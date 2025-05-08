ADVERTISEMENT

There are over 8 billion people on the planet. So no matter how special you think you are, it’s not exactly easy to have an entirely unique experience. But sometimes, it’s actually nice to remind ourselves just how much we have in common with one another!

We took a trip to the Shower Feels Instagram page and gathered some of their most relatable posts below. This account, which has amassed 830K followers, is dedicated to sharing screenshots of clever and silly posts from X that might make you feel seen. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote all of the posts that sound exactly like thoughts from your own head!

#1

Tweet about breakup support involving Minecraft given by a brother, illustrating relatable shower feels moments.

Ashlynnnleigh Report

    #2

    Text post showing a humorous relatable moment about buying speakers, fitting the theme of shower feels.

    showerfeels Report

    #3

    Tweet about the frustration of waking up from a nap with a headache, relatable shower feels humor.

    lilcosmicowgirl Report

    Since the internet became an integral part of our lives, we’ve used it not only for work and to find out what diseases we might have based on our symptoms, but also to bond with others. Social media exploded in popularity when people realized that they could connect with classmates they hadn’t seen in years, share their thoughts and feelings to wider audiences and find relatable content about topics they never would have thought to discuss in real life.

    That’s part of the reason why X (formerly Twitter) became one of the world’s most popular websites. Today, many people have mixed opinions about the platform. But even if you don’t want to set foot there, you can see some of the best content shared on pages like Shower Feels.  
    #4

    A funny gym conversation post showing relatable shower feels about confusing subscription with prescription.

    showerfeels Report

    #5

    Text post about a boyfriend waking up at 3 AM to share ribs, highlighting relatable shower feels moments.

    showerfeels Report

    #6

    Tweet about a girl recalling a boy comparing her body shape to a gingerbread man from years ago in relatable shower feels posts.

    clur19 Report

    Posts from X (previously known as tweets) can quickly make their way across the entire internet, as each social media platform seems to be gobbling up and regurgitating the same content nowadays. But why are we posting online in the first place? According to Everyone Social, there are several key motivators for sharing online.

    Some people do it to provide valuable, entertaining or hilarious content for others. Meanwhile, some social media users want to define themselves, and having their own page is a perfect way to curate an image.   
    #7

    Tweet by MS.PLAYTOOMUCH about the urge to rear end a friend, illustrating relatable shower feels and common thoughts.

    47jessyka Report

    #8

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a relatable “shower feels” moment with casual text about describing a felony to a best friend.

    rebmasel Report

    #9

    Social media post suggesting a date idea focused on sleep, relatable to shower feels and self-care moments.

    showerfeels Report

    Many users also post on social media to maintain or grow relationships with others. After high school, you might have moved away from your hometown and lost touch with everyone who’s still there. Or you may have moved abroad for an excellent job opportunity. Social media can be a wonderful way to keep in touch with the people we might never be able to see in person again. Plus, you can even make new friends by finding those with similar interests. Can’t find any other vegans in your area? I guarantee there’s a Facebook group where you can connect with like-minded people!
    #10

    Screenshot of a social media post with relatable shower feels humor about someone saying good girl at a dog park.

    jynxbby Report

    #11

    Screenshot of a relatable tweet expressing shower feels humor with a casual, funny comment about identity and food.

    popitforpoppa Report

    #12

    Tweet about feeling less excited in twenties and wondering if 7:30PM is too early to go to bed, relatable shower feels post.

    showerfeels Report

    If you’re an avid social media user, you might even argue that it helps you feel more connected to the world, and in turn, more fulfilled. We all like to feel like we’re part of a community, even if it’s a virtual one. And if you have a brand or cause that you want to spread the word about, there’s no better way to get people talking than to post some content that goes viral.
    #13

    Tweet about feelings of being picky but still choosing the wrong ones, relatable shower feels post from social media.

    showerfeels Report

    #14

    Tweet about parents and moms in relatable group chats, reflecting common shower feels and personal insights.

    dietz_meredith Report

    #15

    Tweet questioning if men genuinely love women unconditionally or if it's media propaganda, relatable shower feels post.

    showerfeels Report

    #16

    Two Twitter users share relatable shower feels about work schedules, debating 7-3 shifts versus not working at all.

    showerfeels Report

    #17

    Tweet humor about drinks and efficiency, capturing relatable shower feels and casual social media banter.

    showerfeels Report

    #18

    Tweet about receiving money from an ex as an apology, illustrating relatable shower feels humor and unexpected gestures.

