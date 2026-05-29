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Being in a long-term relationship is awesome. However, you’d be lying if you said that it doesn’t come with its challenges, weirdness, and slight annoyances. Luckily, inside jokes, levity, and having a good sense of humor all help push through the stress and frustrations. If you and your significant other can wholesomely laugh at yourselves, as well as each other, you’ll be fine.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest, most relatable, and accurate posts about married life from all over the internet, and they feel almost too personal. They’re best scrolled together with your partner, as well as your married friends.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Humorous marriage post about husband leaving wife home with pets

pirategrrl4life Report

33points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Amusing married life tweet about husband acting as best friend in arguments

    kellytheboss7 Report

    31points
    POST
    ed_rowland_1 avatar
    Dedly
    Dedly
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not had a real argument then?

    1
    1point
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    #3

    Married life social media post about bras and husbands misunderstanding

    kateshaefer087 Report

    29points
    POST
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    The American Psychological Association (APA) points out that one of the most fundamental things to keep your romantic relationship healthy is to prioritize regular, open, honest, and transparent communication.

    “Healthy couples make time to check in with one another on a regular basis. It's important to talk about more than just parenting and maintaining the household. Try to spend a few minutes each day discussing deeper or more personal subjects to stay connected to your partner over the long term.”

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    Part of this means that you have to tackle more difficult subjects and concerns, too, instead of keeping them secret and letting them fester.

    #4

    Funny married life joke about eating dinner early as they age

    steveolivas Report

    27points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, it's practically bed time after all.

    4
    4points
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    #5

    Married life funny story about man getting banana split for wife

    _sweet.rosy_ Report

    27points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    100% his wife had a pregnancy craving and he daren't go home without one. I made many 40-mile round trips at 1-2am when my wife was pregnant with our second daughter and craved the Jamaican fried dumplings from a specific takeaway in Nottingham.

    5
    5points
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    #6

    Hilarious married life tweet about eating fries in car and husband noticing leftover potato

    jenn_again_ Report

    26points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...and it's been eating fries.

    3
    3points
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    Arguments are, overall, unavoidable in relationships. However, they don’t necessarily have to be unhealthy. What matters is not confrontation, but rather how you confront your significant other.

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    “Couples that use destructive behavior during arguments — such as yelling, resorting to personal criticisms, or withdrawing from the discussion — are more likely to break up than are couples that fight constructively. Using constructive strategies like listening to your partner’s point of view and understanding their feelings is a healthier way to deal with disagreements,” the APA suggests.

    #7

    Wife jokes calling husband handsome in funny married life tweet

    Thee_GangsterGp Report

    25points
    POST
    #8

    Marriage humor about dinner choices with husband out of town

    deloisivete Report

    24points
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm perfectly capable of spending that kind of money on cheese, so I might not be the best person to ask

    13
    13points
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    #9

    Funny married life tweet about wife measuring a wall and expensive outcomes

    RandyGoat Report

    24points
    POST
    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better than measuring you and comparing oak or elm.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    Meanwhile, Brides magazine emphasizes that happy marriages tend to thrive when both partners:

    1. Support each other’s interests
    2. Nurture their individuality through activities and hobbies
    3. Stay connected by keeping their commitments
    4. Schedule date nights to strengthen their bond
    5. Avoid keeping score
    6. Respect each other’s contributions to the relationship
    #10

    Humorous social media post about married life as an ungovernable swamp witch when husband is away

    sarahhansonwrites Report

    24points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband and I have been married for almost 25 years. He is very familiar with the Ungovernable Swamp Witch.

    2
    2points
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    #11

    Funny marriage tweet about wife farting and calling husband disgusting after 18 years

    Jimbo072 Report

    24points
    POST
    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get a dog, blame dog. Do not get Talking Dog & Cat Buttons though or the dog will grass you up.

    1
    1point
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    #12

    Hilarious married life moment about asking for a screwdriver and vodka joke

    porterkelin Report

    23points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Abso-freakin'-lutely!! (BP version)

    0
    0points
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    Romantic relationships are a lot of hard work. They, like any other positive relationship in your life, require constant effort and upkeep. It’s not a “one and done” sort of deal. Do you know how relationship experts keep saying how you should “keep dating your spouse”? This is what they’re referring to.

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    You have to show your partner that you care about them. Consistently! And, to be fair, your significant other should reciprocate with the same care and effort that you bring to the table.

    Rekindling the passion between the two of you is possible, but it requires patience, a team effort, and a willingness to be playful, joyful, and vulnerable once again.

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    #13

    Funny married life tweet about cooking beliefs and cultural differences

    iconawrites Report

    23points
    POST
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we just say traditional? Please stop making everything slang for real.

    5
    5points
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    #14

    Witty married life tweet about checking a noise and suspicious bottled water request

    miles_commodore Report

    21points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would you have thought it was more legitimate if she had asked you to bring it IF you came back?

