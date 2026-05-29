83 Funny Times Married People Went On Social Media To Share About Their Life Instead Of Going To Therapy (New Pics)
Being in a long-term relationship is awesome. However, you’d be lying if you said that it doesn’t come with its challenges, weirdness, and slight annoyances. Luckily, inside jokes, levity, and having a good sense of humor all help push through the stress and frustrations. If you and your significant other can wholesomely laugh at yourselves, as well as each other, you’ll be fine.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest, most relatable, and accurate posts about married life from all over the internet, and they feel almost too personal. They’re best scrolled together with your partner, as well as your married friends.
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The American Psychological Association (APA) points out that one of the most fundamental things to keep your romantic relationship healthy is to prioritize regular, open, honest, and transparent communication.
“Healthy couples make time to check in with one another on a regular basis. It's important to talk about more than just parenting and maintaining the household. Try to spend a few minutes each day discussing deeper or more personal subjects to stay connected to your partner over the long term.”
Part of this means that you have to tackle more difficult subjects and concerns, too, instead of keeping them secret and letting them fester.
Arguments are, overall, unavoidable in relationships. However, they don’t necessarily have to be unhealthy. What matters is not confrontation, but rather how you confront your significant other.
“Couples that use destructive behavior during arguments — such as yelling, resorting to personal criticisms, or withdrawing from the discussion — are more likely to break up than are couples that fight constructively. Using constructive strategies like listening to your partner’s point of view and understanding their feelings is a healthier way to deal with disagreements,” the APA suggests.
I'm perfectly capable of spending that kind of money on cheese, so I might not be the best person to ask
Meanwhile, Brides magazine emphasizes that happy marriages tend to thrive when both partners:
- Support each other’s interests
- Nurture their individuality through activities and hobbies
- Stay connected by keeping their commitments
- Schedule date nights to strengthen their bond
- Avoid keeping score
- Respect each other’s contributions to the relationship
My husband and I have been married for almost 25 years. He is very familiar with the Ungovernable Swamp Witch.
Romantic relationships are a lot of hard work. They, like any other positive relationship in your life, require constant effort and upkeep. It’s not a “one and done” sort of deal. Do you know how relationship experts keep saying how you should “keep dating your spouse”? This is what they’re referring to.
You have to show your partner that you care about them. Consistently! And, to be fair, your significant other should reciprocate with the same care and effort that you bring to the table.
Rekindling the passion between the two of you is possible, but it requires patience, a team effort, and a willingness to be playful, joyful, and vulnerable once again.
Can we just say traditional? Please stop making everything slang for real.
You can show your partner affection in numerous ways.
Spontaneously compliment them. Show them that you’re grateful for their help. Actively (try to) have a deep(er) conversation (than usual). Do something fun and instinctive. Make plans for a date.
Your dating life should not end the moment you both say “I do” at the altar. When your partner feels like you are going the extra step and putting in the effort, the odds are that they will do the same.
The NHS stresses the fact that the relationships you have with other people, as well as with yourself, are vital to your mental well-being. If you have healthy, positive, and supportive relationships, then you are also more likely to be happier and healthier.
The added benefits are that these strong connections help keep loneliness, stress, and anxiety at bay.
I might be an outlier here, but PLEASE get me something useful! I got new utensils for Mother's Day! Spatulas and cookie sheets for Christmas! Two years ago my son and DiL gave me a Dyson vacuum for my birthday!! A Dyson!! I love that thing so much!!
No matter what your social network and romantic life look like, your relationship with yourself is something fundamental. It is something that will affect you throughout, well, the rest of your life.
“How we treat ourselves, our self-esteem, affects how well we look after ourselves and our ability to build good resilience,” the NHS states.
Some things that can help your self-esteem include positive thinking, reframing unhelpful thoughts, and finding more neutral alternatives to negative thoughts and rumination.
I do this with the wife. I bookmark them and we watch them together
In the meantime, at the core of building and maintaining positive relationships with others, you will find things like respect, support, openness, honesty, and good communication.
“Being able to speak openly about the way you are feeling and, in turn, listening to your partner, friend, or family member can strengthen relationships, reduce relationship anxiety, and help to protect your mental wellbeing.”
On top of that, you should practice active listening. Pro-tip: If you are simply waiting for your turn to speak in a conversation, you’re not actively listening or engaging with the other person.
Moreover, you strengthen your relationships with those people that you actually spend time with. So, put in the effort to regularly check in with your friends and loved ones. Meet in person when you can. Call them and text them when you can’t. From your experience, it helps to plan live meet-ups in advance in specific detail because everyone is super busy with adulting. The upside is that having a set date you can look forward to is refreshing and energizing.
These are common-sense things, but you’d be surprised by how many problems pop up because someone can’t communicate their wants, needs, and boundaries because they feel embarrassed, awkward, or judged.
Who in their right mind is calling fusilli rotini? I had to look up that word, and then was like NO WAY!
We have proper splash pads in town(we didn't when i was younger) but some of the fountain installations around my town are still treated like splash pads because of the layout. To me it's a instinct to want to play in them especially on a hot summer day and I'm almost 50.
No, don't take away the mpreg emoji!!! I need to be able to mpreg react my freinds
Which of these posts about married life did you find the most relatable, dear Pandas?
How do you and your significant other keep your relationship happy and healthy, no matter how many years pass?
What advice would you give newlyweds who feel a bit stressed and overwhelmed by it all?
Do you have any fun date ideas that you’d like to share with all of us?
We’d love for you to share your thoughts, tips, and experiences in the comments.
Ignorance releases your opinions from all confinements and constraints. I could cite examples.
This is like when my mom and I took my baseball-fanatic grandfather to see Bull Durham, and afterwards, when asked how he liked the "the baseball movie", he said, "Well, it wasn't really about baseball...". (Also, there is a special kind of mortification to seeing films with bedroom scenes sitting next to your mother and grandfather!)
Mr Auntriarch's morning greeting is usually "it lives! it breathes!" Which frankly is somewhat impertinent, it's still morning. Technically. Oh and I'm retired, have I mentioned that before?
Oh, well if that's how we're measuring, then I clearly need more books.
Hehe, when I text Mr Auntriarch to ask him to come to the charity shop and bring the sack truck
I do feel the need to clarify that he was not making bagel chips, he did not do it with cream cheese, and he’s from Saskatchewan. He topped these babies with eggs.
I loathe Pinterest. This is because I google how to make something and click on a promising link (if I’m not paying very careful attention) only to find it’s a Pinterest entry with just a picture. What help is that to absolutely anybody? Then I try to follow through to the actual instructions and it’s either impossible or a completely arcane labyrinth. I don’t get the purpose. Here’s a page of pictures of things that can be made, but no one wants you to know how to do it. Ridiculous.