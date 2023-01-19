Whether it's for finding a soulmate or a casual hookup, online dating has become one of the most popular avenues for singles. In the United States, for example, the number of people who use these services is expected to reach 53.3 million in 2024, up from 44.2 million in 2020.

When we're looking at such a huge crowd, naturally, it's going to be, let's say, colorful. And the subreddit r/Tinder is a great example of that. The community with 5.7 million members is constantly sharing and discussing memorable conversations and profiles they've had and seen on the app.

To show you just how chaotic all of it can be, we at Bored Panda compiled a list of their popular posts. I guess you just never know who is waiting for you one swipe away.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Her Bio Said Demisexual

Her Bio Said Demisexual

tN_Saiyan Report

25points
POST
#2

Why Are People Like This Lol. What Did They Expect?

Why Are People Like This Lol. What Did They Expect?

ShaidarHaran2 Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#3

Am I Too Old For Tinder?

Am I Too Old For Tinder?

Siliass Report

23points
POST
Aubrie Allen
Aubrie Allen
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Try to take over the world!

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

His Profile Says He’s “Very Sarcastic And Hope You Are Too” He Unmatched Immediately After This Exchange

His Profile Says He’s “Very Sarcastic And Hope You Are Too” He Unmatched Immediately After This Exchange

AnotherDoubtfulGuest Report

20points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He knows when he’s beat. 😂

0
0points
reply
#5

Ironic

Ironic

EmperorBinks Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#6

Let's Get To Know Each Other's

Let's Get To Know Each Other's

breadstick_bitch Report

18points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

English second language scammer maybe?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

First Time Being Single In 7 Years... Wow I Didn't Miss It

First Time Being Single In 7 Years... Wow I Didn't Miss It

PeteyPete2007 Report

17points
POST
C. Wade
C. Wade
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sir, this is a Wendy's.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#8

Bruh LMAO

Bruh LMAO

smol_egglet Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#9

I Thought It Was Pretty Funny

I Thought It Was Pretty Funny

andythisisyourfault Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#10

Was This Too Harsh?

Was This Too Harsh?

jack_sparrowe Report

15points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pardon me for my ignorance, but what is odp? :)

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Where Do I Sign Up

Where Do I Sign Up

buildingseas Report

14points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

‘Support me financially’ ummm what does that mean (and cue the downvote fairies)

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

I Let The Intrusive Thoughts In Again

I Let The Intrusive Thoughts In Again

HystericalMan Report

13points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Seems Kind Of Shallow?

Seems Kind Of Shallow?

TechnicallySuperior Report

13points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Well, I CAN have a preference, but you can't"

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#14

Either Way Would Work, I'm Not Picky

Either Way Would Work, I'm Not Picky

AntiMacro Report

13points
POST
Jul_Jul_C
Jul_Jul_C
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That one is funny smh...

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

I'm Unsure What Just Happened

I'm Unsure What Just Happened

Hippie92_ Report

10points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like the word ‘immature’ is used a lot these days

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

She Had Basketball As One Of Her Interests

She Had Basketball As One Of Her Interests

Intimidatratorador Report

10points
POST
Falcon
Falcon
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This made me giggle 😅

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

This Has To Be A New Low

This Has To Be A New Low

daintybanana Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

I Saw That Somebody Had Succes With This Pick Up Line, Thought I'd Try It Myself

I Saw That Somebody Had Succes With This Pick Up Line, Thought I'd Try It Myself

delano0408 Report

9points
POST
Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aloes gel is said to work wonders on burns...

0
0points
reply
#19

Her Profile Said She Had A PhD

Her Profile Said She Had A PhD

Mr_Poopy_Butthole89 Report

8points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So they're giving PhDs for participating now??

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#20

This Is Kinda D**kish Right?

