Sense of humor is a skill social media proves to have again and again. Some real-life situations shared online are impossible to make up, but in a world full of contrasts and contradictions, we get comedy gold quite often.

Even though during our lifetime we experience a lot of silly situations, not everyone takes them lightheartedly. Luckily this is not the case on the subreddit r/comedyheaven where some of the funniest social media posts can be found. With that in mind, we invite you to look at laughter more seriously. Apart from helping you become more positive, having a good sense of humor is beneficial for your health. No wonder why people say ‘laughter is the best medicine’ - because it is actually true. Besides relieving stress, it improves your immune system and, obviously, your mood.

So, dear Pandas, let's make this year our healthiest yet and let this post be just the beginning of the most joyful and fulfilling 2023. For more laughter medicine, see our previous post here.