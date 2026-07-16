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“Narcissistic” Sam Neill Tribute Shared By Former Co-Star Alec Baldwin Sends Fans Into A Raging Fit
Alec Baldwin, sunglasses atop his blonde hair, looks intently at the camera, hand on chin. Sam Neill tribute.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Narcissistic” Sam Neill Tribute Shared By Former Co-Star Alec Baldwin Sends Fans Into A Raging Fit

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Alec Baldwin is facing a wave of online criticism after sharing a video tribute to his late co-star Sam Neill, with many viewers accusing the actor of making the heartfelt moment more about himself than the Hollywood legend.

Neill’s family announced that the beloved Jurassic Park star had unexpectedly passed away at the age of 78 while in hospital in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, July 13.

Highlights
  • Alec Baldwin's tribute to Sam Neill sparked backlash after viewers claimed it focused more on the actor's own career than his late co-star.
  • Several disappointed critics labeled Alec's message "narcissistic," arguing that he forgot the purpose of the tribute.
  • As Baldwin faced online criticism, other Hollywood stars paid emotional tributes to Sam, celebrating his kindness and legacy.

Baldwin’s tribute was quickly ripped apart online, with critics labeling the actor a “narcissist” over the way he chose to honor his late co-star in the nearly three-minute video.

One viewer wrote, “It is classic Baldwin to make everything about himself, even when the goal is supposed to be honoring a legendary co-star.”

RELATED:

    Sam Neill passed away at the age of 78 earlier this week despite having remained cancer-free following years of health struggles

    A smiling Sam Neill wearing a white shirt, resting his head on his hand. Fans debate Alec Baldwin tribute.

    Image credits: Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images

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    Sam Neill’s family confirmed that the acclaimed New Zealand actor had unexpectedly passed away “surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life.”

    His family also revealed that his passing came as a complete shock despite the actor remaining cancer-free.

    “The loss was sudden and unexpected, but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free.”

    Alec Baldwin in a two-panel image, touching his nose and covering his face. Fans debate the Sam Neill tribute.

    Image credits: alecbaldwininsta

    A tweet from RosieB about Sam Neill, stating: I think we just found the one person who didnt like Sam Neill. Fans react to the tribute.

    Image credits: mrsrosieb

    They went on to thank the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for caring for the actor during his final days before asking the public to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve.

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    Shortly after the heartbreaking announcement, Alec Baldwin uploaded a self-recorded video captioned “Sam Neill” to his official Instagram account.

    “I just wanted to come on here quickly and say how stricken I was to learn of the d**th of Sam Neill,” Baldwin began.

    Tweets from Kentucky-Yella-Tooth and Heath about Alec Baldwin forgetting the purpose of his Sam Neill tribute video.

    Image credits: LeastHesFunny_

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    However, rather than immediately reflecting on Neill’s life and legacy, the actor pivoted quickly to discussing their film The Hunt for Red October and its impact on his career.

    “When I did The Hunt for Red October, we shot in ’89, it came out in 1990… that was probably my first big movie in terms of having a decent-sized role because I’d done Working Girl and Beetlejuice and things like that where I had a smaller role,” he recalled.

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    Alec then spent much of the video reminiscing about working on the film, describing it as “one of the most exciting” experiences of his career while praising director John McTiernan and recalling meeting author Tom Clancy.

    Sam Neill as a Russian officer in a dark uniform, looking intently. Fans react to Alec Baldwin's tribute.

    Image credits: Paramount Pictures

    “What an experience that was. Every time you turned around to do a scene, you were with this great actor,” Baldwin said, before fondly recalling individual moments from the film and admitting it remained one of the few movies he could still remember almost scene by scene.

    Only in the final seconds of the nearly three-minute video did Alec return to the original reason for recording it.

    “Anyway… oh my God. My God. Sam Neill. My love to his family. My love to his family. Wow. Rest in peace.”

    Social media users accused Alec Baldwin of making the tribute about himself rather than the beloved Jurassic Park star

    Alec Baldwin in a blue shirt, with a serious expression, raising a hand to his blonde hair, reacting to a Sam Neill tribute.

    Image credits: alecbaldwininsta

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    Screenshot of a tweet from Chudd Nelson about narcissistic boomers.

    Image credits: lifesblod

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    As clips of the tribute spread across social media, disappointed users quickly pointed out that Baldwin mentioned Sam only at the beginning and in the final few seconds of the video.

    One netizen wrote, “He forgot what he was supposed to be talking about? He had zero to say about Sam.”

    Another joked, “I think he remembered the purpose of the video in the last 15 secs.”