    3
    3points
    reply
    #15

    Marriage daily life tweet about asking thoughts on dinner every day

    DadBits Report

    21points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every day for the rest of _their_ life. I so miss this daily conversation, it was so much a part of us.

    4
    4points
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    You can show your partner affection in numerous ways.

    Spontaneously compliment them. Show them that you’re grateful for their help. Actively (try to) have a deep(er) conversation (than usual). Do something fun and instinctive. Make plans for a date.

    Your dating life should not end the moment you both say “I do” at the altar. When your partner feels like you are going the extra step and putting in the effort, the odds are that they will do the same.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Husband builds blanket fort with kids, wife humorously excluded in marriage tweet

    abbythelibb_ Report

    21points
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So get a packet out of the freezer

    3
    3points
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    #17

    Funny married life photo of woman with horse head wearing helmet

    MikeBales Report

    21points
    POST
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    #18

    Funny married couple competes to hide plastic eggs with chores as the prize

    KeruboSk Report

    20points
    POST
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    The NHS stresses the fact that the relationships you have with other people, as well as with yourself, are vital to your mental well-being. If you have healthy, positive, and supportive relationships, then you are also more likely to be happier and healthier.

    The added benefits are that these strong connections help keep loneliness, stress, and anxiety at bay.
    #19

    Funny married life tweet about stepping on a slug and husband's response

    emilykmay Report

    20points
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor Rodrigo. He was such a nice slug. RIP.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Funny married people social media post about cooking and moms

    thatindomom Report

    19points
    POST
    mariacurtis avatar
    Ria C.
    Ria C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Facts!! I have a few recipes that I cook like my mom. But thankfully he doesn't expect me to cook like his and he is a grill/bbq cooker so we compliment each other.

    1
    1point
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    #21

    Marriage tip about gift can openers for wives during Christmas

    simoncholland Report

    19points
    POST
    j22nol213 avatar
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I might be an outlier here, but PLEASE get me something useful! I got new utensils for Mother's Day! Spatulas and cookie sheets for Christmas! Two years ago my son and DiL gave me a Dyson vacuum for my birthday!! A Dyson!! I love that thing so much!!

    0
    0points
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    No matter what your social network and romantic life look like, your relationship with yourself is something fundamental. It is something that will affect you throughout, well, the rest of your life.

    “How we treat ourselves, our self-esteem, affects how well we look after ourselves and our ability to build good resilience,” the NHS states.

    Some things that can help your self-esteem include positive thinking, reframing unhelpful thoughts, and finding more neutral alternatives to negative thoughts and rumination.

    #22

    Wife shares grandma's fierce advice about secret bank account and marriage

    ceraliza Report

    19points
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Grandma had seen some sh.it in her life.

    0
    0points
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    #23

    Humorous marriage tweet about showing husband saved internet videos after trip

    deloisivete Report

    18points
    POST
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do this with the wife. I bookmark them and we watch them together

    3
    3points
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    #24

    Wife's funny tweet on marriage about husband forgetting word pre-heat while making pizza

    beckafreewrites Report

    18points
    POST
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    In the meantime, at the core of building and maintaining positive relationships with others, you will find things like respect, support, openness, honesty, and good communication.

    “Being able to speak openly about the way you are feeling and, in turn, listening to your partner, friend, or family member can strengthen relationships, reduce relationship anxiety, and help to protect your mental wellbeing.”

    On top of that, you should practice active listening. Pro-tip: If you are simply waiting for your turn to speak in a conversation, you’re not actively listening or engaging with the other person.

    #25

    Husband’s humorous take on chores and buying favorite yogurts for wife

    HenpeckedHal Report

    18points
    POST
    #26

    Humorous marriage social media post about kitchen drawer habits

    indoor_mom Report

    17points
    POST
    #27

    Funny married life moment about husband watching burrito eating closely

    danadonnelly Report

    17points
    POST
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    Moreover, you strengthen your relationships with those people that you actually spend time with. So, put in the effort to regularly check in with your friends and loved ones. Meet in person when you can. Call them and text them when you can’t. From your experience, it helps to plan live meet-ups in advance in specific detail because everyone is super busy with adulting. The upside is that having a set date you can look forward to is refreshing and energizing.

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    These are common-sense things, but you’d be surprised by how many problems pop up because someone can’t communicate their wants, needs, and boundaries because they feel embarrassed, awkward, or judged.

    #28

    Married life tweet joking about husband buying rotini pasta shapes for dinner

    tasha032218 Report

    17points
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who in their right mind is calling fusilli rotini? I had to look up that word, and then was like NO WAY!

