150 Hilarious Posts From The 'Memes For Women' Instagram Account (New Pics)
According to large corporations, women need razors, shampoo, deodorant and lotion specifically formulated to appeal to them and, of course, to cost more than comparable products marketed to men. But despite how ridiculous the pink tax is, sometimes, it actually is nice when people cater to women.
That’s why today, we’re featuring @laughing.chicks on Instagram, also known as ‘Memes for Women’. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite pics from this account, which actually shares hilarious posts that anyone can enjoy, as well as a conversation with the account's creator. So have fun scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the memes that bring a little sunshine to your day!
If you’re in need of a new meme account to add to your rotation on Instagram, you’ve come to the right place. @laughing.chicks has become incredibly successful on the platform, amassing an impressive 468k followers through sharing over 15k memes. While the memes may primarily target women, this page doesn’t discriminate, as anyone can appreciate the humor and relatable content shared.
We’re quite big fans of the account here at Bored Panda; in fact, we actually showcased the page a couple of months ago for the first time. And lucky for us, we were previously able to get in touch with the account’s creator to learn more about how it came to be. "Initially, the page began as me creating memes that I thought were funny," they shared. "I was working, and my work is very boring, and I wanted to do something more expressive. So I started creating the page and memes."
"Over time, as the page grew, I realized that there are people much funnier than me,” the creator continued. “So I started curating more and giving them credit. Along the way, I have not only supported creators but have made friends such as Nina Marie (@ninamariedaniele) and Vinny Fasline (@vinnyfasline). Over time, I got an understanding of what my followers like and more importantly, do not like, and selecting memes is now second nature."
When it comes to the kinds of memes the followers of @laughing.chicks particularly enjoy, the creator previously told Bored Panda, “I found relatable memes are the ones that resonate the most. [Universal topics,] such as complaining about work, or bonding with your coworkers tend to do the best." And considering how popular the page has become, gaining over 14k new followers in the past couple of months, the creator is clearly doing something right. Well done on curating those memes!
We were fortunate enough to get in touch with the creator of @laughing.chicks again for this article, so we first asked if they could share any updates on how the account has been since we last spoke. "We have been posting more relatable memes, and as of today, memes related to threads," they shared.
We were also curious about whether their memes are targeting specifically to women, since many of them seem so relatable for everyone. "We have 85% female following, therefore, we post memes more relatable to women," the creator explained. "However, most of it is just relatable content for all."
When it comes to some of the creator's favorite posts that they've recently shared, they told Bored Panda, "There is one I pinned to the profile about Crocs and being mentally unstable. They have nothing to do with each other, but everyone loves to hate on Crocs."
And as for the future of @laughing.chicks, you'll have to stay tuned, pandas. "We are starting to build our threads account and will hopefully release merchandise one day," the creator revealed. So be sure to go follow them right here, or if you're interested in checking out some of their other accounts, be sure to visit @circleofidiots or @Whineforwine_!
We all know men and women both have equal potential to be hilarious, but the fact that this account is titled ‘Memes for Women’ got me wondering whether or not men and women have slightly different senses of humor. It doesn’t mean one gender is funnier than the other, but do we tend to enjoy different memes? In her book Humor’s Hidden Power: Weapon, Shield and Psychological Salve, Nichole Force, M.A. notes that research has shown women are more inclined to “take a narrative approach” and share humorous stories, while men “more commonly use one-liners and engage in slapstick.” Force also shares that “while women tend to use puns, self-deprecating humor and wordplay, men are more inclined to use physical and active humor.”
Research has also shown that men and women tend to adjust their style of humor depending on who their audience is. Force writes that, for example, Northwestern University psychologist Jennifer Hay found in 2000, after taping group conversations, “men were more likely to tease and try to one-up in their use of humor with other men.” When women were present, however, the men teased each other significantly less.
Similarly, research conducted by Martin Lampert of Holy Names University and Susan Ervin-Tripp of the University of California, Berkeley, found that in mixed company, women tend to be less self-deprecating and tease men more than they would tease other women. “The researchers concluded that men lighten up on the teasing with women out of a concern that it might repel them, while women become more assertive around men to counter feelings of vulnerability and to gain more equal footing with them,” Force noted.
Despite how hilarious countless women around the globe are, there is still a prevailing notion among many people that men are just funnier than women. In fact, one 2019 study claims that 63% of men are funnier than the average woman. (Ouch.) To get to the bottom of this, Olga Khazan at The Atlantic wrote a piece analyzing the “plight of the funny female.” One possible explanation for the belief that men are funnier than women is simply that men make more attempts at humor than women. In one experiment that professor Laura Mickes conducted, she gave male and female participants a list of random words and asked them to write paragraphs on them. Interestingly, the men chose to write more humorous paragraphs than the women, unprompted. However, when both parties were asked to use humor, the male and female groups were equally successful at being funny. The women just didn’t use humor as a default from the beginning.
“Men are willing to take more risks [in humor], and they also fail more miserably,” Gil Greengross, an evolutionary psychologist with Aberystwyth University in Wales, told The Atlantic. But even when their jokes don’t land, Greengross says “it's worth it [for men to try]. If you fail and you're not funny, you lost maybe a few minutes. But if the person laughs, the benefit can be huge.”
Men and women also tend to perceive humor differently in relationships. “Although both sexes say they want a sense of humor, in our research women interpreted this as ‘someone who makes me laugh,’ and men wanted ‘someone who laughs at my jokes,’” Rod A. Martin of Western University, Canada, told Scientific American. Apparently, in every context other than platonic relationships, men prefer women who laugh at their jokes over women who make jokes, while women prefer to have partners who are funny.
We hope you’re enjoying this list of hilarious, and perhaps painfully relatable, memes, pandas! Keep upvoting the ones that bring some joy to your day, and let us know in the comments which ones hit home for you. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more ‘Memes for Women,’ you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the laughing.chicks Instagram account right here!