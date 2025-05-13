From a scientific perspective, coincidences are inevitable, mundane, or even meaningless. But for a lot of people, there’s something bizarre and magical about being at the right place at the right time to witness an event that happens on a rare occasion. Even we’ve got to admit, there’s something truly special about capturing an exploding meteor or buying a pitless avocado. Call them a scientific probability, fate, or a glitch in a matrix, but we’ve got a whole list of one-in-a-million photos that are guaranteed to squeeze a ‘woah’ out of you. Scroll down to find them below, and, as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1 In This Remarkable Capture By Don Mcleish, A Seahorse Observes A Driver's Watch (And Its Own Reflection) Underwater

#2 A Fish Jumps Out In A Perfect Shot Timing

#3 My All Black Cat Had Five All White Kittens

Let’s say that these amazing photos people were able to capture are a mere coincidence. Still, do we know what that really means? Well, according to its definition, that unlikely meeting of your long-lost classmate on the same vacation island abroad is a “surprising concurrence of events, perceived as meaningfully related, with no apparent causal connection.” While some tried attributing the reasons for coincidences to physical forces, the collective unconscious, and even extrasensory perceptions, statistics and the law of large numbers tell us that with so much happening everywhere and the vast number of people, it’s not out of the ordinary to encounter rare coincidences. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 This Red Only Rainbow I Saw At Midnight In Finland

#5 Rainbow Clouds In Sweden This Morning

#6 Male Red-Winged Blackbird With "Smoke Rings", His Breath Condensed On The Chilly Morning

For example, the birthday paradox suggests that theoretically it would only take 23 people in the same room for it to be likely that two or more people will share the same birthday. This means that even when you’re in a bus or a classroom, it’s probable that you share your birthday with at least two people around you. It seems like an unlikely thing to happen, but it's quite likely to occur, we just aren’t aware of it, so when it happens, we are quick to attribute a special meaning to it. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Possum Vanload

#8 People In Bursa, Saw A Bizarre Pink Cloud In The Skies At Sunrise Today

#9 The French Gentleman Spawn Is Broken

“Pretty much any event or object in our lives has the power to generate coincidences. It’s just that we don’t notice the vast majority because they’re boring – like seeing two blue cars parked next to each other,” said physicist and science writer Robert Matthews. ADVERTISEMENT “But every so often, we think we’ve encountered an incredibly rare coincidence. What we’re forgetting is a basic rule of probability: that even rare events are sure to happen if given enough opportunities. It’s often hard even to estimate the number of these, and thus it’s impossible to gauge their true probability, leaving us feeling baffled and spooked."

#10 I Tried To Take A Picture Of My GF At Lake Moraine, Canada, When Suddenly This Little Guy Joined In

#11 This Tree Grew Over The Sign, But Under The Paint

#12 Found A Stone With Dried Seaweed Attached To It

The author of The Improbability Principle and statistician David J. Hand said that “We should expect the unexpected,” while statistician David Spiegelhalter has even summarized a list of the most common coincidences that people have experienced and shared with him. ADVERTISEMENT He has a website where people can submit their stories, and since 2011, more than 4,000 have done so. From this data, Spiegelhalter was able to find that the most common type of coincidence people face is finding a link with someone they meet.

#13 These Three Random Men In My Photo Look Like The Same Person

#14 Ants Build A Bridge To Cross A Gap

#15 Rainbow Insanity. I've Been Told This Is A Supernumerary Rainbow Which Are Apparently Very Rare

The list of other common coincidences (in order) includes: Simultaneous occurrence of events Repetition of very similar events Meeting someone you know in an unlikely place A matching date A matching name Finding a link with an object A matching number Parallel stories with multiple matches An object reappearing Matching music

#16 These Strange Lights Showed Up In The Sky Over Jeju, South Korea. They Have Been Here For An Hour!

#17 My Aunts Cat Has The Word No Circled In His Fur Pattern

#18 Cow In A Car

Spiegelhalter says that the most interesting thing about coincidences isn’t really their occurrence but the fact that we notice them. That’s why research has found that coincidences happen to certain kinds of people more often than others. Or are simply noticed by some more than others. ADVERTISEMENT Psychiatrist Bernard Beitman, in his research, found that people who describe themselves as religious, spiritual, self-referential, and meaning-seeking are more likely to be coincidence-prone. He also revealed that people are more likely to see coincidences when they experience extreme emotions of sadness, anger, and anxiety.

#19 This Tree In My Neighbourhood That Has 1 Branch Of An Apple Tree And The Rest Is A Normal Tree

#20 The Sun Shining Through My Fish Tank Aligned Perfectly On Each Knob

#21 Found A Little Softshell Turtle At The Lake Today

Spiegelhalter perfectly illustrates the previous point by saying, “Coincidences never happen to me at all, because I never notice anything. I never talk to anybody on trains. If I’m with a stranger, I don’t try to find a connection with them, because I’m English.” Meanwhile, Beitman is the opposite. “My life is littered with coincidences. [...] I got into [studying coincidences] just because, hey, look Bernie, what’s going on here?”