    0
    0points
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    #29

    Funny story of husband taking baby to public fountain instead of splash pad

    EliMcCann Report

    17points
    POST
    mariacurtis avatar
    Ria C.
    Ria C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have proper splash pads in town(we didn't when i was younger) but some of the fountain installations around my town are still treated like splash pads because of the layout. To me it's a instinct to want to play in them especially on a hot summer day and I'm almost 50.

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #30

    Joke tweet about pregnant man emoji and ribs eaten in marriage

    uncledoomer Report

    17points
    POST
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, don't take away the mpreg emoji!!! I need to be able to mpreg react my freinds

    3
    3points
    reply
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    Which of these posts about married life did you find the most relatable, dear Pandas?

    How do you and your significant other keep your relationship happy and healthy, no matter how many years pass?

    What advice would you give newlyweds who feel a bit stressed and overwhelmed by it all?

    Do you have any fun date ideas that you’d like to share with all of us?

    We’d love for you to share your thoughts, tips, and experiences in the comments.
    #31

    Funny married moment on a plane with seat swapping request

    miralifts Report

    16points
    POST
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    #32

    Married life joke about husband's opinions on cooking and baking

    allholls Report

    16points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ignorance releases your opinions from all confinements and constraints. I could cite examples.

    2
    2points
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    #33

    Hilarious married life tweet about winning Powerball by getting anniversary date wrong

    daddygofish Report

    16points
    POST
    #34

    Marriage described as two people yelling from different rooms

    weekdayjokes Report

    16points
    POST
    #35

    Hilarious married life tweet about guessing a stranger seen at Costco

    dlicj Report

    16points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I was talking to Jane today." "Jane? Jane who?" "You know, Jane Jane." "Oh, yes, now you've said it twice it's obvious."

    0
    0points
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    #36

    Hilarious story of accidentally stealing a dog in married life

    clhubes , clhubes Report

    15points
    POST
    cathyjobaker avatar
    Cathy Jo Baker
    Cathy Jo Baker
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or the dog was like, "Wow, I'm on an adventure!"

    2
    2points
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    #37

    Funny marriage tweet about blind playdate arranged by husband

    chionogirl Report

    15points
    POST
    audreydennison avatar
    sweetpea
    sweetpea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i love everything about this post

    2
    2points
    reply
    #38

    Funny married life tweet about husband giving confusing directions to kid's game

    Oceanbreeze473 Report

    15points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "No, the other left".

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    Couple shares secret to marriage: dining alone twice a week for quality time

    Clarabell045788 Report

    15points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can here Ronnie Corbett saying this!

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #40

    Witty married couple text about bringing chips from kitchen

    DocAtCDI Report

    15points
    POST
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    #41

    Funny married life moment with wife cracking bathroom door after toilet paper text

    jakebrodes Report

    15points
    POST
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    #42

    Married life post joking about husband's quick return to sleep after bathroom trip

    purealexandra Report

    14points
    POST
    #43

    Humorous married life post about caring for sick partner during blizzard

    writtenpony Report

    14points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could be worse; the blizzard could be inside.

    0
    0points
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    #44

    Married couple's funny take on watching a hockey show

    scarymommy Report

    14points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is like when my mom and I took my baseball-fanatic grandfather to see Bull Durham, and afterwards, when asked how he liked the "the baseball movie", he said, "Well, it wasn't really about baseball...". (Also, there is a special kind of mortification to seeing films with bedroom scenes sitting next to your mother and grandfather!)

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #45

    Humorous married life tweet about daily talks of sleep with wife

    RealRodLacroix Report

    14points
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mr Auntriarch's morning greeting is usually "it lives! it breathes!" Which frankly is somewhat impertinent, it's still morning. Technically. Oh and I'm retired, have I mentioned that before?

    3
    3points
    reply
    #46

    Funny married life tweet about husband talking to a lost file on computer

    amandaknox Report

    14points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The struggle is real.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #47

    Humorous post about electric toothbrush and wife's quiet questions

    heated_seats Report

    14points
    POST
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    #48

    Funny married life story about frozen meatballs and crockpot expert mishap

    dureenhoerl5066 Report

    14points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    337PM? How many hours are in a day on your planet? And how big are those meatballs? 210 hours cooking sounds rather extreme.

    0
    0points
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    #49

    Funny married life story about a fussy husband and nap resolving the situation

    yuchiwildflower Report

    14points
    POST
    #50

    Humorous married life photo of dirty sink with leftover noodles showing husband's dishwashing

    maggieeliotauthor Report

    14points
    POST
    ed_rowland_1 avatar
    Dedly
    Dedly
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hair plus shower. Sorry you lose this round.

