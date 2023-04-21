Being a woman in 2023 can be both empowering and challenging. That's why we still need sources of laughter and inspiration, and @laughing.chicks on Instagram provides exactly that.

This account is a space to come together and look at the shared experiences of womanhood with a bit of levity. From navigating the dating world to dealing with sexist bosses, it has us covered with their funny and relatable memes.

So let's join the account's 454K followers and take a look at what content it has to offer.

laughing.chicks , CayMaryFit Report

Sad Quokka
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No.... That's what I do.... Then you have scars for eternity

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

TheElderNom
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When someone else does it for you.

laughing.chicks Report

Brudzisz
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This makes me want to start drinking Fanta

laughing.chicks Report

Sad Quokka
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This needs more upvotes. This is absolute gold!

laughing.chicks , punished_picnic Report

laughing.chicks , 2questionable Report

laughing.chicks , GAYiguzri Report

Ziggyc
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hits way too close to home .lol

laughing.chicks Report

Sad Quokka
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And none of them will come true

laughing.chicks , MNateShyamalan Report

Jihana
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait, you guys in the US get paid? All I got was money for public transport. But I loved doing it, it was a super interesting case.

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

Ovar
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a study that showed that if the husband was given information, the wife would be aware of all the details months later. If the wife was told information, the husband would largely remain unaware, because they largely don't listen to their wives. This is symptomatic of the larger societal method of invalidating and pathologising women. It's so much easier to control someone with no confidence that society obviously doesn't value or believe. Slavery going strong!

laughing.chicks Report

Sponge Blob
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

While this guy is an a*s, the point about "how was your day" is kind of true. It's not exactly stimulating.

laughing.chicks , baddestmamajama Report

laughing.chicks Report

Sponge Blob
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's fair. Won fight deserve some prize.

laughing.chicks , deenoony Report

Sponge Blob
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If only there were cheaper alternatives that would leave about $2000-3000 difference on her account. But hey, brand!

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks , Reen_Machine Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

Sandy D
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Grateful to be old af and thru menopause!

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

Sandy D
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I care far more about what dogs think of me than what people think, so this one I can really relate to

laughing.chicks Report

Sponge Blob
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They look like wax sculptures.

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

Sad Quokka
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um feathered dinosaur? You really that big?

laughing.chicks , Y2SHAF Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks , missmulrooney Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks , HenaJBryan Report

laughing.chicks , AzureDoo Report

Sad Quokka
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't even get that for a minute

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks , Sara_Uzer Report

Sandy D
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Take the teeth. The only way I'd go back to hs is knowing everything I know now, and having my old crone attitude of not caring what anyone thinks of me

laughing.chicks , vvitchymama Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks , yedoye_ Report

laughing.chicks , __sxzhr Report

Spidercat
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm offended that you were 18 in 2011.

laughing.chicks Report

David Martin
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dated a girl during high school once who insisted on paying for dinner, since she asked me to go there...which was fine, we were totally cool and on the same page, until I put some money down to leave a tip. Girl lost...her...damn...MIND! She made a scene, loudly reamed me out for trying to spend my money, and I got all the stares on our way out. And then we went to a movie following that, for bonus awkward! She had driven, so there was no backing out until the end of the date

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

laughing.chicks Report

Ovar
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not Aries, just dishonest

laughing.chicks Report

Brittania Kelli
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mom invited some second cousin twice removed kind of relative who happened to be the VP of Procter and Gamble to my wedding. My mom now owns a very nice set of Belgian Lace tableware that I had no use for.

laughing.chicks Report