    JaisaMarie123 Report

    As for why exactly X users are choosing to delete their accounts, The Guardian noted that the platform has allowed hate speech and racist rhetoric to flourish there. And many users report seeing discriminatory content amplified, while progressive posts are buried. Because of this, even many brands and companies have decided to remove themselves from the site, including The Guardian. 
    #19

    Tweet humor about pregnancy and relationships, highlighting relatable shower feels and funny social commentary.

    showerfeels Report

    #20

    Social media post describing the relatable shower feels of chaotic sounds from a messy bag search.

    showerfeels Report

    #21

    Text post about mental load women carry, shared in relatable shower feels posts on social media platforms.

    showerfeels Report

    #22

    Social media post humor about men leaving home with just keys and wallet shared in Shower Feels relatable content.

    showerfeels Report

    #23

    Text message exchange about a son asking birth details, with a humorous reply, relatable in shower feels posts.

    showerfeels Report

    #24

    Text post about a daughter making $110 at her lemonade stand, humorously relatable to shower feels posts.

    showerfeels Report

    We hope you’re enjoying this scroll through some of the best posts from Shower Feels, pandas. Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below which ones you found particularly relatable. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring wild screenshots from social media, be sure to visit this list next!
    #25

    Social media post humor about drinking struggles, included in relatable shower feels posts compilation.

    showerfeels Report

    #26

    Text post humor about dudes in suits posting success quotes, relatable shower feels about social behavior at weddings.

    showerfeels Report

    #27

    Tweet about family dinner relatable moments and shower feels humor after a long day dealing with simple complaints.

    showerfeels Report

    #28

    Tweet about the difficulty of recognizing early dementia signs, reflecting relatable shower feels and personal family struggles.

    GianmarcoSoresi Report

    #29

    Screenshot of a relatable social media post about unexpected shower feels and early Sunday morning vibes.

    showerfeels Report

    #30

    Tweet about being woken up early and relatable shower feels with humor and affection in a casual social media post.

    kaycutty Report

    #31

    Text post about forgetting to tell boyfriend about lip gloss, relatable for shower feels and everyday moments.

    showerfeels Report

    #32

    Relatable shower feels about thoughtful gift shopping and making makeup removal easier after a long day.

    showerfeels Report

    #33

    Tweet asking if you would listen to music on a drive to rescue your kidnapped wife, reflecting relatable shower feels.

    showerfeels Report

    #34

    Tweet screenshot with relatable shower feels about rescuing a boyfriend and playful conversation between partners.

    showerfeels Report

    #35

    Tweet by Sydney about a relatable moment involving jeans fitting perfectly after trading, capturing shower feels humor.

    showerfeels Report

    #36

    Social media post humorously describing dwindling vodka supply and making penne alla vodka, relatable shower feels content.

    showerfeels Report

    #37

    Tweet about emotional relationship struggles and mixed signals, capturing relatable shower feels in a casual tone.

    showerfeels Report

    #38

    Two social media posts sharing relatable moments about language confusion, fitting the shower feels and very relatable posts theme.

    showerfeels Report

    #39

    A humorous social media post about morning discomfort related to shower feels and sleeping in tank tops.

    showerfeels Report

    #40

    Relatable shower feels meme about parents saying they moved out at 18 when rent was much cheaper back then.

    showerfeels Report

    #41

    Social media post humor about eating meals in bed, capturing relatable shower feels and everyday mood shifts.

