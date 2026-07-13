Experts Warn Of Commonly Dismissed Dementia Symptoms That Can Surface 15 Years Before Doctors Catch It

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In 2022, the career of beloved actor Bruce Willis came to an end when he was diagnosed with dementia.

More than 6 million Americans are currently living with the condition, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Characterized by progressive memory decline, it is responsible for a significant number of fatalities, with roughly one in three seniors falling prey to it — a toll greater than breast and prostate cancer combined.

Highlights A Finnish study found that declining work performance was a warning sign of early-onset dementia, appearing up to 15 years before a formal diagnosis.

Researchers found that people who developed the condition earned significantly less and were more likely to leave the workforce early.

Chris Hemsworth and Bruce Willis are high-profile examples of how neurodegenerative conditions can profoundly impact careers and livelihoods.

Although there is no cure for the disease, treatments are available that may help slow the progression, making early detection vital.

While it might be too late for Willis and more like him, a new finding by researchers in Finland has found warning signs that could help identify dementia as early as 15 years before a formal diagnosis.

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Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis took everyone around him by surprise

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Willis’ 44-year-long career in Hollywood—during which he delivered hits such as Pulp Fiction, Die Hard and The Sixth Sense—came to an abrupt halt in March 2022 when he announced his retirement due to aphasia, a brain condition that severely impacted his cognitive abilities and communication skills.

The diagnosis later progressed to frontotemporal dementia, causing his wife, Emma Heming Willis, to step away from her modeling and acting career to care for him.

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In a 2024 interview with Town & Country, she admitted she “never in a million years would have thought” Willis would fall victim to the disease.

“I say that FTD whispers; it doesn’t shout. It’s hard for me to say, ‘This is where Bruce ended,’” she added.

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Forgetting appointments, struggling with tasks one has done for years without difficulty, or finding it harder to concentrate and follow a conversation are often dismissed as signs of stress and burnout.

However, things may not be as simple as that.

According to Dr Eino Solje, a neurologist at the University of Eastern Finland in Kuopio who led the study published on July 8 with 14 other researchers, these could be early signs of early-onset dementia, which affects people under the age of 65.

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The conclusion was reached after tracking 793 patients with early-onset dementia and 7,000 healthy individuals over 12 years.

The former group recorded a measurable decline in income, earning $13,000 less per year than those in the latter category.

Annually, early-onset dementia patients recorded a loss of roughly $86,000 in wages.

This was because many patients either took extended breaks from work or left their jobs earlier than planned due to their declining cognitive health.

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Chris Hemsworth was told that he has up to 10 times higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s

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Hemsworth took a genetic test while filming an episode about demise for his 2022 Disney+ limited series, Limitless.

The actor learned from it that his risk of developing Alzheimer’s, the most common cause of dementia, was eight to 10 times higher than most because he inherited copies of APOE4 (the apolipoprotein E gene) from both his mother and father.

The trailer for “Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember” has been released. pic.twitter.com/HEcplieETG — Chris Hemsworth News (@hemsnews) October 16, 2025

In an exclusive sit-down with Vanity Fair, Hemsworth said the learning inspired him to “take some time off” and spend it with his three kids, wife, and extended family.

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“I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude,” he added.

Hemsworth’s break lasted about six months, between the winter of 2022 and the summer of 2023.

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The Finnish study broke down when lower earnings first became visible for patients with different forms of dementia.

For individuals dealing with early-onset Alzheimer’s, earnings were reduced six years before the official diagnosis.

Meanwhile, those affected by frontotemporal dementia showed a decrease in earnings starting 11 years before diagnosis.

The study highlighted additional symptoms and risk factors associated with dementia

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As dementia progresses into its later stages, individuals may experience severe mood swings, confusion about time and surroundings, and unusual suspicion or distrust toward friends and family members.

Researchers also noted that people with a history of brain injuries, strokes, or heavy liquor use may face a higher risk of developing the condition.

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Commenting on the findings, Dr Edmundo Rodriguez-Frias, a medical contributor at Full of Life, a recovery center in New Jersey, told Newsweek on July 10, “The study is significant as it supports what many dementia experts have observed in clinical practice.”

“If a previously high-functioning individual develops persistent difficulties, and others around them also notice changes, it may be worth discussing these concerns with a doctor rather than dismissing them as work-related stress,” he advised.

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The findings also led social media users to share their personal experiences with the disease.

“I can vouch for the symptoms, as my dad had dementia,” one wrote.

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“My husband started becoming increasingly irritable before he was diagnosed,” another added.

“Not knowing in advance saves worrying,” a netizen noted

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