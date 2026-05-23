As a warning to all couples, cheating victims spilled the tea online about the ways that they found out about their significant others’ double lives, and it is wild. We’re bringing their raw and real stories to you, and they’re a reminder of all the overt and subtle relationship red flags to look out for.

Just for a moment, imagine coming back home from deployment to realize that someone else is living in your home. The moment you find out that your soulmate has cheated on you can make you feel like your heart is literally breaking. If your partner has any integrity left, they will tell you about the affair. However, in most cases, they will try to hide their infidelity, and you will stumble upon the unsavory truth by accident.

#1 Came home from deployment, some dude was living in my house.

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#2 Started with my kid saying “I don’t want a new daddy, I love this daddy” to me when tucking her in one night. I then dug around and found it all out.

#3 Neighbors told me.

The most fundamental thing that heavily implies your partner might be cheating on you is a sudden, radical shift in their behavior. That’s not to say that every behavior or habit change is ‘proof’ of infidelity (they might be stressed at work or in their personal life, or they’re putting in the effort to be a better partner), but it is incredibly suspicious to say the least. ADVERTISEMENT If your soulmate is suddenly cagey and secretive when they were previously bubbly and open, or incredibly loving and caring when they’re usually more emotionally reserved, it might be because they’re struggling with guilt. A huge, neon-bright red flag is if your significant other becomes super protective of their electronic devices, changes their account passwords, opts out of family-sharing, and takes calls and texts in secret.

#4 Got an fb message from a friend that started with, “Please don’t hate me but…” She proceeded to tell me my boyfriend who I had been dating on and off for two years was dating her other friend. She realized it was the same guy when I posted pics of us on vacation.



He had always been super weird about me not tagging him in pics—i forget what cockamamie excuse he gave at the time as this was 15ish years ago. Of course I thanked my friend and told her please tell the other woman I’m not mad and she can call me ASAP.



Phone rang 2 min later and we instantly aligned with one other and compared notes on the lying liar. He of course told both of us the other one was crazy and stalking him. We both kicked him to the curb and have stayed friendly to this day.

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#5 He asked our 21yo daughter to help him with an email. When she started typing in the recipient name other emails with the same name popped up. She noticed some were replies to a post on a dating site.



Later she looked in his browser history and multiple adult companion sites. She told me and I looked at his bank accounts - we’ve always kept them separate but I have his passwords - and found cash withdrawals of $600-$1000 per week. Phone records showed hundreds of texts and calls to adult companions.



Confronted him and he admitted to all of it but didn’t apologize for the lying or cheating. Suggested marriage counseling. I filed for divorce.

#6 She went through my phone. She didn’t find anything incriminating but I wondered where her paranoia came from and started to pay attention to her behavior with her own phone. And it all unraveled.

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Another thing that should make you suspicious is that your partner is—again, suddenly, unusually—unreachable, and you have no idea what they’re doing, where, or with whom. Having a bit of personal privacy in a relationship is healthy; however, it is suspicious if you don’t willingly share parts of your day with your loved one. Privacy and secrecy are worlds apart. What’s more, you should be wary of altered schedules, “working late” out of the blue, inconsistent explanations, tons of criticism toward you, and bizarre expenses.

#7 The girl purposely hid her lipstick in his car so I could find it🥲💔.

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#8 Was on a FaceTime with her mother showing off our newborn when the messages started popping up on the ipad.

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#9 Cell phone went from no password and left everywhere and constantly asking me to check it for her, to locked screen, no notification sounds, and her getting out of the shower midway because she "accidentally left her phone away from her". initially thought this was just an odd change.



At the same time, she started texting me to get the kids from the babysitter after I was done working, because she "had an appointment". I don't get done with work for 3 hours after her, and at a time of day that Dr appointments no longer happen.



Proof came when she saved intimate pictures of them that uploaded to google photos on our computer that I had the log in too.

While some cheaters have less time and energy for intimacy with their main partner, others, in fact, feel more energized. A sudden spike in the frequency and variety of your intimacy should get your inner alarm bells ringing. Meanwhile, some cheaters, in order to protect themselves and project their feelings, might accuse you of being unfaithful to them. ADVERTISEMENT It is usually awesome if your partner takes a bigger interest in being fitter, healthier, and more stylish. Who doesn’t want a happier and livelier soulmate, after all? And yet, if these interests appear out of nowhere, it might be that they’re trying to impress someone else, aside from you.

#10 He told me. After he’d fathered a child with a one night stand. I didn’t find out until the baby was a year old and he was being sued for child support. I left him the next day.

