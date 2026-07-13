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‘Jurassic Park’ Star Sam Neill Passes Away: “Sudden And Unexpected”
Sam Neill as Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, wearing a hat, denim shirt, and red bandana, looking pensive.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘Jurassic Park’ Star Sam Neill Passes Away: “Sudden And Unexpected”

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Beloved Jurassic Park star Sam Neill has passed away at the age of 78, leaving fans around the world heartbroken.

The acclaimed New Zealand actor’s family announced the devastating news, saying he unexpectedly passed away while in hospital in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, July 13.

As tributes poured in across social media, one devastated fan wrote, “I am so sad!! What a beautiful soul you were. You will be so missed!!”

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    Highlights
    • Sam Neill's family described the beloved actor's passing as "sudden and unexpected."
    • Heartbroken fans paid tribute to the ‘Jurassic Park’ legend, with many crediting him for inspiring their love of dinosaurs and paleontology.
    • The actor had recently celebrated becoming cancer-free after a years-long battle, making his sudden passing all the more shocking.

    Sam Neill’s family said the beloved actor’s passing at the age of 78 was “sudden and unexpected”

    'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Passes Away: "Sudden And Unexpected"

    Image credits: Murray Close/Getty Images

    Sam Neill had a remarkable career spanning more than five decades, during which he became one of New Zealand’s most celebrated actors and one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces.

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    Although he starred in dozens of acclaimed films and television series throughout his career, Neill was best known to generations of fans for portraying paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise.

    Confirming the heartbreaking news, Sam’s family shared an emotional statement on his official Instagram page.

    'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Passes Away: "Sudden And Unexpected"

    Image credits: samneilltheprop

    'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Passes Away: "Sudden And Unexpected"

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    The statement began, “It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia.”

    “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.”

    They went on to explain that his passing came as a complete shock.

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    “The loss was sudden and unexpected, but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free.”

    Fans and notable public figures paid heartfelt tribute to the actor who inspired generations through Jurassic Park

    'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Passes Away: "Sudden And Unexpected"

    Image credits: samneilltheprop

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    'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Passes Away: "Sudden And Unexpected"

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    Neill’s loved ones also expressed their gratitude to the medical team who cared for him during his final days.

    “They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.”

    Concluding the statement, the family requested privacy as they grieve, adding, “More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

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    'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Passes Away: "Sudden And Unexpected"

    Image credits: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

    'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Passes Away: "Sudden And Unexpected"

    Image credits: AuraLeeHarvey

    Following the announcement, thousands of heartbroken fans flooded social media to celebrate Neill’s life while sharing memories of the actor who helped shape their childhoods.

    Many reflected on his portrayal of Dr. Alan Grant, a role that sparked countless viewers’ fascination with dinosaurs and paleontology.

    One fan wrote, “Absolutely devastating… I’ve always loved Sam Neill from when I was a kid. And in real life he seemed so genuine, kind and gentle. Love to his family and friends.”

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    Another shared, “I’m devastated. Thank you Sam for everything. You were always my hero as Dr. Alan Grant.”

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    'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Passes Away: "Sudden And Unexpected"

    Image credits: Nick42859823

    “Truly devastating news. He will be very missed. RIP and thoughts are with his family,” another tribute read.

    Others expressed, “This is so heartbreaking… I became a paleontologist also inspired by him. But I followed his career also in so many other movies, such an inspiring and lovable person. The world has truly lost a gem… RIP Sam, you’ll be missed a lot…”

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Sam as someone who had “earned a special place in Australian hearts,” adding that the actor faced illness with the same dignity, humor, and conviction that defined his performances.

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    The beloved actor had recently celebrated becoming cancer-free after a years-long battle

    'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Passes Away: "Sudden And Unexpected"

    Image credits: Murray Close/Getty Images

    Anthony ended his tribute by writing, “He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace.”

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    Neill had been remarkably open about his health over the past several years after revealing in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with stage-three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer.

    He first disclosed his diagnosis in his memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?, explaining that writing the book helped occupy his mind while he underwent treatment.

    'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Passes Away: "Sudden And Unexpected"

    Image credits: BBC

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    Over the following years, the actor endured multiple rounds of chemotherapy, later describing the experience as “a pretty miserable business.”

    At one stage, Neill revealed that conventional treatment had stopped working, leaving doctors searching for other options.

    Earlier this year, however, he shared the joyful news that he had entered remission after taking part in a groundbreaking CAR T-cell therapy clinical trial in Australia.

    Following a PET scan, doctors confirmed there was no detectable cancer remaining in his body.

    Speaking about the breakthrough, the late actor admitted that there had been a point when he believed he was “on the way out.”

    His family emphasized that although he had bravely battled cancer for several years, he remained cancer-free at the time of his passing.

    “So sorry to hear this terrible news. He was truly a lovely, intelligent, humble and an absolute gentleman. Rest easy Sam,” wrote one fan

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    'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Passes Away: "Sudden And Unexpected"

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    Amita Kumari

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    RIP Sam, another Kauri has fallen

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    omg no :( Well, fug. First Bonnie Tyler, now Sam Neill. I had a massive crush on him as a kid/teen (I was 12 when the first Jurassic Park movie came out.) Well, d**n. Sad times for all :(

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    User avatar
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    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    RIP Sam, another Kauri has fallen

    2
    2points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    omg no :( Well, fug. First Bonnie Tyler, now Sam Neill. I had a massive crush on him as a kid/teen (I was 12 when the first Jurassic Park movie came out.) Well, d**n. Sad times for all :(

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    reply
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