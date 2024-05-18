ADVERTISEMENT

Good jokes tend to be short, a punchline doesn’t hit the same if you have to wade through an endless mire of text. This is perhaps why X (formerly Twitter) was such a hub of humor, memes and hilarious posts, since a limited character count is like a secret hack for humor.
We’ve gathered some of the funniest and most relatable posts by women on X (formerly Twitter) that might make you chuckle. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts, feelings and experiences in the comments section below.

#1

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

goldengateblond Report

#2

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

peaaachesxx Report

#3

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

amydillon Report

While women have been attempting to try their hands at comedy for as long as comedy has existed, unfortunately most ancient societies had a pretty dim view of female humor. The ancient Greeks, for all their literary and playwriting talent, would still use male actors for female roles.

Indeed, the common belief among ancient Greek men (which in some forms persists to this day) was that a woman’s sense of humor was based on her enjoyment of male jokes. However, they seemed to also be perfectly ok limiting a woman’s access to the stage to actually test this hypothesis, which might be pretty telling.

#4

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

KimmyMonte Report

#5

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

raewolff_ Report

#6

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

alice_x_daniels Report

Part of the issue was that much of the paying power and thereby demand was skewed against female comedy. However, as women entered the workforce, they gained both the ability to “work” in comedy and to pay to consume it, like both arms of a set of bellows fanning a fire. By the 1920s, general demand for mass media, including comedy, finally gave some women the chance to shine.

#7

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

genmxn Report

#8

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

mom_needsalife Report

#9

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

belhanawelshefa Report

However, let’s face it, it’s not like the media we consume is now a perfect and fair representation. In Hollywood, for example, there are roughly 2.24 male characters for every female character in all types of films, not just comedy. This same study also found that roughly only 30% of women's roles even involve speaking.

#10

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

AbbyHiggs Report

#11

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

maddyismad4 Report

#12

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

Kristen_Arnett Report

However, unlike the old, focus-group-worshiping executives deciding on who gets to star where, social media is a tad more democratic. Indeed, you don’t need to somehow try open mic after open mic, if you want a shot at comedy, you can simply make a post here and there and see what gains traction.

#13

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

surajdukhii Report

Jahl
Jahl
Jahl
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is sad.... And why AI will eventually take over

#14

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

Nicebutcrazyred Report

#15

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

RiotGrlErin Report

This is perhaps why, as of 2023, online comedy is popular among female comedians, with 92% of them using Instagram and 89% using Twitter. The internet is full of comedy gold, so perhaps take note of the posters who tickle your fancy and give them a follow.

#16

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

KetakiPole Report

#17

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

alisontheread Report

#18

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

yeeeerika Report

Despite the clear and present evidence that women are, very regularly, funny, there still are sizable gender imbalances in comedy as well. UK comedy panel shows are, regularly, two thirds male, for example, limiting potential exposure for female comedians. The silver lining is that this is still a vast improvement from the 1980s, where women were just 3% of guests.

#19

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

_NatalieWould Report

#20

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

the_worst_vibes Report

#21

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

x_zaich Report

Similarly, in the US, most comedy club lineups will still be male-dominated. For example, in 2014, New York comedy club Carolines featured only 20% female performers. These numbers have improved since then, but 2014 was only a decade ago, women have been in the arts, one way or another, for centuries.

#22

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

CynicalTherapi1 Report

#23

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

FoucaultFanatic Report

#24

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

ollkorrect0 Report

Often, the female comedians of the past, like the legendary Phyllis Diller, had to resort to self-deprecation to draw a laugh. She would mock her own physical appearance and, at times, call herself ugly. Self-deprecation isn’t anything new in comedy, but it’s telling that female comedians were forced into this mold until quite recently.

#25

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

alyssaleann Report

#26

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

HighlyIngenious Report

#27

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

kkennnedi Report

Some have even gone as far as to argue that stand-up comedy is a male-dominated medium. Braggadocious stories, tales of exploits and aggressive language and punchlines all are still quite popular. Women are slowly changing this mode, but viewers still see the male elements of comedy as core components of it, not just things that have become normalized.

#28

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

elle91 Report

#29

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

sensualitay Report

#30

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

courtneyhalltv Report

This is why, despite some recent issues, X remains a heaven for comedy, intentional or not. The character limits foster creativity, you can get immediate feedback and folks can riff on each other's work in the replies. Plus it never hurts to see someone express in words something you have always felt deep down.

#31

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

kryzazzy Report

Libstak
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fave thing I heard and had the opportunity to reuse after being stuck behind a slow walker "I've seen continents move faster than this".

#32

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

gaialect Report

#33

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

4RlDA Report

#34

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

_brittanyv Report

#35

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

vxsjmz Report

#36

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

janaadiaa Report

#37

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

OrdinaryAlso Report

#38

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

sonofalli Report

#39

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

superkeara Report

#40

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

lolennui Report

#41

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

breolinger Report

#42

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

betelreloaded Report

#43

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

ciaraelliss Report

#44

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

nikkiii_x0 Report

#45

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

superkeara Report

#46

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

NourFarouk1 Report

#47

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

Lottie_Poppie Report

#48

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

DoctorPissPants Report

#49

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

visionbored2 Report

#50

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

AbbyHiggs Report

#51

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

itssherifield Report

#52

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

sadderlizards Report

#53

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

swiftlydunphy Report

#54

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

imbethmccoll Report

#55

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

AlannaBennett Report

#56

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

madisontayt_ Report

#57

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

_chase_____ Report

#58

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

natalievdavila Report

#59

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

aparnapkin Report

#60

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

roastmalone_ Report

#61

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

showmetheyamz Report

#62

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

sixfootcandy Report

#63

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

raysofberry Report

#64

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

MadHatterMommy Report

#65

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

__allanism Report

#66

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

RiotGrlErin Report

#67

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

Lilblack_heart Report

#68

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

brookskarly Report

#69

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

superkeara Report

#70

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

dietz_meredith Report

#71

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

AlaskanKate Report

#72

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

lethalrejection Report

Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that bad? I mean 77 percent of house builders are still men... (shoutout to women for doing that 23! Thats great!) But idk a lot of those guys build houses and say hiii

#73

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

itssherifield Report

Libstak
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had to do this at work because some OHS company came in at great expense to reduce accidents yadi yada. Like holding up 6 cars in the supermarket parking lot while you attempt a 10 point reversal into a space with your giant 4WD is not gonna cause no issues?

#74

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

kittysostoned Report

#75

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

oneawkwardmom Report

#76

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

RiotGrlErin Report

#77

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

ali_sivi Report

#78

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

ettesalveregina Report

#79

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

tenderlettuce Report

#80

Hilarious-Tweets-By-Women

jzux Report

