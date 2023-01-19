Whether it's for finding a soulmate or a casual hookup, online dating has become one of the most popular avenues for singles. In the United States, for example, the number of people who use these services is expected to reach 53.3 million in 2024, up from 44.2 million in 2020.

When we're looking at such a huge crowd, naturally, it's going to be, let's say, colorful. And the subreddit r/Tinder is a great example of that. The community with 5.7 million members is constantly sharing and discussing memorable conversations and profiles they've had and seen on the app.

To show you just how chaotic all of it can be, we at Bored Panda compiled a list of their popular posts. I guess you just never know who is waiting for you one swipe away.