Sense of humor is a skill social media proves to have again and again. Some real-life situations shared online are impossible to make up, but in a world full of contrasts and contradictions, we get comedy gold quite often.

Even though during our lifetime we experience a lot of silly situations, not everyone takes them lightheartedly. Luckily this is not the case on the subreddit r/comedyheaven where some of the funniest social media posts can be found. With that in mind, we invite you to look at laughter more seriously. Apart from helping you become more positive, having a good sense of humor is beneficial for your health. No wonder why people say ‘laughter is the best medicine’ - because it is actually true. Besides relieving stress, it improves your immune system and, obviously, your mood.

So, dear Pandas, let's make this year our healthiest yet and let this post be just the beginning of the most joyful and fulfilling 2023. For more laughter medicine, see our previous post here.

#1

Wth Man

Wth Man

ExcessiveButtHair Report

27points
POST
Deta Rossiter
Deta Rossiter
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

did the Rock pay for these drawings?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#2

Garfield

Garfield

Fireblade09 Report

25points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Nintendo

Nintendo

Ridenberg Report

24points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

woah my god thats too far mario...

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#4

That Kids Going Places

That Kids Going Places

AniGabe Report

22points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This kid knows what he's doing

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#5

Please Don't Do It

Please Don’t Do It

ZapDopes Report

21points
POST
eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never wanted to lick something more in my life

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Democracy Dies In Darkness

Democracy Dies In Darkness

NMLWrightReddit Report

21points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

90 Second Cycle

90 Second Cycle

nohmz Report

18points
POST
Becklass
Becklass
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do idiots actually do this? (I don't know why I'm surprised!)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

He Loved It

He Loved It

Dan_The_PaniniMan Report

18points
POST
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you are what you eat, and he ate your card, either he was trying to become you or stationery.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Crying And Shaking

Crying And Shaking

0707 Report

18points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can just imagine it now.... *Aldi worker frantically scanning groceries like each can of tomato soup is filled with spiders that might burst at any moment and give them an anti-vaxx speech*

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#10

Boris Cheese

Boris Cheese

Joshua-BlueMoon Report

16points
POST
BakedKahuna
BakedKahuna
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm trying to remember if I actually did watch a video about cheese on youtube when I was working from home... 🤔

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Yummy Star

Yummy Star

__zeal_ Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#12

Ricky Pee Pee

Ricky Pee Pee

WinterIsOnReddit Report

14points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...And i woula gotten away with it if it werent for you meddling anti-Ricky-Pee-Pees!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#13

Blueberry

Blueberry

NevGuy Report

14points
POST
Den Ver
Den Ver
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Asking for a friend -- Veruca Salt

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

Solved

Solved

IceyCoolRunnings Report

12points
POST
kermit
kermit
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The problem we should solve is what is messing up OP's mind

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Mistakes

Mistakes

gero_the_hero_ Report

12points
POST
eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

........and everyone does their time.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#16

Goblin Mode

Goblin Mode

admrkylas Report

12points
POST
eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

0 words of encouragement, I notice..........May I suggest activating your own, say, "Defence systems engaged", then kick him in the nuggets?

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#17

Whose Car?

Whose Car?

DunkleSwinkleDink Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Cat

Cat

FerDefer Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#19

Antonio

Antonio

0verthe0cean Report

12points
POST
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Antonio looks a bit pricey for $45. Is he house trained? Does he do tricks? Can he cook?

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Cock

Cock

Victoonix358 Report

11points
POST
eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You take turns driving it?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#21

Brea

Brea

That_Lego_Guy_Jack Report

11points
POST
eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Blatant misuse of the scale bananas. Shame on you.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#22

Selfie

Selfie

TimeToLoseIt16 Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Ye

Ye

alanpartridgeisle Report

10points
POST
eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, surprising news from that erudite fellow.

