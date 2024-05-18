While women have been attempting to try their hands at comedy for as long as comedy has existed, unfortunately most ancient societies had a pretty dim view of female humor. The ancient Greeks, for all their literary and playwriting talent, would still use male actors for female roles.

Indeed, the common belief among ancient Greek men (which in some forms persists to this day) was that a woman’s sense of humor was based on her enjoyment of male jokes. However, they seemed to also be perfectly ok limiting a woman’s access to the stage to actually test this hypothesis, which might be pretty telling.