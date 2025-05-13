ADVERTISEMENT

From a scientific perspective, coincidences are inevitable, mundane, or even meaningless. But for a lot of people, there’s something bizarre and magical about being at the right place at the right time to witness an event that happens on a rare occasion. Even we’ve got to admit, there’s something truly special about capturing an exploding meteor or buying a pitless avocado. Call them a scientific probability, fate, or a glitch in a matrix, but we’ve got a whole list of one-in-a-million photos that are guaranteed to squeeze a ‘woah’ out of you. Scroll down to find them below, and, as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

In This Remarkable Capture By Don Mcleish, A Seahorse Observes A Driver's Watch (And Its Own Reflection) Underwater

Underwater seahorse facing a watch reflecting its image, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences in nature.

Don Mcleish Report

    #2

    A Fish Jumps Out In A Perfect Shot Timing

    Man in a turquoise shirt and hat with a dog catching a fish mid-air on a river, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences.

    Bright-Apartment780 Report

    #3

    My All Black Cat Had Five All White Kittens

    Black cat nursing white kittens outdoors on mulch, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences in nature.

    ChoseSinWon Report

    Let’s say that these amazing photos people were able to capture are a mere coincidence. Still, do we know what that really means? Well, according to its definition, that unlikely meeting of your long-lost classmate on the same vacation island abroad is a “surprising concurrence of events, perceived as meaningfully related, with no apparent causal connection.”

    While some tried attributing the reasons for coincidences to physical forces, the collective unconscious, and even extrasensory perceptions, statistics and the law of large numbers tell us that with so much happening everywhere and the vast number of people, it’s not out of the ordinary to encounter rare coincidences.

    #4

    This Red Only Rainbow I Saw At Midnight In Finland

    Fishing boat on a lake under a dark cloudy sky with a faint rainbow, showcasing one-in-a-million coincidences in nature.

    junn0 Report

    #5

    Rainbow Clouds In Sweden This Morning

    Iridescent clouds glowing over a silhouetted forest at dusk illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences in nature.

    Attack_Apache Report

    #6

    Male Red-Winged Blackbird With "Smoke Rings", His Breath Condensed On The Chilly Morning

    Red-winged blackbird perched on branches with visible breath in cold air, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences.

    Kathrin Swoboda Photography Report

    For example, the birthday paradox suggests that theoretically it would only take 23 people in the same room for it to be likely that two or more people will share the same birthday.

    This means that even when you’re in a bus or a classroom, it’s probable that you share your birthday with at least two people around you. It seems like an unlikely thing to happen, but it's quite likely to occur, we just aren’t aware of it, so when it happens, we are quick to attribute a special meaning to it.

    #7

    Possum Vanload

    Opossum carrying multiple babies on its back, a rare one-in-a-million coincidence spotted in a natural outdoor setting.

    LeftOn4ya Report

    #8

    People In Bursa, Saw A Bizarre Pink Cloud In The Skies At Sunrise Today

    Unusual one-in-a-million coincidence of a rare swirling cloud formation glowing at sunset above trees and mountains.

    anivia3346 Report

    #9

    The French Gentleman Spawn Is Broken

    Two elderly men wearing similar beige jackets and black hats walking in a lush green garden, a rare one-in-a-million coincidence.

    Naivara_Liandon Report

    “Pretty much any event or object in our lives has the power to generate coincidences. It’s just that we don’t notice the vast majority because they’re boring – like seeing two blue cars parked next to each other,” said physicist and science writer Robert Matthews.

    “But every so often, we think we’ve encountered an incredibly rare coincidence. What we’re forgetting is a basic rule of probability: that even rare events are sure to happen if given enough opportunities. It’s often hard even to estimate the number of these, and thus it’s impossible to gauge their true probability, leaving us feeling baffled and spooked."
    #10

    I Tried To Take A Picture Of My GF At Lake Moraine, Canada, When Suddenly This Little Guy Joined In

    Person sitting on a rock by a lake in the mountains interacting with a small animal, showcasing one-in-a-million coincidences.

    kaikajo Report

    #11

    This Tree Grew Over The Sign, But Under The Paint

    Yellow closed area sign with no hunting or trapping warning partially covered by tree bark in a forest, one-in-a-million coincidence.

