50 Times Women Posted The Most Hilarious Things On X
Hopping onto social media used to be a light, fun activity full of selfies, harmless memes and confused posts from grandparents. Nowadays, however, even a quick scroll through your newsfeed can be heavy. Articles about atrocities happening around the world, heated political debates and online protests seem impossible to avoid. And while it's important to be socially aware, sometimes we just need a break from it all.
If you’re looking for some lighthearted comedy that will bring a bit of sunshine to your day, don’t worry, pandas. You’re in a safe space! Below, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious posts women have recently shared on X. So enjoy scrolling through these silly observations, and keep reading to find a chat with Lynne Parker, Founder and Chief Executive of Funny Women!
The hilarious posts you’ll find on this list have all been pulled from X, but we wanted to find out more about the world of comedy, particularly for women. So we reached out to Lynne Parker, Founder and Chief Executive of Funny Women. Funny Women is the UK’s leading female comedy community and is dedicated to helping women perform, write and dive into the world of humor.
Lynne was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss the difference between comedy for stage and the internet. “Playing to a live audience standing on a stage in a venue is for most people the ultimate experience, as it's where you get instant feedback, whether that's laughter or silence,” she shared.
On the other hand, Lynne says creating comedy for the internet is about second-guessing what your followers will relate to. “And while feedback can also be instant, you can't see the whites of their eyes!” she noted.
Plus, it's important to know that the internet isn't always a welcoming place. “Social media can be a hostile competitive environment, and you're only as good as your last post,” Lynne added. “Judgment in both cases can be swift and brutal, and nowhere is it more instantaneous than in comedy.”
Creating comedy for the stage and for the internet often go hand in hand, the expert says. “I coach performers and develop new talent, so my best advice is to work with what comes naturally to you in terms of material both live and online,” Lynne told Bored Panda. “Good content will work in both environments, and you can build an audience with your online persona so that when you tour, ticket sales are guaranteed.”
We were also curious if it’s important for stage comedians to post content online nowadays. “A strong online presence will help to market your live performances and shows,” Lynne says. “Take Mammy Banter, who won our Funny Women Content Creator Award in 2023. She had never performed live stand-up, but with 3.5million followers on social media like Instagram and TikTok, she has a ready made audience and sold out her first ever gig and her latest tour!”
The comedy expert also shared some advice for women who want to dip their toes into the comedy scene. “Massive plug here, but at Funny Women, we run brilliant online Comedy Crash Courses,” Lynne shared. If you’re interested, you can find the details for the next one from June 24th to 28th right here!
Lynne noted that they also cover the building blocks of creating comedy for both live performance and online content at Funny Women. “If you prefer to work with us in person, I'm running my Stand Up to Stand Out Summer School on Saturday 17th August in London. In both events, the principals are the same, where we help you to structure your comedy and develop material. You find out what works by experimenting with us in a safe place.”
Finally, Lynne shared some wise words for anyone in the virtual comedy scene. “Social media and online content is so powerful, and it can make or break you. Be prepared for opinions, good and bad, and remember that they aren't personal because they don't really know you,” she told Bored Panda.
“Having an alter ego or 'character' can protect you, but sooner or later you've got to get on that stage in-person and meet your fans face to face. That's where the magic of comedy really happens,” Lynne says.
Regardless of your gender, we hope you’re enjoying this list of hilarious posts from funny women on X. Comedy is for everyone, after all! Keep upvoting the pics you find most hilarious and relatable, and feel free to share some of your own clever observations in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic, you can find it right here!