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#24

Nose Knob

Nose Knob

cybermob27 Report

10points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"K**b" censored? Come on Bored Panda! Edit: that's actually censored... Did it have a meaning I don't know? Re-edit: Found it Really didn't know that. Lol!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton

qxvb Report

10points
POST
eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really? it wasn't when someone tattooed your face while you were high?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Old And Sick

Old And Sick

RealtheAlpha Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#27

Blubzzz

Blubzzz

jayydn Report

9points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So.. it's Nemo in the image? The stripes check out, but I'm slightly confused.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#28

Joy

Joy

erobin37 Report

9points
POST
crazy_stupid
crazy_stupid
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Served by Fiona after an argument no doubt

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#29

1st Fart

1st Fart

minefactoid Report

9points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now keep the cakes coming buddy.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#30

Crawfish

Crawfish

Stock_Hutz Report

8points
POST
william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bring boiling water and plenty of butter, now!!!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Back

Back

Blairsen Report

8points
POST
kermit
kermit
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Soon you'll see 😈

0
0points
reply
#32

I Forgot

I Forgot

florencxs Report

7points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's old as hell. Best excuse to not do anything at that age.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#33

Non-Sexually

Non-Sexually

OdderRocks Report

7points
POST
william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact they felt the to specify "non-sexually" is just raising so many questions.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#34

Aligator Jail

Aligator Jail

TheClassicEgg Report

7points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That tape over Kanye's mouth…who knew the solution could be so simple?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#35

Right In The Penis

Right In The Penis

yeaitsporpal Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#36

Sad

Sad

TheTasche Report

7points
POST
Ashley Schriber
Ashley Schriber
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I haven't had it. I can't disprove his theory.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#37

Pickle

Pickle

Nohateoneday Report

7points
POST
eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gherkin when you should be workin'?

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#38

Seemingly

Seemingly

Stock_Hutz Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#39

Careful Park-Goers

Careful Park-Goers

The_Airwolf_Theme Report

6points
POST
eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, fair enough, it's a hard job.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#40

He's Here For A Vasectomy

He's Here For A Vasectomy

SkyHigh2319 Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#41

Collection

Collection

Stock_Hutz Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#42

Scary

Scary

Maxpaximus Report

6points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is it about disconnected heads that terrifies people? 🙄

0
0points
reply
#43

Not A Bobcat

Not A Bobcat

BrenlikesGoosebumps Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#44

Boxing

Boxing

laney385 Report

5points
POST
#45

Legs

Legs

sacka_potatoes Report

5points
POST
kermit
kermit
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG what will they add next!? Common sense?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#46

Global Warming

Global Warming

HugeKick21 Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#47

Ernesto

Ernesto

Paparazzi14 Report

5points
POST
#48

Concerns

Concerns

Sexyphone-God Report

5points
POST
william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like they're off to a good start filling it in.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

Maggie Simpson

Maggie Simpson

AliceMarkov Report

5points
POST
#50

Barry, 34, Bites Customer, Asked To Leave

Barry, 34, Bites Customer, Asked To Leave

Afraid_Ad_8611 Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#51

Brain Damage

Brain Damage

PlebBot69 Report

5points
POST
#52

Lightyear Gay

Lightyear Gay

emxvenim Report

5points
POST
kermit
kermit
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw this during class when I was reading an article this ad popped up across the whole screen and the substitute was wondering why all the people around me were laughing

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#53

Kid Rock

Kid Rock

Stay_Beautiful_ Report

5points
POST
#54

Butter

Butter

Ubersla Report

5points
POST
kermit
kermit
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's like a skin slab on it ew

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#55

Sausage

Sausage

Advil_Salesman Report

5points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#56

He Came In For A Check Up

He Came In For A Check Up

Robotguy39 Report

5points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tooth Fairy pulled 13 and the patient did not notice? How?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#57

He May Be A Pirate

He May Be A Pirate

gggghhhk Report

5points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well everyone has to start somewhere

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#58

Oddly Satisfying

Oddly Satisfying

CarrotMan82 Report

4points
POST
kermit
kermit
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So…how's your day…? Weather has sure been…weather-y…today…

0
0points
reply
#59

Children

Children