“Shower Feels”: 71 Posts That Are Very Relatable
There are over 8 billion people on the planet. So no matter how special you think you are, it’s not exactly easy to have an entirely unique experience. But sometimes, it’s actually nice to remind ourselves just how much we have in common with one another!
We took a trip to the Shower Feels Instagram page and gathered some of their most relatable posts below. This account, which has amassed 830K followers, is dedicated to sharing screenshots of clever and silly posts from X that might make you feel seen. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote all of the posts that sound exactly like thoughts from your own head!
Since the internet became an integral part of our lives, we’ve used it not only for work and to find out what diseases we might have based on our symptoms, but also to bond with others. Social media exploded in popularity when people realized that they could connect with classmates they hadn’t seen in years, share their thoughts and feelings to wider audiences and find relatable content about topics they never would have thought to discuss in real life.
That’s part of the reason why X (formerly Twitter) became one of the world’s most popular websites. Today, many people have mixed opinions about the platform. But even if you don’t want to set foot there, you can see some of the best content shared on pages like Shower Feels.
Posts from X (previously known as tweets) can quickly make their way across the entire internet, as each social media platform seems to be gobbling up and regurgitating the same content nowadays. But why are we posting online in the first place? According to Everyone Social, there are several key motivators for sharing online.
Some people do it to provide valuable, entertaining or hilarious content for others. Meanwhile, some social media users want to define themselves, and having their own page is a perfect way to curate an image.
Many users also post on social media to maintain or grow relationships with others. After high school, you might have moved away from your hometown and lost touch with everyone who’s still there. Or you may have moved abroad for an excellent job opportunity. Social media can be a wonderful way to keep in touch with the people we might never be able to see in person again. Plus, you can even make new friends by finding those with similar interests. Can’t find any other vegans in your area? I guarantee there’s a Facebook group where you can connect with like-minded people!
If you’re an avid social media user, you might even argue that it helps you feel more connected to the world, and in turn, more fulfilled. We all like to feel like we’re part of a community, even if it’s a virtual one. And if you have a brand or cause that you want to spread the word about, there’s no better way to get people talking than to post some content that goes viral.
Despite how popular the platform of X has been over the past two decades, it has largely fallen out of public favor recently. Since the website was purchased by Elon Musk in 2022, the changes he’s made to the social media giant have sent many users running. The Guardian reports that between October and December 2024, X lost approximately 2.7 million active users. At the same time, the site’s competitor, Bluesky, gained a whopping 2.5 million new members.
As for why exactly X users are choosing to delete their accounts, The Guardian noted that the platform has allowed hate speech and racist rhetoric to flourish there. And many users report seeing discriminatory content amplified, while progressive posts are buried. Because of this, even many brands and companies have decided to remove themselves from the site, including The Guardian.
Unfortunately, however, choosing to remove a brand from X can be a risky business move. The BBC reported that at the end of 2023, Apple, IBM and Disney paused their advertisements on the website. And Elon Musk even sued Unilever and Mars for “unlawfully agreeing to boycott” his platform. It can be challenging for companies if their fans don’t follow them onto another social media platform though. And X can turn into even more of an echo chamber if everyone who posts progressive content flees. But if you want to avoid all of the chaos, you can always find the best posts from X shared on Instagram, or on lists right here!