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#11 He just ghosted me after a year and a half. I called my best friend of 20 years sobbing, the girl I met at 6 and went through every phase of childhood to adulthood with.



And she didn't pick up. Or return my call. Day 3, I sat up electrified. It was her. Drove to his house and there was her car.



Men are abundant and he's of low value. So I wasn't missing a cheating piece of work. But there's no replacing a best friend from childhood and the betrayal was compounded by his mom living across from me and seeing them together at her house daily.



Everything is so good 15 years later. Have an amazing best friend that feels like a sister and the most amazing husband and 2 kids. They both flamed out and last I heard, he was buying pills in Mexico and selling them to his friends. She's unemployed with 3 DUIs.

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#12 First time I caught him in my own room with some girl it was a house party for new years.



Second time we were living together another house party I went to bed around 11pm. I woke up at 2am something startled me awake to this day not sure what it was to be honest, but in the end I was spooked. So, I walked out of our room to the living room. He was there going at it with one of my close girlfriends and some dude from his work. Honestly, it was so upsetting and shocking I thought I’d have like words to yell at them but I just ended up going to the bathroom and threw up.





Packed a bag and grabbed my dog, called my brother, and left. Never looked back in the end this cheating probably saved my life. It wasn’t until I left him and got some therapy I realized how horrible he was. So, oddly I’m grateful to have caught him because it helped me get out.



I do think often about my ex friend she married him they were sleeping together for sometime she was a few months pregnant when I caught them. I cant imagine trying to parent with someone like him. I hope she’s ok and maybe he isn’t like that with her.



Anyway, once a cheater always a cheater. Learned that the hard way.

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This is a super sensitive topic, but if you feel like venting or warning others, you can do so in the comments. Have you been cheated on, or have you ever been unfaithful to your partner? How did you find out about the affair? In your experience, what are some of the most subtle infidelity red flags that everyone should keep an eye out for?

#13 I watched it. I’d known her for 15 years, she catered our wedding. I’d been with him for 6 years when we got married and she’d known him for less than a year. The pandemic hit and suddenly he was worried about her because she lived alone (she lived with her 17 yr old daughter). She’d invite us to lunch and he’d just leave without me. Basically they were making every excuse to be together without me. Finally she came to our house and was so dismissive of everything I said that I left the room. No one came to check on me. He left a few days later.



We were married for 8 months and had just bought a house. When they finally got together it lasted ~6-8 weeks. I could have told them they were poorly matched. He’s back living with his mother, where I found him.

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#14 A friend of the person he was cheating on me with sent me screenshots of them together that his affair partner posted on Instagram. That’s also how I found out that his “work trips” were actually to cheat on me.

#15 Found Grindr installed on my ex husband's phone he told me after having a baby I wasn't attractive to him anymore and sometimes he just really wanted to suck a men's privates and I didn't have one so It wasn't fair if I stopped him.

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#16 A school mate of the person my person was cheating with called me at work to tell me. they were a complete stranger but hated the way the person was speaking about me and felt sympathy.

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#17 Every time he left to visit his family in the neighboring state (which I've visited before with him) he used my social anxiety as an excuse for me to stay home.



The last time was for two weeks. Rarely called, barely responded when he did answer. I knew then it was over.



I was in love, I was young and trusted him too easily, but not stupid. I knew even if he denied it. He was a coward and tried to frame it like he didn't want to hurt my feelings.



It's also kinda hard to deny it when after an 8 year relationship you immediately get engaged to a girl in that neighboring state.



That's the simplified version of it.



F you, Kyle.

#18 They were coworkers and she was always super chummy so I had brought my concerns up to him several times that she was being waaaay too friendly and handsy. Turns out, He was cheating with her for 2 years, but he did a good job hiding it behind “going to hangout and get drinks with the work crew” and I’m not into the bar scene much. I saw him walking in town leaving a bar with her leaning her head on his shoulder. He said “she was just really drunk.” I told him I didn’t want him hanging out with her anymore. Soon after, one night after he told me explicitly that he wasn’t going to hang out with her I asked to see his phone when he got home. Instead of letting me see it, he threw it off our balcony.

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#19 With one guy, I googled him and found an article with pictures of his wife reading a children’s book she had written about a story he had told me on our first date. The article referenced their happy family. She had the same first name I did.



With a more recent ex, saw another woman on the security camera in my home while I was out of town. I’d had suspicions so I set the alarm to notify me when the front door had been opened.

#20 Flew her out to spend some time together while we had time before fall classes began.



She was acting weird and didn't want to share my room. Fine, whatever, we had a spare.



