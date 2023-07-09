According to large corporations, women need razors, shampoo, deodorant and lotion specifically formulated to appeal to them and, of course, to cost more than comparable products marketed to men. But despite how ridiculous the pink tax is, sometimes, it actually is nice when people cater to women.

That’s why today, we’re featuring @laughing.chicks on Instagram, also known as ‘Memes for Women’. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite pics from this account, which actually shares hilarious posts that anyone can enjoy, as well as a conversation with the account's creator. So have fun scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the memes that bring a little sunshine to your day!