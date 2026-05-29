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There’s something about an abandoned building that can make you feel in awe while giving you the creeps at the same time. What was once a vibrant and lively environment has since been deserted, left to deteriorate, or even become a site for a ghost-hunting adventure.

There are apparently many of those sites all over the world, and here are some photos courtesy of the Freaktography subreddit. While most of these snapshots are of neglected homes and commercial buildings, with furnishings included, some are of local landmarks that once held significance.

We’ve compiled a list of those photos for you to enjoy. Be sure to upvote those that catch your eye!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Historic Abandoned Theatre

Vintage furniture and damaged walls in abandoned mansion bedroom

Freaktography Report

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    #2

    Abandoned Historic Church In Stonehenge, Saskatchewan

    Vintage wedding dress and old television inside $14-million abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    #3

    Abandoned Luxury Hotel

    Old classroom with wooden desks and pictures on the walls inside the abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    Here's a bit of insight into Freaktography. According to Google, it’s a pseudonym for a Canadian photographer who specializes in urban exploration. He has quite a social media presence with tens of thousands of followers on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, to name a few.
    #4

    Abandoned St Agnes Church And School - Detroit

    Interior of $14 million abandoned mansion with large Gothic arches in decay

    Freaktography Report

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    #5

    Pics From Abandoned Insane Asylum In New York State

    Interior hallways and rooms with peeling paint and old wheelchair in abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    #6

    A Disgraced Abandoned Religious Boarding School

    Old large abandoned mansion building and interior with wooden beams

    Freaktography Report

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    Clearly, Freaktography’s work resonates with people. But what is it about abandoned buildings that draws attention? One of them is the place's history, where you get a deeper backstory about how it got to where it is. 
    #7

    Abandoned State Hospital For The Insane

    Interior of abandoned mansion showing wheelchair, stairs, and distressed walls

    Freaktography Report

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    #8

    Abandoned Time Capsule House Filled With Vintage Treasures

    Cluttered rooms and stairwell in $14-million abandoned mansion showing decay

    Shot this abandoned time capsule house on one of the coldest days I’ve ever been out exploring, but it paid off. Every room was packed with vintage treasures like the owners just walked away and never came back.

    Freaktography Report

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    #9

    The Abandoned "Splatalot" Game Show Set - Ontario, Canada

    Colorful urban exploration of abandoned amusement park structures

    The Abandoned Splatalot Game Show Set was the site of a hilarious medieval-themed physical game show geared to the tween audience, featuring an extreme obstacle course with heaps and loads of splats and spills.

    Each episode features a different group of thrill-seeking teen contestants, dubbed Attackers, competing in three hilarious rounds: Cross the Moat, Escape the Stockade, and Capture the Crown.

    The Defenders of Splatalot, an international squad of medieval-themed gladiators, do their best to protect the castle from the Attackers – leaving only one to be crowned King or Queen of Splatalot.

    The filming of Splatalot began in Amaranth Ontario back in September of 2010. The show, which was aired on YTV, ABC Australia, the BBC in England as well as Disney and Nickelodeon in the United States, lasted two seasons.

    Each episode featured 12 contestants, known as the Attackers, facing off against gladiators, the Defenders of Splatalot, over three stages — cross the moat, escaping the stockades and finally, capturing the crown.

    However, the castle’s spinning mace wheel, giant foam axes, water engulfed floor, water guns and walls are now a shell of what they once were as the show stopped filming in 2015 leaving the set vacant and open to the elements, also very visible to curious passers by on the local road way.

    Freaktography Report

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    “Abandoned places are like stories that have been cut short,” real estate expert and Waterfront Homes LLC founder Chris Murphy told Bored Panda. “A hotel lobby with peeling wallpaper, a deserted school hallway, or a seaside cottage left to the effects of the weather. It makes you wonder what happened there. The building is still standing, but the life inside it has disappeared.”
    #10

    Grandma's Abandoned Time Capsule House

    Dusty grand staircase and damaged interior inside abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    crissynewbury avatar
    Crissy Newbury
    Crissy Newbury
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love that sofa!

