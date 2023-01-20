Saw a funny meme? Screenshot. An uncanny coincidence of something on your phone? Screenshot. Can’t believe what Jennifer just posted? Screenshot, screenshot, screenshot!

One can summon the finger combination needed to save an image on a screen nearly instantaneously. That just goes to show how much of an automatic action it has become. It allows us to share images with people and avoid the need for long explanations or descriptions that might suck the fun out of certain situations. (Kind of like when you have to explain a joke.)

The images from the r/screenshots subreddit sure need no description. Ranging from funny snippets of conversations to comical layouts, these gems speak for themselves. Scroll down for Bored Panda’s list of some of Reddit’s finest or check out these screenshots of Tinder conversations likely to be equally as amusing.

#1

Big Ooof

madhatterwitch2001 Report

#2

A Sheet

reddit.com Report

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
A keep. Which is what I want to do.

#3

Number Neighborhood

__CarmenSanDiego__ Report

Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Nowadays, if you do this, you number will be tagged as spam.

#4

The Normal Response 🤣

TrufflesTheCat Report

Follo00
Follo00
Why is that "MY" so aggressive?

#5

Well, Reddit?

TrashClear483 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Bored Panda: My spiritual wife is Headless Roach but she does not know!

#6

Reddit Is Meta Again

zoidbergenious Report

#7

Its Over 9000

economgical Report

Dan Bexell
Dan Bexell
That was an old joke. Not actually true, but completely believable regardlessjavascript:void(0);

#8

This Is Needed!

Mr-Irrelevance Report

Hotdogking
Hotdogking
It could be called Filmder! We need to make this happen

#9

5 Hours Crafts

tf_happens Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
*me trying to cut fries and position them to fall through the damn hole*

#10

He Had Us In The First Half

targetsamrat Report

#11

Car Son

reddit.com Report

#12

Humanity: We Have Problems

Bloody-Legendz Report

#13

Your Joking Right?

kaylee3005 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
*Puts back loo roll I was going to steal from the workplace.*

#14

Around The Globe

jungqama Report

#15

Puffer Puffer Pass

bleach_on_the_rocks Report

#16

Bruh

graallzone Report

#17

Okk

_OhhSam_ Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Sorry but I always remember "Matt Damon!" from Team America.

#18

It Be Like That

L8nighttalk25 Report

#19

Watermelons Having Better Social Life Than Me

tf_happens Report

Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Now, we need groups called “Seedless Catholics against Watermelons” and “Watermelons against Seedless Catholics.”

#20

Legend

RobRaziel Report

#21

He’s Not Wrong

Hairy_McClairy Report

un-izzy
un-izzy
I lived a 400% complete childhood then 3 times at the beach, one in swimming class.

#22

Right In The Feels

freakytahz Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Gentlemen, that is a SOLICITED duck pick, not an unsolicited one.

#23

Why Was The Egg Banned?

TrufflesTheCat Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
What if... people were allowed to open carry kinder eggs, to deter the bad guys from eating their kinder eggs?

#24

That's When You Know They Have Lost It

TrufflesTheCat Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
I also say "Look at us! We look so good together!!"

#25

Problem???

contagiousthought Report

#26

This Is From New Years 2017 Going Into 18, But This Still Makes Me Smile Every Time I Revisit It. I Texted My Dads Phone Number On New Years, Drunk And Sad. And I Honestly Didn’t Expect To Get A Response

reddit.com Report

Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Damn onion cutting ninjas!

#27

Not A Ww3 Related Post

lorven97 Report

#28

Albert

emily_jinkies Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Honestly, you could replace any of the alternatives with a duck, even one that sends duck pics.

#29

Where's The Lie

mrwnomega Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
I am starting to think that it is not a coincidence the cameras are there.

#30

Self Burn

josephusdewaterloo Report

#31

Well That Escalated Quickly

DarkLordLives Report

#32

An R/Askreddit Post Answered Itself

All_the_glitter Report

#33

No?

jungqama Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Jesus. "It was not an accident."

#34

I Can’t Even Begin

jeannesawyer Report

#35

Where Can I Find Top Quality Dog Content?

notdarylsalinas Report

#36

Thats So Sad

matthew777779 Report

J. God.
J. God.
Thanks. I was missing my depression 😭😭

#37

Dear Bire

shaykirouise Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
what's idiotic about this? Isn't 4th of July america's new year? /s

#38

He Do Be Lookin Fresh Doe

CosmicRift27 Report

Living Example
Living Example
Brushy One String. | love his stuff. Chicken in The Corn should be in the top 10. He'll definitely rock you.

#39

🤔🤔

Ssquishh Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
That pic makes me feel uncomfortable.

#40

Doxxing

Gloomy_the_outer_god Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Willful ignorance of the law is not a viable defense.

#41

I Mean Technically He's Right

NotAMoron2 Report

#42

Well

reddit.com Report

#43

Now Get Ready For

Gravidi Report

JJ
JJ
It's a real hing, though: bolero jackets

#44

Imagine A World Where Everyone Was This Generous

Furacity12 Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
how do you dry your a*s after splurting it with a bidet though? Do you drip dry? and what if the feces is really sticky and takes a long time to wash off? And how do you know it is all washed off? Do you look in the bowl to see if the bidet water is running clean? These things are mysteries to me.

#45

Big Brain Time

targetsamrat Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Have you guys tried Updoc?

#46

Oh My God

jeannesawyer Report

Raye West
Raye West
I want what they were on to have this thought

#47

Now This Is Epic

Juicy6969420 Report

#48

What Are The Odds

Depression-R-Us Report

#49

I Love These Types Of Comments Man!

JohnnyJohnnie Report

Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
Take a chicken, put it on its side, draw a line from its face to about a foot away with chalk. Then watch and see how long it takes to get up.

#50

U First

streetgrab Report

#51

Ah Yes, Cartoons

Born_from_a_porn Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
I think her name is Waifu actually.

#52

Perfect Fit?

sun-_-29 Report

Domi
Domi
This would freak me out.

#53

Yes, That's Sexist!!

sujit_senapati Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Okay, men CAN decide what is sexist, but not women though.

#54

Well Well

SonOfCuriosity Report

Gul Dukat
Gul Dukat
I think Michael Jackson did a song on this: "Grannie are you OK?"

#55

Finally Had It Happen

reddit.com Report

#56

Yes

DarkLordLives Report

Jojo
Jojo
I guess that's fair 💁🏻‍♀️😂

#57

Good. Old. Days

L8nighttalk25 Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
That was the good old days when the only thing you had to worry about was a clown in the sewer.

#58

Well Well Well

Issa19071999 Report

#59

Try It!