#22 This Blue Lizard I Saw On The Island Of San Andres, Colombia

#23 Lightning Highlighting A Tornado - Fort Worth, Tx

#24 Photographer Captures One In A Million Photo, But Doesn't Realize It Untill He Gets Home.. If You Look Closely At This Photo.. Underneath The Bird's Head There Is A Woman's Head

For Beitman, statistics and probability aren’t enough when it comes to studying coincidences. Because they can’t explain it any further than chance. “I know there’s something more going on than we pay attention to,” he says. “Random is not enough of an explanation for me.” So no matter what side you belong to, whether to the probability and chance or meaningful, fate-like coincidence, you are free to choose which one to believe.

#25 The Silhouette In The Ice Cube Looks Like A Disney Princess

#26 All 3 People Got Dealt The Same Poker Hand

#27 I Saw This In A Facebook Group. Different Families Same Outfits

#28 This Egg Has No Yolk

#29 This Butterfly My Uncle Found Has The Number 88 In Its Wings

#30 My View Of The New Volcano Eruption In Iceland

#31 A Massive Bat Colony In Flight At Sunset

#32 My Child That Was Born Last Week Has Natural Blonde Highlights

#33 A Camera-Less iPhone Issued To My Buddy That Works At A Nuclear Plant. No Cameras Allowed

#34 The Fuzz On My Sock Looks Like A Flamingo

#35 This Transparent Butterfly

#36 Mountain Casting A Shadow

#37 Tree Hit By Lightning

#38 I Saw 4 Generations Of Honda Civics, In Order Of Age, All In White

#39 Bumped Into Two Strangers With The Same Tattoo

#40 This Gator Born Without A Tail

#41 One Of My Fish Has A Whole Through His Body

#42 Jackpot

#43 Gorilla Glue Completely Dried Before We Used Any Of It. Cut It Out Of The Bottle

#44 I Cut The Top Off Of A Strawberry And Was Left With A Near Perfect Square

#45 My Wife Grew A Bunch Of Regular Garlic And One Super-Mutant Garlic

#46 I Put On My Sunglasses During A Flight, It Turned The Water Rainbow

#47 This Giant Dandelion I Found On My Walk

#48 I Saw This Hive Of Lady Bugs On A Hike

#49 This 1969 Dollar Bill We Found In My Dad's Small Money Collection With A 00000001 Serial Number

#50 Amazing

#51 My Entire Five Pack Of Reese's Had No Peanut Butter In It

#52 Found The Cliff This Clif Bar Came From

#53 Vending Machine At Work Made An Error And Distributed Everything All At Once

#54 Saw My First Armadillo And It Stood Up To Say Hi

#55 Found This Little Guy Today

#56 Found This Amazing Multicolored Autumn Tree While Walking Today

#57 Caught This Incredible Exploding Meteor When I Went To Rattlesnake Lake In Washington, USA Last Weekend. Zoom In To See The Exact Moment It Explodes In Two

#58 This Hexagon Vein Structure On My Wrist

#59 Was Cutting Down A Tree At A Golf Course And Found A Golf Ball Wedged In It

#60 I Inherited My Grandmas Sewing Supplies And As I Was Putting Them Away Realized I Bought The Exact Same Buttons That She Did Over 35 Years Ago For Me

#61 Was At The Beach And Found A Shell With Barnacles On It That Makes It Look Like An Anatomically Correct Heart

#62 This Bird Landed On My Shirt Today And Fell Asleep

#63 I Saw My Door In A Book

#64 I Accidentally Squished My Glasses Into My Eyeball And It Captured A Perfect Imprint Of My Eye, Including The Cornea

#65 The Bubbles At The Bottom Of My Water Glass Look Like A Script Of Some Kind

#66 I Was Born Without Finger Or Toe Prints

#67 My Lh Pinky Finger Has An Extra Joint Crease But No Extra Joint

#68 Creepy Rabbit In My Coffee

#69 I Got A Paper Cut This Morning. My Thermal Nail Polish Changed Colors Only On The Injured Finger

#70 My Beard Grows 1/4 Orange And Is Split At Pretty Much The Middle Of My Chin (Even Extends Up To My Bottom Lip)

#71 Surreal Self Portrait

#72 I Can Grip Things Backwards

#73 The Way The Light Hits This Spiderweb Makes It Look Like A Cd-Rom

#74 Scary Spider With Human Skull 💀 Face

#75 One Of The Eggs I Poached This Morning Came Out Looking Like A Human Heart

#76 My Son Inherited My Joined Together Toes

#77 My Tooth Has A Big Single Root Instead Of 4 Small Ones

#78 I Saw The End Of A Rainbow At The Beach Today

#79 Found An Edgepiece In My Bag Of Goldfish

#80 One Of My Laundry Pods Has No Detergent

#81 There's A Creepy Baby Face In The Middle Of This Tree

#82 This Cabbage Looks Like A Scary Hallway

#83 I Inherited This Small Gap Between My Middle And Ring Finger From My Dad. Both Hands Are Like This

#84 My Daughter Found This Toad In Our Yard Today. We've Never Seen A Black Toad In Our Yard Before, But We Often See Other Types In The Spring And Summer