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    #11

    The Abandoned Grow Op Mansion: King City, Ontario Canada

    Abandoned mansion exterior with overgrown pool and weathered walls

    Freaktography Report

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    #12

    200 Year Old Abandoned House

    Interior wooden room with a wrapped piano and bookcase inside the abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    An abandoned place can also tap into something within us. According to clinical psychologist Dr. Daniel Glazer, it has to do with what he calls the “frozen story concept.” 
    #13

    Explored The Abandoned Loretto Convent In Niagara Falls, An Eerie Historic School Sitting Empty Despite Huge Redevelopment Plans

    Large abandoned mansion building with empty pool and spiral staircase

    Freaktography Report

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    #14

    What Remains Of The Hydroelectric Power Plant In The Ghost Town Of Anyox British Columbia

    Peeling walls and damaged furniture inside $14 million abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    #15

    Abandoned St Catharines YMCA. $100,000s Of $1,000 In Equipment Wasted

    Empty long corridor with vintage wheelchair in $14 million abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    “A frozen story refers to a space (place) where life was clearly present but has now stopped. Our brains have a natural desire to complete the missing narrative,” Dr. Glazer noted, adding that an abandoned place fascinates people because of their potential to “evoke both our imagination and our mortality.” 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Abandoned 1950s Era Diner

    Interior of $14-million abandoned mansion with purple walls and old piano

    Freaktography Report

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    #17

    Inside A 1969 Mid Century Time Capsule House Left Untouched For 50+ Years

    Faded wallpaper and vintage bathroom in abandoned mansion interior

    Freaktography Report

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    #18

    The Abandoned Wedding Dress House

    Decayed interior rooms with peeling paint and old furniture in abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    Dr. Glazer also mentioned “controlled unease” and projection as reasons why we are drawn to deserted places. As he explained, controlled unease is the ability to allow oneself to be uncomfortable or scared while feeling safe from harm. 

    It’s akin to enjoying a slasher film in the comfort of your home without worrying about the dangers of dealing with a knife-wielding attacker.

    #19

    This $4,000,000 Mansion Was Only Built 17 Years Ago? Why Demolish It?

    Exterior view of a $14-million abandoned mansion under blue sky with clouds

    Freaktography Report

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    #20

    Exploring An Abandoned Newspaper Headquarters

    Eerie abandoned mansion basement with creepy costume and cluttered floor

    Freaktography Report

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    #21

    $14 Million Dollar Abandoned Mansion To Be Demolished

    Dark abandoned mansion room with damaged ceiling and open doors

    Freaktography Report

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    Then, there’s projection, which, according to Dr. Glazer, is usually done without realizing it. 

    “Many people subconsciously project their own emotions onto abandoned areas, including grief, nostalgia, burnout, isolation, and/or fear of being forgotten, which creates a sense of familiarity or emotional connection to the space,” he explained.

    #22

    Abandoned Cat Lady Hoarder Time Capsule House

    Interior and exterior views of abandoned house with vintage furniture and jewelry

    Freaktography Report

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    #23

    Abandoned St Thomas Psychiatric Hospital In Ontario, Canada To Be Entirely Demolished

    Exterior of $14 million abandoned mansion with barred windows and overgrown yard

    Freaktography Report

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    #24

    A Tour Through The Now Demolished London Psychiatric Hospital

    Large institutional $14-million mansion exterior with old gymnasium and medical files inside

    Freaktography Report

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    #25

    Abandoned Hotel Pub With Everything Still Inside

    $14-million abandoned mansion exterior at sunset and empty game room with tables and ceiling fans

    Freaktography Report

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    #26

    Inside Ontario’s Brockville Psychiatric Hospital Before It’s Gone Forever

    Abandoned $14-million mansion interior with long hallways, vintage bowling alley, and circular windows

    Freaktography Report

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    #27

    Very Old Abandoned House In Port Royal, Ontario

    Exterior and interior views of an abandoned $14-million mansion with decayed wood and empty rooms