    showerfeels Report

    #42

    Social media post about mental health feelings with relatable humor on shower feels and everyday anxiety.

    showerfeels Report

    #43

    Tweet text about discovering popular artists early, shown in a simple layout, related to shower feels and relatable posts.

    showerfeels Report

    #44

    Tweet about feeling confused and relatable shower feels shared by a kindergartner and adult alike.

    showerfeels Report

    #45

    Social media post expressing deep friendship and love, relatable shower feels about platonic soulmates and best friends.

    showerfeels Report

    #46

    Tweet text about a neighbor calling the police and a humorous police interaction, related to shower feels and relatable posts.

    showerfeels Report

    #47

    Tweet about exams suggesting open book format to reduce stress and improve practical note taking, related to shower feels content.

    showerfeels Report

    #48

    Tweet about an awkward Walmart moment featuring unexpected Tourette’s outburst and relatable shower feels.

    showerfeels Report

    #49

    Tweet about boys who grow up with sisters being sweet and respectful, capturing relatable shower feels humor.

    showerfeels Report

    #50

    Social media post humor about celebrating oldest kids, relatable shower feels expressing gratitude for their parenting role.

    showerfeels Report

    #51

    Tweet by user pain humorously reflecting on the phrase "you are what you eat" with relatable shower feels.

    showerfeels Report

    #52

    Text post about a relatable shower feels moment involving an awkward incident with a boyfriend and accident in the bathroom.

    showerfeels Report

    #53

    Tweet by Edgar humorously describing strange Halloween party moments, capturing relatable shower feels in everyday life.

    showerfeels Report

    #54

    Tweet about comedy being funniest when a friend accidentally says a word wrong, highlighting relatable shower feels humor.

    showerfeels Report

    #55

    Text post illustrating relatable shower feels about feeling overlooked while getting ready, with humor and emojis included.

    showerfeels Report

    #56

    Social media post discussing opinions on marriage proposals and permission, highlighting relatable shower feels.

    showerfeels Report

    #57

    Social media post humor about ignoring societal expectations, relatable shower feels expressing confidence and authenticity.

    showerfeels Report

    #58

    Tweet by user @hunibunbabi expressing thoughts related to shower feels and generational normalization of unusual behaviors.

    showerfeels Report

    #59

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post discussing Home Alone 2 and relatable shower feels moments.

    showerfeels Report

    #60

    Tweet about relatable shower feels comparing chasing a dog on the street to breakup feelings in a humorous tone.

    showerfeels Report

    #61

    Social media post sharing relatable shower feels about relationship drama involving red hair and unexpected karma.

    showerfeels Report

    #62

    Social media post humor about relationships and unexpected moments, capturing relatable shower feels and party experiences.

    showerfeels Report

    #63

    Social media post joking about childhood worries and relatable shower feels humor with Bermuda Triangle concerns.

    showerfeels Report

    #64

    Social media post expressing wish for an alternative to xbox for girls to connect and thrive in isolation, relatable shower feels.

    showerfeels Report

    #65

    Tweet about unsure laundry detergent amounts pouring until it feels right, capturing relatable shower feels moments online.

    showerfeels Report

    #66

    Tweet about shedding hair all over the floor, expressing a very relatable shower feels moment with humor.

    showerfeels Report

    #67

    Tweet about being amazed by how many movies and shows have never been seen, relatable shower feels content.

    showerfeels Report

    #68

    Text post by Channing sharing a relatable shower feels moment about sweet boyfriend gestures after a night out.

    showerfeels Report

    #69

    Social media post about dating humor that fits well with relatable shower feels posts and moments.

    showerfeels Report

    #70

    Tweet about financial responsibility in relationships explaining equitable payment, included in relatable shower feels posts.

    showerfeels Report

    #71

    Social media post about tampons and pads highlighting the wholesome and relatable shower feels of kindness.

    showerfeels Report