Second night, I heard her and my lifelong best friend going to pound town through a wall that was shared with the bathroom.



Went to approach them about it - not angry, but definitely upset, confused, and hurt.



The door was barricaded with her luggage. So I tried talking through the door. When they refused to talk, I left the apartment with intentions of jumping from the nearby bridge.



Decided against it. Came back home after a couple of hours.



Cops. Everywhere. Looking for me. They were told that I had attacked them and was "armed and dangerous".



So when I showed up, I had about a dozen weapons locked on me and cops yelling at me about where my weapons were, etc.



I ended up going to jail for a weekend, getting a couple no contacts against me, dealing with a year of court cases that ate up my college funds.. in an attempt to stay out of prison for something I didn't even do.



Then, I had to work through serious PTSD for 10 years.



0/10, do not recommend.

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#21 I found out on our ring doorbell, said doorbell video went viral and helped pay for the divorce.

#22 He walked past me with a baby stroller.

#23 It’s weird. I can sense changes in a persons energy towards me. I’ve been told it’s because i was traumatized and hurt as a child.



I’m also never wrong.

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#24 I came home unexpectedly for lunch to find a heavily pregnant woman sitting on my couch and him standing there looking all surprised Pikachu.

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#25 A work colleague of mine, male (not me I promise) was out with his girlfriend at a restaurant celebrating the girlfriend's birthday. Also present was the parents of the girlfriend and other members of her family. Now, the girlfriend and all the members of the family did not know the male was married. He had been married 9 years and had been leading a double life since meeting this girlfriend a few months prior. Everyone had a great time and the male insisted on paying the bill at the end of the night. This was in the days of cheque books. The male wrote out the cheque and the father of the mistress noticed the cheque was a joint account for the male and his wife in both their names i.e Mr and Mrs John Doe, and promptly brought it to everyone's notice. You can imagine the chaos. His wife and girlfriend both left him the next day.

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#26 Things weren't going well. We tried counselling. Things didn't improve. After some months of scratching my head, why couldn't we make things work, I decided to end things before it got really ugly. I moved out a couple of weeks later.



One week to the day after I moved out her new beau moved in. Her stained-glass tutor. He left his wife and 1 month old baby to do so.



Clang!

#27 A lady of the night sent me a *linkedin message* bc he had walked out without paying. Who knew they were LinkedIn of all places lmao.

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#28 In my worse days, I was working a 12 hour shift at a hospital doing patient meal prep.



I get a text. She says she doesn't want to do this, and we need to talk.



Get home, and we talk. She tells me she met someone.



She then tells me they had intercourse right our bed, while I was at work.



Not a double life, but it was a double emotional reckoning.



She proceeded to follow me around, wanting to hook up and get back together just to run off with another dude the next day.



Basically, it was one giant test to see if I'd continue caving for her.



She still does it to this day, hitting me up. I ignore her completely but I let her watch my socials from my friendlist. She can see the awesome life I had from those sidelines.

#29 One of her best friends that was way hotter told me.



All of my friends that were hanging out with my gf and her side piece never told me then justified it.



In the end, I won. Her friend told me for a very specific reason.



College was fun.

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#30 Short-ish version of the story is I had a dream that I confronted her and asked her if she’d been sleeping with someone and then the dream ended. I’d been sleeping in the basement between night shifts and when I woke up i went upstairs and I confronted her in the same way in the same spot in the house as in the dream. It was crazy. Things had been bad between us for a while but I had no specific reason to believe anything was happening other than a feeling, and then that dream. Things got worse from there.

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#31 He was showing me pictures on his phone and I swore I saw a pic of woman's privates.



He quickly put it away and I acted like I didn't see anything. The next day I went to our home computer and looked in the trash photos.



Heart breaking rug pulled completely out from under me. He didn't realize his phone was synced to our computer.

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#32 One of my son’s preschool classmates’ mom texted me a photo of his online dating profile. He claimed it was an old profile (we’ve been together more than 7 years) - I’m not stupid, so I did a little digging in his phone.



Found some explicit texts. He claimed that was one moment of weakness, a mistake. I physically couldn’t relax, so I did a deeper dive into his phone. All kinds of messages arranging meetings with adult companions - throughout our entire relationship.



Messaging barely legal young women on Instagram and TikTok about how beautiful they are and asking to send them money. Thousands of dollars on OnlyFans. Texts from women he met on tinder about their dates. Notes with opening lines for dating apps, instructions for how to meet adult companions for in calls, dating app profile blurbs.



I found all of that in less than an hour before getting interrupted by our crying one year old. I’m sure there’s more. He’s still lying about it.