    T3nacityDog Report

    #12

    Found A Stone With Dried Seaweed Attached To It

    Hand holding a stone with a natural one-in-a-million coincidence pattern resembling red seaweed on its surface.

    CYBERSson Report

    The author of The Improbability Principle and statistician David J. Hand said that “We should expect the unexpected,” while statistician David Spiegelhalter has even summarized a list of the most common coincidences that people have experienced and shared with him.

    He has a website where people can submit their stories, and since 2011, more than 4,000 have done so. From this data, Spiegelhalter was able to find that the most common type of coincidence people face is finding a link with someone they meet.

    #13

    These Three Random Men In My Photo Look Like The Same Person

    Three men with similar facial expressions sleeping in a row on a crowded train, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences.

    thrashbandit Report

    #14

    Ants Build A Bridge To Cross A Gap

    Ants forming a natural bridge between two metal surfaces, showcasing an incredible one-in-a-million coincidence in nature.

    lnfinity Report

    #15

    Rainbow Insanity. I’ve Been Told This Is A Supernumerary Rainbow Which Are Apparently Very Rare

    Double rainbow over a house and trees, showcasing one-in-a-million coincidences in a vibrant natural sky.

    John Entwistle Photography Report

    The list of other common coincidences (in order) includes: 

    1. Simultaneous occurrence of events
    2. Repetition of very similar events
    3. Meeting someone you know in an unlikely place
    4. A matching date
    5. A matching name
    6. Finding a link with an object
    7. A matching number
    8. Parallel stories with multiple matches 
    9. An object reappearing 
    10. Matching music
    #16

    These Strange Lights Showed Up In The Sky Over Jeju, South Korea. They Have Been Here For An Hour!

    Night sky displaying unusual light streaks above residential buildings, a rare one-in-a-million coincidence captured.

    snap2 Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Light pillars caused by ice crystals in the air refracting light.

    #17

    My Aunts Cat Has The Word No Circled In His Fur Pattern

    Tabby cat with unique fur pattern resembling a one-in-a-million coincidence lying on wooden floorboards.

    04SHADOWRIDER Report

    #18

    Cow In A Car

    Dog with a unique black patch pattern on its face looking out of a car window, a one-in-a-million coincidence moment.

    MercyLights Report

    Spiegelhalter says that the most interesting thing about coincidences isn’t really their occurrence but the fact that we notice them. That’s why research has found that coincidences happen to certain kinds of people more often than others. Or are simply noticed by some more than others.

    Psychiatrist Bernard Beitman, in his research, found that people who describe themselves as religious, spiritual, self-referential, and meaning-seeking are more likely to be coincidence-prone. He also revealed that people are more likely to see coincidences when they experience extreme emotions of sadness, anger, and anxiety.

    #19

    This Tree In My Neighbourhood That Has 1 Branch Of An Apple Tree And The Rest Is A Normal Tree

    Tree with red berries in a green yard, showcasing a rare one-in-a-million coincidence in nature's growth patterns.

    Olyverr1014 Report

    #20

    The Sun Shining Through My Fish Tank Aligned Perfectly On Each Knob

    Rainbow light casts perfectly aligned colors on stove knobs, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences in everyday life.

    kjh4087 Report

    #21

    Found A Little Softshell Turtle At The Lake Today

    A rare soft-shell turtle resting in a person's hand, showcasing one-in-a-million coincidences in nature.

    Discokitty14 Report

    Spiegelhalter perfectly illustrates the previous point by saying, “Coincidences never happen to me at all, because I never notice anything. I never talk to anybody on trains. If I’m with a stranger, I don’t try to find a connection with them, because I’m English.” Meanwhile, Beitman is the opposite. “My life is littered with coincidences. [...] I got into [studying coincidences] just because, hey, look Bernie, what’s going on here?”
    #22

    This Blue Lizard I Saw On The Island Of San Andres, Colombia

    Blue and green lizard on driftwood amid sand and leaves, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences in nature.

    BlueWhiskeyDrinker Report

    #23

    Lightning Highlighting A Tornado - Fort Worth, Tx

    View of a lightning strike shaped like a tornado seen through an archway, showcasing one-in-a-million coincidences.

    crypticthinker Report

    #24

    Photographer Captures One In A Million Photo, But Doesn’t Realize It Untill He Gets Home.. If You Look Closely At This Photo.. Underneath The Bird’s Head There Is A Woman’s Head

    A murmuration of birds forming the shape of a flying bird at sunset, showcasing a one-in-a-million coincidence.

