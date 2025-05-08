At the same time, these practices might look rather weird to someone who's not us. That's what we're focusing on today, as our list is made of people sharing the weird habits of their significant others. So, let's dive in and decide whether these are actually weird or quite normal!

We all go through our daily life with certain routines — habits that we repeat every (or at least most) days. With the way our brains and our world are built, such a thing is expected. In fact, some of the habits or routines get so ingrained into our actions, we sometimes don't even realize we're doing them — they just seem so normal to us.

#1 Sleepwalks. Sometimes she even starts doing chores in her sleep like folding laundry. She’s not very good at it but A+ for effort.

#2 Once upon a time my wife was a bartender. So whenever she cooks, she leaves every single freakin bottle on the counter uncapped, as if someone’s gonna come into the kitchen and order a shot of worcestershire sauce.

#3 My wife sleeps with one sock on and one sock off. Says it regulates her body temperature… 😂

She’s always done it.

Humans are pretty interesting creatures — our bodies have so many little quirks, some that we know and some that we don’t know of. For example, did you know that our mouths produce around a litre of saliva every day? Or that our bodies emit a light that isn’t visible to the naked eye. So, you get what we mean when we say that we as humans are interesting creatures, don’t you? Even if you take a singular organ, there are so many interesting quirks you can discover about it. The most interesting part of the human body is probably the brain. It is in charge of our thoughts, memory, emotions, motor skills, vision, breathing, temperature, and many other bodily functions.

#4 She waves at dogs. Not like a little howdy, but like a full on manic waving. So of course dog owners think she is waving at them because who waves at dogs? This leads to awkwardness as some men think she is flirting and some women think that she thinks she knows them. But really she just loves dogs.

#5 My girlfriend started babbling in a made up language and laughing in her sleep last night. So that.

#6 She likes me...

Such a variety of responsibilities makes the brain not only interesting, but complicated, too. With our advanced medicine and technology, we still struggle with understanding many things about it. Along with thoughts and memories, the brain also comes up with a thing called a habit — any type of behavior or action a person engages in regularly.

#7 Sometimes she'll struggle to express herself using words and just start flailing her arms around while thinking for a few seconds... i find it so adorable.

#8 Cannot close anything. Ever. Toothpaste, cap always left off. Screen doors, always left open. Shed doors, always open. Bread, always open on the counter. Cereal, always open on the counter, too. Ive had to throw away so many open bags of food used once cause they went stale before i found them.

#9 My ex used to hold full on conversations in her sleep.



I found that if i asked her a question during her sleep talking.



She would answer with 100% honesty and would not remember any of it when she woke up.



And she would sleep talk every night without fail.



I never told her about it and have not spoke to her in over 10 years.





Its how i found out she had been cheating and some other scandalous things.



She always thought her sister or her best friend were the ones telling me.





Was here the entire time....

Some of the habits promote better health, in a physical and/or mental sense. Like staying hydrated, applying sunscreen, exercising, and so on. Then, others aren’t so good, like using substances, not getting enough sleep, and bad hygiene, to name a few. Every single one of us probably has a bunch of both good and bad habits. That’s what makes us human — the complexity. But what many of us probably also have are habits that we don’t even realize we have, that only people around us notice us doing. Or, at least we don’t admit that it’s a habit, as we may be ashamed, since it might be something unhealthy, silly, or simply weird.

#10 Probably the switching languages as she speaks. I only speak English and it's the only language most people here speak but she studied away so mid conversation she would start speaking one of her 4 languages. It doesn't even seem intentional and she ends up having to repeat herself.

#11 She's a little particular about the orientation of her decor. She notices if anything anywhere moves an inch. Among many other little decorative figurines, she had two cats on her dresser. I slightly rotated one a few degrees because its pose looked like it was supposed to rest against something, so I made it rest against the other cat. Just one figurine, slightly rotated.



When next she entered the room she immediately noticed this, and in a confused tone inquired about why her cats had moved and what I meant by that



I was amazed she even noticed and apologized, and there really wasn't more to it on my part than "Ima make this cat rest its chin on the other cat".

#12 My wife makes tea, barely takes a sip, and leaves them untouched. There are always like 5 to 8, cold teas around the house, at any given time. I try and pick them up when I can but she seems to forget about them faster than I can spot them.

On today’s list, you will find a bunch of examples of weird habits some people have. What should be noted is that all of these weren’t shared by habit owners themselves, but by their significant others when someone online asked, “What is the weirdest thing your girlfriend does?” ADVERTISEMENT The items range from kind of mild habits to actually quite crazy ones. It all depends on how you view what’s weird and what’s not. Let’s take waving at dogs – it’s a little unusual, but not fully unhinged behavior. Yet, for some, it might be something that crosses all their lines (that would be a very strict human being, but hey, who are we to judge).