    A third person commented, “Wow he just talked about his career and other people. W** is wrong with this guy.”

    Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant in a Jurassic Park jeep with other characters.

    Image credits: Movieclips

    Screenshot of a tweet from IngaSwan about Alec Baldwin being narcissistic.

    Image credits: LakdarSpeaks

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    Screenshot of a tweet from Dusk about Narcissistic Personality Disorder, relating to the Sam Neill tribute.

    Image credits: LonewolfDusk

    Another comment read, “Alec Baldwin’s Instagram ‘tribute’ to… Sam Neill, where he spends almost 3 minutes talking about his own filmography & every other actor… who isn’t Sam Neill might be the most unintentionally funny thing I’ve ever watched.”

    Another user argued that the video “demonstrates why you should always keep your public tributes focused on the subject rather than yourself.”

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    “Alec Baldwin ONLY cares about Alec Baldwin. What about SAMMMMMMM!?” another questioned.

    Sam Neill stands in a hallway, dressed in a casual cardigan and jeans, reflecting on Alec Baldwin's tribute.

    Image credits: samneilltheprop

    Others expressed, “Everyone grieves in their own way, Alec Baldwin chooses to humblebrag.”

    “Narcissists aren’t ‘stricken’ for very long. For some, the illness or even d**th of someone close is resented by the narcissist for pulling the spotlight of attention away from them… to bring attention back to themselves.”

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    While Alec’s tribute became the subject of intense online debate, many of Neill’s other co-stars and collaborators shared messages celebrating the late actor’s remarkable career and legacy.

    Several Hollywood stars remembered Neill with heartfelt tributes celebrating his kindness and extraordinary legacy

    Sam Neill poses with Laura Dern and Steven Spielberg in a desert landscape, from a film set.

    Image credits: Murray Close/Getty Images

    Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg reflected on working alongside Sam throughout the blockbuster franchise, writing online, “I adored making all the Jurassic movies with him.”

    “Sam will never be forgotten by us or his many millions of fans around the world.”

    Neill’s longtime friend and co-star Laura Dern also shared an emotional message, remembering the actor not only as a gifted performer but as someone who remained fiercely loyal throughout their decades-long friendship.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Laura Dern (@lauradern)

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    “Sam was my beloved lifetime friend,” Dern wrote. “He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness and love always with the driest of wit.”

    “He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant.”

    Jeff Goldblum, who also starred alongside Neill in the beloved dinosaur franchise, posted a series of nostalgic behind-the-scenes photographs from the original film and captioned them simply, “The next great adventure begins. Love, always and forever.”

    Sam Neill takes a selfie with Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern at an event, smiling broadly.

    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

    Nicole Kidman, who appeared opposite Sam in the 1989 thriller Dead Calm, described him as “one of the greats” and recalled how generously he supported her early in her career when she was just 19 years old.

    Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy remembered the late actor as “one of the kindest, funniest and gentlest people, and one of the finest actors.”

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    “It is classic Baldwin to make everything about himself, even when the goal is supposed to be honoring a legendary co-star,” one netizen wrote

    A tweet from a fan expressing their strong opinion on Alec Baldwin's tribute to Sam Neill.

    Image credits: UncleOJ

    A tweet from a fan expressing their strong opinion on Alec Baldwin's tribute to Sam Neill.

    Image credits: Shannon34679103

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    A tweet criticizing Alec Baldwin for making a tribute about himself instead of honoring Sam Neill.

    Image credits: NaumanF41863

    A tweet with laughing emojis expressing disbelief at Alec Baldwin's narcissistic tribute to Sam Neill.

    Image credits: ailishhayes

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    A tweet by Richard Donald stating that Alec Baldwin's tribute reveals his character.

    Image credits: perfectclarity

    A tweet from If092 indicating dislike for Alec Baldwin as an actor and human due to his narcissistic tribute.

    Image credits: sanguinellama

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    A tweet by Unaroused Linda implying Alec Baldwin forgot the purpose of his tribute, lost in his own greatness.

    Image credits: unarousedlinda

    A screenshot of a tweet by @CoffeeJunkieTV criticizing Alec Baldwin's narcissistic Sam Neill tribute.

    Image credits: CoffeeJunkieTV

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    A screenshot of a tweet by @akers213 calling Alec Baldwin 100% sociopath in response to his Sam Neill tribute.

    Image credits: akers213

    A screenshot of a tweet by @NRo789 expressing disinterest in celebrity talk, referencing Alec Baldwin's Sam Neill tribute.

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    Image credits: NRo789

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