    Daniel Biber Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this a starling murmuration? I see these often on the Somerset Levels. Utterly mesmerising.

    For Beitman, statistics and probability aren’t enough when it comes to studying coincidences. Because they can’t explain it any further than chance. “I know there’s something more going on than we pay attention to,” he says. “Random is not enough of an explanation for me.” So no matter what side you belong to, whether to the probability and chance or meaningful, fate-like coincidence, you are free to choose which one to believe. 
    #25

    The Silhouette In The Ice Cube Looks Like A Disney Princess

    Ice cubes in a creamy coffee reveal a one-in-a-million coincidence with a figure resembling a tiny person inside the ice.

    Vixi0n Report

    #26

    All 3 People Got Dealt The Same Poker Hand

    Probability calculation on paper showing rare card combinations, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences with playing cards.

    CoffeeSurplus Report

    #27

    I Saw This In A Facebook Group. Different Families Same Outfits

    Family of four wearing matching banana print outfits, smiling together in a casual indoor setting, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences.

    brneraccnt323 Report

    #28

    This Egg Has No Yolk

    Two halves of a white root vegetable placed on a wooden surface illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences in nature.

    TotapoPrincess Report

    #29

    This Butterfly My Uncle Found Has The Number 88 In Its Wings

    Butterfly with unique number pattern on wing landing on a hand near a river, showing one-in-a-million coincidences in nature.

    marckferrer Report

    #30

    My View Of The New Volcano Eruption In Iceland

    Black cat sitting on a windowsill looking outside at a glowing orange sky, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences.

    TheIntellekt_ Report

    #31

    A Massive Bat Colony In Flight At Sunset

    A one-in-a-million coincidence of birds flying in a pattern that aligns perfectly with the setting sun.

    GarlicoinAccount Report

    #32

    My Child That Was Born Last Week Has Natural Blonde Highlights

    Close-up of a newborn with unique hair coloring, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences that are hard to believe.

    duckfart88 Report

    #33

    A Camera-Less iPhone Issued To My Buddy That Works At A Nuclear Plant. No Cameras Allowed

    Hand holding a scratched Apple smartphone showing a small mark that resembles a one-in-a-million coincidence on the screen.

    dopeyout Report

    #34

    The Fuzz On My Sock Looks Like A Flamingo

    Tiny pink lint shaped like a flamingo on dark fabric, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences that are hard to believe.

    littleorganbigm Report

    #35

    This Transparent Butterfly

    Transparent-winged butterfly resting on a green leaf, showcasing a rare one-in-a-million coincidence in nature.

    Mijaafa Report

    #36

    Mountain Casting A Shadow

    Sunset sky showing one-in-a-million coincidences with mountain shadow perfectly aligned over a suburban neighborhood.

    Organic-Squirm Report

    #37

    Tree Hit By Lightning

    Hollow charred tree trunk in forest with sunlight filtering through leaves, showcasing one-in-a-million coincidences in nature.

    schlongderich Report

    #38

    I Saw 4 Generations Of Honda Civics, In Order Of Age, All In White

    Several white cars lined up at a traffic light on a city street, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences.

    Chocolate1ce Report

    #39

    Bumped Into Two Strangers With The Same Tattoo

    Three people showing matching face tattoos on their arms and leg, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences.

    LeumasGreen Report

    #40

    This Gator Born Without A Tail

    Large alligator resting on grass near a wooden fence, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences in nature.

    beyondthebarricade Report

    #41

    One Of My Fish Has A Whole Through His Body

    Small colorful fish swimming near green aquatic plants, showcasing one-in-a-million coincidences in nature underwater.

    chillguy1414 Report

    #42

    Jackpot

    Two avocado halves showing a rare one-in-a-million coincidence with no seed inside.

    TheEarthquakeLady Report

    #43

    Gorilla Glue Completely Dried Before We Used Any Of It. Cut It Out Of The Bottle

    Hand holding a clear plastic object resembling a bottle top, demonstrating a one-in-a-million coincidence.

