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Being in a long-term relationship is awesome. However, you’d be lying if you said that it doesn’t come with its challenges, weirdness, and slight annoyances. Luckily, inside jokes, levity, and having a good sense of humor all help push through the stress and frustrations. If you and your significant other can wholesomely laugh at yourselves, as well as each other, you’ll be fine.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest, most relatable, and accurate posts about married life from all over the internet, and they feel almost too personal. They’re best scrolled together with your partner, as well as your married friends.