This Is Kinda D**kish Right?

sierraalpha149 Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#21

I Hate Dating Apps So Much

I Hate Dating Apps So Much

poonieLord Report

8points
POST
#22

My Name Is Van And This Left Me Speechless. Bravo

My Name Is Van And This Left Me Speechless. Bravo

MoofMoofVan Report

8points
POST
Lord Mysticlaw
Lord Mysticlaw
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is hilarious and doesn't deserve to be on this list 🤣🤣🤣

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#23

What Do You Married People Think Abt This One

What Do You Married People Think Abt This One

Suspicious_Seaweed_8 Report

8points
POST
#24

Bio Said Tell Me A Bad Joke. Sigh

Bio Said Tell Me A Bad Joke. Sigh

mbitbb Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#25

Smooth

Smooth

Organic-Flatworm Report

6points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No but thats actually disgusting. I have a good relationship with my dad, that would be a huge red flag for me to have "daddy" nickname. Disgusting

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#26

Gentlemen Do Exist!

Gentlemen Do Exist!

ttaytay17 Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Just When I Was Beginning To Think That I Follow Rules 1 And 2

Just When I Was Beginning To Think That I Follow Rules 1 And 2

avuhcahdoe Report

5points
POST
#28

Well All Right Then

Well All Right Then

Kvellish Report

5points
POST
VikingAbroad
VikingAbroad
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like his date ideas. 🥰

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#29

She Actually Blocked/Unmatched

She Actually Blocked/Unmatched

Alternate962 Report

5points
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of "adults" have androids. Right pandas?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

Her Bio Said She Was A Childcare Chef... I Got Unmatched Pretty Fast

Her Bio Said She Was A Childcare Chef... I Got Unmatched Pretty Fast

nothingsecure Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Rizz.. He Stopped Responding

Rizz.. He Stopped Responding

wonderfull_waterfall Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#32

Well That Escalated Quickly

Well That Escalated Quickly

Leeta23 Report

4points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thats disgustinggg, my ex was just like that

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#33

Alright Boys, What Do I Do Here?

Alright Boys, What Do I Do Here?

Chowdergrrl Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#34

Note: Fighting Fire With Fire Will Get You Unmatched

Note: Fighting Fire With Fire Will Get You Unmatched

hastler17 Report

4points
POST
#35

Help…. Please

Help…. Please

SilentRecognition211 Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Flirt 100

Flirt 100

bennnile Report

4points
POST
#37

Tinder Providing Me With Quality Men Yet Again

Tinder Providing Me With Quality Men Yet Again

avreadriver Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#38

Like Getting Blood From A Stone

Like Getting Blood From A Stone

Are_You_Ok_Mate Report

3points
POST
#39

Guess Being A 26 Year Old Sophomore Should Be Embarrassing Lol

Guess Being A 26 Year Old Sophomore Should Be Embarrassing Lol

Brentoda Report

3points
POST
#40

Guess I'm A Murderer, Calling The Police Now

Guess I'm A Murderer, Calling The Police Now

TakeThisMedicine Report

3points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

I'm Stumped And Confused

I'm Stumped And Confused

JesterTheRequester Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#42

Too Harsh?

Too Harsh?

trumps-toilet Report

2points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think they were trying to be cute? But failed.

0
0points
reply
#43

I’m Having A Really Terrible Day So I Messaged This Guy Who I’ve Been Talking To For A Couple Of Weeks And- -

I’m Having A Really Terrible Day So I Messaged This Guy Who I’ve Been Talking To For A Couple Of Weeks And- -

RhiRhi12120 Report

2points
POST
#44

Your Phone Says A Lot About You

Your Phone Says A Lot About You

virt1028 Report

2points
POST
#45

Not Sure How I Was Supposed To Know This Requirement

Not Sure How I Was Supposed To Know This Requirement

thundercloudtemple Report

2points
POST
Lynne Hammar
Lynne Hammar
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

good thing this person self-screened themself

0
0points
reply
#46

Were*🤦‍♂️

Were*🤦‍♂️

fatcracks Report

2points
POST
#47

Are All Women On Tinder Flakey? So Far 100% Of My Matches Just Stop Replying In The Middle Of Convos

Are All Women On Tinder Flakey? So Far 100% Of My Matches Just Stop Replying In The Middle Of Convos

Synthwave_Vibes Report

1point
POST
#48

Tinder In Berlin

Tinder In Berlin

Paolohaiti1 Report

1point
POST
Follo00
Follo00
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why the Holocaust memorial? Really?

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!