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#33 Went to pick her up at the bar, when I entered to get her. Some guy walked up to me and asked if I was with her. Then Proceeded to tell me his best friend was on the dance floor making out with her. She immediately started acting weird and rushed us out the door.

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#34 Instagram. I had my suspicions about him and a girl who was basically a mini me. 4 years younger or so but same university, same major, same height, etc and she had posted pics of them at Disneyland for her birthday which was a few days after mine and he had sent me an edible arrangement for mine. We’d been “exclusive” for several months at that point. What a joke.

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#35 LDR. She kept saying “You need to claim me” which struck me as very odd. One time I went to visit her, and her housemate, who had previously been very friendly, did her best to give me a wide berth. But one time when GF & I were talking in the kitchen, housemate came in to make tea. I could see her over my GF’s shoulder rolling her eyes at what my GF was saying about our relationship. It was all so suspicious, I later asked my GF if there was something going on I didn’t know about. She said “Nooooo!” but looked away as she said it. I pressed. She confessed that she was sleeping with her ex again.

#36 He changed his Facebook status to 'In a relationship with (other woman)'. My friend called me to say, "Oh, I didn't realise you two had broken up?".

He hadn't actually broken up with me 😅😅.

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#37 I had an emergency and needed to talk to her. She said she's call me in a few, that she was taking to her son. After 20 minutes i text the son. He called me immediately. He hasn't talked to her since the day before. I confronted her and she continued to lie. So, party over. Dropped her.

#38 My laptop was getting buggy, so he let me use his old one while we researched a new one. When we had made a decision, he bought it for me as a gift. When it arrived, he decided to keep it since "You're used to my old laptop now."



We broke up shortly after.



About a month after the breakup, I decided to purge everything with his name, all old files, documents etc. And that's when I saw his old email conversations with other women and all the receipts for dating sites. Honestly there was so much I had to break it down into category and subcategory.



Turns out he had been cheating the entire 8 years we had been together.

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#39 I was on vacation in Costa Rica for two weeks. About a week in, one of my friends messaged me and said “He’s flirting with me and is asking to have intercourse with me.” My friend told me immediately and I’m forever grateful for them.

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#40 Things changed she started getting distant and secretive and really catty turning everything she could into a fight. So I knew she was cheating then a coworker found her dating profile.

#41 He handed me his computer to add my bank info because we were combining accounts. I clicked on his Google profile icon just on a random whim, gut feeling, whatever you call it. Found his second email address he used to solicit online adult workers throughout our entire 8 year relationship.

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#42 It started from the many “hints” he dropped almost from the beginning really. It really was sick- almost like he had pleasure from dangling what he was doing behind my back and then when I would question it, he would call me paranoid. He was basically a psychopath.

#43 Ex-wife supposedly went to a teacher's conference in another state. I couldn't reach her at the hotel she was supposedly staying in or by phone for almost a week.



I called one of her friend/co-workers who was supposed to be with her on the trip. She answered her home phone and gave some dumb excuses that just didn't add up.



I told her you can either tell me she's OK and something is going on, you don't have to give me the details, or I'm going to hang up and my next call will be the police to report a missing persons case.



She didn't spill the beans, but knew what was up and assured me the ex-wife was OK.



I didn't press it, but later found an order for a book on Amazon "So you want a divorce".



I asked her what was going on, she did indeed want a divorce, I luckily had a job move to different state with much favorable laws than the state we lived in, we didn't have kids or any real estate (we were young then) and split as amicably as is possible in the situation.



25 years later, we're friends, she's floated the idea of getting back together but I'm not interested.

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#44 I found ticket stubs for a movie and then looked in her journal and she had torn the last three months of pages out of the book…told me everything!

#45 He started sharing Snapchat stories when he was in town. I thought he was trying to surprise me but forgot to post them on his private story. It showed he was on a speedboat with friends, but his friends were the type to bring random girls on. Needless to say, he accidentally shared a girl on his lap with the world. My roommate intercepted them when they got to the docks. She fought all three girls single-handedly.

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#46 My husband did it while I was in the house and the hospital. Just behind a closed and locked door 😔😔😔.

#47 In my dreams. Wish I was kidding ! but I think I was subconsciously picking up on things I wasn’t really accepting or seeing in real life. Anyways yeah that relationship gave me literal ptsd because you can get so comfortable with someone and the whole time they’re doing vile things behind your back.

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#48 There was an emergency type of situation and I had to use his computer for work because mine wouldn’t power on which he happily agreed to. He was still logged in to a site and a message from his affair partner popped up on the screen.

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