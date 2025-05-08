ADVERTISEMENT

There are over 8 billion people on the planet. So no matter how special you think you are, it’s not exactly easy to have an entirely unique experience. But sometimes, it’s actually nice to remind ourselves just how much we have in common with one another!

We took a trip to the Shower Feels Instagram page and gathered some of their most relatable posts below. This account, which has amassed 830K followers, is dedicated to sharing screenshots of clever and silly posts from X that might make you feel seen. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote all of the posts that sound exactly like thoughts from your own head!