    Freaktography Report

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    #28

    Canada's Largest Abandoned Mansion

    Abandoned mansion exterior with unique architectural design and brick facade

    Freaktography Report

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    #29

    Last Look Inside The Abandoned Niagara Square Mall Before Demolition

    Broken glass window with view of abandoned mansion landscape

    Freaktography Report

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    #30

    Abandoned Private Eyes Strip Club - St Catharines, Ontario

    Decay inside abandoned mansion with old equipment and empty space

    Freaktography Report

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    #31

    Abandoned Mid Century Modern Mansion In Ontario, Built In The 1960s And Now Waiting For Its Fate

    Overgrown abandoned mansion surrounded by dense greenery aerial view

    This abandoned house was built in the late 1960s as a mid century modern residence, it was designed to integrate with its surroundings rather than dominate them. The house is listed on the city’s heritage inventory, but it is not fully protected, and its future remains uncertain.

    I documented the house and focused on its architecture, history, and current condition rather than myths or exaggeration.

    Freaktography Report

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    #32

    Exploring Abandoned Essex County Jail

    Rustic kitchen in abandoned mansion with broken appliances and debris

    Freaktography Report

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    #33

    Abandoned House With 1970s Decor And Full Of Antique Furniture

    Old motorcycles stored in basement room of abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    #34

    Probably My Favourite Abandoned House Staircase Ever!

    Empty mansion room with tall draped windows and wooden floor

    Freaktography Report

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    #35

    Buffalo State Asylum - Then And Now

    Empty neglected rooms with peeling wallpaper and old furniture in abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    #36

    Abandoned Farmhouse That Time Forgot

    Dilapidated abandoned building with graffiti and broken windows in urbex site

    Freaktography Report

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    #37

    Exploring The Massive Abandoned Prince Edward Heights Complex In Ontario (Former Wwii Military Base)

    Rusty abandoned car covered in leaves in rural setting with fence

    Freaktography Report

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    #38

    It's Like Two Abandoned Houses, But It's One House

    Abandoned mansion exterior with overgrown bushes and glass windows in urbex exploration

    Freaktography Report

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    #39

    Inside The Historic Paisley Ontario Stark House Before Renovation

    Exterior view of a $14 million abandoned mansion with green shutters and surrounding trees

    Freaktography Report

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    #40

    Strangest Old Abandoned House, Abandoned For Several Decades

    Hallway with broken windows and debris in $14 million abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    #41

    282 Meters Over The Ground In Germany, Abandoned Coal Powerplant Demolished Now

    View from height showing feet above abandoned industrial power plant

    Freaktography Report

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    #42

    Highway Book Store

    Cluttered abandoned bookstore interior with shelves full of old books

    Freaktography Report

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    #43

    Rainbow Over An Abandoned Cabin In Rumsey, Alberta

    Abandoned mansion outside with double rainbow over green field

    Freaktography Report

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    #44

    Crazy Decayed Abandoned House Filled With 1980s Toys

    Front and interior rooms showing decay of $14 million abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    #45

    Beauty Of An Old Abandoned House

    Old rural $14-million mansion showing weathered walls, vintage stove, and rusty canned food can

    Freaktography Report

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    #46

    Then And Now Photos Taken 3 Years Apart In The Same Abandoned House In Ontario, Canada

    Interior of abandoned mansion with broken furniture and large window view

    Freaktography Report

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    #47

    Abandoned House In Dahinda, Saskatchewan

    Interior cluttered living room of abandoned rural house with peeling walls

    Freaktography Report

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    #48

    The Canadian Niagara Power Station, Before It Became A Tourist Destination

    Dark tunnel exploration with flashlight in abandoned mansion underground passage

    July 3rd is a pretty special day, it was this day in 2019 that I spent several hours exploring and navigating the many halls, rooms and different levels of the former Canadian Niagara Power Station in Niagara Falls.

    Opened in 1905, closed 100 years later in 2005 and officially decommissioned in 2006, this was one of three power plants in Niagara Falls that were left vacant and unused.

    The station saw quite a bit of activity in the early 2000's, with several urban explorers documenting their trips into the plant and into the tailrace. Many told stories of having to rappel down into the tailrace, or, make a very sketchy trek along the shores of the lower Niagara River to get up and into the tailrace from below.

    My opportunity came in 2019 when a good friend of mine, and a very seasoned explorer, had a successful trip into the plant and let me know.