    TrizziePie Report

    #44

    I Cut The Top Off Of A Strawberry And Was Left With A Near Perfect Square

    Close-up of a hand holding a strawberry slice with a rare one-in-a-million coinidence square hole in the center.

    reddit.com Report

    #45

    My Wife Grew A Bunch Of Regular Garlic And One Super-Mutant Garlic

    Hands holding two garlic bulbs cut in half showing a rare one-in-a-million coincidence in garlic cloves.

    AConfederacyOfDunces Report

    #46

    I Put On My Sunglasses During A Flight, It Turned The Water Rainbow

    A rare one-in-a-million coincidence showing a vibrant rainbow reflecting over a river and a bridge from above.

    LolasLeaving Report

    #47

    This Giant Dandelion I Found On My Walk

    Hand holding a giant dandelion puff in a grassy field, showcasing a rare one-in-a-million coincidence in nature.

    blood_omen Report

    #48

    I Saw This Hive Of Lady Bugs On A Hike

    A large cluster of ladybugs gathered densely on a tree branch, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences in nature.

    buildingforants Report

    #49

    This 1969 Dollar Bill We Found In My Dad's Small Money Collection With A 00000001 Serial Number

    Rare one-in-a-million coincidence shown with a unique serial number one dollar bill preserved in plastic on wooden surface.

    Miss_Behaves Report

    #50

    Amazing

    Lightning striking through swirling clouds seen from an airplane window, a one-in-a-million coincidence moment from the sky.

    jsab73 Report

    #51

    My Entire Five Pack Of Reese’s Had No Peanut Butter In It

    Several opened Reese's peanut butter cups with bite marks on a table, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences.

    dewkitt Report

    #52

    Found The Cliff This Clif Bar Came From

    Hand holding a Clif Bar in front of a rocky cliff in a desert landscape illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences.

    AnGabhaDubh Report

    #53

    Vending Machine At Work Made An Error And Distributed Everything All At Once

    Vending machine packed unusually full with snack bags stacked together forming a one-in-a-million coincidence.

    rbards Report

    #54

    Saw My First Armadillo And It Stood Up To Say Hi

    Armadillo blending into dry grass and branches, an example of one-in-a-million coincidences in nature.

    HowIMetYourPotter Report

    #55

    Found This Little Guy Today

    White stoat standing on rocky ground in a natural setting, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences in nature.

    Different_Winter_141 Report

    #56

    Found This Amazing Multicolored Autumn Tree While Walking Today

    Tree with multicolored leaves showing a one in a million coincidence of nature against a cloudy sky background.

    Spirited_Lemon_4185 Report

    #57

    Caught This Incredible Exploding Meteor When I Went To Rattlesnake Lake In Washington, USA Last Weekend. Zoom In To See The Exact Moment It Explodes In Two

    Bright meteor streaking across starry night sky over calm lake with forest and mountains, showcasing rare coincidences in nature.

    chaibhu Report

    This Hexagon Vein Structure On My Wrist

    Veins on a wrist forming a rare pattern, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences that are hard to believe.

    shrekfan46 Report

    #59

    Was Cutting Down A Tree At A Golf Course And Found A Golf Ball Wedged In It

    Close-up of tree trunks with coins perfectly embedded in the wood rings, showcasing one-in-a-million coincidences in nature.

    el_tobleronie Report

    #60

    I Inherited My Grandmas Sewing Supplies And As I Was Putting Them Away Realized I Bought The Exact Same Buttons That She Did Over 35 Years Ago For Me

    Two vintage sets of bunny-shaped buttons on cards, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences in design and packaging.

    Glitter_Plague Report

    Was At The Beach And Found A Shell With Barnacles On It That Makes It Look Like An Anatomically Correct Heart

    Barnacle-covered shell resembling a heart, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences found in nature.

    Cascading-hearts98 Report

    This Bird Landed On My Shirt Today And Fell Asleep

    Small bird perched on a blue shirt, showcasing one-in-a-million coincidences that are hard to believe in nature.

    McJellyDonuts Report

    #63

    I Saw My Door In A Book

    Hand holding a book page perfectly aligned with a wooden door, showing one-in-a-million coincidence in perspective.

    Fashion__ThrowAway Report

    #64

    I Accidentally Squished My Glasses Into My Eyeball And It Captured A Perfect Imprint Of My Eye, Including The Cornea

    Close-up of eyeglasses with a mysterious circular mark on the lens, showcasing a one-in-a-million coincidence.

