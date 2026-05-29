July 3rd is a pretty special day, it was this day in 2019 that I spent several hours exploring and navigating the many halls, rooms and different levels of the former Canadian Niagara Power Station in Niagara Falls.



Opened in 1905, closed 100 years later in 2005 and officially decommissioned in 2006, this was one of three power plants in Niagara Falls that were left vacant and unused.



The station saw quite a bit of activity in the early 2000's, with several urban explorers documenting their trips into the plant and into the tailrace. Many told stories of having to rappel down into the tailrace, or, make a very sketchy trek along the shores of the lower Niagara River to get up and into the tailrace from below.



My opportunity came in 2019 when a good friend of mine, and a very seasoned explorer, had a successful trip into the plant and let me know.



I have documented this all on my website for those who wish to read the story.



During the time of this visit, the Niagara Parks Commission were in the process of evaluating the facility for potential use as a tourist destination, museum and experience.



These plans became a reality on July 1st, 2021 when Phase One of the plan officially opened - the main hall opened as a tourist destination. Then, one year later in July 2022, Phase Two saw the opening of "The Tunnel", taking tourists down a glass elevator into the dark and damp tailrace tunnel for an experience and a view of Niagara Falls that had previously only been reserved for few.



I took that tour in the summer of 2021 with my daughter, Victoria, closing the loop on this whole experience!

