circumstances of both parents.

    “He’s sending Netflix and Prime Video subscription fees to her,” one user quipped online

    Screenshot of a tweet by Kosi, saying the dad wants a medal for admitting his child is worth $13 a month after child support court.

    Image credits: Aguatazik

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    Screenshot of a tweet by Miemie, commenting Love this for the man... impatience led to losing in child support court.

    Image credits: Oluwapelu_mi_

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    Screenshot of a tweet by Marvin.K.Mariga, saying She messed up real good I happy for the man after child support court.

    Image credits: Marvin_K_Mariga

    Screenshot of a tweet by Julius Kanyi, with laughing emojis and saying Winning stupid prizes, related to child support court.

    Image credits: kanyicool

    Tweet by @JustsayKei stating, Who files for child support when a man has no job?, regarding a viral child support case.

    Image credits: JustsayKei

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    Tweet by @TannerLeidy saying, Trying to be selfish and she got what she didnt expect, about the viral child support case.

    Image credits: TannerLeidy

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    Tweet by @AgudaKay with an interesting take on the viral child support case, hoping the dad still has custody.

    Image credits: AgudaKay

    Tweet by @theBelingo stating, Voluntary generosity punished. Court math wins. Classic, discussing the viral child support case.

    Image credits: theBelingo

    Tweet by @mel_vinemmanuel, The audacity to file when he was already doing the most, about the viral child support case.

    Image credits: mel_vinemmanuel

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    Screenshot of a viral tweet from Yahya 46 discussing a mom taking a dad to court over child support, which backfired.

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    Image credits: yahya45brooklyn

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    Amita Kumari

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    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    he could still pay the $150 p/w he was intending to, but now she knows she should be grateful for it, because legally, he only has to pay the $13.50 play greedy games, win nothing

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    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    he could still pay the $150 p/w he was intending to, but now she knows she should be grateful for it, because legally, he only has to pay the $13.50 play greedy games, win nothing

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