    Granite-M Report

    The Bubbles At The Bottom Of My Water Glass Look Like A Script Of Some Kind

    Close-up of carbonated bubbles inside a glass forming patterns resembling one-in-a-million coincidences in liquid.

    Lilt34 Report

    I Was Born Without Finger Or Toe Prints

    Fingerprint inked on finger next to a matching fingerprint mark on paper illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences concept.

    jedWanderMouse Report

    #67

    My Lh Pinky Finger Has An Extra Joint Crease But No Extra Joint

    Close-up of a hand displaying unique fingerprints, an example of one-in-a-million coincidences hard to believe.

    SHoo98 Report

    #68

    Creepy Rabbit In My Coffee

    A coffee cup with foam forming a face pattern, showcasing one-in-a-million coincidences in everyday moments.

    laluminyx Report

    #69

    I Got A Paper Cut This Morning. My Thermal Nail Polish Changed Colors Only On The Injured Finger

    Close-up of a hand with shiny, metallic nail polish showing a one-in-a-million coincidence in nail art.

    NeonCupcakeSigns Report

    My Beard Grows 1/4 Orange And Is Split At Pretty Much The Middle Of My Chin (Even Extends Up To My Bottom Lip)

    Close-up of a two-toned beard showing a rare and hard-to-believe one-in-a-million coincidence in hair color.

    dr_groove Report

    #71

    Surreal Self Portrait

    Woman with braided hair covers her face as a bird casts one-in-a-million coincidences shadow on a desolate road.

    Noell S. Oszval Report

    #72

    I Can Grip Things Backwards

    Hand holding a blue metal bottle indoors illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences that are hard to believe.

    SentientPotato42 Report

    The Way The Light Hits This Spiderweb Makes It Look Like A Cd-Rom

    Coincidence of an umbrella caught and hanging perfectly in a tree among green leaves in a forest setting.

    SweetestSummer Report

    Scary Spider With Human Skull 💀 Face

    Close-up of a rare white spider on textured fabric, illustrating a one-in-a-million coincidence in nature.

    jrkraj1 Report

    #75

    One Of The Eggs I Poached This Morning Came Out Looking Like A Human Heart

    White ice cube shaped like a heart on a textured paper towel, illustrating rare one-in-a-million coincidences.

    chicken_statue Report

    #76

    My Son Inherited My Joined Together Toes

    Adult feet and newborn feet side by side showing a one-in-a-million coincidence with similar toe alignment.

    Microwavehead Report

    My Tooth Has A Big Single Root Instead Of 4 Small Ones

    Close-up of a hand holding a tooth, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences that are hard to believe.

    Monster_NotWar Report

    I Saw The End Of A Rainbow At The Beach Today

    Faint rainbow appearing close to a weathered stone wall over a gravel beach, an amazing one-in-a-million coincidence.

    SomeoneFromGalar Report

    #79

    Found An Edgepiece In My Bag Of Goldfish

    Close-up of a hand holding a goldfish cracker strip with two connected fish, a rare one-in-a-million coincidence snack.

    dj_mumbles Report

    #80

    One Of My Laundry Pods Has No Detergent

    Hand holding a transparent water packet with an unusual shape, illustrating a one-in-a-million coincidence moment.

    Expensive_Buy_5157 Report

    There's A Creepy Baby Face In The Middle Of This Tree

    Tree stump with a heart-shaped pattern inside the cut wood, showcasing one-in-a-million coincidences in nature.

    _Ozzymandias_ Report

    This Cabbage Looks Like A Scary Hallway

    Close-up of a purple cabbage cut in half showing one-in-a-million coincidences in its natural pattern.

    6ex_God Report

    #83

    I Inherited This Small Gap Between My Middle And Ring Finger From My Dad. Both Hands Are Like This

    Left and right hands of different ages side by side, illustrating one-in-a-million coincidences and unique similarities.

    coldchili17 Report

    #84

    My Daughter Found This Toad In Our Yard Today. We’ve Never Seen A Black Toad In Our Yard Before, But We Often See Other Types In The Spring And Summer

    Close-up of a tiny toad held between fingers, showcasing a rare one-in-a-million coincidence in nature.

    No_Language_4649 Report