    I have documented this all on my website for those who wish to read the story.

    During the time of this visit, the Niagara Parks Commission were in the process of evaluating the facility for potential use as a tourist destination, museum and experience.

    These plans became a reality on July 1st, 2021 when Phase One of the plan officially opened - the main hall opened as a tourist destination. Then, one year later in July 2022, Phase Two saw the opening of "The Tunnel", taking tourists down a glass elevator into the dark and damp tailrace tunnel for an experience and a view of Niagara Falls that had previously only been reserved for few.

    I took that tour in the summer of 2021 with my daughter, Victoria, closing the loop on this whole experience!

    Freaktography Report

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    #49

    Bikers House Abandoned For Over 30 Years

    Cluttered and decayed basement room inside $14-million abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    #50

    Abandoned House In Ontario Canada

    Basement bar and modern kitchen interior of $14-million abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    #51

    Abandoned For Decades, This Farmhouse In Ontario Is On The Verge Of Collapse—but Its Past Is Still Inside

    Grand staircase inside $14-million abandoned mansion with white marble flooring

    Freaktography Report

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    #52

    The Flooded Underbelly Of A Huge Abandoned Power Plant In The USA

    Rusty retro gas pumps outside boarded-up general store

    Freaktography Report

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    #53

    Abandoned Carrot Creek General Store – A Forgotten Stop Along Alberta’s Old Highway

    Abandoned mansion exterior with broken fence and large brick facade

    Freaktography Report

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    #54

    A Badly Decayed Elvis Bust Was Found In An Equally Decayed Abandoned House In September 2022

    Glass block bar inside deserted $14-million abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    #55

    Amazing Amount Of Decay In This Old Abandoned Institution

    Overgrown yard and worn exterior of small abandoned house

    Freaktography Report

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    #56

    Trailer Park Ghost Town - Green Oaks Trailer Park: Erased By Marineland

    Unique clam-shaped indoor pool in abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    #57

    Abandoned Victorian Farmhouse With Overgrown Yard And Rusted Swing Set

    Weathered two-story abandoned mansion with extensive decay and old porch

    Freaktography Report

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    #58

    An Abandoned 1800s Farmhouse On $70,000,000 Of Land

    Red roses flour sign on the wooden floor of an abandoned mansion room

    Freaktography Report

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    #59

    Abandoned Piano

    Vintage red chairs and clock in a decaying living room of the abandoned mansion

    Maddock802 Report

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    #60

    Creepy Old Abandoned House On A Foggy Day

    Exterior and interior rooms of $14 million abandoned mansion with broken walls and graffiti

    Freaktography Report

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    #61

    Badly Vandalized Abandoned House In Ontario, Canada

    Front yard and interior shots of $14 million abandoned mansion with boarded windows

    Freaktography Report

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    #62

    Very Modern Mcmansion Thats Been Abandoned

    Exterior and stairway inside $14 million abandoned mansion showing decay and old dress

    Freaktography Report

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    #63

    Say Cheese!

    Abandoned mansion exterior and empty rooms showing decay and neglect

    Freaktography Report

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    #64

    I Found A Hidden Abandoned House In The Woods!

    Overgrown abandoned mansion exterior and dilapidated kitchen and bathroom

    Freaktography Report

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    #65

    This Vacant Heritage Home Was Demolished Despite Being Protected Under The Ontario Heritage Act

    Exterior and interior gym and pool facilities in $14 million abandoned mansion

    Freaktography Report

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    #66

    Old Weathered Wooden Hut Standing Alone In A Green Field Under A Cloudy Sky In Alberta, Canada

    Abandoned burger restaurant with empty parking lot and old signage

    Freaktography Report

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    #67

    This Abandoned House In Ontario

    Weathered wooden barn in green field under cloudy sky

    Freaktography Report

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    #68

    Abandoned Century Home, Ontario Canada

    Snow-covered $14-million abandoned mansion surrounded by trees in winter

    Freaktography Report

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    #69

    Old Abandoned Farm House I Found On A Foggy Day

    Weathered farmhouse with damaged white porch in dry field

    Freaktography Report

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