#13 She eats a banana like a maniac by peeling the whole thing, then holding the unpeeled banana and braking off pieces of it like it’s a candy bar and eating it.



I thought maybe this was some trauma/preemptive response to guys staring or sexually harassing her as she ate a banana in the past. That I would get. But no, she said she’s done this her whole life.

#14 Takes crackers into the shower with her and eats them once they get all wet and soggy.

#15 My wife Makes me do her eyebrows. I’m a dude with no beauty intuition, I can’t be THAT good at doing eyebrows to where she would rather me do it than herself. That and the sleep laughing. She’s passed that to our kids and scares the s**t out of me sometimes.

Another example from a list would be someone taking crackers into a shower and eating them when they get wet and soggy. We admit that sounds pretty bizarre (and gross) to us, but apparently, for someone, it’s fairly normal. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Basically, we all understand the concept of “normal” differently. And that’s completely normal (pun intended)! So, let's simply enjoy this collection without judging others too much, and let’s not forget to upvote the most entertaining list items!

#16 Today my husband told me that he’s been keeping track of the weird names I call things because I have total s**t memory recall. Recent ones include back shins (calves), bird goggles (binoculars), and Utah but upside down (new Mexico).

#17 She calls my boxers panties. She would also not take a s**t in my apt. She’d say she’s was going to the store to get a coke or something and use the bathroom there.

#18 Got a few.



She sits down to have a shower. Not on a chair, like a geriatric. straight om the shower floor like a toddler. Then she drinks the warm water from the showerhead.



She will sleep under three blankets and with clothes on and then turn on a fan on full blast because she 'gets hot'.



She shuts herself in the bedroom or bathroom and dances in front of the mirror by herself and get's real embarrassed when i catch her. She has no problem dancing on a dance floor around people though. (I have told her that she's welcome to dance anywhere in the house, i find it endearing.)



There are plenty more where that came from. Absolute weirdo, but I love her.

#19 No matter what. My wife eats burgers upsidedown.



Yk that sesame seed part at the top? Yeah it's always facing the bottom. She grabs it normal, she unwraps it normal. But somehow she ALWAYS finds a way to put it upside down. I've even watched her process, I f*****g blinked and it flipped over I swear on everything.



Edit: for anyone wondering, yes technically it would be better to do it that way. However my wife is a messy eater as it is. This does not stop the burger from going absolutely everywhere. At least in her case. She's always been a strange one and I love her for it



I also asked her about it once, she says she doesn't do it for any particular reason it just "happens that way".

#20 Chases the cat like a goblin. As I'm reading her the prompt for this post, she wheels around, locks eyes with me, and rips complete a*s.

#21 When she talks passionately about something the tip of her nose wiggles up and down.

#22 My girl friend likes to rub her face and head on me like a cat and she moves her foot back and forth when laying down like a cats tail.



Her family neglected and abused her and she only had the family pets to learn off of. Lot of weird animal quirks.

#23 Uses her hand to swipe my butt crack like swiping a credit card if she’s right behind me.

#24 Sleeps with her legs up like knee up. She didn't believe me so I took a Pic of it.

#25 My boyfriend finds it exceptionally strange that I randomly sniff him. What can I say, his pheromones (mixed with ever changing colognes) are intoxicating.

#26 My wife “drinks” from her tooth brush. When she’s done brushing, she rinses her brush and sucks the leftover water out of it, dips it back in and repeats, til she has enough to swish and spit. It’s so weird to me.

#27 My wife will narrate her actions and decisions while playing video games like she’s recording a let’s play lol. it’s both infuriating and hilarious lmaoo.

#28 My wife has her own made-up vocabulary (e.g., instead of "interesting," she says "intra-stinking"). She has some learning disabilities, so language skills have always been more difficult for her. We've worked on it since we started dating (I used to work in special ed), and her reading and writing skills have improved to the point where she's now written two children's books.

#29 I will answer this for my boyfriend because tonight he mentioned it again. I "don't know how to sleep with blankets". When it is my turn to sleep in (parenting), I do stick my feet out, and turn, make the blankets go sideways, put them between my knees, sometimes off the shoulder but on my back--all in all can spend an hour sleeping in every position making a mountain of blankets when I am done.

I rarely remember to make the bed. He sees this mess, convinced I don't know how to use blankets.



P**s off more than "weird" perhaps. But, along the line 🙃.

#30 My wife drowns everything in hot sauce. Even things that normally you wouldn't think of adding hot sauce to- like plums.



Edit: My wife is Mexican.

#31 When my wife and I first started dating, she stayed the night. When I woke up in the morning I notice that she slept with the blanket tight over her head. The only part of her that wasn’t exposed was her feet. I just thought that this was such f*****g peculiar but endearing behavior.



Edit: meant to stay that her feet were the only thing exposed.

#32 Gets enjoyment outta cleaning my pores and getting my black heads out.

#33 I asked my fiancé and he said “throat whistles and humming”.

