Hopping onto social media used to be a light, fun activity full of selfies, harmless memes and confused posts from grandparents. Nowadays, however, even a quick scroll through your newsfeed can be heavy. Articles about atrocities happening around the world, heated political debates and online protests seem impossible to avoid. And while it's important to be socially aware, sometimes we just need a break from it all.

If you’re looking for some lighthearted comedy that will bring a bit of sunshine to your day, don’t worry, pandas. You’re in a safe space! Below, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious posts women have recently shared on X. So enjoy scrolling through these silly observations, and keep reading to find a chat with Lynne Parker, Founder and Chief Executive of Funny Women!