    0
    0points
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    #51

    Funny married life tweet about hiding Thin Mints as an anniversary gift in nightstand

    sixfootcandy Report

    14points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you really think he doesn't know that by now? The irony is that he cannot now steal the mints without admitting that he went looking to see what his present was. Task failed successfully,

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #52

    Wife recommends movies but forgets titles and actors involved

    WillieHandler Report

    14points
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    #53

    Marriage humor about couple fighting over hidden candy

    EvenTheDogsABoy Report

    14points
    POST
    #54

    Funny married people social media post about books and home being called a box

    justme_7264 Report

    13points
    POST
    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, well if that's how we're measuring, then I clearly need more books.

    3
    3points
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    #55

    Witty married tweet about bacon stolen from fridge by wife

    EODHappyCaptain Report

    13points
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely true. There are also cold leftover lasagne thieves

    5
    5points
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    #56

    Married life story about husband helping with coffee and outfit

    ouiwegirl Report

    13points
    POST
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    #57

    Humorous married life post about wife thrifting and husband’s worried response

    jerryteixeira Report

    13points
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hehe, when I text Mr Auntriarch to ask him to come to the charity shop and bring the sack truck

    4
    4points
    reply
    #58

    Married life humorous tip about hiding things from husband in fridge at eye level

    indoor_mom Report

    13points
    POST
    #59

    Funny married life social media post about lost spark in bed with humorous list of items removed

    kkidd2023 Report

    13points
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How much glamour can a person cope with?

    1
    1point
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    #60

    Challenges of renovating while married to a man with strong design preferences

    capstellium Report

    13points
    POST
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    #61

    Marriage joke about spouse playing loud videos next to partner

    CycIon3 Report

    13points
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And a good marriage is that not happening

    6
    6points
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    #62

    Hilarious married life story about chicken thighs and freezer confusion

    dadpickupline Report

    13points
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    #63

    Humorous married life post about having a cold versus spouse's cold

    simoncholland Report

    12points
    POST
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    #64

    Funny married life social media post about dry January and drinking Sauvignon Blanc

    beckafreewrites Report

    12points
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    #65

    Wife goes to gym, husband laughs at daughter's trust in marriage

    the_social_healer Report

    12points
    POST
    #66

    Marriage humor post about husband and Girl Scout cookies

    britney_like_spears Report

    12points
    POST
    #67

    Funny married life tweet about forgetting grocery list and following another dad

    daddygofish Report

    12points
    POST
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    #68

    Wife's joke about menopause symptom being husband's breathing and him breathing while reading

    heyshannonlee , heyshannonlee Report

    12points
    POST
    belamybelamy avatar
    Olive Moon
    Olive Moon
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kate Gosselin? Is that you?

    0
    0points
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    #69

    Husband jokes about lost car key in wife's jeans in funny marriage tweet

    Kobpascal Report

    12points
    POST
    #70

    Humorous tweet about paying to watch Mayweather vs McGregor fight

    simoncholland Report

    12points
    POST
    #71

    Funny married life social media post about unusual bagel cutting

    I do feel the need to clarify that he was not making bagel chips, he did not do it with cream cheese, and he’s from Saskatchewan. He topped these babies with eggs.

    shirajgold Report

    12points
    POST
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I don't think they have Jews in Saskatchewan

    1
    1point
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    #72

    Social media joke about wife yelling at TV with fake British accent

    mrdubblup Report

    11points
    POST
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    #73

    Marriage text message showing spouse ignoring a loving message

    RobertMSterling Report

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    ed_rowland_1 avatar
    Dedly
    Dedly
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'I love you' 'I know'

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    #74

    Funny married life tweet about getting unexpected Amazon packages in January

    deloisivete Report

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    #75

    Funny married life story about party IDs shared on social media

    thecomfycreatures Report

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    #76

    Humorous married life tweet about craving sushi during period

    danadonnelly Report

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    #77

    Funny married life post about husband plowing property with four-wheeler

    shannonstacey Report

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    #78

    Hilarious married life anecdote about husband's minimal packing for trip

    dislygirl622 , dislygirl622 Report

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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Were you worried his period would start early? I only ever take the right number and I’m a woman.

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    #79

    Funny married couple story about complicating a Pinterest recipe

    heated_seats Report

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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I loathe Pinterest. This is because I google how to make something and click on a promising link (if I’m not paying very careful attention) only to find it’s a Pinterest entry with just a picture. What help is that to absolutely anybody? Then I try to follow through to the actual instructions and it’s either impossible or a completely arcane labyrinth. I don’t get the purpose. Here’s a page of pictures of things that can be made, but no one wants you to know how to do it. Ridiculous.

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    #80

    Humorous married life tweet venting about husband's mom with drink

    deloisivete Report

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    #81

    Couple humor about making coffee and wife convincing husband to brew it

    sixfootcandy Report

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    #82

    Married couple's humorous tweet about flight delays and needing alone time in bedroom

    Parkerlawyer Report

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    #83

    Golf player waving with caption big dog in funny married life tweet

    Whotfismick Report

    9points
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    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You text your wife your an a*****e alcoholic?

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